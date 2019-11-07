How I opened 12 bank accounts for Maina, family members –Witness

A star witness in the ongoing trial of a former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, Mairo Bashir yesterday told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that she opened 12 bank accounts for the defendant and his family members.

The Federal Government is prosecuting Maina and his son, Faisal over alleged money laundering.

The witness, a former banker, who was led in evidence by counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mohammed Abubakar, informed the court that N3 billion was later transferred to the Single Treasury Account (TSA) in 2012.

The witness further admitted that she was the one that opened accounts for Maina’s two farms.

“I know the business name, Alhaji Faisal Abdullahi Farms. I approached Abdulrasheed Maina sometimes in 2011 to solicit for deposit. Abdulrasheed Maina then gave the bank a deposit of N3 billion from the Police Pension Funds. In 2012, the N3 billion was moved to the TSA.

“Subsequently I approached him for more deposit and I was able to open 12 accounts for him and members of his family, among which was Faisal Abdullahi Farms 2,” Bashir stated.

Asked to give details of how accounts of the two farms were opened, the witness said she gave Maina an account opening package which he duly filled and returned to the bank along with the sole proprietorship document.

“We then opened the account and Abdulrasheed Maina is the sole signatory to Alhaji Faisal Farms 1,” she said.

She said Maina also filled and returned another form that was given to him for the opening of the second account in the name of the farm that has his son as a co-signatory.

Meanwhile, when the prosecution counsel moved to tender the account opening documents in evidence, it was resisted by the defence counsel, Francis Oronsaye, who contended that they were not signed by the witness.

Relying on section 83(1) of the Evidence Act, he argued that the document could only be tendered by its maker, stressing that the PW-1 was not competent to tender them before the court since she did not make the documents.

Besides, he contended that Incorporation documents of the farms, being public documents, ought to have been certified by the prosecution in line with section 104 of the Evidence Act, 2011.

On his part, the EFCC counsel drew the attention of the court to the fact that the witness testified that the documents were co-signed by the defendant.

He submitted that it was trite that the defendant could not be compelled to testify in his own case, arguing that the account documents could be tendered through any relevant witness that was familiar with the process.

In a short ruling, the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang held that under section 83 (2) (a) of the Evidence Act, the documents could be admitted through the witness “to prevent undue delay” in the matter.

“The documents, in my view, are relevant to the case of the prosecution. Relevance is the hallmark of admissibility,” the judge held.

Consequently, he admitted the account opening documents in evidence, saying they would be marked as exhibit A Series.

Meanwhile, though Justice Abang adjourned the further hearing on the matter till November 21 and 22, he said the court would hear Faisal’s bail application today.

Likewise, the court declined application of the defence counsel made for Faisal to be transferred from Police custody to the Kuje Correctional Facility.

Oronsaye had complained that Faisal, who was on October 25, remanded in custody of the Special Tactical Squad of the Nigerian Police Force, was repeatedly denied access to his lawyer.

“Each time my colleague in the chamber went, his report was always that he was denied entry. We wish to make an application for the defendant to be transferred from the tactical squad office to Kuje Correctional Facility. We believe this will make it easier for us to have access to him as against the current situation. We strongly believe that access to him is very fundamental to the preparation of his defence,” the counsel said.

He further prayed the court to adjourn the hearing of the bail application to a later date when the defendant would have been able to have access to his lawyer, saying it would enable the defence team to effectively and properly react to the counter-affidavit that was filed by the prosecution.

In a bench ruling, Justice Abang rejected the request on the premise that the order of the court that remanded the defendant in police custody has not been set aside.

He held that the court has become functus-officio in the matter since it has already ruled on where the defendant should be kept, pending the determination of his bail application.

More so, the trial Judge held that the defendant’s bail application could not be deferred since it is ripe for hearing.

Maina’s son was arraigned on a three-count charge that bordered on money laundering and illegal operation of an account.

The prosecution alleged that he had, sometimes between 2013 and 2019, received the sum of N58.11 million, being proceeds of a corrupt act by his father. He was also accused of failing to properly declare his assets before the EFCC.

The defendant was remanded in police custody after the prosecution notified the court that he was being investigated on allegation bordering on his alleged possession of an illegal firearm.

Like this: Like Loading...