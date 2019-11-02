I can’t stand men living fake lives –ASHLEY STEPHANIE

The Nigerian music industry recently honored Cameroonian singer and electrifying stage goddess, Ashley Stephanie, by staging a grand premiere for her trendy music video, Tomber, at the prestigious IMAX Cinema in Lekki, Lagos. In this brief interview with AKINSETAN AKINRELE, the beautiful Afrocentric singer and songwriter who also featured in a blockbuster Nigerian movie, Don’t Get Mad Get Even, shares her inspiration, future plans and more.

How has 2019 been for you?

Well, 2019 has been very interesting so far. This year, I have been more focused on my content development and rebranding generally.

Would you say you achieved all your set goals?

I would say almost 80% of my set goals for this year has been met and I’m so sure to achieve the rest before the year runs out by the grace of God. We have a few more months to go and I’m very optimistic.

What are your plans for the rest of the year?

Musically and career wise, my plans are to share another track from my forth coming EP with the world, touch more lives with my private charity initiative, and generally remain focused in achieving the rest of my set goals for this year.

Tomber, your latest song has an amazing behind-the-scene photos. Did you really buy a private jet as speculated?

Not really. Very soon maybe (laughs). Actually, a very close friend of mine owns the private jet. I played the audio version of the song to her and her husband over dinner at my home. They both loved it and as a creative person, she started suggesting ideas to me. I shared them with the director and we brought the visions into reality.

What’s the inspiration behind the song and its beautiful video concept?

I’m always inspired by the things that happen around me. So, for this song, it wasn’t deferent. I see a lot of guys treat girls like trash just because they have it all, and feel they can afford to give her whatever she wants materially. I just wanted to encourage men through this song to love their ladies, and give them their hearts too even if they can provide them with all the good things of life. Also, ladies should care more about how well they are treated by their love interests; rather than the material things they stand to gain. Yeah, so that’s the inspiration for this song.

How has it been touring the Francophone countries? Is the reception worth it?

It has been an amazing experience so far. I have performed on stages of big carnivals in 16 countries so far, and the reception has been overwhelming. You know, I was built for the stage, built to entertain, and people sometimes, are so surprised to see me in one of these huge carnivals without even knowing my song. But my management has been incredibly instrumental in making these happen for me. Because of the reception, I have decided to record more songs that the people both in central, West, South, North Africa and the world can relate to and sing along, rather than just focusing on recording songs that give more vibe on stage like I did before.

What’s next after Tomber?

I’m currently working on releasing an EP first quarter of next year and then follow up with an album later the same year. So that’s the plan after Tomber.

What inspires and motivates you?

I get inspiration first from God Almighty and also, from the things that happen around me or to me. As for motivation, my greatest source of motivation is my undyi n g d e – si re to be able to contribute to the lives of those who can’t afford to pursue their dreams in what they truly aspire to be.

You recently got featured in a Nigerian movie, was it your first time?

Not really, I have been in two other movies before Don’t Get Mad Get Even. I have been getting a lot of offers to feature in films over the years; but, time wasn’t really permissive so I didn’t take them. But this one came at the right time so I took it.

What or who inspired you to go into acting?

Even in Hollywood, most musicians like Beyoncé, Kelly Roland, Jennifer Lopez, 50 cent, Jamie Fox, Tyresse and many more, make great appearances in movies. So, I see it as normal for any musician that has the talent, to play movie roles when given the opportunity.

How do you intend to combine music and movies since they are both time consuming?

Very true, they are r e a l l y b o t h t i m e c o n – s u m – i n g but, like I said, most big musicians that are very busy still do it. So, I will leave that to my management to balance that.

In the movie, you played the lover of Femi Jacobs, are you a sucker for love?

Love is a beautiful thing you know. I am a natural lover girl; so given a role like that was like living my normal life. It was challenging but yea, from the compliments, I guess I played it really well.

Are you in a relationship?

Private matters should be kept privately my dear.

What kind of man attracts you?

I like men that value their women and treat them with care, sincerity and respect.

What turns you on or off?

Lies and fake people turn me off. I like honest people around me all the time.

What does love mean to you?

Love for me is being able to care about the welfare and feelings of others, like you care about yours.

Have you ever been heartbroken?

Everybody has at some point

What is your definition of style?

Originality, comfort, quality and class.

What won’t you do in the name of fashion?

I won’t wear a G-string to a fashion show. Never.

What are some of the things that you treasure most in life?

God, love, family and true friends.

Your most expensive fashion item?

My pure diamond-coated wrist watch.

Best Fashion designer?

Gucci and Versace.

For your shoes, do you like flats or heels?

Heels

Are there future plans you’d like to share?

My future plans are limitless; but I will just summarise by saying I just want to work and get my music to the four corners of the world. Also, I’d like to positively impact more lives across Africa and the world, through my charity initiative.

Like this: Like Loading...