Guber poll: Wada pledges a new Kogi

By Muhammad Bashir

Lokoja

Ahead of the gubernatorial election in Kogi State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Engineer Musa Wada has promised to change the Kogi narrative from bad to good if elected.

Engr. Wada who took his campaign train across the nine local government areas of the Eastern part of the state over the weekend to seek for the people’s votes, said the state in the last four years has gone through untold hardship, ranging from infrastrural decay and poverty.

He said under his watch, he would turn around the fortunes of the state and make it better than it is now.

Wada promised to review the screening exercise of workers conducted by the incumbent governor by reviewing the screening of pensioners and local government workers with a view to ensure justice.

He said pensioners were not supposed to be afflicted with suffering at old age.

The PDP candidate, described the screening exercise as lacking human face, saying that it had led to untimely death of many civil servants, pensioners and their relations

