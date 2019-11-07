Hemp smokers turn Abia schools to toilets, drug markets

Hoodlums have turned many public primary and secondary schools in Aba, Abia Stat to toilets and hard drugs markets.

They have made learning and teaching unbearable for pupils, students and teachers in the state.

Open defecation has become the order of the day by the hoodlums. They also sell and smoke marijuana and use other hard drugs in the schools.

New Telegraph’s investigation in schools in Aba South and Aba North local government areas show that parents are massively withdrawing their children from public schools due to the activities of hoodlums which have now turned public schools to breeding grounds for all manners of social vices.

Another reason responsible for the massive withdrawal from the public schools is the deteriorating infrastructure.

The Okigwe Road Primary and Secondary School as well as Osusu Road Primary and Secondary School are worst hit in Aba North Local Government Area.

In Aba South Local Government Area, the City Primary School, Township Primary School and the Railway Halt Primary School, especially the earlier mentioned two, have already become public toilets and homes to many homeless hoodlums.

The situations at the City Primary School and the Township School both located on School Road are very pathetic as hoodlums defecate indiscriminately in classrooms and pull out ceiling boards to make beds at night which makes the environment to stink beyond description.

The situation is even messier at the Okigwe Road Primary and Secondary School, where hoodlums are currently selling and smoking marijuana every morning and evening.

Also, most all valuable items in the listed schools have been stolen, as the hoodlums usually ransack the entire offices at night by breaking through the ceilings.

A widow, whose two children attend Township Primary School, Madam Ogechi Edeh, said the only reason she had not withdrawn them was that she could not pay private school fees.

She said: “Every morning, little innocent children must clean and pack human faeces excreted by senseless adults before lessons will start. Go inside there and see how everywhere is smelling.

“Nobody is comfortable; not even the teachers. They are helpless and cannot even talk. I’m speaking to you because I don’t work there and nobody can sack me from this my table of groundnuts and orange.

“Those hoodlums have broken almost every part of the fence from the side of Cemetery Market and are now showing little children how to smoke and defecate recklessly.

“If only I had money. And if my husband were alive today, I know he would not watch our children attend such a school. I don’t know what they are learning in the midst of marijuana smokers.

“The government doesn’t care. No single security man is there. It is only God that is keeping and protecting those innocent children from human traffickers, those child rapists roaming everywhere and even diseases.

“You just need to visit that school when it is raining and see what my children and other innocent children there are passing through. If it rains, almost every classroom becomes River Niger.”

Another woman, a petty trader, who said her three children attend Railway Halt Primary School located on Market Road, lamented the level of neglect in the school.

She said: “Almost all the families in this area usually send their children there, but the situation has changed. Those who can afford private schools have pulled their children out.

“If there is any other close public school that is better, I would have changed their school, but look at what I sell here. I’m not happy because even as uneducated as I am, I know that the environment there is not suitable for learning. No water, no security, bad buildings, coupled with the presence of hemp smokers.”

Reacting, the state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Kennedy Nwangwa, said government was in the process of securing the schools.

He said: “We are working very hard with the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) to see how we can start thinking of putting perimeter fencing and then try to bring in some security for some teachers to live in the school compounds.

“I think by the time we start doing that, the compounds will no longer be isolated which is giving all those hoodlums the opportunity to come there and have a field day.”

