Hoops & Read, First Bank crowned Eko Basketball League champions

The inaugural Eko Basketball League came to a close at the weekend at the Molade Okoya Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere.

First Bank Basketball club defeated Dolphins 58-46 in the women’s final while Hoops and Read Basketball Club held off Raptors 79-67 in a very nerve-racking men’s final.

The EBL women’s Most Valuable Player, Mary Isambuk, led First Bank with 14 points and Marilyn Ogoigbe added 13 points in a game where Dolphins were limited to playing catch up for the entire 40mins duration of the match.

On the men’s side, Hoops and Read held off a stiff challenge from the coach Charles Ibezieakor led Raptors who kept a very close game and led three times until a 4th quarter breakdown in the last two minutes of the game.

Most Valuable Player of the league Bolaji Emilagba led all scorers with 15 of his total 27 points from three points range, adding four rebounds and four assists.

Chairman of the Lagos State Basketball Association, Ms. Barbara Harper, eulogised all the basketball stakeholders in Lagos for a successful season which lasted seven months with over 150 games.

“I would love to appreciate everyone who has been a part of this long journey that started six months ago with over 150 games in the women and men’s category. The board, the teams, the officials and other stakeholders,” she said.

“Like our commitment when we first came on board, we revamped the dead Lagos State city league with the Eko Basketball League, adding the Women’s competition for the first time. We will continue to push the frontiers of basketball development in Lagos State with both elite and grassroot programmes. This is the beginning for us

