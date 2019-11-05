Gridlock: Motorists urge FCT to provide alternative route

Nigeria’s growing population and the need to pay attention to the sexual reproductive health of every woman were issues on the front burner as Marie Stopes recently celebrated 10 years of driving family planning services in the country. REGINA OTOKPA reports

It was a night of glitz, fun and laughter, as staff of Marie Stopes International Organization of Nigeria (MSION), family, friends and well-wishers gathered to celebrate a decade of painstaking family planning campaign in Nigeria.

With headquarters in London, MSION is part of the Marie Stopes International Global Partnership, a social enterprise which operates in more than 37 countries across the globe, providing contraceptives and safe abortion services with a mission to ensure families and women have children by choice, not by chance.

Since the opening of its first clinic in Nigeria in 2009, MSION has made a notable impact impact on the sexual reproductive health of women by changing the pattern of contraceptive use in the country through its continued provision of long acting and permanent contraceptives, especially for women within reproductive age.

In fact, in 2010, about 12,000 women were said to be using at least one method of contraceptive provided by MSION. This figure shot up astronomically to three million by the end of 2018 with majority opting for long lasting and reversible implant method.

This is good news as Inside Abuja checks reveals that every year, about three million people are added to Nigeria’s population estimated to have hit 201 million. Given the burgeoning population in the country, it was most important for proper and increased investment in family planning and an introduction of appropriate and relevant education to ensure people embrace contraceptive use in order to limit the size of their families through child spacing.

To this regard, MSION has shown commitment to delivering high quality family planning services to women across Nigeria by reaching out to women in urban centres, rural communities and hard-to-reach areas to offer contraceptive services. Within the last 10 years, the organisation has reached about seven million women. Also, through its wide range of reproductive health services, over one million unintended pregnancies and over 710,313 unsafe abortions were prevented in 2018 alone.

With so many achievements in 10 years, the organisation didn’t blink in honouring a good number of staff for outstanding performances and for adding value to the lives of women in the country.

However, MSION has lamented that despite its efforts and partnership with government and private healthcare providers in delivering family planning services, about 22 per cent of women who are ready to engage in family planning methods still lacked access to contraceptive methods.

Speaking to Inside Abuja, the Country Director MSION, Mr Effiom Nyong Effiom, advised women on the need to safeguard their health by embracing the use of contraceptives. He stressed that family planning must be seen as a life-saving measure and not a religious or cultural crime.

Effiom said that the organisation was preaching and providing family planning methods to ensure that people could have children because they want to and not because it just happened.

“I could give you a percentile. We found out that about 22 per cent of women of reproductive age, as the last Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey, NDHS shows, desire for a contraceptive method but they are not getting it. So, it is a significant number when you look at that and it means we are failing these women.

“Women must phase their children so that they can recover, be strong and healthy to even contribute to their families. In a case where that spacing is not happening, we are endangering the woman and the family as a whole, because women are the bedrocks of the family. A healthy mother will take care of her family better.

“If your religion quarrels about it – we do not know of any religion that quarrels over it. There is family planning in Afghanistan. Ireland with its largely Catholic faith has made changes. London has also made changes. I do not think it is about religion. It is more of education and information”, he said.

Inside Abuja checks further revealed that besides exposure to unwanted pregnancy, poor sex education is exposing many teenage girls to Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs). According to the 2013 Nigerian Demographic and Health Surveys, (NDHS) in its 2013 report, 23 per cent of Nigerian teenage girls between the age of 15 to 19, were already mothers and five per cent pregnant with their first child, especially those at the rural areas.

Effiom, who stressed that sex education was the right of every girl child, placed more emphasis on the role of mothers in that regard, else, the social media would end up providing the information in a manner that could do more harm than good.

“In traditional society, there is this tendency for people to shy away from educating the girl child on the issue about sex.

“Education is a right that must be afforded to girls. Now, the country has its own guidelines around us but families have a role to play. Giving them information is not bad because if we do not give them the information, the social media will do it.

“I think we should encourage it and at least, we know that those that are informed will not make wrong decisions,” he said.

While calling on government at all levels and international partners to invest more in the area of family planning services, he explained that family planning is not all about population control but the ability to enable women make better choices about their contraceptive right.

“Our mission is to ensure that families and women have children by choice, not chance. Our vision is to create a world in which every birth is wanted. We believe in a world where every mother can enjoy a wanted and healthy pregnancy and childbirth; every child can survive beyond their fifth birthday.”

The Country Director, IPAS Nigeria, Hauwa Shekarau, advised parents still harbouring the belief that their children know nothing about sex to stop deluding themselves.

“The social media age that we are in has given access to almost everything you want so it is better they are taught appropriate comprehensive sexuality education, so they can know how to handle situation. Parents must face reality and stop looking at their children as innocent and know nothing,” she said.

