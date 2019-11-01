How Hajj commission coughed out N2.4bn for Abuja office construction

F

resh fact has emerged on how the National Hajj Commussion of Nigeria raised N2.4 billion out of the total sum of N2.987 billion spent for the construction of its new Headquarters in Abuja. .

The facility, a document of NAHCON sighted by New Telegram showed, cost the commission N2.4 billion, representing 97.6 per cent of the total amount, while the Federal Government allocated N587 million representing, 2.4 per cent for the construction.

Head of the public affairs division of NAHCON, Fatima Usara, had, while confirming the development to newsmen, said the new office facility was located at Zakaria Maimalari Street, Central Business District Abuja.

The commission, Usara said, spent N2.4 billion, representing 97.6 per cent of the total amount.

The Federal Government, she added, allocated N587 million representing, 2.4 per cent.

The amount, she said, was raised by NAHCON through savings and internally generated revenue.

“The Federal Executive Council had in June 2017 approved the purchase of the building to serve as the permanent headquarters of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria NAHCON,” the document, which was validated by Usara read.

The commission had been operating in a temporary office since its establishment in 2006.

Meanwhile, four Muslim organisations have congratulated the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on its relocation to its permanent office.

The Islamic organisations also praised President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership style which they said culminated in infusing financial discipline, self-reliance drive and efficient service delivery in hajj administration in the last five years.

The commission had on Tuesday formally relocated to the permanent headquarters, Hajj House, formerly Metro Plaza, in Abuja. The property was acquired in 2017.

According to NAHCON’s tweeter handle, which was monitored by newsmen in Abuja, the relocation started a fortnight ago.

The Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG), Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), and Media Awareness Initiative for Hajj (MAIHAJ) said they were proud of “this great feat” recorded by the apex hajj regulating body in the country.

In a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Ibrahim Abdullahi, Ibrahim Muhammed and Abdullahi Adamu for MMPN, MMWG, IHR and MAIHAJ, respectively, the organisations described the development as a testament to the quality of the leadership at the hajj commission.

The property, which is now NAHCON’s corporate headquarters, consists of conference halls, boardrooms and a training centre and two annexes which NAHCON said would be rented out for revenue generation towards achieving financial autonomy.

“We congratulate the entire Muslim Ummah, hajj stakeholders and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria for relocating to the Hajj House (formerly known as Metro Plaza) which now serves as the permanent head office for hajj and umrah-related affairs in Nigeria.

“The purchase of the Metro Plaza by a non-revenue generating agency shows a high level of financial discipline and vision on the part of the leadership of the commission.

“Relocation to the new gigantic office will create conducive atmosphere for the staff of the commission, thereby raising their output for the benefit of pilgrims, reduce the money spent by the commission in renting halls to host meetings, seminars and conferences and also serve as sources of revenue for the commission.

