Travel and Tourism
Google spreads Nigerian food culture across the world
Cultures vary the world over. Ask anyone about Mardi Gras or St Patrick’s Day and they’ll have a quick description for you, but you will not very easily find a single nation that boasts as vast and as warm a cultural repertoire materials, weather tangible or intangible as you will in Nigeria. One of the areas the country’s unique heritage is obvious and celebrated is in its diverse food culture, which has continued to attract interests from visitors across the world. Moving from locality to another, you will be amazed by the discovery of the food culture of the different ethnic groups and nationalities that make up the country.
Regardless of where you’re from, you will have a favourite dish that drives an eagerness to savour the rich palate of the people on offer. In recognition of this, Google Arts and Culture has paid glowing tribute to Nigeria’s vibrant and diverse food culture with the “Come Chop Bellefull:
A Taste of Nigeria,” project, which was launched recently in collaboration with The Centenary Project at the Pan-Atlantic University (PAU). The Cent e n a r y Project h a s since i t s inception in 2 0 1 4 (a year marking 100 years of Nigeria’s existence), focused on digitally capturing and showcasing the cultural and historical expressions of the Nigerian nation as a way to inform and educate the world about the wealth of creative and human resources of the country. In effect, the project is opening the doors to foodies and lovers of culture from across the globe; helping them experience Nigerian vast culinary offerings.
‘Come Chop Bellefull: A Taste of Nigeria,’ boasts 2,000 high-resolution images and 30 stories that represent iconic local dishes and unforgettable flavours for which Nigeria is known. Whether your choice is to order delicious street food, referred to as pot cooking, visiting one of the many markets boasting local offerings of the highest order, or simply visiting a local home for an authentic home cooking dinner, (naturally eaten with the hands; yes, even the soup!), the options open to foodies are many. A few of the local cuisine recipes showcased on the Taste of Nigeria site, include: The popular Nigerian meals, Jollof Rice, a must have in order to be truly Nigerian include “a pinch of smoke.”
This is achieved by cooking it outdoors over firewood in a large cauldron. An iconic Nigerian meal that is undeniably sought after across all geographical regions. Made from raw groundnuts and rice, Kunun Gyada, is a light porridge that can be enjoyed alone or accompany with kosai (beancake), masa (rice cake) or fried meat. Soups form a staple part of any Nigerian diet and the Starch and Banga Soup, from the Niger-Delta region of Nigeria, is made by extracting the juice from the seeds of raw palm kernel fruit.
LUKHANYISO GIBA: Urworld Sim eases cost of communication
Lukhanyiso Giba is a partner and director of Urworld Sim. She was in Lagos recently to attend Akwaaba African Market Travel Market where she spoke to ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the cost saving benefits of Urworld SIM for travellers and her passion for travels among other issues.
Background
Lukhanyiso Giba, a South African, can’t easily disguise her passion for the travel industry, as her love for the industry shines through the moment she begins to make a pitch for her travel product, Urworld SIM, which according to her, is a product of her quest for offering solutions to challenges encountered by travellers. She started her career in the aviation industry, where she cut her teeth, with South African Express Airways, garnering experience in virtually all aspects of the industry, including; marketing, sales, business development and logistics.
With a management development background from the University of Stellenbosch, Cape Town, South Africa, and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) in International Hospitality Management from AGSB- Switzerland. She escribes herself as a hotelier, with a deep passion for service, beautiful spaces, luxury travels, communications, events planning and media. Giba, in the course of her over three years studies in Switzerland, besides picking- up French as a foreign language, she travelled frequently between Switzerland, France, Italy and South Africa, where she engaged actively with some of the major players in the travel industry from both government and private operators.
On her return to her country in 2014, Giba worked with Four Seasons Hotel Group, as a result of a direct transfer from the group’s property in Geneva, Hotel De Bergues. However, this romance didn’t last long as her search for solutions to some of the challenges in the industry, especially in the area of communication, led her to Urworld Sim in 2017, where she became a partner and director.
She presently drives the marketing and sales strategy, as well as business development of the company in Africa. It was for this purpose that she was in Lagos recently for Akwaaba African Travel Market, taking advantage of the platform to pitch for her company and product.
Inspiration for the travel industry
Excited about travelling, which for her is a passion, Giba describes herself as a ‘nomad outside Africa;’ given her interest in travelling and background. Born and bred in East London, South Africa, but she had also spent time in Durban, Port Elizabeth, Johannesburg, Knysna and Cape Town.
‘‘I like to think of myself as a child of the world! I am pretty much from everywhere although originally from East London. I`ve lived in four different Provinces in South Africa, I lived in Europe, I`ve travelled to Asia, Africa, USA, South America and I have friends and family all around the globe.
‘‘So, I like to think of myself as a nomad outside Africa, I grew up pretty much everywhere,’’ she says. For her, the inspiration for travelling is the experience that one derives, especially when it comes to new discoveries and learning. Elements that she is not ready to trade off for anything else.
‘‘I remembered the first time that I travelled and it was my first international travels and I was very excited. I think I was actually going to Florida, I felt like a new person. That I was about to get re-born and learn new things. And I find out that this is more prevalent to travelling. In all honesty, I am all about consuming new experiences and new people!
‘‘Because the more you get out, the more you get exposed. You are exposed to different people, you are exposed to different cultures and not only are you exposed to new things, you are also exposed to a new you. And you suddenly realise that your world is quite small. ‘‘And when you open up, life just gives you wonders and that is what is interesting for me about travelling. Getting to meet new people, and getting to know what other people are doing.’’
Turning her passion into business
Today, Giba is a partner and director of Urworld Sim, a company that vends sim cards, which is designed to ease communication and save cost for the international travellers across the various strata of the society. Meeting with her business partner, a Swiss national, was coincidental. ‘‘We got speaking about businesses and comparing beautiful spaces such as Switzerland and South Africa and talking about our passion for travelling. We got talking about the difficulties and challenges of travelling, and one of the challenges was cost saving.
That was how it all developed into partnership,’’ she recalls of her journey into the world of Urworld. Urworld is a Swiss SIM card technology that understands the need to navigate this digital age effortlessly. It understands the needs for mobile users who travel frequently and abroad: Need for instant connectivity, convenience, transparency on the price of data usage and cost savings, effectiveness as well as the necessity for instant connection without having to queue for a local sim card. First of its kind on the African continent, the international Sim card is a one-stop mobile shop in the palm of your hand. With a presence in South Africa, Germany, and Nigeria. Now looking forward to expanding the offering in Kenya in the near future.
Urworld is designed to save cost
Staying connected often comes with a high price. But with Urworld, you save up to 80 per cent on roaming and data. Urworld Sim serves as a cost saving solution to assist global travellers as well as the corporate world particularly when it comes to controlling their mobile communication costs when moving in Africa and the rest of the world. Urworld is the perfect travelling companion for those who are hyper-connected in their personal and working lives and need of cheaper and convenient mobile services.
The Sim works in 180 countries, from the minute you step off the plane, you want to be able to connect to call your uber, whatsapp your loved one, and respond to important business emails, find a hotel or a museum. The Sim card seamlessly integrates with your existing smartphone, without configurations to your social apps. Meaning that all your information remains the same, which is an important need for all travellers. ‘‘These days everyone is doing business outside of their borders and language barrier becomes one of the big blockades.
So, one of the lucrative things about our product is that it provides convenience that you can actually insert the sim card at home before you travel so that by the time you are in a new country, it will automatically connect without the stress of having to converse with anybody, saving you time and money,’’ she says. Adding that: ‘‘It is a transparent and trust worthy service.’’ Besides these advantages, she says ‘‘the greatest asset is that it reduces your running cost, because, you only get charged for the calls you make, there are no added or hidden costs involved.’’
Still on the product, she says, ‘‘you can recharge conveniently online as you don’t have to go to any shop for it. All the information and processes you need to buy your airtime and data are clearly stated and you can also transfer credit to another user using the platform.
‘‘You have one for a group, for family and for travel agencies and tour operators.’’ The Sim card has a six months’ validity after your last use and you have an option to subscribe for 12 months or before your six months elapses you could make just one call with it and your initial six months’ life circle is renewed all over again. Therefore, you can use the sim card over and over again. Distribution points for now are in Switzerland, South Africa and Lagos, Nigeria. The Sim card is international and it is being used in the USA, UK, and Dubai. In the Nigerian market, Urworld Sim cards, according to her, are available at Lufthansa City Centre (LCC) Tifa Travels and Tours, Ikeja; as well as online shops like Jumia and Habarigt.
Making inroads in the market
With the reception that the travel product has received within two years of its launch, Giba is very pleased and excited, as she informs that: ‘‘Everybody loves it, they find it convenient and they find it cheap as well. ‘‘Our customers keep coming back for more! The perception has been phenomenal so far.’’ And for the Nigerian market, she says the sim card is tailored made because Nigerians make more calls and it will save them a lot of costs.
‘‘Nigerians make calls a lot unlike the Europeans who use more data and so that is one of the key learnings. ‘‘It is important to understand how people think of technology as well as their limitations or challenges in engaging with technology and once you take them through the process it becomes easier for them.’’ She also expresses delight over the prospect of the business, saying that appreciable successes have been achieved.
‘‘I am very, very excited compared to where we were last year and where we are today. Unlike other similar products, our strategy really is to focus on Africa. ‘‘The future is to have distribution areas all over Africa. Starting with Lagos and working on Kenya, as we are introducing a lot of sim cards for Kenya and we are also going to be introducing a USA number.’’
I am leveraging on my visits to Nigeria to understand the market
Giba’s recent visit to Nigeria was her third visits in over two years as she was first in the country last year for Akwaaba and later visited to attend the Nigeria Travel Week event and last month, visited to attend Akwaaba. For her, these visits offers her the opportunities to understand more her market. ‘‘I am using the opportunity to understand the market more.’’ Stressing that she is impressed with Nigerians, describing them as very warm and passionate people: ‘‘Nigerians are very welcoming, and very energetic and very passionate about what they do. I think that is one thing that draws me here all the time. I literarily come here to re-energise.’’
Tourism firm to revamp Jabi Lake with $15 million luxury cruise project
If all go well, residents and tourists to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, may have a new experience added to their leisure bouquet as a tourism firm has concluded plans to invest $15million in revamping the abandoned Jabi Lake and Park, with floating luxury cruise on the lake.
The Managing Director of Adcelerate, Maxwell Gabari, which is heading this new effort, said the proposed Jabi Lake Cruise project, estimated to cost about 15 million US dollars, was designed to boost tourism and other economic activities. Gabari noted that the project would be the first inland cruise in Nigeria, with capacity to create over 170 direct jobs and over 10,000 indirect jobs in its value chain.
He explained that the project will feature such outlets as: Restaurant, lounge, 100 – seater capacity event/cinema hall, amusement arcade/open areas, swimming pool, and marina at stern for water sports such as Jet ski, boat rides, fishing, surfing and snorkeling. Also accommodation, with private balcony and a bridge deck with solar panel roof.
“But we cannot leave the entire huge space abandoned, so I think the FCT Minister needs to take a firm resolve to maintain the place, because it is a beautiful place that is left underdeveloped,’’ he said. Aware of the legal tussle that has been ranging over the property, which many said has led to its abandonment over the year, he said: “So we knew about the issues, that’s why we are not doing Jabi Garden, we are actually on the Lake, and as a private company we want to maximize the value of the Lake for the benefit of investors and residents in the Territory.”
Thrills of Rita’s Event and Suites Food and Wine Exhibition
It was fun and excitement all the way, full of colours and celebration at the recently held Rita’s Event and Suites Food and Wine Exhibition. It was the second edition of the annual event and it lived up to its billing as expected with a lot to eat, drink and feast on it. The one day food and drink exhibition was organised by the hotel in partnership with Events and Food Vendors Association of Nigeria, Agege/Abule Egba chapter.
Food vendors of all sorts, vendors of different cooking utensils and home as well as kitchen accessories and event planners used the occasion to enthrall the captive audience with the latest trends in their businesses. Besides the various culinary and accessories displayed, the day was spiced by array of fun filled activities, which gave the audience a lot to feast on and celebrate. These included comic relief, music and dance competition by some of the groups, with the performances quite exciting.
The motive behind setting up the exhibition, according to Mr. John Walter, who is the general manager of Rita’s Events and Suites, was to create room for promotion of delicious indigenous dishes and opportunity for the different outfits and chefs to showcase their cooking talents.
‘ ‘ T o c r e a t e standard and create mark-off for other hotels and also to create job opportunities for the talented cooks and caterers. You know, many people are of the view that there are no good foods here, so we’ve decided to create an awareness that good foods are also in the mainland here, especially from the Tollgate to Agege.’’
He said there is no reason to regret setting up the event as it has met it purpose. ‘‘No re-grets at all, we’ve been doing so well. Many of our customers have been commenting on the foods and it’s been good so far.’’ Beside the food vendors association, he said the event does not enjoy government support but private sector support with such organisations as Lambrusco wine, Nollywood TV, and New Telegraph Newspaper. A number of the exhibitors who were delighted by the event shared their experiences. Mrs. Foluke Edohoro of Folly Mega Confectionery, had on display confectioneries ranging from breads, doughnuts, to egg-rolls. It is the first time of her attending the event, which she said was quite enriching for her, describing her products as the best. ‘‘We set the pace and others follow. We have the best confectioneries ever.
Mariam Adeniji of Aniks Events Outfit said she was formally invited to the event by the manager of the hotel. Delighted by the outcome, she disclosed that her motive for attending was to; ‘‘showcase my food outlet and I’m expecting to see just that. The manager really tried, giving us the opportunity to exhibit our products, it’s a success already.
The turnout is very okay. I’ll like to showcase in the next edition. It is very interesting and encouraging.’’ Wuraola Ogungbola of IYL Foods, said, ‘‘we deal on ofada rice and the main motive was to showcase our products.’ Another caterer, Ayobami Toye of S. Ayo Ventures Catering Service, also expressed satisfaction with the event. ‘‘We are having a food exhibition and I hope to achieve success and make sales as my expectation was high and I am so happy to see many people turn up for the food exhibition’.’ Ukwasim Afon of Akwa-Ibom Restaurant had on display such foods as pounded yam and egusi soup with waterleaf although the restaurant specializes in both national and international delicacies.
Adebayo Adedeji unveiled as chief executive officer of Wakanow
Wakanow, a leading Online Travel Agency in Nigeria and the global market has unveiled Adebayo Adedeji as the interim new chief executive officer of the company. He was the former chief commercial officer (CCO) of the company, and takes over from the founding chairman and chief executive officer of the company, Obinna Ekezie. Adedeji who has been leading the transition effort of the company was also a former senior finance manager at Amazon.com; in charge of fulfilment supporting product teams in 16 countries.
He was also responsible for driving topline, profitability, inventory optimization, seller promotion and improved customer experience through technical product innovation. He has also served as a senior finance professional in the consumer retails sector, with such outfits as etsmart and Walmart Stores.
The board of Wakanow has expressed confident in the ability of the new CEO to deliver on his mandate and lead the compay into a new era of development. The board also said his leadership will place Wakanow in a strong position to increase its reach and product offerings and to deliver on its growth plans for the future. The full service online travel company operations spread across Nigeria extending to other parts of the world, including Ghana, Kenya and Dubai as well as United Kingdom.
HATMAN 2019 National Conference to hold on Nov 7
The Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria (HATMAN) national conference for 2019 is scheduled to hold on November 7 at the Federal university of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State. According to the president of the association, Samson Aturu, the yearly conference is devoted to exposing members of the association and the general public to new trends and developments within the hospitality sector and allied fields and equip the members with the necessary tools to cope with their job delivery.
Members of the association, he said are drawn from the academic, hospitality industry operators, members of the armed forces and cater corps among others. Aturu further disclosed that speakers penciled down for the one- day conference are seasoned operators and experts from both the public and private sectors while research papers will also be presented. He enjoined the members to take advantage of the conference to enhance the mentality capacities and skills as well as experiences in the sector as arrangement, he said have been made by the association to deliver on a hitch free and purposeful conference.
Ogun State governor commends Ado- Odo/Ota Tourism Board on Vision 2030
Ogun State government has commended the Tourism Board of Ado –Odo/ Ota for its tourism initiative, which is geared towards advancing the economic development of the local communities and the entire state. The commendation made by the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun during the recent unveiling ceremony of the Tourism Development Goals Vision 2030 for the local government.
Represented by the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Noimot Salako Oyedele, the governor said he is impressed by initiative of the council’s tourism board, even as he lauded the chairman of the board, Prince Adetunji Femi Fadina (aka JETHRO), for rallying his board towards this laudable milestone. “I am extremely encouraged by the efforts of the Ado-Odo/Ota tourism board towards creating and executing the Vision 2030 Awori Tourism Development Plan.
“This will encourage our people to look inwards and develop pride in our beautiful culture and heritage,” he said, disclosing that the council’s tourism plans are consistent with the vision of the state government, which sees the tourism sector as a strong driver for job creation. Other stakeholders at the unveiling of the Tourism Development Goals Vision 2030 include the former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Alhaja Salmot Ottu, former Miss Nigeria, Rosemary Okeke, Senator Akin Odunsi, a two-term member of Ogun State House of Assembly, Nurudeen Aina Akinpelu and Yinka Davies, a Nigerian vocalist, dancer, lyricist, and judge of the reality show, Nigerian Idol. Others are: Mrs. Ayorinde, HOLGA, Oladele Coker, managing director, Hotel Support Ikeja, Akogun of Ota, representing the Olota of Ota, High Chief Dayo Eleku, the Lisa of Otta, Aworiland, Mr. Wasiu Lawal, Chief Samuel Alabi, Company Secretary, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos
Oasis Overland decries difficulties in accessing Nigerian visa
While destinations across the world have continued to work on the ease of doing business and access to visa, in Nigeria, the contrary seems to be the case despite government’s pronouncements on these two areas, as tourists, business travellers and others, continue to lament the difficulties they encounter in accessing travelling visas to Nigeria from the different part of the world. The latest group to express frustration over this debilitating issues, is a tour operator group, which is known as Oasis Overland. In a recent mail to this reporter by the General Manager of the group, Miss Ceris Borthwick, in which she commended the report published on Dragoman Overland recent tour of Nigeria in their long haul itinerary, she disclosed that her group has in the last 20 years organised tours to Nigeria, but however, expressed concern over difficulties being faced in getting visas for their clients. A development she said has drastically reduced interest on Nigeria by their clients.
Here is excerpts of her email: Dear Andrew, I read with interest your article regarding the tour operator Dragoman’s return to Nigeria and how the efforts of WATO and Ms Ola Wright in particular encouraged them to return to your country (https://www.newtelegraphng. com/2019/08/wato-expressesdelight- over-getting-nigeriaback- on-dragomans-goodbook/).
I wanted to get in touch to let you know that the tour operator I work for, Oasis Overland, have been travelling to Nigeria for 20 years! We run similar overland trips to those of Dragoman and we visit Nigeria as part of our UK to Cairo (40 weeks) Trans Africa expedition https://www.oasisoverland. co.uk/trips/Africa/details/69/ UK-to-CAIRO-40-weeks-Trans- Africa.html). We love visiting Nigeria and want to continue doing so but we have started to experience problems in securing Nigeria visas. Visas must be applied for in your home country but unfortunately, they either run out before we reach Nigeria (We leave the UK in November and arrive in Nigeria in February after travelling overland through other West African countries) or they are refused because we are travelling overland and not flying in.
This means that our clients have to fly from Benin to Cameroon and miss out on visiting Nigeria. It could also prove problematic if our crew are unable to enter – the worst case scenario is that our crew and vehicle would have to return to the UK and we bring another vehicle and crew to Cameroon from southern Africa to meet our clients.
This would be at huge expense and logistically very difficult and could even prevent us from operating the trip in future. I thought I would bring this to your attention in case there is anything you can do to highlight our problem or to help us solve it. I have also written to Ms Wright in the hope that she can help us to continue visiting Nigeria.
I look forward to hearing from you. Kind regard Miss Ceris Borthwick General Manager. This cry from Borthwick is a call for action on the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and the Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), to see how they can work closely with the Ministry of Interior and Foreign Affairs as well as other relevant agencies, especially our foreign missions and embassies, in helping to resolve issues highlighted by Oasis Overland and others.
It is not out of place for NTDC, whose primary duty it is to market and promote Nigeria, to court such bodies as Dragoman Overland and Oasis Overland, who without prompting by anyone devote their time and resources in selling Nigeria and putting the country on their long haul itinerary yearly. What the persistency of these bodies shows is the fact that globally, there is interest in Nigeria, therefore, the government and people of Nigeria, particularly stakeholders in tourism sector, must work together now than ever before to take advantage of this growing interest identifying source markets and allied organisations to work with in order for the nation to reap bountifully from it.
Ethiopian Airlines, Immigration Services reap benefits of online visa introduction
Ethiopian Airlines and Ethiopian Immigration Services are celebrating the benefits accruing from its 2017 introduction of e-visa, with a record 200, 000 visitors from 217 countries, as this process has ease entry into the country and experience of travellers. Backed by a dedicated round-the-clock customer support via email, the e-Visa service enables travelers secure e-Visa in less than six hours with a short turnaround time at the airport.
“The milestone in the number of travellers who visited Ethiopia through the e-visa service comes as a good news to all of us in the tourism and travel industry,” disclosed the Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde GebreMariam.
“The 200,000 milestone is indicative of the fact that the number of visitors who use the digitised service is on the rise. This will bring more benefits to Ethiopia in terms of facilitating travel and promoting tourism, trade and investment to the country,” added the ceo.
With the boom in the global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions (MICE) industry, the e-visa service gives Ethiopia an edge to reap the benefits the industry offers.
The air connectivity Ethiopia enjoys as the hub of Ethiopian Airlines Group coupled with the mushrooming of hotels and lodgings in the country will further elevate Ethiopia as a preferred MICE hub. In the past few years, Ethiopia has taken significant strides towards making travel simple and seamless. Besides the e-visa service, travellers flying Ethiopian also enjoy seamless and end-to-end service, using the innovative mobile application of the airline.
AFRIC A: It’s time to exploit links with The Diaspora to boost tourism
DESTINATION
Akwaaba African Travel Market 15th edition may have come and gone but the echoes of its remains and one area that generated discussions, which should further engage operators in the tourism sector is that of moving Africa tourism beyond the level that it is today by taking advantage of the various levels of opportunities that its present and confronting headlong the challenges in order to birth a thriving single tourist destination for the continent.
One of the exciting conferences at the yearly travel and tourism trade exhibition was that on Africa – Africa Diaspora Tourism Conference, which focused on: The Year of return: Connecting Africa and its Diaspora; Actions, challenges and the future.
The discussion on this topical issue was led by a panelist, which consisted Alain St. Ange, former minister of Tourism and Culture of Seychelles; Sharon Palacio, chairperson In2Belize Travel and Tours; Dr. Ziblim Barry Iddi (MP) and deputy minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana; Ida Jang, director of International Market, The Gambia Tourism Board; Carol I. Hay of Caribbean Tourism Organisation, UK and Fabian Joseph, chairman, Pan African Council; Rozan Ahmen, founder, Africanism as well as Anago Osho of Badagry Tourism, with Ikechi Uko, publisher ATQnews and organiser of Akwaaba, as the moderator.
The first person to open the discussion was St. Ange, with him providing a background to the enormous tourism wealth of the continent and painting a bounteous picture of the benefits from it as he stressed that tourism is the only industry that can put money directly in the pockets of the people regardless of anything else.
‘‘Tourism is the only industry that can put money directly in the pockets of the people. Everybody can benefit from it if Africa decides to put tourism on the front burner,’’ he posited, stressing that ‘‘as Africans we must discover ourselves.’’ In this respect, he stressed the need for Africans to engage more within the continent rather than outside. ‘‘We must visit within Africa, empower ourselves to get better and ensure that our economy gets better.’’
While on The Diaspora and slave trade, which gave birth to it, he admonished that the history must be put into good use. ‘‘It is the rough part of the history of Africa but we must ensure that we use it positively and recognise Africa’s unique tribute and protect it for the future.’’
To this end, he called for a concerted effort to protect, preserve and promote the cultural heritage, both tangible and intangible materials of the continent, insisting on the need for Africans to work towards having many of its cultural materials recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and inscribed as World Heritage Sites.
Also, St. Ange, who was a former UNWTO secretary general candidate, said: ‘‘Africa has everything to make people rich,’’ however, he expressed sadness that the continent and its people are not doing enough to lift it people out of the poverty line. ‘It is very sad, but we have to find a way to bring the whole of Africa together and if we have more people like Ikechi Uko, doing what he is doing today, we would pull ourselves out of poverty,’’ he said while emphasising on the need to create a unified bond among Africans as that is one of the surest ways of winning and making the continent live to its full potential.
Next to take to the podium was Fabian Joseph of the Pan African Council, who accentuated his delivery with the big figures to show the range of the wealth of the continent and that of The Diaspora as well as shows clearly the opportunities that exist if the right connection is created. For instance, he revealed that by 2050, 25 per cent of the world population will be Africans and that over $65billion businesses are owned by African – Americans.
To get the right angle on it, he advocated among others for changing the perception and image building through branding our narrative and country branding; focusing on youths and social media. Sharon Palacio brought a different energy to the room and perspective to the discourse through her personal exponential narrative of the common history and ancestral that bind Africa and its kindred in The Diaspora.
Drawing on her experience back home in Belize, she declared that there is no much difference between her people and Africans. ‘‘Coming to Nigeria, I feel very much at home. I have been through the world but arriving here in your beautiful country, I see everybody looking like me,’’ she said, therefore, she harped on finding ways to explore and promote the ancestral lineage of the two people so as to enhance the relationships and economy of the people.
On his part, Ziblim Barry Iddi, spoke of the basic necessity of turning Africa’s heritage into business, which according to him, was what informed the celebration of the year of return by the government of Ghana recently. A project that he said drew a lot of attention to the country and brought in tourists, translating into business opportunities for the people and country
. According to him, the year of return means a lot to Ghana and hence it put in place a defined event to celebrate it, stressing that: ‘‘Africa is for Africa and we want all Black people on the earth to realise that Africa is your home and whatever you do you must do it in Africa.
‘‘The 21st century is going to be African’s century and Africa renaissance has just began. Africans must see tourism as something that we can use to leverage on that front. Let’s make sure that we leverage on the year of return and protect our image. ‘‘We have everything, let’s use tourism to create jobs for our people,’’ he admonished.
Rozan Ahmen, who is the founder of Africanism, dwelt on her work of promoting a new narrative about Africa and promoting its cultural heritage to the new world through her creatives, as she described herself as a very creative person. Essentially, she uses the media to pass on her messages as she declared that she believes in the power of the media.
‘‘I believe in the power of the media and I am a creative person and I believe in using every aspect and power of creativity to project my people.’’ For her, Africanism is about rediscovering Africa, and therefore, implored every African to create a platform that will give voice to Africa just in the same manner that Fela Anikulapo Kuti created Afrobeat and Nigeria using its music to create the confederate of Africa just as Ghana has done and is doing with its year of return celebrations.
Speaking further on this score, Ida Jang, drew on the example of The Gambia in the promotion of its Roots Festival, insisting on that: ‘‘We need to reconnect and engage with The Diaspora, the benefits are much and we need to see the benefits of living together and supporting each other, you can’t measure the benefits from it.
Also in looking at the subject and from his perspective as promoter of tourism from Badagry and a direct descendant of The Diaspora, Anago Osho, cautioned on putting out the right history and perspective to elicit positive response from The Diaspora. According to him, interest in visiting the continent by The Diaspora, especially since the introduction of the DNA testing tool, is on the increase and concerted efforts must be made to take advantage of this growing interest to engage with the people and create the right incentives and products that will attract more of them to Africa. He further disclosed that Nigeria, Republic of Benin and other countries along the west coast are reaping some benefits from the year of return programme of Ghana.
In her contributions to the discourse, Carol Hall, spoke of the importance role tourism business plays in the Caribbean, and therefore, call for more actions on exploring this angle by dealing with all the drawbacks that affect seamless linkages between Africa and The Diaspora.
‘‘What is most important for me is the business of tourism, tourism is important to the Caribbean as we are one of the most dependent on tourism in the world,’’ she said, adding that: ‘‘Cultural heritage fusion has given us tourism and Caribbean tourism is linked to Africa. According to her, ‘‘we need to tell our stories differently. This is not Disney, we need to tell of the successes and pride of our people and promote our customs and heritage. We want The Diaspora to know each other and visit each other.’’
HOSPITALITY: La Campagne’s world of water leisure offers excitement
La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort has continued to live up to its reputation as not just world rated African themed resort but as an enclave where ‘man and nature live in harmony’.
To this end, the management of the Ikegun Village, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos – based outfit, has consistently explored better ways of enhancing this relationship in order to deliver a unique experience to the guests of the resort. One constant denominator here is change as you never can tell what next is up the sleeves of the management, as it continued in a most creative manner to renew the offerings and experiences of the resort through the expansion and updates of its facilities.
For the resort, it is a case of ‘if you blink you miss or ‘if you stay away for long, you regret your absence.’ This is because of the fast pace of development of the resort’s fascinating offerings and only constant visitors to the resort are often able to keep pace with its development.
The latest addition to the numerous offerings of the resort is in the area of water leisure as the resort has gone the full circle in this regard with its introduction of new range of water sports life style packages to its already existing water leisure bouquet.
This new offering is tagged: The new way of life in La camapgne.
The new offerings are in four distinct and enchanting categories, n a m e l y ; water leisure, water sports adventure, lagoon retreats and meetings and dining on the lagoon- breakfast, lunch and dinner. Nowhere else you can get these bumper and uniquely crafted treats but in La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, where you are guaranteed an unhindered natural bliss.
Water sports Adventure
The new range of water sport facilities introduced by the resort include: Boats for luxury cruise and fishing; surfing, snorkeling, jet ski, kayaking, canoeing, scuba – diving, underwater bike, tubing, and sea scooter and seabob.
And of course, for new users, a trainer is onsite, especially for swimming, to take you through the whole hug.
Retreat/conference on the Lagoon Retreats and meetings on lagoon is a new experience as you enjoy your sessions on boat cruising on Lagos waters and it comes with a rich treat, quite relaxing and blissful as you sa- ai ry a n d breezy natural feel from the elements while cruising either from Radisson Blu Hotel in Victoria Island to the resort or cruising on the lagoon within the resort.
It is a whole new experience recommended for corporate, religious and private retreats.
The conference boat is equipped with the state of – the – art conference facilities such as projectors, screens, flip chart, Wi-Fi, and writing materials.
At the resort, the conference crew disembark and engage in many of the resort numerous bonding activities and water sports as part of the added on value for the lagoon retreats and meetings package.
Also, part of the itinerary is buffet breakfast at Radisson Blu Hotel for 9am before departure for 10am for those taking off from the hotel while for those taking off from the resort breakfast is served onsite. At noon, the team members are taken through various bonding exercises and then buffet lunch at a setting overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.
This is capped by a set of water sports activities before departure for Radisson Blu Hotel where dinner is served on the lagoon, offering a rich blend of culinary and atmospheric treats for the benefits of the team. While those resident at the resort are treated to sumptuous dinner on the lagoon.
Dinning on the Lagoon
This is good for outdoor lovers and typically offers you the experience of man and nature living in blissful harmony. As part of this new package, you are treated to delicious culinary offerings; breakfast, lunch and dinner while cruising on the lagoon; savoring the natural bliss of the mangrove forest, bird watching and being serenaded not only by the airy and breezy natural elements, but the sonorous chippings of the birds.
This package is tailored made to suit lovebirds, family, group of tourists, corporate and religious retreats.
This also comes with live entertainment and private butlers and sentries.
