Guber polls: Kogi State in doldrums, people want change –Emeje
With just one week to the governorship election in Kogi State, the candidate of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Abdurazaq Baba Emeje, told MUHAMMAD BASHIR of his plans to transform the state if elected on November 16. Excerpts…
What are your chances next Saturday?
The chances are clear, we have been on ground, and everything will go well by God’s grace. We have talked with our people on progress-oriented governance and we have agreed to move the state forward by making sure that the election is organised in a very fair, credible and responsive manner, where the people must be given the opportunity to cast their votes properly.
The security agencies in the elections must do their own part because if the elections must bring out the best winner, the security agents must do the needful. We have worked and they too must do their part as agreed by the constitution, so that our electoral act would take charge of everything as it’s expected to be.
The records are there for everyone to see in Kogi State; we have all it takes to win this election, the people are tired and they want a new governor in me. I have all it takes to take Kogi out of the doldrums we have found ourselves now. We have the best chance to run Kogi for the good of our people, we are talking about providing basic amenities for the people, the people need clean water, free and compulsory education.
Our people want the best, we would give them good life that they deserve as it’s expected to be. The people should enjoy their God-given wealth and the only way to get that done is when the right man is given the opportunity to be governor. In all ramifications, I am the best man for the job and sure my people are ready to vote me as their governor.
What would you do differently if elected?
The people will see a much more secured state where lives and properties will be in good hands with all sincerity. As the governor of the people, we shall make the people enjoy what good governance brings. And such are at the instances of good roads, quality health care facilities and services, free and compulsory education for our children from primary down to university level.
We would make the people step into greater life, greater life in quality services delivery also in areas like housing for the people, constant electricity power supply, youth and women development, sports and infrastructural development. The people will see something different from what they have ever seen since Kogi was created out of the old Kwara and Benue states. We shall provide employments and empowerments to youths and women notwithstanding the small revenue generated in the state. We shall raise the bar to create our investment with a solid participation of the foreign business world.
The major issue in the state are said to be absence of human and physical development, do you have the capacity to rewrite history?
As a people of capacity we have a blueprint called Restoration Agenda that will take care of the issues of human and physical development and I am very sure that the people will benefit greatly from that package.
It is designed to uplift the people and bring the state back on track. Our people will enter a contract with government that will help us provide services to them on a data facility as it is done across the world.
Moreover, it is very important to note that human capital capacity development will be one of our major power boxes for the development of Kogi State.
There are fears that the election would be greeted with violence, how can you assuage the people’s fears? As for me and my party, we are not interested in causing any trouble in this election and after.
Power belongs to God Almighty and nobody can take power if not given by God. He gives power and also takes it away to a better person and I am very sure that power is going to be given to me and the people would see the best of good and quality leadership in a grand style.
We are expecting to see peaceful elections and that can only happen when the right things are done. As for violence in elections, we have seen all these happen in other states across Nigeria in recent times.
We don’t wish it to happen in Kogi. Our people are not ready to witness whatsoever the enemies of our state are planning. We are known to be peaceful but it is clear that some people in the state are planning to make the elections staggered so that they can rig it in their favour. Many believe that the major contenders in the coming election are APC and PDP. Can your party spring a surprise? My party is the third force so far as we are concerned, and there’s nothing anyone can do about this.
I don’t even know what these two parties are fighting themselves for. It’s a simple case here. If you want the people to vote your party into power, while in power you have to do the needful so that the people will come all out to cast their votes for you. There are no people who will enjoy good life from an administration and still vote them out of power, no matter what the opposition party tells them. But if we look at it from another angle, it can happen.
We have seen so far that the UDP will rise into the first point of call. The UDP will do the people good, and that means the party can win the elections if only INEC and the security officials will allow the polls to be free and fair on November 16. What will determine a true election is when the votes of the people are allowed to count, and when the people are allowed to vote without the thugs disturbing them as we have seen before. Specifically, what are your programs for the state? Our program for the state is titled as the Restoration Agenda, an agenda that will play the ball of reconciliation of the policies and politics of good governance.
Quality and good governance is what should provide a solid leadership for the people. Our blueprint is to restore Kogi to its pride, the state is ready to be rolled into action as soon as we take over governance after the election. Our agenda comes with a full package of road constructions across the 21 local government areas, healthcare facilities and services, free and compulsory education, infrastructural development, youths and women employment and empowerment, sports and social development, foreign investment and human capital capacity development, and security of lives and property.
Many people have expressed lack of confidence in the leadership of INEC and the police.
Are you one of them?
It will be a shame if the leadership of INEC allow themselves to be used by any of the money-carrying political party contesting this election. It will be a shame to the police too, should they allow themselves to play the role of aiding the PDP or the APC to rig this election. I believe INEC will do the right thing by allowing our people to vote and also allow their votes to count.
We don’t want to be in a situation where results would be written and read at the collation centers across the state as seen during the 2019 general elections. At least for the first time in Nigeria the elections should be conducted in the best way.
The world is watching us on this because it’s high time we stopped all the nonsense of election malpractice in Nigeria. Let us show the world that we are ready to do the needful.
We have everything it takes to move our nation forward and we must get to work so that we can all enjoy good lives.
For the now, I have good respect for the leadership of INEC.
What are your expectations?
For sure we are looking up to having a great election where voters will be allowed to cast their votes and letting the votes counts. Honestly I will tell you that I am expecting our people’s votes to count so that I can enter as the new governor. The people are ready to vote a new personality and political party to takeover Kogi State and for sure it’s the UDP that the people want.
We held our campaigns across all the villages and towns and we saw the hunger in the eyes of the people for proper and befitting governance. The people will vote me as governor using the UDP and that is one major reason why the votes must count. Let us see how INEC, police, the ruling APC and the major opposition party, PDP, would use their machineries to rig as usual.
What’s your advice to the electorate?
I have said this times without number; we can only make a difference as a people if the needful is done.
We have to come all out and vote for the UDP, the political party with the sun, house and hoe as its logo.
Let’s do our state proud by voting for me so we can see a brighter Kogi.
Don’t sell your votes. Collect the money it’s yours, but vote for UDP.
This will make us provide the good life that our people need.
Former New York Mayor, Bloomberg, joins 2020 White House race
Billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has signalled he will join the race to secure the Democratic Party’s nomination for US president.
He has filed paperwork ahead of a deadline for the Democratic primary election in Alabama.
The move is a necessary step to join the race to be the party’s candidate to take on President Donald Trump in next year’s election, reports the BBC.
Bloomberg, 77, has not formally confirmed his candidacy.
However, spokesman Jason Schechter told US media that an announcement “could come as early as next week”.
The businessman is said to be concerned the current Democratic contenders would not pose a strong enough challenge to Trump in 2020.
He will be entering a crowded field as one of 17 candidates hoping to be chosen as the Democratic nominee.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is the frontrunner, followed by senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
The tycoon had strongly hinted that he would run, with his adviser Howard Wolfson releasing a statement on Thursday evening saying they wanted to “ensure that Trump is defeated” in the election next year.
“But Mike is increasingly concerned that the current field of [Democratic] candidates is not well positioned to do that,” he added.
His comments came after months of debate over wealth inequality in the US, with Sanders and Ms Warren announcing plans for steep tax rises for billionaires. Unveiling his tax proposals in September, Sanders said: “Billionaires should not exist.”
Bloomberg is estimated to be worth $52bn.
On Friday, President Trump taunted Bloomberg by saying there was “nobody I’d rather run against than little Michael”.
Bloomberg is said to be fully aware such a belated entry to the race presents challenges in states like Iowa and New Hampshire, where other Democratic contenders have been campaigning for months.
The Bloomberg team reportedly sees a possible pathway through the so-called Super Tuesday contests in March, when 14 states – including California, Alabama and Colorado – will vote on a single day for their preferred White House nominee.
Bloomberg considered running for the White House as an independent candidate in both 2008 and 2016.
In March of this year he had said he would not join the 2020 race.
Obaseki’s 2nd term not negotiable –Ilaboya
Honourable Frank Ilaboya is a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the incumbent Local Government Chairman of Owan West in Edo State. In this Interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he spoke on the current political situation in Edo State. Excerpts…
Governor Obaseki is three years in office, what is your assessment of him?
First and foremost, let me congratulate Mr. Governor His Excellency Godwin Obaseki, like you said he will be three years in office as Governor this month. You will agree with me that Mr. Governor has done very well within these three years. In terms of achievements, I can liken him to the late Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia of the then Bendel State who brought the touch of development to all parts of the state.
If Obaseki is just three years in office, and he has done all these things we are seeing, then he should be commended and encouraged to continue. We are not only talking about development in the political sector, we are talking about development in all facets.
If you look at what is ongoing in the sports sector, which is my primary constituency, you will agree with me that Mr. Governor has done well.
Take a look at Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, you know what I’m talking about. Not just that, additional 20 other mini- stadia are being built cross the state. That tells you the love he has for sports and his plans to use sports to drive the economy of the state just like the late Dr. Ogbemudia did which made the then Bendel State number one in sports. Aside that, you are aware that the sport commission has being set up which is the first time such a thing is happening in the state.
The governor is determined to leave a legacy in all facets of human development and more are still coming. With the level of sports development that is on in the state presently, especially the new look Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Edo is fully ready to host international competitions because the stadium has been brought to international standard.
Again, apart from the fact that football lovers in the state will have the opportunity of watching first-class football competitions, it will also turn round the economy of the state.
That is just in the area of sports now let’s take a look at the educational sector, today we have what is known as Edo Best which has received both local and international acclaim, Edo Best is a situation where teachers teach their students digitally, and across the state the system is the same, they all have handy computer systems, and you can see the quality of students that Edo will be turning out with. Just recently, we had student summit and the aim was to catch them young and put them through in modern technology.
Those things we see abroad, that is w h a t Governor G o d w i n Obaseki has brought to E d o State.
Last month, our governor was given an award by Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) as best Governor in the Education Sector.
Those who know NUT very well know that they don’t give awards, except to those who deserve of them. If you go to the health sector, the governor is also doing very well. Today, a model health centre equipped with state-of-the-art facilities is being built in all the Local Government Areas. I’m very proud to be a local government chairman under the Obaseki administration. Look our governor is being rated very high in all the areas, because he is a leader of purpose, a leader of quality, and a leader of vision. So Edo people are ready to go any length with him to ensure his second term ticket is not negotiable. Again, because he has done so well within these three years, we have decided to follow him till the end, and those few individuals who are against his 4+4 will be put to shame at the end. He said his second term is not negotiable, do you agree with him? Look, he does not need to demand it, he deserves it. It is not something to be debated about, we are ready to give him our full support, Owan West people in Edo North are behind him, he has done what previous administrators could not do, his support spans the three senatorial zones. There is nobody in Edo State that has not felt the impact of his administration. It is just three years and he still has one year to do in the first four years ticket, so I strongly believe that more development will come by the time he commences the second tenure of four years. The second term ticket is sure and guaranteed by the people of Edo State.
What is the priority of your administration as a local government boss?
Education is our priority.
When I came in, I started by giving out notebooks, making furniture and doing renovations because children need a conducive environment to study. I also discovered that the pupils need uniform because not many parents can afford to buy school uniforms for their children.
The parents are so happy with what the local government is doing in Owan West. Whatever we are doing at the local level is taking a cue from the state level because the governor has given us a clear vision to follow. Just recently, we organized a seminar for school children where they were taught how to have confidence in themselves so that they would be able to face challenges in future. You can see the way children spoke during quiz competitions and I was so impressed with the performances of the kids.
This is as a result of the governor’s good quality education programme. Very soon, we are starting our capacity programme where we would be training one graduate per ward across the 11 wards. We also have a robust youth empowerment programme that has empowered over 100 youths in the LGA.
What is your advice to those House members –elect who have not been inaugurated and are in Abuja?
My candid advice to them is to come back and join their colleagues, the doors are wide open for them. We call on our representative, Hon. Ohio Ezomon, to come and join his colleagues so that Owan West will have a voice at the floor of the House. Do you think this ongoing feud in APC can be settled? I think every well-meaning APC member is working round the clock to ensure that these family issues are settled. That is what we have been doing. I must once again commend the State Government for showing enough sincerity in this regard. The government has shown its desire for all to move as a team
Bayelsa, Kogi polls: Ituen predicts tough race for PDP, Melaye
With just one week to the governorship elections and senatorial rerun in Bayelsa and Kogi states respectively, a Lagos-based cleric and the leader of Christ Deliverance Ministries Inc, {CDM}, Prophet Ekong Ituen, has predicted a tough race for the Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Senator Dino Melaye in Kogi State.
Ituen, who was on record to have predicted the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to office before the 2019 polls, said it would only take the Grace of God for the Bayelsa PDP candidate, Senator Douye Diri and Melaye to scale through their present hurdles.
Speaking with journalists in Lagos on what may likely be the results of November 16 gubernatorial elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states, Ituen said his prophecy is a warning and a clue to the plan of God which can be prevented if the right steps are taken. He urged leaders not to see prophecies as hatred or criticism but as part of intelligence reports because even in the Bible God used Prophets to warn leaders of impending crises and defeat.
“In view of the above and from all spiritual indications, Kogi and Bayelsa states’ elections would be tough. Peoples Democratic Party {PDP} in Bayelsa State will find it difficult to win this election, their chances are slim. “I urge their governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri to be prayerful and contact a true Prophet of God of his choice with proven integrity because God has a word for him. “Yahaya Bello of the APC will win the 2019 governorship election in Kogi State. Senator Melaye needs divine intervention to win the rerun senatorial election.
“In my revelation, I saw him descending from a ladder, which signifies defeat”, he said. It would be recalled that Ituen also predicted the defeat of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar before the 2019 general elections. Ituen had said: “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is playing his last days in politics, he will not become the President in Nigeria. “I urge him to withdraw from the race and retire from politics to avoid shame as he will be messed-up and abandoned”, he had said then.
Appeal Court upholds Sen. Jev’s election, dismisses Akume’s petition
*Sacks Benue Assembly Deputy Speaker
The Court of Appeal sitting in Makurdi, Benue State Friday upheld the election of Barr. Emmanuel Orker Jev as the duly elected senator representing Benue North West senatorial district on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The court dismissed the appeal filed by former governor of the state, Senator George Akume of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the declaration of Barr. Jev by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner.
The same court also affirmed the decision of the National/State House of Assembly Election Tribunal, sacking the state’s Assembly Deputy Speaker, Christopher Adaji (Ohimini/PDP).
Honourable Justice O. A. Otisi, who delivered the lead judgment in the Jev/Akume case, said there was no merit in the appeal.
The jurist agreed with the Tribunal that the evidence of the appellant’s witnesses does not show how the alleged non-compliance has affected the outcome of the February 23, 2019 Benue North West Senatorial District election.
Justice Otisi also agreed with the position of Senator Jev’s lawyers that the law has been settled that non-use of Smart Card Reader (SCR) machine cannot render an election invalid.
On ground two of Akume’s petition, which forms the basis of the appeal, the Appellate Court agreed that Tribunal was right to have struck it out.
Kogi, Bayelsa elections: Group blocks INEC office, demands voting for IDPs
A Coalition of Civil Society groups has blocked the main gate of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Headquarters in Abuja, demanding electoral inclusiveness for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in both Kogi and Bayelsa states during next weekend’s gubernatorial elections.
The group also tasked the Commission to allay the palpable fears of citizens about their safety in these two states during and after the elections. This even as they demanded that the process of the elections be made transparent without any compromise for any party or individuals.
In the petition the group presented to INEC, the leaders of the groups, Deji Adeyanju and Raphael Adebayo, urged: “The Commission to stay true to its promise that Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) will not be disenfranchised during elections in Nigeria. To engender inclusiveness in the electoral process, it is important that the IDPs in Kogi and Bayelsa States are allowed to vote in the forthcoming governorship elections. “
Kalu: Standing tall in victory
The affirmation of the February 23 senatorial election of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North) yesterday by the Appeal Court, has reiterated the electoral pedigree of the Senate Chief Whip, writes WALE ELEGBEDE
The wild jubilation and excitement that permeated the nooks and crannies of Abia North senatorial district yesterday wasn’t a surprise and the reason was clear; the electorate in the senatorial district voted their choice in Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as their representatives in the February 23 National Assembly election and that was the person affirmed by the Court Appeal.
In a unanimous landmark ruling yesterday at the Court of Appeal Court, Owerri Division, the presiding judge, Justice R. A. Adah, dismissed the ruling of the lower tribunal that ordered a supplementary election in eight wards in Arochukwu Local Government Area and several polling units in Ohafia and Isukwuato LGAs, following the petition brought by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, Mao Ohuabunwa.
Kalu , a former governor of Abia State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 23 National Assembly poll in Abia North Senatorial District, was declared winner of the election after polling 30,203 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the PDP, Ohuabunwa, who garnered 20,801 votes.
In the breakdown of the election result, the Returning Officer for the senatorial district , Dr. Charles Anumudu, said that the former governor won in four out of the five local government areas (LGAs) in Abia North.
For political analysts, the outcome of the election authenticated the means, reach, influence and political dexterity of Kalu. Aside from edging out the incumbent lawmaker, Ohuabunwa, he was also able to bring his personality to bear in marketing the APC to not only the people of his senatorial district but the southeast at large. Through his sway, the APC in Abia north senatorial zone also produced two members of House of Representatives and some state House of Assembly members during the last general elections.
Little wonder, then, when Ohuabunwa who lost to the hurricane personality of Kalu in the election decided to appeal the outcome of the poll at the National Assembly Tribunal, he got little or no sympathy even from his core supporters. However, since it is his right within the purview of law , he went ahead to test the Kalu’s victory .
Not uptight in any way about the challenge against his mandate, Kalu moved on with service to the people of his district and the country. In the process, he was deemed fit for not only the Senate Chief Whip, he also became a principal officer in the 9th National Assembly.
But from the blues, the three-man National and State Assembly election petitions tribunal sitting in Umuahia , Abia State, and led by Justice Cornelius Akintayo, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct a supplementary election within 90 days in eight wards in Arochukwu Local Government Area and several polling units in Ohafia and Isukwuato LGAs where votes were cancelled during senatorial election in Abia North senatorial district .
Responding to the tribunal ruling, Kalu, in his effervescent nature, told a delegation of APC from Abia State who visited him in Abuja that he is not losing sleep over the verdict of the tribunal.
The senate Chief Whip said: “If we do that election 20 times, Buhari, our president , our senatorial district – my seat and the governorship candidate seat is intact, we will always win it. It is a fundamental error that they may have to call for a supplementary election in some units.
“If not that it is a fight for my fundamental human rights, we will call for an election next week, if INEC will agree.
“But because the constitution gives us the right to appeal, we have already contacted our lawyers and the lawyers are already preparing our appeal to go to the appellate court,” he said.
Expectedly, as a stickler to the dictates of the rule of law, Kalu appealed the rulings of the lower tribunal and still went ahead performing his supersonic humanistic interventions to his constituents and Nigerians at large.
The maxim , truth is constant and cannot be suppressed for long, clearly becomes apt in the Abia North issue. Delivering ruling yesterday as the final arbiter in the case, the Appellate court in Owerri upheld the February 23 election of Kalu , holding that the lower tribunal erred on several counts.
In the judgment, the presiding judge, Justice R. A. Adah observed that the grounds upon which the lower tribunal predicated its reliefs to the petitioner were not tenable in law.
Justice Adah noted that the lower tribunal granted the petitioner’s reliefs he did not ask for which was unacceptable in law.
Another line of question mark from the appellate court was that the petitioner, Ohuabunwa, literally dumped its avalanche of documents on the lower tribunal without calling witnesses to tie the document to their case.
The Appellate Court further insisted that the lower court erred by allowing the dumping of documents on the lower tribunal.
The court maintains that in law, the petitioner must establish proof by bringing witnesses who would tie documents to the substance of the case.
In the light of the clear breaches, the Appeal Court, therefore, had no choice than to nullify the judgment of the lower tribunal while upholding the election of Kalu.
In his reaction to the appellate court ruling, the apparently elated Kalu, said he has nothing to say but to give all thanks and glory to God Almighty.
Speaking through his Twitter handle @OUKtweets, the former governor also thanked members of the APC, just as he appreciated the support of many Nigerians and the perseverance of his supporters throughout his legal battle.
The senator said: “We emerged victorious at the appeal court today. I have nothing to say, other than to give God all the glory & to thank all our supporters for their perseverance throughout this journey. The mandate of the people has once again been reassured.”
“No doubt, the disputation about Kalu’s victory in Abia North has been laid to rest. But one thing was salient while the contestation was ongoing, the people of the senatorial district stood firmly behind the bearer of their mandate and this is a sign of better days ahead for the people and the district.”
Fundamentals of inequality in Nigeria should be addressed – Wahab
The Deputy Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Jimoh Wahab, speaks in this interview on the alarming state of inequality in the country, the Y2020 budget, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE reports
OXFAM recently released a report where Nigeria and India were found at the bottom of 175 countries surveyed concerning Goal 10 of the SDGs, can you help us understand why a country that produces the richest man in Africa and also has the highest number of extremely poor people on earth?
You see, Goal 10 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) harps on the reduction of inequalities, bridging the gap between the poor and the rich but by Oxfam assessment report, the level of inequality in Nigeria is still alarming, situating this on the fact that amongst the rated richest Africans according to Forbes, Nigeria takes the lead with the richest man and woman in Africa. Well it is very difficult to understand how imperialism works, you claimed that somebody is the richest man in Africa, citing Dangote and Alakija, richness is measured by the people that you have impacted positively and I think that is the argument of labour, that if you have 200 million and there is no human to turn it over, if you keep it somewhere in the bush, it would not increase, it needs the contribution of labour to increase the volume of that wealth, so if there are some people that have claimed that some people are rich. I don’t know the yardstick of their measurement. In the human living index, richness is measured by the totality of the people within a confined area but because we don’t know how imperialism works we take it for granted. Imperialism came in to cripple our people deliberately, few people will be empowered and disempowered.
But is like this gap will continue to widen with the Nigerian economic structure or what do you think?
That is what imperialist want; they just need a few people around you that they can negotiate and relate with to the extent that we don’t know the volume and quantity of oil that is being taken from our shore, it’s only what they declared and any government that is not interested in knowing the quantities and volumes of crude oil that is being taken from our shore may not be interested in the development of the people.
That is the fundamental that is affecting us, I am not expecting the 200 million Nigerians to be as rich as Dangote but a minimum condition for us to live, so the problem is highly protracted, it is far away from what we are seeing at the surface but we must address the fundamental issues. There is nowhere in Nigeria that the UNESCO standard is met in the nation’s budget for education and that is what UNESCO and other teaching unions are shouting about.
You won’t be surprised that we are churning out graduates that cannot even demonstrate that they are university graduates, there are so many we are producing in the institutions that cannot even fit in to the system.
So with this level of inequality starring us in the face and equally fueling insecurity, don’t you think it is time for us to begin to rethink our economic structure to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor like what obtains in those Scandinavian countries?
In the Scandinavian countries you highlighted like Sweden,Norway, Finland, Denmark in the entire Scandinavian axis, what they do is to moderate their economy by redistributing wealth, by introducing neo-welfarist programme that the tax being paid by the rich in conjunction with government funds augment for the needs of the poor, so there won’t be absolute poor and I think they relied on the principle which Aristotle have postulated in his book -The Politics; saying “virtue lies between two extremes; the extreme of undue luxury and the extreme of self torture”. What Aristotle is pointing at is that the quality of lives, the quality and good of human being that you want to see lies between the two extremes, the highest rich and the poor of the poor at the base. The virtue that man should be respected is to be retained. That is what the Scandinavians have been maintaining, it is not only the Scandinavians, if you go through the Balkan’s region now the Eastern Europe, though they are not as rich as the Scandinavians but they also demonstrate a welfarist agenda, depending on the quantity and the volume of money in their possession. Over 60 per cent of Nigerians are still illiterates, yes, even in government schools, people don’t even have access to basic educational needs in the 21st century, you feel like committing suicide when you see things that are happening around us and you can do but nothing to help the situation.So, these are the predicament Africa continent has. Every 25 minutes Malaria still kills an average Africans on the continent.
Looking at the 2020 budget, a whopping sum of 125bn is appropriated for the National Assembly and 45bn for education, how do we bridge the gap?
The margin will be too much, I don’t know what is in the omnibus, so I can’t really criticise that. I don’t know because when you consider the fact that the state universities, colleges of education are not captured, but they generate money from the university and it is not taking from them.
On the budget, I don’t know what is input for the entire National Assembly, 306, in all. It depends on what is in the budget, I am not holding brief for anybody, budget is not just figures. the break downs, the omnibus is what you see people pick on social media and that is why I have been saying it is not addressing the question, it doesn’t stop the National Assembly to itemize the constituency projects for every 306, vis-a-vis projects that are attached. Unlike me now, I want Fadaini Obade road in my area, an abandoned World Bank project that has been there since 1998 to be tarred only that project is almost 25 billion, I am not saying the Governor is not taking action,it is not my duty but I should be the advocate of the people there, to advocate that it enters the budget and for the Governor to do it. I can tell the people there I facilitated it, I am not saying you should give me the contract, it may even be in the executive’s budget but it would be under works and it would be on the record that I facilitated it.
CACOL backs call for probe of allocations to states, LGAs
The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has backed the call for the Federal Government to probe states and local governments their local councils’ for not just their allocations accruable from Federal Government but also other sources like their internally generated revenue (IGR) extracted from taxes, rates and usage of its properties and cognate holdings.
CACOL in a statement by its Chairman, Comrade Debo Adeniran, said the probe is primarily necessary to be carried out by the Federal Government as they all hold these fiscal functions on behalf of the people and not just on behalf of selves.
The statement reads in part: “In lending our voice to the general calls of Nigerians in groups and as individuals, for proper accountability and probity to be fostered in the country, we hereby call on the Federal Government through the office of the Attorney-General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and other relevant anti-corruption agencies, to spring into action and probe how the allocations to all the 36 states and 772 local governments, including those local council areas created for ease of administration, were managed so far by those levers of government.
“This would go a long way in recovering much of the public funds and federal allocations that have been whimsically and carelessly siphoned by at those levels. This becomes germane when we consider how the states’ governments have shortchanged many of the local governments in their allocations by diverting such into their private pockets while on occasions, they both collaborate to loot such resources to the detriment of the general public and the society at large, which should naturally profit from those resources.
“As much as CACOL backs the calls for financial autonomy of the local governments without any let or hindrance, we must note that both the 1979 and 1999 Constitutions of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the United Nations Convention and African Union Charter Against Corruption, etc., clearly confer such oversight powers on the Federal Government and its agencies. This is so even if the polity is to restructure today for greater effectiveness and accountability.
“Without such leverage, the other tiers of government become a lord of the manor and consequently deny the people, in whose custody the sovereignty must rest, the benefits of government. This is why in other climes, the local councils as the nearest authority to the grassroots, usually provide those salient services like housing/council flats, primary health care, neighbourhood roads, good drainage system, interconnectivity within the areas, etc., which makes governance more impactful to all and sundry. The National Assembly is, on the other hand, empowered and mandated to perform similar oversight on the finances of the Federal Government towards discouraging incidences of impunity and conspiracy at mismanaging the collective resources.”
The group also added that: “Without any equivocation, it is very clear that the drafters of our Constitution and Presidential Model of governance, could not have wanted a ‘jungle Republic’ where anything goes as many of our office holders behave at different stage of governance today. For the entire country to be sanitised and ridden of corruption, the searchlight must be beamed on these other levers such that the kind of recklessness and official irresponsibility that led to a situation where a councillor was collecting higher salary and emoluments than a University Professor in our clime during this same dispensation in the past, would not rear its ugly head again.
“We are seriously convinced that if much of the wastage and mismanagement that afflict our state governments and their local councils are checkmated, governance would take on a more relieving nature and make life more abundant for our people.”
18 parties sign peace accord in Kogi
Eighteen political parties featuring in the November 16, governorship election in Kogi State has signed Peace Accord to ensure peaceful conduct of the poll.
The accord was signed under the auspices of National Peace Committee (NPC) at the end of a dialogue with stakeholders on peaceful conduct of the election yesterday in Lokoja.
Speaking at the event, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kogi State, Prof. James Apam, expressed concern over possible outbreak of violence during the election.
“Our major challenge is that of violence and that is why Kogi is termed as ‘Bayelsa of the North’ and the only way to remove the tag is by holding peaceful election.
“The people should resolve for peace. The issue of security lies with the people. That is also our challenge to the stakeholders that there is no way the police can provide 100 per cent security to the people.
“You should conduct yourselves in an orderly manner. We want you to help our efforts to pay off. That is our appeal to you this morning. Our partners have committed so much to this cause,” Apam said.
The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Busari, said that election was not a war. “You don’t need to kill anybody to get into office. We appeal to political actors to play the game according to the rules and avoid anything that will result in violence,” he said.
Busari said the police had provided level playing ground to all the political parties and their candidates right from their campaigns and that they would continue all through the election.
Also speaking, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, said the traditional institution in the state was concerned about possibility of violence during the election.
Oshiomhole slams Dickson over airport project
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has slammed the governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Serieke Dickson on the allegation that the Federal Government has refused to license the state airport for operation.
Oshiomhole, who spoke yesterday in Abuja said the airport constructed by the Bayelsa State governor has entered into Guinness Book as the most expensive airport in the whole world and that it is a fraud.
Oshiomhole who said that the Bayelsa State governor would account for his wrong deeds to Bayelsa people, said beyond the high cost of the airport, it was substandardly built as it is being flooded after rain.
It would be recalled that Governor Dickson at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship campaign ground finale on Wednesday in Yenogoa, capital of Bayelsa State, had accused the ruling APC of playing politics with the licensing of the airport.
But responding to Dickson’s statement yesterday in Abuja, the National Chairman of APC, said the facility is of low quality that even the governor cannot fly on it.
Oshiomhole speaking further on the airport that he said cost over N100 billion said, “I think the media should not just take statement from people’s mouth. You know the fact that Bayelsa airport has been flooded. Is it Buhari that flooded the airport? Because the runway is below the ground level. They ought to have carried out proper survey. So, the runway is flooded with water because it was not built properly.
“Now, if President Buhari was to stop it, what stopped the governor by himself, flying his private flight to do a testing flight on the airport? He himself doesn’t fly there. We challenge Dickson to use his own plane to test run and land on that airport. We challenge Dickson to prove that when the airport was flooded, that the flood was caused by Buhari. We challenge him to show the kind of control tower he has built.
“Truth is, we challenge, whether it was Buhari who asked him to inflate the contract because there are different versions of the actual cost. That contract, I put it to my dear friend and brother, Dickson that it has entered Guiness book as the most expensive runway ever built anywhere in the world.
“Even the one they built from the river, from the sea, it didn’t cost half of that. So, it is an endless project. He shouldn’t throw blame. But you the media should also interrogate when these people make all these unsubstantiated allegations.
“So, the truth is, he is in trouble. He cannot tell his people why he will spend close to N100billion for a facility such as that. Yet, he himself cannot land on it. You people should not allow merchant of half-truth to get away with blue murder. Dickson must account for that money not because of election but he owes his people.”
