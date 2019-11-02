News
GOtv expands channel offering for customers
Digital terrestrial pay- TV provider, GOtv, has announced plans to expand the content offering of GOtv Max customers this November with the addition of new exciting channels. From November 13, customers on GOtv Max package will get to enjoy four brand-new channels namely: TNT Africa, Discovery ID, Da Vinci Kids and Cartoon Network. Speaking on the development, Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, said the new channels would provide the freshest of movies, series, documentaries and kiddies programming to customers at no extra cost. “Our focus is to bring our customers the best entertainment possible. We carry out a research every month to understand what they’re watching and what they’d like to watch and make the changes accordingly.
“These changes will not only strengthen our DTT offering but also make great entertainment accessible to even more customers,” he said. Cartoon Network is a leading kids channel, which is a gateway to non-stop fun, laughter and adventure with well-known programmes such as Ben 10, Craig of the Creek, Powerpuff Girls and much more.
The kids will get to enjoy a brand-new Cartoon Network original series, Victor and Valentino, which premiers on 23 November on GOtv channel 67. The show depicts two mischievous brothers who go on adventures that put them in the path of some curious creatures. TNT is a blockbuster filled channel with an array of film favourites for action movie buffs with non-stop classics starring iconic stars like as Jean Claude van Damme, Jackie Chan, Jet Li and Bruce Lee displaying their art this November on GOtv channel 16.
News
Nigeria in danger, Mbazulike Amaechi cries out
- Attah, others seek true federalism as Igbo youths mark 20th anniversary
First Republic Aviation Minister and the only surviving Zikst Movement, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attach, on Thursday called for urgent renegotiation of the nation’s constitutional and political foundation in order to save it from further slide to anarchy.
The elder statesmen, who spoke at an event to mark 20 years anniversary of Igbo Youth Movement (IYM), urged the Federal Government to set in motion a process of structural, economic and and political reform to further deaths and economic hardship in the country. Specifically, Amaechi painted a gloomy picture of a country full of danger and fear, where corrupt and criminal elements are in charge; warning that it may sink any day.
The nonagenarian, who described himself as one of the10 surviving freedom fighters in Nigeria, insisted that Nigeria cannot make meaningful progress without true federalism which guarantees resource control. Amaechi, who also received an award of Great Pillar for Consistency at the ceremony, said: “For there to be permanent peace, the country must meet and renegotiate the basis of the union in a fraternal way. “Today, we are living in a country that is full of danger. We are living in a country where there is no peace; today we living in a country where majority live in fear. “Today, we are riding in a ship that may tip over and sink any day.
Today, we are living in a country where rulers refuse to listen to the loud cries of the ruled, today we are living in a country where the rich are getting richer and the poor getting poorer, a country where the corrupt and criminal elements are in control, we are living in a country that is ruled with a constitution that is not the peoples’ constitution,” he lamented.
He said as long as Nigeria is being ruled without the people’s constitution, it is “clear that Nigeria is today ruled as an elected illegality”. On the way forward, the elder statesman noted that, “the leaders of Nigeria, not just politicians alone, must meet in a friendly brotherly atmosphere, objectively look at our past and in a spirit of give and take, see where we have made mistakes in the past, and pronounce forgiveness where necessary”. While stressing that the North by their culture of marrying many wives may have higher number of population, he explained that in “but in a true federation, other factors than population are also considered in order to remain together and peaceful”.
He also named other key factors to consider include main resource of wealth of the country. “Almost all the States in the South are producing the wealth of the country in Oil and Gas for other parts of the country to manage and control the wealth and only move to settle a few chiefs and leaders and share largesse to a handful of militants in a fire brigade attack of a solution awaiting an explosion someday”. “For there to be permanent peace, the country must meet and renegotiate the basis for the union in fraternal way. Those in authority are reluctant or unwilling to meet and find solution.
“The Afenifere, Ohanaeze, Niger Delta and Middle Belt Organisations along with Southern Nigeria Peoples Union, have all met and been demanding a restructuring of the country. These elitist organisations cannot force or compel the powers that be to agree to restructuring when the present position designed and crafted by their military leaders and handed over to them suits their purpose. “The pious resolutions of Ohanaeze/Afenifere and others are like whispering an advice to a deaf ear. Only action, peaceful, non-violent, non-provocative action will force a come together of the leaders and politicians.”
News
BAYELSA GUBER: PDP printing fake PVCs, APC alleges
Ahead of the governorship election in Bayelsa State, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has alleged that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is manufacturing Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), with the codename’ ‘Biafra Cards.’ The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr. Yekini Nabena, stated this in Abuja in a press statement.
He said: “We are receiving real time reports that the PDP, Governor Dickson and His Deputy Chief of Staff, Mrs. Ebizi Brown, are manufacturing fake Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) codenamed ‘Biafra card’ in the Government House. Some of the manufactured fake PVCs are at the residence of the Deputy Chief of Staff in Odoni ward 8, Sagbama LGA. “Don’t forget that during the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly election in Bayelsa State, only 22 smart card readers out of the 69 stolen by political thugs were retrieved by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
“The PDP and Governor Dickson are planning to configure the 47 smart card readers still in their possession with the fake PVCs which they are currently mass producing. I call on our security and intelligence agencies to urgently carry out strategic raids to stop their illegal operations, retrieve the smart card readers and mop up the fake PVCs which they have codenamed ‘Biafra card,’ Nabena stated.
“The Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, cannot continue to hide under the cloak of immunity to perpetuate the alleged ongoing stealing of state funds and last-minute sale of state assets, election fraud, violence, impunity against Bayelsans. “We call on the President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently direct security agencies, anti-corruption agencies and other relevant agencies to come to the aid of Bayelsans. The Bayelsa-born APC chieftain urged voters in the state to resist the desperate plots of the failed administration in the state to foist the PDP governorship candidate on Bayelsans through rigging, vote-buying and violence.
News
Border closure: Thieves descend on trapped lorry-load of goods
…as traders lament huge loses
•Banks go after debtor-traders
A fresh twist to the impact of the border closure by the Federal Government emerged last night as investigations revealed that suspected thieves have started descending on trapped lorries-load of goods, trapped at some of the major border points across the country, including that of Cotonu, Benin Republic.
Findings by this newspaper revealed that these suspected thieves reportedly took advantage of the continuous closure of the borders to perpetrate the heinous crime, since most of the goods cannot be conveyed to their final destinations. It was further learnt that the development has further heightened fears in the minds of some of the businessmen and women whose goods are trapped at the borders as some told this newspaper that their inability to the transport their goods to their respective destinations had made them incur huge losses and debt.
The traders maintained that the huge losses, which run into millions of naira, had also made some of the financial institutions, which obliged them loan facilities, to run their businesses prior to the border closure, to now resort to running after them, since most of them have defaulted in the repayment of the money borrowed to execute such businesses.
The Federal Government had on August 19, announced the closure of all land borders across the country to help check the increasing incidences of smugglings of “prohibited goods and services” across the country. The action, according to the government, is to assist it, among other reasons, check the smuggling of rice, cars, petroleum products, human trafficking, and other goods which are being smuggled from neighbouring countries, especially Benin Republic among others.
While the government order is receiving mixed reactions among Nigerians across the country, statutory agencies saddled with the task of checking these arbitrary practices, such as the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), appear to be discharging the presidential directive with all sense of responsibility. There were reports of remarkable improvement in government’s revenue profile, according to the NCS helmsman, Col. Hammed Ali (rtd), who said his agency was raking in close to N5 billion on a daily basis, while others on the divide, such as the manufacturing sector believe the effect of the border closure was impacting on their businesses with the sum of N2 billion been lost every day since the action commenced.
However, Saturday Telegraph gathered further that the inability to get the true identity of the suspected thieves had made the whole issue complex, thereby aggravating the lamentations of these traders, who argued that the continuous closure of the borders further impoverish them since their goods are stuck at the borders.
One of the traders, who deals on tomato pastes, sugar, butter, vegetable oil among others, told Saturday Telegraph that as at the lost count, most of his goods which were trapped at the Seme border, have been stolen since there were no security checks for the trucks. The trader, who could not stomach his disdain and frustration, said he was at a loss as to the next line of action, given the fact that he was hugely indebted to a micro-finance bank, which availed him with a N15 million loan facility.
“I am finished. The bank I obtained loan from is after me. Every minute, my telephone rings and the next thing I hear is when are you paying our money. I didn’t envisage this,” the trader, who pleaded anonymity, told this reporter. He added: “ Our goods that trapped at the border are being stoln by thieves who take advantage of the situatin to further inflict pains on us. Even if the borders are opened today, it may take a long time before some of us recover and that is if some will ever reover from this mess.”
Collaborating this, another trader who identified herself simply as Mrs. Oluyomi, said about 120 bags of rice, which were supposed to have been ‘transported’ to her in Ijeshatedo, were stuck at the border but what baffled her was that when she called to know the state of her goods, she was told the bags (rice) had been stolen with only 15 bags left.
On hearing this, she said she didn’t know when she collapsed even though she is hypertensive and diabetic and a widow with five children with the last child aged four. According to her, she is using a the popular Micro- Finance scheme to run the business, which has already cast doubt on her ability to be able to offset the huge debt or not.
“Everyday, I sit at home to bemoan my fate. What is the net thing to do…I do not know? Even though the goods have been stolen, how will I repay the debt is what I don’t know,” she lamented. However, the case of one Modupe Ilori, which appeared to be more pathetic as she told Saturday Telegraph that she collected a loan facility to buy goods worth over N80 million from Cotonu, barely one week before the borders were closed. She noted that the goods were yet to be delivered to her, courtesy of the border closure. “They (bank) are after me.
The bank, which gave me the loan has started chasing me to collect its money. I just don’t know what to do,” she cried out. While these traders appear helpless in the wake of the development, investigations by this newspaper revealed that these traders have resorted to “spiritual” campaign to the appropriate authorities to look into the issue with a view to addressing the challenges that have stalled the re-opening of the borders.
A concerned trader, who identified himself simply as Shehu told Saturday Telegraph that the huge debts incurred by these traders would have a spiral effect on the economy as most of the goods may lose the economic value. He added that, “should we continue to hurt ourselves in the name of border closure when the economy is in tatters? What is the market value of the policy? To me, this is not addressing the real issue the way it should be.”
News
Apprehension as army begins ‘Operation Show Your ID card’
There is apprehension and palpable fears across the country, following the nationwide kickoff of the Operation Positive Identification (OPI) by the Nigerian Army, a procedure that would compel all individuals residing in the country to produce on demand, their means of identification.
The operation, which began yesterday, and expected to last till December 23, is aimed at fishing out fleeing Boko Haram insurgents and other terrorists as well as some illegal immigrants, who had infiltrated the masses. Some communities across the country yesterday witnessed the presence of military personnel and other security agencies as a result of the procedure, just as many Nigerians were of the opinion that the operation will curb incessant attacks on villagers by suspected Fulani herdsmen. However, despite the fears of harassment being nursed in some quarters, Saturday Telegraph gathered that people have been going about their normal duties unmolested, as seen by our correspondents across the country.
But a source in the Nigerian Army told one of our correspondents that the exercise was not meant to be a nationwide operation, as there are plans to concentrate on a few troubled spots. According to the high ranking officer, the ‘stop and identify yourself’ show would be carried out at strategic locations to curb the activities of terrorists towards the yuletide. When probed on the logic behind the announcement of a countrywide operation, the General explained that the broadcast was to intimate people of what to expect and also to prepare the populace ahead of any eventuality.
“I am sure you are aware that it is done at strategic levels, and that is why I said we should just leave it at that. I don’t want you to quote me for anything. It is something that is being handled at the strategic levels. The situation here is just that if anything happens, it will cause tension”, he explained.
North: No sign of operation
In some parts of the North, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and Jos, the Plateau State capital, people were seen freely going about their normal businesses, but not without apprehension. Though the presence of the military is not new to the people of Plateau State, there is no indication that the military hasstarted the operation in the state, as some citizens kicked against the exercise, saying identification of citizens is not the prerogative of the Nigerian Army.
An indigene of Plateau State, Mr Nenfort Gowon, while querying the rationale, said: “are the soldiers not the ones we see daily harassing Nigerians without provocation? With this new order, abuse is imminent. I think the immigration service, police and the DSS are in better position to carry out this high level profiling and not the army”, he said Another indigene of the state, who gave his name as Makut Adams, said the decision by the Nigerian Army to require people to move about with legitimate means of Identification such as National Identification Card, Voters Registration Card, Drivers’ License and International passports, is unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.
“This decision violates the rights of Nigerian citizens to freedom of movement as encapsulated in Section 41 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as Amended”, he said. In Niger State, there was no extra military presence to what was obtainable as people went about their daily routine, though the Nigerian Army had on Thursday launched an operation code named ‘Ayem Akpatuma 2′ to curtail the security challenges. Also in Benue State, the Nigerian Army yesterday launched an operation to combat all forms of criminality, especially kidnapping, armed banditry, cultism and communal clashes in order to allow law abiding people go about their activities freely as the yuletide season approaches.
At the flag-off of the second phase of Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in Makurdi, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Buratai, said the public are expected to go about their legitimate duties and to pass information about criminal activities to security agencies. Buratai, who was represented by the Chief of Logistics of the Nigerian Army, Major General J.I Unuigbe, said the exercise was been conducted in conjunction with other security agencies operating in the state. He said the code of conduct and rules of engagement of the personnel have been drawn up for the exercise to guide the conduct of the troops throughout the duration of the exercise.
“Troops are therefore, expected to conduct themselves in the most professional way that is expected of all Nigerian military personnel,” he said, warning that the army won’t condone human rights abuse by the troops that involved in the exercise. Governor Samuel Ortom lamented the level of criminality in the state that led to the killing of over 73 people early last year as well as Catholic Priests in later part of the that year.
The governor who spoke through his deputy, Benson Abounu, noted that even though the issue of insurgency has been put in the past, there is resurgence of kidnapping in the state which he described as a “dead devil criminality which put victims in terrible trauma.”
Ortom, who urged the troops that would be engaged in the exercise to “deal ruthlessly and comprehensively with the criminals”, expressed optimism that the phase two of the Election Ayem Akpatuma will tackle frontally, the issue of kidnapping that has taken the centre stage in the state. “Deal with these criminals ruthlessly and comprehensively, you have the authority of the governor that you can go ahead and do this because that’s the only way that we can have peace of mind.”
South: Unnecessary, antipeople
In the southern part of the country, places like Rivers, Lagos, Onitsha and Asaba witnessed usual hustling and bubbling activities with commercial and vehicular movements on the increase. There was no clear evidence of ‘stop and search’ routine across the states as residents were seen going about their normal business transactions.
However, the speculation that the military exercise may have started rented the air, forcing residents to go about with their ID cards, even as some of them maintained that the operation was anti-people and unnecessary since the country was not in anarchy.
A human rights activist, John Onyema, who urged Nigerians to reject democracy in military toga, also queried the modus operandi of the operation. “Are we in a state of war? The exercise is uncalled for. The military should allow citizens to go about their lawful duties without fear of being harassed or intimidated.
They should restrict their exercise to the troubled and seized Boko Haram towns. How do you differentiate a criminal from a law abiding citizen? I don’t think it is by show your identity card that you detect a criminal.” In the same vein, a member of the Market Woman Association at the popular Ogbeogonogo Central Market in Asaba, Madam Chinwe Aniamaka, said the Federal Government should make its intention known over the exercise and stop militarizing the land. She said: “is that the solution to Nigeria’s economic quagmire? Why are the leaders always chasing shadows and leaving the substance? A kidnapper, armed robber and terrorist will surely identify themselves and go, but the poor masses will be the casualties of the exercise”, she lamented. In Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, there was no unusual presence of soldiers, but there were regular military checks on major roads by the military and police who requested for people’s means of identification.
A resident of the state, Mr Olawale Jemilehin, argued that scanty presence of soldiers is an indication that the military’s OPI is being carried out in border areas, as such, there won’t be much presence of the soldiers within the metropolis. He said: Ekiti is not a border area. Probably that is why there is no heavy presence of the military. It is just the usual checks by security agents, people are going about their normal businesses. On its part, Adebayo Samuel, who resides close to a major checkpoint, said the OPI is a waste of efforts and an untimely program:
“At a time when the Nation is busy fighting Insurgency and all forms of insecurity across the land, I would have expected the government or the military to focus more attention on curbing insecurity in the land, rather than deploying soldiers from the warfront to the streets to cause apprehension among the populace”, Adebayo said. Also, Kenneth Adolf, in his response, said the program is anti-people and an infringement on the provision of rights of citizens to free movement. Noting that exercises such as this can only be a appreciated if taken to the border areas, Adolf advised that the military should re-strategise to ward off uncontrolled movement of illegal immigrants to the country. Adolf said: “It is very surprising to note that government could exhibit such level of ignorance, wickedness and callousness. This is an attempt to imprison and padlock citizens”, he stated. “To think of deploying soldiers among civilians, when citizens are still groaning under the closure of borders, is an ill thought”, he said.
‘Shun politics, redeem army’s image’
A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), has however urged the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, to ensure that Nigerian soldiers were not dragged into politics, in order to redeem its image. This, they said, would also enable the army to concentrate on its war against terrorism in the country. The group, after submitting a letter of petition to Buratai, said the nation’s territorial peace was under threat, as such the military should be galvanised from political manipulations, so that it could muster the required force to compact terrorism and banditry. Leaders of the group, Deji Adeyanju, Ariyo-Dare Atoye and Adebayo Rapheal, in the petition warned that unless Nigerian Army stays away from politics, the damaged image would get worst. They also urged the army to resist every attempt by politicians to taint its image during the forthcoming Kogi and Bayelsa states gubernatorial elections.
The petition reads in part: “As we approach the Kogi and Bayelsa states gubernatorial elections, we believe it is paramount to remind the Ni-gerian Army that its involvement in the 2019 general elections left indelible scars and traumas in the hearts of most Nigerians. “Reports by local and international observers documented how the deployment and involvement of the Nigerian Army in the elections led to widespread voter intimidation, voter apathy, and electoral violence. “It is equally important to remind the Nigerian Army that it has been helped to ward off pressure being mounted by politicians to get involved in our elections, with several court judgements, which between 2003 and 2015 emphatically declared the deployment of soldiers during elections in Nigeria as completely unconstitutional and illegal.
“It is against this background that we wish to strongly urge the Nigerian Army to jettison all plans to deploy soldiers for the forthcoming Kogi and Bayelsa States governorship elections. This should mark a turning point for the Army to regain the trust of Nigerians.
“We believe that history will look favourably on the Nigerian Army if it chooses to honour the Nigerian constitution by refusing to be a tool in the hands of politicians, and refusing to deploy our gallant troops during the forthcoming governorship elections. “The Army is already overstretched with several internal operations and it should be saved from political distractions. The Police are adequately prepared to deploy officers for this election as they did during the general elections. If the police could adequately deploy its officers to 36 states during the elections, it won’t have any challenges in just two states – Kogi and Bayelsa.”
OPI approved by Buhari, says Buratai
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Tukur Buratai, has however justified the exercise, while revealing that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the ‘Operation Positive Identification’. Buratai said this when he appeared before the House of Representatives committee investigating the operation. Buratai, represented by Usman Muhammed, Chief of Civil-Military Affairs said the President and Minister of Defence are in support of the operation saying the exercise, first launched in the north-east in September, is being extended nationwide to intercept Boko Haram insurgents who had relocated from their enclaves to other parts of the country.
He, however, denied claims that the operation would involve deployment of troops into communities across the country saying it is an intelligence-based operation to intercept insurgents and other “criminal elements” relocating from the north-east to other parts of the country.
News
INSECURITY: One feared dead as youths attack police checkpoint in Delta
Four policemen attached to the Delta State Police Command have been attacked by irate youths at a check-point in Asaba, the state capital, at Bonsaac Junction, along the Asaba/ Onitsha Expressway. The victims were said to have sustained injuries of various degrees and currently placed on life support at an undisclosed hospital within Asaba.
This is the third of its kind in the past one year within Asaba metropolis. In the previous attacks, two policemen were killed and their rifles carted away. The youths, armed themselves with machetes and other dangerous weapons, swooped on the policemen during their stop and search routine For fear of the unknown, residents flee the area after the four service guns of the policemen, including two AK47, were forcefully snatched from them. It was gathered that one of the policemen died of bleeding as they were being rushed to the hospital for treatment.
The panic the incident generated in the locality forced armed police operatives to raid the area as they arrested many youths An eyewitness said: “We don’t know what triggered the crisis. The hoodlums, numbering 11 (Eleven) used machete on some policemen and the policemen were rushed to the hospital through the assistance of residents of the area. One of the victims was in serious coma as he was bleeding profusely.”
The source confirmed that they snatched their guns. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onowakpoyeya, in Asaba, yesterday said she was yet to receive the details of the attack.
News
Buhari: ‘Patronise made in Nigeria’ goods to boost industrialisation
President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians and the private sector to patronise Made-in-Nigeria products, saying that this is the only way the country can sustain its industrial inclusive drive towards achieve industrialisation. President Buhari, who this said this yesterday at the opening ceremony of this year’s Lagos International Trade Fair in Lagos, noted that promoting locally made products is the only leeway out of the country’s present economic doldrums.
The President, who was represented at the occasion by the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Maryam Katagum, explained that patronising Made-in-Nigeria products is the new economic reality direction the country is heading to. Buhari said: “I want to reiterate my call to Nigerians to patronise Made-in-Nigeria products and services.
We must accept our new reality of promoting locally made products as it is evident that this is where our new Nigeria would be realised and that is why I have constantly emphasised that we must be a nation where we grow what we eat and consume what we produce.” According to him, his administration’s economic agenda was to pursue vigorously the diversification of the country’s economy from mono-product to non – oil sector, adding that the private sector has key role to play in ensuring that this initiative comes to fruition.
To achieve this, President Buhari explained that government has made concerted efforts at enhancing the Export Expansion Grant (EEG) initiative, which is a stimulation fund being given to genuine exporters, while also driving the Bank of Industry as a veritable tool to implement the small and medium enterprise guarantee scheme in an effort towards assisting the industrial and Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sectors.
“The economic focus of my administration is to diversify from a mono – product economy with the special focus on non-oil sector, using the private sector as an arrow head. To achieve this, government has made concerted efforts at enhancing the Export Expansion Grant initiative, which is often given to deserving exporters while using the Bank of Industry as a tool to implement the small and medium enterprise guarantee scheme in an effort towards assisting the industrial and Micro Small and Medium Enterprises sectors.
He continued, “The task of transforming Nigeria into an industrial giant cannot be achieved without the needed collaboration with the private sector to ensure an inclusive sustainable path towards growth, job creation and economic development.” While speaking on the 2019 trade fair, President Buhari said, “Trade fairs of this nature are vital economic tools for the realisation of my government’s economic agenda for the industrial upgrade and economic development of the country. This will not only enhance business confidence but may also lead to an increase of foreign direct investment into our economy.
He continued: “The aim of this fair which is to connect businesses and create value is meant to empower African entrepreneurs through the bridging of technological gaps, developing and improving local business strategies, championing strategic investments and creating access to market thereby developing the Nigerian economy.” He also noted that the Federal Government was fully committed to its mandate of providing assistance that would guarantee the growth of MSMEs in ensuring that their products meet acceptable with global standards.”
News
Emefiele: CBN unconventional policy yielding results
..says border closure policy curbs crimes
The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday said the unconventional policy adopted by the apex bank had restored Nigeria’s economy to recovery trajectory. He said critics of unconventional policies, couldn’t provide alternative solutions to pull economy from strait its position in 2014, reiterating that, CBN would leverage on unconventional monetary policy with focus on economy diversification to create jobs for Nigerians. Emefiele said this during the first Convocation Lecture of the Edo University, Iyamho, entitled ‘Role of Monetary Policy: Towards Economic Growth in Nigeria’, delivered at the institution’s premises in Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.
This is coming at a time the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who led other members of the State Executive Council (SEC) to the event, is pursuing a reform agenda for the state’s tertiary institutions that would put them at the forefront of teaching and research, nationally and globally.
The occasion had in attendance Obaseki, former Edo State Governor and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole; the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu; Commissioner for Education, Jimoh Ijegbai, Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, among others. However, the convocation lecture was chaired by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed. Speaking on the topic, Emefiele said: “Critics of our policy say it’s unconventional, indiscretional. Yes, unconventional as it is has delivered result. We have restored the economy. In their own conventional policy, the industries were dying. We don’t owe them an apology.
“When we began to utilise these tools, they were initially criticized by adherents of conventional monetary policy tools. Critics asserted that our FX policies constitute exchange restrictions, rationing of FX, discretionary allocation based on priority categories, and a multiple currency practice.
“While there is sufficient evidence of significant reductions in our annual import bill, and increased non-oil exports, these critics assert that we are restricting trade and creating unfair competition.” He said adherents of conventional policy missed the point, stressing that: “To our critics, conventional monetary policy requires that to encourage domestic production, we should impose higher tariffs and levies. However, our experience in Nigeria has shown that, these tools have never worked, given the various attempts by certain economic agents to undermine the success of these policies.”
Digressing further, the CBN governor said unconventional approach adopted by the current administration to deal with influx of unrestricted import of items has put Nigeria firmly in control of her economy. “I can tell you that, if Nigeria decide to close the borders for two years, incident of ‘Yahoo yahoo boys’, kidnapping for ransom, armed banditry, robbery will reduce to a barest minimum. These guys will have no option but go into agriculture,” he added. Emefiele added that neighbouring countries were undermining Nigeria economy by making their country open for others to use as transit point for dumping their goods into Nigeria. He noted that, for an economy like Nigeria that was yet to attain its full potential, utilitarian welfare maximisation requires a functional consideration for real growth.
“Thus, growth objectives cannot be overlooked. The CBN Act 2007, in recognising this, provided the bank with the legal backing to undertake developmental functions that are consistent with price stability. This has enabled the Bank to simultaneously promote the development of financial markets and stimulate the growth of the real sector,” he noted.
Emefiele said the apex bank policy approach has been able to reduce inflation, build forex reserves, maintained FX market stability, and foster real growth. For instance, CBN said with the introduction of investors and export window, the I& E has impacted positively on the economy.
He added: “The introduction of the I&E window, along with improvement in domestic production of goods have helped shore up our external reserves. Transactions have reached over $55 billion since the inception of the window and our foreign exchange reserves has risen to US$42 billion in September 2019 from US$23bn in October 2016.
“Nigeria’s current stock of external reserves is now able to finance over six months of current import commitments. “With improved availability of foreign exchange, the exchange rate at the I&E FX window has remained stable over the past 24 months at an average of N360/US$, and the parallel market exchange rate has appreciated from N525/US$ in February 2017 to N360/US$ today.” On Anchor Borrowers Programme, he said the programme had helped to bolster agricultural production by removing obstacles faced by small holder farmers.
“We have also improved access to markets for farmers by facilitating greater partnership with agro-processors and industrial firms in the sourcing of raw materials. “So far, the programme has supported more than 1.5m farmers across all the 36 states of Nigeria, in cultivating 16 different commodities over 1.4 million hectares of farmland. It has also supported the creation of over 2.5m jobs across the agricultural value chain.” On his part, Obaseki said the CBN has been instrumental to the economic growth being recorded in the state, especially in the areas of the industrialisation and agriculture. The governor said a $200 million deal has been struck with a reputable, world renowned textile company to establish a cotton-weaving and spinning industry at the Benin Enterprise and Industrial Park, next year.
News
Court issues bench warrant against Edo lawmaker-elect
The High Court sitting in Benin, the Edo State capital, yesterday issued a bench warrant order for the arrest of a member – elect of the state’s House of Assembly, Mr. Dumez Ugiagbe. Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele, gave the order following failure of the lawmaker – elect to appear for plea in a case of forgery and impersonation levelled against him at the resumed sitting of the court. The court had at its last sitting on October 25 adjourned to yesterday to enable Ugiagbe to take his plea.
He had been arraigned in absentia on allegations bothering on forgery and impersonation Ugiagbe, 45, with one other now at large, were said to have committed the offence around 2001. Counsel to Ugiagbe, Mr. Paul Osarenkhoe, had challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear the criminal charges against his client. He also said his client was not properly served. However, Osarenkhoe pleaded for pardon over the absence of his client, who he claimed was in Abuja, as a result of ill – health. He also applied for bail for his client.
News
Fraud syndicate agent remanded in prison over N207m
Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday remanded an auto dealer, Sarumi Babafemi, said to be an agent to some of the fraud suspects named by the United State’s Federal Investigation Bureau (FBI), in prison over alleged N207 million fraud. The remand order was sequel to the arraignment of Babafemi and three firms before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a five – count charge bordering on the alleged offence.
The three firms allegedly owned by the auto dealer are; 606 Autos Limited, 606 Music Limited and Splash Off Entertainment Limited. Upon their arraignment, the defendants denied the alleged offence. Afterwards, EFCC’s lawyer, A. B. C. Ozioko, sought for a trial date and urged the court to remand the defendant in prison pending the final determination of the charge.
Responding, defence lawyer, Muiz Banire (SAN), drew the court’s attention to his client’s bail motion. He said he has served it on the prosecution. While arguing the bail motion, Banire informed the court that the charge had been formerly struck out at a time for lack of diligent prosecution.
News
Kogi and Bayelsa guber polls: We’ve identified flash points –INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said it had identified likely areas of violence in the November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at quarterly Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting in Abuja yesterday, said already, there were warning signals in the two states. Yakubu said: “Both are politically volatile. Elections have been disrupted by violence in the past. Our own risk assessment which will be shared with the security agencies at this meeting has identified some flash points.” He expressed concern that thugs had been mobilised from within and outside the states with the aim of either influencing the elections or disrupting the process on behalf of partisan sponsors.
“This calls for a robust response before the elections, on election day and during the process of collation and declaration of results. “Nigerians expect that by now we have learnt enough lessons from previous elections to ensure a swift security response to the increasing desperation by political actors to disrupt elections and subvert the will of the electorate.
“If that happens, many Nigerians will blame the electoral umpire and the security agencies. We must continue to rise to this challenge,” he demanded. Yakubu disclosed that in the last two weeks INEC had met a couple of times with the leadership of the Nigeria Police, as lead agency in election security, and reviewed the security situation in the two states. He called for adequate security of voters; protection of INEC officials (both regular and ad hoc staff) and unimpeded movement for accredited polling agents, observers and the media. Where there is any breach of the law on election day he called for prompt arrest and prosecution of offenders.
“On our part, INEC is committed to the integrity of the process,” he assured, warning that the processes, which the commission had laboured to establish should not be undermined. “We are equally confident in the assurances we have received from the security agencies of civil and professional conduct by their personnel deployed for the elections. “We have been re-assured by the security agencies that election day activities at polling units and collation centres will not be disrupted by the activities of hoodlums neither will thugs be allowed to cart away results sheets nor compel our returning officers to make declarations under duress. “We are equally re-assured that security personnel will adhere strictly to the standard operational guidelines and deal decisively with misconduct by their personnel on election duty.
“We are equally confident that with the sheer number of personnel the security agencies are deploying in the two states, there can be no excuse for the processes to be undermined by anti-democratic elements,” he added. The Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for Bayelsa and Kogi states as well as the commissioners of Police for the two states, attended the meeting.
Trending
-
News22 hours ago
Islamic State vows revenge against US for Baghdadi killing
-
News22 hours ago
Trump makes Florida his permanent residence
-
News18 hours ago
Court dismisses Agbonyinma, Igbinedion’s appeals
-
ICT / e-World21 hours ago
Ex-Apple executive joins startup aimed at banishing smartphone cables
-
Sports22 hours ago
Olympics: Tokyo gov gives reluctant consent to move marathon
-
Sports21 hours ago
British fans buy 3,900 tickets for Club World Cup, FIFA says
-
News22 hours ago
US withholding $105m in security aid for Lebanon – sources
-
News12 hours ago
Niger to receive over 2,000 prospective NYSC members next week