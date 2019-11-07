Ibom Specialist Hospital: We’ve done 10 open heart surgery

The Ibom Multi-Specialist Hospital yesterday said it has successfully operated 10 free open heart surgeries on children.

Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Ekanem, said so far, the operations which were 100 per cent successful, were carried out in collaboration with Hospitals for Humanities.

Speaking yesterday in Uyo, Ekanem said 28 open heart surgeries had been earmarked for the two-week free operations exercise, adding that the hospital was chosen in the country for the paediatric operations, because it met the criteria set by the sponsor.

He said so far, two brain operations, one spinal cord surgery and the placement of a filter in the inferior vena cava (IVC), have successfully been carried out in the hospital by Nigerian doctors.

The chief medical director also said that a brain tumour operation had been scheduled in the hospital at the end of the free open heart surgery; revealing also that the hospital would begin the training of radiologist specialists from next year.

He said the medical imaging of the hospital was second to none in Africa, adding that the laboratory was run by its staff.

He said the state government had invested much in the hospital, adding that the cost of services in the hospital had been slashed by 50 per cent.

Ekanem said the services were accessible and called on Akwa Ibom people to take advantage of the subsidised cost while it lasts, adding that so much had been put into the hospital such that it cannot fail, but blossom.

“Since I came on board in July 2019, we have done two brain operations. We have done one spinal cord surgery. We have placed a filter in the inferior vena cava (IVC), the big vessel that carries blood from the abdomen to the heart, and the patient was out of the theatre in less than an hour with the inferior vena cava filter inside his inferior vena cava.

“I did not need to bring anybody from outside. The hands we need are available. I have what I need but as we expand, we will need more people. Next week, we are going to remove a brain tumour with an entirely Nigerian crew. We have done a spinal cord surgery and the person is recovering in the ward.

“Yes, there is no hospital that is self-sufficient in all things. Maybe when we expand, we may need a little help. The Hospital for Humanities is helping us; they have done a number of heart surgeries, and much of the equipment they use is from here.

“When it comes to medical imaging, we are second to none in Africa. The laboratory is run by our staff. We will start training radiologists from next year, but not undergraduates but specialists,” he stated.

Kenneth Smith, a documentarian with the Hospitals for Humanities, said Ibom Specialist Hospital was the only one chosen in the country for the free surgery to be carried out on children.

