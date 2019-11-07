Ganduje presents N198bn 2020 Budget to Assembly

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State has presented a budget of ‘Sustainable Social Development’, of N197,683,353,659 to the state Assembly.

The budget, which is higher than that of this year’s by about N40 billion, has a Capital Expenditure of N117.7 billion while Recurrent Expenditure will gulp N79.10 billion.

Ganduje, who commended his deputy, Nasiru Gawuna for his unalloyed loyalty, said unity is non negotiable because it is only with unity that the government would be able to achieved the desired growth and development.

The budget, which is to be financed with internal and external loans of N23.122 billion, has a recurrent revenue projection of N143.900 billion with Internal revenue standing at N40 billion while federal allocation stood at N72 billion.

Education took the lion’s share of N49.9 billion to consolidate the government’s Free and Compulsory Education programme, for which the state spends N200 million monthly.

The Health Sector was allocated the second biggest share of N30.7 billion, representing 15.5 percent of the total budget.

