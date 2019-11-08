‘I went into burgling to raise money for school fees’

A pastor of the Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel, Moses Oyeleke, who was abducted by Boko Haram members on Bama Road while on his way to Chibok early this year, has regained his freedom.

Oyeleke regained his freedom alongside a 14-year-old girl, Ndagilaya Ibrahim, who was kidnapped at her village in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

The state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Kafafur, who received the victims at the Government House, Maiduguri, yesterday, expressed government’s appreciation to the Kaltum Foundation for securing the release of the pastor and the teenage girl.

He said: “We welcome you back home. Borno State government will ensure that you are well taken care of.

“The Borno State government will continue to partner with Kaltum Foundation and other partners to ensure peace is fully restored back to the state. We will continue to dialogue until peace is completely restored.”

Also speaking in an interview with journalists at the Government House, Maiduguri, the facilitator of the released, Kalthum Umar Rabiu, said their release was as a result of hectic and long process.

He said: “Thank God today they have been release. We are following it step by step. Our first concern is to secure the release of all those in their captivity. Then, we will continue to dialogue with them until peace is fully restored.”

When asked whether ransom was paid or not, Rabiu said “we have not paid any ransom, but a continued dialogue. I thank all Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), security agencies and other stakeholders that in one way or the other helped in the success of their release”.

Speaking shortly after he was reunited with his family, Oyeleke expressed appreciation to God.

He said: “I am highly elated, because we came out from darkness to light. I am here in the midst of my friends and family. I am happy because I have been finally reunited with my family and friends.

“I thank Almighty God, the Borno State government, the security agencies, NGOs and all those that contributed and prayed for our release.”

Oyeleke also narrated his ordeal.

He said: “We were abducted on our way to Chibok, a few metres away from the filling station near Bama Bridge, from where they took us into Sambiza forest.

“We were abducted alongside with my colleague who is still in custody of the Boko Haram though they promised to release him and the sister of this girl (Ndagilaya). We really thank God Almighty, the Kaltum Foundation, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Borno State government, media and all other people that contributed to our release in one way or the other.

“They treated me with care. They were preaching to me on a daily basis and even asked me to join Islam. I kept on fasting and praying for my release. I thank God and all those who have been praying for my release. I am really happy and appreciative to all.”

Also narrating her ordeal, Ibrahim said she and her elder sister were abducted eight months ago, but her sister was still in captivity but I pray that she too get her freedom soon.

She said: “I was in school in our village before our abduction by the Boko Haram insurgents. We thank God for our release. I thank Borno State government, Kalthum Foundation, NGOs and all those that worked for out release.”

