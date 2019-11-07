House wants Chinda, Onyema to stop parading themselves as PDP leaders

The House of Representatives has resolved to probe an aspirant to the position of minority leader , Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) for allegedly arrogating to himself the title of leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House.

The House’s ethics and privileges committees, which has been mandated to interrogate Chinda is expected to also probe former deputy minority leader, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema (PDP, Anambra); former minority whip, Hon. Yakubu Barde (PDP, Kaduna) and Hon. Ajibola Muraina (PDP, Oyo) for allegedly parading themselves as leaders of the PDP caucus.

The decision was taken following the adoption of a matter of privilege raised by Hon. Ben Igbakpa (PDP, Delta) yesterday’s plenary.

Presenting his matter of privilege, Ibakpa informed that Chinda, Onyema, Barde and Muraina have been issuing statements as leaders of the PDP caucus in the House, submitting that the positions are unknown to the rule of the House.

He argued that the actions of the quartet violate section 24 of the Legislative Houses (Power and Privilege) Act, as well as the extant Standing Orders of the House.

Citing Order 1(1) and ( 2) of the Standing Order of the House, Ibakpa maintained that ” it is common knowledge that on July 3, 2019 , the Honourable Speaker, in line with Order 7 Rule 8 of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives (which empowered the minority parties to nominate their leaders), announced the Minority leaders of the House.

“This was consequently published in the votes and proceedings of the same date.

“In spite of this, Mr speaker, some members of this House, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Hon. Chukwuma Onyema, Hon. Umar Barde and Hon Muraina Ajibola, parading themselves as PDP caucus leader, deputy caucus leader, minority whip and deputy minority whip, have been issuing public statements outside the nomenclature of this House; misleading the general public and causing confusion and disaffection in the House of Representatives. This is a gross abuse of our collective and individual privileges…I hereby call on this House to investigate this and bring the perpetrators to book. “

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, who presided over session, referred the matter to the ethics and privileges committee.

But reacting to the decision of the House to investigate him, Chinda in a statement, said he has the authority of the PDP to function as the leader of the opposition party’s caucus in the House.

According to him: “I am the PDP caucus leader in the House with the authority and consent of the party. PDP is a registered political party and a creation of Law and not the Rules of the House. PDP has its leaders in units, communities, amongst students, traders, Professionals and parliamentarians. These leaders are recognised by the party as such.

“I have the mandate of the PDP to act as its leader in the House. Other minority parties are free to have their caucus leadership. I don’t see how that offends the Rule or law of the House or the constitution.”

It would be recalled that Chinda, Onyema, Barde and Muraina were the choice of the PDP for the positions of minority leader, deputy minority leader, minority whip and deputy minority for the ninth House but other minority parties and some members of the PDP in the House preferred the quartet of Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Toby Okechukwu, Gideon Gwani and Segun Adekoya as minority leader, deputy minority leader, minority whip and deputy whip respectively.

But, recently, Chinda, Onyema, Barde and Muraina have been issuing statements on national issues as leader, deputy leader, whip and deputy whip of the PDP caucus respectively.

Like this: Like Loading...