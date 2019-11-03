Politics
I’ll create jobs when I become Bayelsa governor – Accord candidate
The governorship candidate of the Accord Party, Diriyai Ebizimo, has said that when he is elected governor of Bayelsa State, the first task he will fulfil would be to tackle insecurity through employment; declaring that solving the problem of unemployment will settle all the unrest in the state.
He said when jobs are created, there will be adequate security adding that nobody will then have the time to engage in kidnapping and other social vises.
Diriyai, who spoke to New Telegraph at the weekend in Yenagoa, stated that the Imiringi gas turbine will be fixed and put back to use.
The Accord Party candidate also assured that he will make sure that the dividends of democracy were given to Bayelsans starting from the power sector which he said if tackled will impact many other areas including insecurity, economic growth, attraction of investors among other gains.
Diriyai, who wondered why Yenagoa, the state capital is in total darkness whereas lighting of it will amount to almost nothing, said: “We shall take away the burden of hard lives from the shoulders of the populace and put it on the shoulders of the state government by crashing the school fees of Niger Delta University to make education easy for the people.
“We will re-introduce bursary payments, give free and compulsory education in primary and secondary school sector and ensure we put volunteers in place to arrest defaulters.
“We have contacted Germany and found out that most of their schools do not pay fees so our scholarships will be focused in Germany and Finland which also have an affordable schooling structures.
“We shall fuse all the leadership of our institutions to have a single management structure to reduce cost. A structure that will have a single Vice Chancellor, (VC), Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC) with the campuses remaining where they are and becoming a center for excellence.
“On primary health care facilities, we will ensue that our hospitals are established in the rural area so that Yenagoa will not be flooded with people.”
The governorship election in the state comes up on November 16.
Atiku’s shots at the presidency
Former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, last week, recorded another failure in his attempt to rule Nigeria. ONYEKACHI EZE writes on Atiku’s attempts at becoming Nigeria’s president
I
n an interview with a news medium in 2014, former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was quoted to had said:
“Must Atiku be president? No. It is not a birthright. The difference I had wished to make when I ran was to give back to a country that has done so much for me. I owe to Nigeria. Nigeria does not owe to me.”
The 2019 presidential election was the fifth Atiku was seeking to rule Nigeria. And this he did in four different political parties – the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the Action Congress (AC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Out of this number, however, Atiku was on the ballot only twice, in 2007 and 2019. This meant that he was merely an aspirant on the rest.
Atiku’s journey to rule Nigeria started in 1993 when he was drafted into the race by his political mentor, Major-General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua who was disqualified from the race by the defunct the National Electoral Commission (NEC). Atiku was, therefore, among the aspirants who sought the ticket of the SDP in the run to the June 12, 1993 presidential election.
Also in the race were former national chairman of the SDP, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe and business mogul, Alhaji Moshood Abiola. The duo were later to become presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the party in the election.
Before he took a shot at the presidency, Atiku had won the SDP ticket for the governorship of the newly created Adamawa State but was disqualified, just like his mentor, due to the crisis that trailed the primary.
In the SDP presidential primary in Jos, Plateau State, Atiku came third, behind Abiola and Kingibe who came first and second respectively. But with just a margin of 400 votes that separated Abiola from Kingibe, the primary did not produce an outright winner, necessitating a run-off.
Although Atiku had a brighter chance of winning the run-off given the structure of General Yar’Adua at his disposal, he stepped down for Abiola or the instruction of the former Chief of Staff Supreme Headquarters. He would have been the running mate if Abiola had abide by the ‘gentleman’ agreement reached between him and Atiku’s camp.
Notwithstanding his impressive outing at the presidential primary in 1993, Atiku still nursed the ambition of becoming Adamawa State governor when Nigeria returned to civilian rule in 1999. He won the governorship election in the December 1998 governorship but was chosen by Olusegun Obasanjo who emerged the presidential candidate of the PDP, as his running mate. And for eight years, Atiku was Nigeria’s vice president.
When an opportunity was provided in 2007 for him to run for the presidency, Obasanjo who did not have a very cozy relationship with him, blocked Atiku’s chances of picking the PDP ticket. And in a bid to actualise his ambition, the former vice president left PDP to the newly registered AC, although he still remained a vice president in the PDP government.
Atiku said he was pushed out of PDP. He had told his supporters: “I didn’t leave. I was a victim of deliberate ejection. If a landlord begins to remove your roof, disconnect your water supply and every other thing necessary for normal habitation, you don’t need anybody to tell you that you are not needed.
“The policy of de-registration in 2005 /2006 was directed at my supporters and me, and I was eventually suspended from the party for a period longer than what the party constitution provided – three months.
“With such a hostile environment created against me, I had to leave PDP. And then I teamed up with like minds and we founded AC.”
On December 20, 2006, Atiku was chosen as the presidential candidate of AC. But it was not a smooth sail for him.
First, the PDP-led Federal Government, through Mallam Uba Sanni, Special Assistant on Public Affairs to Obasanjo, on December 23, 2006, declared Atiku’s office as vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria vacant.
Atiku went to court, asking it to determine “whether having regard to the combined provisions of Section 135 and 142 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, the plaintiffs (Atiku) term of office as Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria which commenced on 29th of May, 2003 still subsists.
“Whether having regard to the provisions of Section 142, 143, 144 and 146 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, or any other provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 or any law, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria can declare vacant the office of the plaintiff as Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
The matter was pursued uptil the Supreme Court, and the apex court, in a unanimous judgement held that the office of the vice president, having been created by the constitution, can only be removed by the constitution. It therefore, said that the president has no power to declare the seat of the vice president vacant.
The idea of declaring his office vacant was for him to lose his immunity so that he could be arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for corruption.
But the party was not done yet. It set up an administrative panel of enquiry, which found Atiku guilty of corruption.
On the basis of this report, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) removed Atiku’s name from the list of 24 presidential candidates for the April 21 presidential election, claiming that he was indicted for corruption by a panel duly constituted by the government. INEC went ahead to remove his name from the ballot papers prepared for the election.
Again, on March 16, 2007, just Again, on March 16, 2007, just few weeks to the presidential election, Atiku returned to the court, to challenge his exclusion. The apex court, on April 16, few days to the election, ruled that INEC has no power to disqualify any candidate submitted to it by a political party.
It added that “INEC has no constitutional power to disqualify a candidate from contesting elections without a valid order of a court.” That was another victory for Atiku. INEC was forced to reprint the ballot papers just 24 hours to the presidential election. But the harm had already be done. Atiku came a distant third in the presidential election with 2, 837, 848 votes, behind the PDP candidate, Alhaji Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and General Muhammadu Buhari of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). This did not dampen Atiku’s morale as he returned to the drawing board to prepare for the 2011 presidential election.
He left AC and returned to PDP in 2009, and on October 2010, he announced his interest to seek the party’s ticket. A number of aspirants from the north, including former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, and former National Security Adviser (NSA), also indicated interest in the ticket. But in attempt to brighten the region’s chances against the then incumbent president, Goodluck Jonathan, Northern Political Elders’ Forum (NPEF) led by former Minister of Finance, Mallam Adamu Ciroma, organised a shadow election among northern presidential aspirants to chose a consensus candidate who would face Jonathan at the PDP presidential primary. Atiku beat the others and emerged the north’s sole aspirant. At the PDP primary in January 2011 at Eagle Square, Atiku lost 805 to Jonathan’s 3,542 votes.
That was another fractured ambition for Atiku. The former vice president’s fourth attempt at the presidency was in 2014. This time, it was on the platform of the APC. He had again left PDP for the APC, and said the former ruling party has lost touch with Nigerians. Atiku said it was concluded that the PDP was irredeemable.
“In short, the PDP has abandoned Nigerians, the very people who gave it life and many electoral victories. “In addition, the PDP continues to be beset with many crises, mostly leadership-induced crises. “Many founding members of the PDP, I included, continue to be marginalized and excluded from the affairs of the party. “For instance as a former Vice President, I am by virtue of the PDP constitution, a member of the party’s Board of Trustees and its National Executive Committee.
“However, I am not invited to the meetings of those organs nor consulted on their decisions, apparently because I dared to exercise my right to contest in the party’s primary election for a chance to be its flag-bearer in the 2011 elections,” he explained.
He said APC was a party that would bring the desired change in Nigeria, and declared interest in the party’s presidential ticket. In the primary held in Lagos on December 2014, Atiku again came third with 954 votes as against Buhari’s 3, 430 votes. Former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso scored 974 votes to come second. Again, it was an end of the road for Atiku. Expectations were high that 2019 would be Atiku’s date with destiny.
He returned to PDP once again on November 24, 2017 and began to reach out to his political associates. Atiku worked harder than any of the then 12 presidential aspirants who obtained the party’s nomination form, visiting more than 36 states of the country twice. His campaign headquarters was almost the size of the PDP National Secretariat. At the Port Harcourt convention on December 6, 2018, Atiku garnered total of 1, 585 out of the 3, 374 accredited delegates, to beat eleven other aspirants. Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State came second with 693 votes.
The stage was then set between him and Buhari who was the APC presidential candidate. Expectations were high that the election would go Atiku’s way. The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the research unit of The Economist of London, predicted victory for the former vice president. In its publication few weeks to the presidential election, the magazine predicted: “Abubakar’s pledge is to reinvigorate the economy with promarket reforms.
Both candidates are from the northern Nigeria, where Buhari’s support base lies, presaging a fierce contest there. “With the vote likely to be split in the North, Abubakar will find it easier to garner support from the country’s south, which has traditionally been a safe haven for the PDP. “This gives Abubakar an edge, as does popular frustration over the rise in joblessness and poverty (two of the biggest voter concerns) on Mr. Buhari’s watch, as well as growing insecurity in central Nigeria.”
But the result of the February 23 presidential election showed otherwise. Atiku lost by 3, 928, 869 votes. He scored 11, 262, 978 votes to Buhari’s 15, 191, 847.
His attempt to upturn this result was rejected by the Supreme Court. The apex court last week, said Atiku’s appeal lacked merit. In the judgement read by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed, the seven-man Supreme Court justices said, “We have examined all the briefs of argument and the exhibits for over two weeks and we have all agreed that there is no merit in this appeal. The appeal is hereby dismissed. Reasons to be given on a date to be announced.” What does future hold for Atiku? The next presidential election is about three years and a few months away.
And by that time, Atiku would be 76 years old. Many people did not believe he would run in the last election because of his age. Even if he decides to run, on which platform would that be? PDP?
Or will he move to another political party? One of the things people believe worked against Atiku was his movement from one political party to another. He has moved to two different political parties, AC and APC, and twice, from to PDP, within a space of 13 years. But even if he decides to stay in PDP, will the party give him the ticket? With the call for Igbo presidency in 2023, PDP which has its major support base in the south might try to assuage the feelings of the people of South East by zoning the ticket to the region. Only future will tell Atiku’s next line of action.
Buhari’s foreign trips not frivolous, says Ndoma-Egba
…’discourse on 2023 Presidency unnecessary now’
Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN) is the former Chairman of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). In this interview with WALE ELEGBEDE, the former Senate Leader speaks on the state of the nation, the need to strategically reposition state governments to be more viable, and the race for 2023 presidency, among others
What is your take on the Supreme Court ruling that validated the election of President Muhammadu Buhari?
First of all, as the name suggests, the Supreme Court is the highest court of the land and when it makes a pronouncement, it brings to closure all the issues before it. The Supreme Court has spoken over President Buhari’s election and it is final. We are still awaiting details of the judgement because it didn’t give any details. It is when we have seen the details that we will be able to interrogate it. But be it as it may, the judgement has already made a difference.
In a broader perspective, what does this declaration by the apex court portend for the President Buhari-led administration?
Well, I think the administration has been freed from whatever distractions were hanging over from the February 23 elections. Now they have no excuse not to concentrate on the challenges the country is facing especially the common man.
Some Nigerians and the opposition have faulted the decision of the Supreme Court that it was a premeditated ruling. What is your take on this?
I think that will be rather unfair because in all we do we must respect our institutions. There are usually two sides to every case and the case must end one way or the other; either in victory or in a loss. Also, what makes us democrats is that we submit to institutions like the Supreme Court and we must remain bound by its judgement without trying to scandalize it.
With questions about his mandate answered once and for all by the court, do you think President Buhari can achieve his goal of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of the poverty line in the next four years?
I think it is possible especially if we have sufficient investment in agriculture and infrastructure where there is a huge deficit. I really don’t see why it won’t be possible to achieve that.
President Buhari recently ordered the forensic audit of the operations of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). What is your take on the directive?
It’s long overdue and it’s not just the forensic audit but I also believe that the processes, projects and programmes of the NDDC will have to be audited as well. This is not to look for scapegoats but to make the place more efficient so that it will deliver value for money to the people of Niger Delta who so badly deserve development. I think it is long overdue and it’s a welcome development. Let us see whether we have had value for money in the Niger Delta. The NDDC has a number of problems; the first is that you cannot develop a region without a masterplan and you know NDDC has no masterplan. There is no quality assurance; a project by the NDDC should speak for itself, I mean the quality should speak for itself but it is not so. So, if the whole essence for the forensic audit is to guarantee efficiency and value for money, then I welcome it. That is not to say though that people should not be accountable for their actions.
Do you also welcome the appointment of the steering committee of the NDDC by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs to run the commission?
Well, the law establishing the NDDC said the President will forward the names of his nominees to the Board to the Senate. The President has already done that and he has forwarded the names of his nominees to the Senate. I think what the minister has done by setting up a steering committee has no support under the NDDC Act. You cannot move from one interim management committee to another interim management committee especially at a time when the President has already forwarded names of his nominees to the Senate for approval. That, to me, is undermining the President.
But some stakeholders in the Niger Delta including governors protested against the names the President forwarded to the Senate for confirmation….
It is the President’s prerogative to nominate. The law is very clear on the rotation amongst oil-producing states. So, as long as the list complies with the requirement of the NDDC Act, I have no problem with Mr. President’s nomination.
As a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-South, are you not worried about the crisis in Edo State, the only APC state in the zone?
Contention is normal in politics but the beauty of politics is that we always find a resolution. I believe that the problems in Edo won’t be dragged too far and the dramatis personnae will see the need for them to resolve their differences in the interest of the party in Edo State and the good people of Edo State.
But has the zonal leadership of the party in the South-South made an attempt to broker peace between the factions?
We have been playing our roles in the background, you know that at times when you take a public position, it compromises the role you can play. Sometimes some of us are better left in the background to see what kind of resolution we can foster and we have been doing just that.
The current 9th National Assembly has been tagged in some quarters as a rubber stamp of the executive. What is your take on this?
I think it is too early to reach such a conclusion. This Senate is just a few months old and they still have a long way to go. I think reaching such a conclusion will be premeditated and it’s not fair on the Assembly.
Do you think the 9th National Assembly can actualize the January-December budget cycle?
There is a Fiscal Responsibility Act that gives a timeline for the budgetary process and all those deadlines have been stated in the Act. It is for us to comply with the act. I think the January-December cycle is what the Fiscal Responsibility Act provides for.
There are already permutations ahead of the 2023 presidency and the race is already gaining momentum. What is your take?
I think the 2023 talks are a distraction. After an election, there should be a period of serious governance. We are in that period of governance; we cannot be politicking every day of our lives. This is the time for development and politicking doesn’t bring development. It is too early in the day for 2023 to command the kind of attention it is attracting now.
Do you think your party, the APC, will still be strong by 2023 going by the crisis the party is facing in some of its state chapters?
I believe the APC will be stronger by 2023. The issue of crisis you alluded to is not peculiar to the APC, we will be stronger. The other parties will have their share of crises, if not now, later.
Do you support the decision of the Federal Government to close Nigeria’s borders to her neighbouring countries?
I think there is justification for that measure from the Federal Government. If you look at the statistics of imports to our neighbouring countries especially Benin Republic, that country does not have the population to absorb the amount of imports coming into her shores; which means that all of those imports are directed to a market other than the Benin Republic market.
The question you ask is which market is that? It is simply the Nigerian market. You cannot build an economy based on smuggled products or smuggling because it will discourage local production. Economies grow through local production. Yes, we have signed the ECOWAS protocol but it doesn’t provide for indiscriminate movement of goods. Let there be some sanity and all these movements of goods should be regulated. I believe the government acted in the right direction.
But the condemnation against the government is that it hasn’t really encouraged local production of goods, yet it is closing borders…
Well, if you are not challenged, you won’t do anything. The Peoples Republic of China closed its borders to foreign countries for many years; India did the same. It is not by the flip of the finger that these things will happen. We will have to pass through some inconvenience before we can get there. So, any measure that will encourage and improve local productivity I believe it is in the best interest of the economy.
What do you say to those who said that President Buhari’s foreign trips are getting too many and that he should sit back at home?
I don’t think the trips are frivolous and we should consider the number of trips he has made with presidents before him given the same period. He just came back from Russia and he came back with results. We now have hope that the Ajaokuta Steel Mill that has been stalled for almost 40 years can be completed. So, the trips are not frivolous as he is coming back with packages that are substantial and verifiable.
With his trip to Saudi Arabia, the government there is beginning to show interest in our oil sector.
Could it be that those faulting his numerous trips are unaware of the gains from the foreign trips?
I’m sure they do, but you know us, we must find fault in everything and we must play politics always.
Do you subscribe to plans by the government to regulate social media?
I think the issue of the activities of social media is of concern to virtually everyone across the globe. In the United States, they are in talks with Facebook and other social media platforms on how to have their activities regulated. There have been various suggestions on regulating social media; some think that by using the law you get to regulate its activities, while others feel you can regulate via technology. But the concern that social media has come with its own challenges is real. The most prominent among the challenges is that of fake news. It is a concern because of its reach and depth of penetration and it has a very serious impact on the society.
So, we are coming face to face with the challenges of social media. I really don’t have a clue about how we should go about it either by regulation or technology, but it’s an issue that is acknowledged all over the world today that there is a need to interrogate social media one way or the other.
The high cost of governance in Nigeria is seemly worrisome considering the volume that goes into the recurrent expenditure every fiscal year. How do you think this can be tackled?
I was in government at the state level in the early ’80s when we still had 19 states and I believe that even as far back as that time the issue of the cost of governance was a major issue.
When you look at the cost of governance, you are not just looking at the recurrent aspect of governance, you are also looking at cost relative to other countries, what it costs us to provide infrastructure. I remember that in the early ’80s, the argument then was that Nigeria was spending far more on a kilometre of road than other countries in Africa.
That is also part of governance. So, it always has been an issue of concern. We are in a situation today where almost 80 per cent of our budget goes for recurrent and less than 30 per cent goes for capital expenditure.
The question is what is the reason for that? Why do we have our capital expenditure so small relative to recurrent? We can go back a bit in history when we had three regions what was the ratio between capital and recurrent? When we had four regions, what was the ratio between capital and recurrent?
When we had 12 states what was the ratio between capital and recurrent?
When we had 19 states, what was the ratio between capital and recurrent?
And then what is the ratio now that we have 36 states between capital and recurrent? Does this ratio have any bearing with the proliferation of the federating units? It is something that we should investigate; I believe it does.
We have come to the point when we have too many bureaucracies, so you have to address the issue from a fundamental perspective; it is a structural problem as far as I am concerned. I have heard the argument that they should scrap the Senate and that it will impact on the cost of governance, I don’t think so.
What is the budget of the National Assembly?
The budget of the National Assembly is about three per cent of the total national budget. As of today, the budget of the National Assembly is under N150 billion.
So, even if you scrapped the National Assembly completely, what would you be saving?
The question is what are you spending on waivers, for instance?
I think we shouldn’t make the National Assembly the scapegoat in this high cost of governance issue.
We must look at the totality of our federal structure and the economy, and then address this matter with seriousness and holistically.
What can be done to the insolvent of states in the country which has been largely attributed to their dependability on federal allocation?
When states were created in Nigeria no reference was made to their economic viability, rather they were created more for political convenience.
Moreover because of the ease of federal allocation to states they lost creativity and resourcefulness as against the days of the regions when each region was financially independent and explored and exploited their potentials for sustainability.
Like I said earlier the problem of insolvency of states is structural. We created states beyond our efficiency levels and now created dependent rather than independent units.
To address the matter fundamentally we have to look at our current federal structure and abrogate our ‘’feeding spoon’’ federalism (Courtesy of Senator Ike Ekweremadu).
Any solution that does not address our current structure will merely be scratching the surface.
Guber poll: Wada pledges a new Kogi
Ahead of the gubernatorial election in Kogi State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Engineer Musa Wada has promised to change the Kogi narrative from bad to good if elected.
Engr. Wada who took his campaign train across the nine local government areas of the Eastern part of the state over the weekend to seek for the people’s votes, said the state in the last four years has gone through untold hardship, ranging from infrastrural decay and poverty.
He said under his watch, he would turn around the fortunes of the state and make it better than it is now.
Wada promised to review the screening exercise of workers conducted by the incumbent governor by reviewing the screening of pensioners and local government workers with a view to ensure justice.
He said pensioners were not supposed to be afflicted with suffering at old age.
The PDP candidate, described the screening exercise as lacking human face, saying that it had led to untimely death of many civil servants, pensioners and their relations.
2023: Igbo presidency sacrosanct – Iwuanyanwu
Elder statesman and politician, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu says there is no going back on the emergence of a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023.
Iwuanyanwu stated this while speaking at the 81st birthday celebration of politician and four-time Senator, Chief Francis Arthur Nzeribe at his Haven of Peace country home, Oguta, Imo State at the weekend.
He reminded guests at the event that the celebrant, Senator Nzeribe always made a strong case for a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction, even as he argued that the restructuring of Nigeria was long overdue.
“The Northern part of Nigeria has ruled the country more than the South. Presently, power is still in the North. In 2023, being eight straight years of the North holding unto power under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, it is expected that power will shift to the South. When you come to the South, the South West and South-Southern part of the country have both produced Presidents. It is therefore the turn of the South-East to produce the President of this country come 2023 in the interest of equity and fairness.
“These are among the things Senator Nzeribe fought for, in his active days in the Senate and the time has come for its realization. This is non-negotiable,” he declared.
Speaking on the person of his age-long friend, Senator Francis Arthur Nzeribe, Chief Iwuanyanwu described him as a strong and dependable ally, who always stood firmly in the defence of the South East.
In his remarks at the event, Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr. Gerald Irona, testified of the philanthropic and patriotic activities of Senator Nzeribe, describing him as a blessing to the country.
He expressed gratitude to the Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha for what he described as a show of love for people of the area, reassuring him of their continued loyalty and support.
Nigeria in danger of becoming one-party state –Bode George
Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Chief Olabode George is uncomfortable with the country’s electoral procedure, and failure to revolutionise it by leveraging on technology as has become the norm in developed democracies. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, he reacts to the recent Supreme Court verdict and offers some suggestions on how the party can reposition itself for future election
How did you receive the Supreme Court verdict on the appeal of your presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar against the election of President Muhammadu Buhari?
With the Supreme Court decision, the die is cast now. So the best thing to do now, to me as a retired General, is to take the gauntlet and keep moving. Since we are still alive, we should not cry over spilt milk. We should first all get together and chart a new way forward.
Did you expect anything other than that or were you shocked by the verdict?
What shocked me was the quick manner the judges delivered the judgment. In fact by the time I got to my office, I was told the judgment had been delivered and the reasons would be provided on another day. It made one chuckle a little beat. I knew it had to be timely done, but it came as a rude shock. It was too fast, in fact, faster than a computer. We don’t need to get despondent at all, rather we should put it behind us and move on.
Do you subscribe to Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe’s statement that APC National leader, Bola Tinubu has achieved more than Pa Obafemi Awolowo?
It is absolutely sacrilegious to compare Pa Obafemi Awolowo with Bola Tinubu. It is an infamy. How do compare a Volkswagen to a Mercedes? Is it because he wants to praise-sing a human being? Then, he is not a Christian.
Let us look at the record of Pa Awolowo’s performance briefly. He governed Western Region. From Ibadan as the headquarters, the territory Pa Awolowo governed comprised Ajegunle the boundary, the whole of FESTAC, the whole of Badagry, the whole of Alimosho, the whole of Mushin, the whole of Ibeju-Lekki, the whole of Ikorodu and the whole of Epe.
In Lagos, Fadeyi was the end of Western Region that Pa Awolowo governed. The region also covered Warri, some parts of Bayelsa, Oke Ogun in Oyo State and many places. Pa Awolowo was the Premier over all these places then. Think of his achievement. Think of his commitment. Think of his civilised approach to governance. I have been on both sides. When I sit down and look at some issues sometimes, I tell myself that it is a pity that I did not meet Pa Awolowo. It is like I am reading about someone from another planet.
When I became the Military Governor of Ondo State, I ordered for all books written by Pa Awolowo. I read them all. That is why I encouraged all governors who want to succeed to read Pa Awolowo’s Procedures of Managing Government. If they follow it, they can never fail. That was the kind of concept I brought. They were committed. They were candid. Of course, they made their mistakes because they were human. But when you compare their output with failure, they scored Grade A. Lagos is just a subset of the region Pa Awolowo governed.
Does it mean the PDP always lose elections in Lagos State because of flawed electoral procedure?
Not really. But it contributed to it. Another challenge we have is our party members. Some will come and pretend they are party loyalists. They collect the tickets, go to the emperors and trade with money. It is the monetary part that concerns them rather than commitment and loyalty to their party. These are the things that I have seen in the last 20 years. It does not seem impossible because nothing has a beginning that will not have an end. And the end is coming. The last time we have an imposition, it really affected our performance in the governorship election.
How do we fix the procedure of electing political office holders in this country?
The democratic procedure of electing our lawmakers, our governors, our senators is unimaginable. In every aspect of it, the procedure is flawed. That is why some political leaders have capitalised on the weak system to perpetually oil those who are in charge. The first time, I went to my polling unit and voted. After voting at the polling unit, they would announce the result. Before they got to the collation centre, they had added seven in the front of the number. Why should we have a system whereby human beings will be the one collating election results? This is the 21st Century. People were physically carrying results during the last elections.
I am an electrical engineer. I am also a technologist. Some people say we do not have technology in this country. Who says that? If somebody removes money from your account, you get an alert. If somebody deposits money in your account, you get an alert. Is that not data processing? Why is it possible in the developed countries? And these people claim they have no server. I am telling the ills that have so embedded in the system.
In the last election, I don’t want to excuse our party. I have mentioned the massive corruption, the rottenness of the electoral procedure and the last one – the people. Even in our party, some will come pretending that they are your people but they want to collect the ticket and go to the emperor. It is the money they are interested in rather than be committed and loyal to their party. So these are the thing that I have seen throughout the period. It does not mean that it is impossible because nothing has a beginning that does not have an end, and the end is coming. The last time, we had an imposition. They gave us a governorship candidate. You know what they were singing? ‘Customer dada, Jimi Agbaje.’ What does that mean? We complained they said let it go.
Are you saying he sold out in the election?
As an elder, when you have a family squabble, you don’t go to the market place to undress yourself. It was a party affair and at the appropriate time, in our efforts to prevent a re-occurrence, after the post mortem, we will come out with facts and figures. People said all sorts of things.
You have your issues in the party and you have identified the problems, but are you saying you are helpless?
You know the founding fathers of the party came out with certain plans. If we kept to those plans, remember when we started, we said we would rule for 60 years. But the human frailties, the greed in humans, the lackluster behavior, the manipulation of the zoning and so many things affected us. You know when you are driving on the highway and you cruise, you‘ve got to be careful because you might hit a bump or a roundabout.
We were cruising and we hit a tornado which was unexpected and we were bounced out. Thank God we did not die. Now, there is need for the party to sit down and do an assessment and to rebuild. It is not about ‘let us go, nothing happened.’ Even in your office, if you have that management style, you will pack up into the dustbin in
no time. This is why we are saying that the elders of the party, those who have been there since 1998 and those who are currently there. We need to put everyone in a room and tell one another the truth. I will not say we have reached our Eldorado and that nothing is wrong, but I can tell you plenty is wrong.
Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu fired a salvo recently when he said Nigeria is drifting towards a one-party state and I said that is a wakeup up call for our party. What did he see? That is the spokesman of the President and that is why I said we need to sit up, otherwise, that observation might become the belief of the electorate that this party (the PDP) is dying.
What is the feeling of the younger elements in the party, particularly the governors in this regard?
You know from our part of the world, we use adages. You told a hunch back the load on his head is tilting. He would tell you to look below the load to his back. I won’t say more than that because I still believe in this country and because I am a Yorubaman who is very proud of my heritage and as part of my upbringing, I will not go to the market place to de-robe our party. We still have enough time to do our rebuilding work. I agree we have a problem; I’m not saying all is well and good. That is why I’m saying that the party should, as a matter of urgency call an emergency meeting of all elders so that we can shut the door and talk. There is a problem that is brewing.
You know when you warn your kid against putting his hands in fire and the moment you leave he does just that and that is when he will know the effect of fire. I won’t say more than that because it will be discourteous to my party. Some people got so angry and left. Some left because they are looking for greener pasture, but the moment APC is in crisis they will run to another party. But we are not sure of where we are going but I believe if the current managers of the party would accept this advice. Call the meetings, zone by zone, areas by area, state by state, and the problem will be solved.
How prepared is your party for the Bayelsa and Kogi elections?
I have not been directly involved, but I have been getting snippets and I am very concerned. In Bayelsa, some have defected, some have returned. You know when you think the frying pan is hot and you jump into fire, you quickly come back. Governor Seriake Dickson is my genuine committed brother and I want to wish him well. I have heard so many things about what is going on and I tried to reach him but no dice. But I hope the managers of the party are looking into what is happening because that is why they are there.
You can’t have an association where everything will be working perfectly. No. But the one I know about is the governor of Oyo who is leading the campaign in Kogi State and I have prayed for him to make sure he moves every muscle because the All Progressives Congress is divided in the state. But like I told you, the electoral procedure in Nigeria is archaic; it is flawed; it is absolutely in shambles.
In India election recently, 800 million people voted. That is not their entire population and you know India is the largest democracy in the world. The number of ethnic groups in India can form Nigeria. They ran that election for two weeks and did the collation; not a single person went to court. Why is our own not like that? What is the problem? Why can’t we use electronic voting system and remove human manipulations from our electoral system?
I don’t trust that goddamned results they are going to bring. Anything mechanically done cannot be efficient, cannot be correct. You will see the outcome. They will go to the tribunal and judge will tell you this and that. Then why did you allow people to go and vote in the first place? Let the judiciary decide who will be here or not. To me this is absolute nonsense. It is the judiciary now which is to decide, and this is why all these people like the emperor here wants to have full control of which judges are appointed.
How do you see the recent request by President Buhari that the Senate should approve release of N10 billion refund to Kogi State for federal roads rehabilitated at this moment?
I will also come to my part of the world, a witch cried yesterday and a child dies today. Who will not know that the witch must have killed the child? Why now? Why did the President send that request at this moment? But the people of Kogi should know what to do about such windfall, after all they have not been paid salaries for more than two years. That is what I keep saying about our electoral process. The will of the people must be respected. They should go and vote and ensure their votes count.
How do you want the electoral process to be reformed?
We are not living in isolation. I will tell you that India just held its elections and you know that their technology is very high. They almost landed in the moon recently. They have their own Silicon Valley there now and they utilised it in the recent elections. I think what we should do it to scrap INEC and start all over with the single aim that the whole electoral process will be technology based, with very minimal human input.
We don’t need to be carrying results to Abuja to announce; we don’t need to go from polling unit to wards and local governments for collation. Once you check your PVC, the voting equipment recognises you and you vote. After the outcome of this election appeal at the Supreme Court, we must, as a matter of urgency ensures that we scrap the electoral process. Let us go and redesign it; buy, borrow or steal the technology from the developed countries if the need be. How did they do it in France?
I just told you about India now which is the largest democracy in the world- 800 million people voted. In fact by that evening, voting has ended. So what is our problem? Did we need public power supply? There is solar power. Look at our banking system. No matter which village you are, you will get an alert on your phone. Who is fooling who? And that is why the electorate in Kogi State should assess the two candidates and chose who will be able to serve them and develop the state and vote for him.
The success of a leader is measured by the number of people he is able to lead out of the doldrums, not how many people you are able to suppress, either directly or indirectly. You know when I see some of friends, I feel very sad. That you are still able to move now and do anything is sheer grace of God. Let us share it. Let us lift our neigbours, our friends. Remember, General Alexandra the Great who conquered the whole world from Macedonia at age 32. When he was going back home, he developed this disease and the doctor who was beside the General told him ‘I have three wishes. You doctor when you take my corpse home, let them know that I did not die at the war front, rather it was due to ill health.’ The second wish was that they should dash out all the treasures he acquired during his conquests. And the last wish was that when you put me in the coffin, stretch my hands open so that people will know that I am going back with absolute nothing.
Is that not telling enough? What did we bring to this earth? That is what I tell people that I know. Instead of wasting money on ego tripping, set up a foundation, set up something that can put smiles on the faces of the millions of these children who can be prime Minister or President tomorrow.
There is hunger in the land. The level of poverty, hopelessness, helplessness and joblessness is very high and they make the electorate very vulnerable to all forms of inducements. If they know that the procedure will reflect the will of the people let them retain it. Because you know that if after four years the people are unable to have dividends of democracy they will vote you out. That is the power of the people and is what makes democracy appealing all over the world. But here, even after a flawed election, the battle moves to the election tribunal.
President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2020 budget of N10.33billion, which comes with N2.4 debt repayment, is currently before the National Assembly. What is your view of this and perhaps one of the Agriculture Minister’s that N50 can get one a meal in Nigeria?
Facts are facts and they are different from mere political statements. How many Nigerians are feeding well now? What Nigerians are concerned about now is what is there for them and their families. There is hunger in the land. There is no job, no income, many, especially the young and up and coming ones, there in a state of helplessness, hopelessness and joblessness- budget or no budget. What impact has the ones they have read in the past four or five years? I have lost interest in following any budget. Look, we are the private sector trying to run our businesses. Tell me, how many foreign investors come here; how many local products are we exporting?
All the new ministers that President Buhari has just appointed, we want to see their impact in the development of the nation. In the last four years, what have they achieved? I’m yet to see anything. I want to see them work on job creation. And on the debt portfolio, after the federal government, do you know which state is next? It is Lagos State. Who is going to pay it? Our children? So what are they doing?
The young man who is the governor today grew up from Omindundun, which is not far from my family house. So I know the Jide Sanwo-Olus very well. They are good people, good Christians. But when somebody told me Lagos was going to borrow some billion of naira, I said to him Akinwunmi Ambode took a bond. So the thing is mounting.
Akpabio’s action in NDDC an insult to Buhari, Niger Delta people –Asari Dokubo
Controversial Niger Delta activist, Asari Dokubo, in this interview expresses displeasure at the appointment of a new interim committee by the Minster of Niger Delta Affairs to manage the commission when new board members have already been screened and are waiting for confirmation by the Senate
A few weeks ago, an acting Managing Director was appointed for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and then on October 30, another acting MD was also inaugurated and this is coming just about 24 hours after the Senate read a letter from Mr. President, presenting nominees for the board as recommended by the Act establishing the NDDC. What does this mean to you, considering the kind of drama that is playing out in the NDDC?
From the very beginning, I knew that things will play out the way they are now, not for the interest of the people. NDDC is an interventionist agency to remedy years of deprivation of the people of the Niger Delta from the resources beneath their land; and the effect, the environmental effect, the moral effect of oil production is enormous. So enormous. In fact, we cannot quantify it. Now NDDC came to ameliorate this problem, to try to find small, small palliatives and people have been playing politics with NDDC
The NDDC has a law that established it; let us go to the law. So, these are the things, the disrespect for due process, it’s a major problem, and people play these things; everybody has a life of a million knives, everybody is trying to stab the other person and they say we are in control. You are in control where? How can the President transmit a letter to the Senate, submit names for people to be screened and a minister under him, whose role, even the law does not recognise, the law establishing the NDDC does not recognise the powers of that minister in that ministry, in that agency. The agency is under the President, not under the Ministry of Niger Delta.
These are the illegalities that have come up over time. He’s now appointing another acting interim management committee, why? So, these are the things that are going on today. Let the President put his house together. He is supposed to be President of the country, he has the power of control over all those working under him and making sure that he abides by the laws setting up all the agencies, because what is happening in NDDC is very, very regrettable. So many people fought to make this thing to come to reality and right before their eyes, these things are being destroyed. So for me, the setting up of these acting board and so on, is an insult on the presidency, a very big insult, that’s how I see it. It’s so shocking.
If you were to meet Akpabio right now because he is at the centre of all of these, what will you tell him?
If I meet Akpabio, I will tell him that ‘look, there is no legal provision for what he has done.’ He’s a lawyer; we were all in UNICAL together. He should know that it is illegal, but today the law does not mean anything any longer. So anybody can do whatever he likes, it’s illegal. The President has transmitted a letter to the National Assembly, nominating people to be screened and confirmed. So, what’s the big deal about setting up another one? What’s the big deal about setting up another interim management committee?
This morning, Thursday, October 31, there was a protest at the Commission’s headquarters. Everybody is agitated; there is confusion everywhere, people are beginning to wonder how the current team will be able to deliver on the expectations from the NDDC?
I think the confusion is just too much, people are tired. Pass the East-West road and see what is happening. Since Goodluck Jonathan left, four years plus, nothing has happened. This is supposed to be government of the Niger Delta. So there is confusion everywhere. Go to the Amnesty Office, it’s the same level of confusion. People have taken it over; they are now conduit pipes, big conduit pipes to service their insatiable appetite. So that is what is happening, everybody is struggling to grab and everybody is seeing it. So where is this anti-corruption hullabaloo they’ve been talking about? Where is it? You are seeing corruption walking like this, with two legs, korokoro dey waka dey come, this is corruption simplicita. Everybody wants to grab and put in their pocket. It is like saying ‘Rotimi Amaechi used to have NDDC. Now we have taken it; it’s in our pocket. This is our time to chop,’ you know, that sort of thing. That’s what the Niger Delta has been reduced to. At least when President Obasanjo, Umaru Yar’ Adua, Jonathan were there, they were pretending. This one, there is no pretence, rather they do it in full glare, like saying ‘our time don reach make we chop;’ this is what is happening.
Is that why the people are already calling for the resignation or the sack of Akpabio?
Akpabio is my very good friend. I know him and he knows me. We have been good friends but we might disagree. I’m not a PDP member neither am I an APC member. As far as I’m concerned as an individual, any of our people that strays to the wrong ideological camp becomes somebody that associating with them becomes difficult.
So, as it is now, what’s the way forward in the NDDC?
The way forward is that people should have conscience. If there is a new board that represents all the states, that should take precedence over selection of some handpicked people. Yes, I know the people that are there, (I mean those they just appointed into acting capacity), maybe I will benefit. But I should not put my benefit over and above the interest of the generality of the people.
Since 2015, I have not gone to NDDC. Anything that is associated with these people, I do Ben Johnson; I don’t want to be involved. ‘If hunger catch me, make I die, my belly big, by the time my belly go small, eh go tey. Ulcer no go come now. You know goat, if him dey sleep self, him dey chop. So the one wey I don chop before, na him I still dey chop. Since 2015, I dey, we never die, so another one enter now, we no go still die. So that is it, that’s how I see it. The way forward is that let the right thing be done. There is a new board that represents all) and they have been screened by the Senate.
What would you say worries you so much about the Niger Delta?
My problem is that the Niger Delta has been abandoned for Ijaw people, that’s the truth of the matter. Ijaw people fight; they take the risk and others come up when it’s time to chop, everybody comes. We are Niger Delta; they bad mouth us; they say we are kidnappers; we are vandalizers; we are bad people; we are this; we are that. But when we bring food, all of them say they are Niger Delta, then they try to undercut us; they go to tell the people who are against our people, that we did the agitation. ‘Na Ijaw people dey do the thing. But when Ijaw people do, them wan come chop.’ That’s the biggest problem of the Niger Delta.
The Niger Delta people should come together and fight their battle holistically. Everyone of us, all hands on deck. That is it, because if we are not fighting. Look, from Goodluck till now, Niger Delta has gone back 80 per cent. We are not in the programme. Travel through East-West road, it took three hours from Benin entering Warri. That road was good when Goodluck was there; it took us less than 45 minutes from Benin. Now you are coming into Port Harcourt. As you are entering Rumuokoro, that place where they constructed a snaky bridge, you have to pass, nobody cares. People are talking yet they won’t pay attention to the fact that is the situation of the roads in Port Harcourt, in Sapele and in Warri. The roads are not good. What of the roads outside, the way Goodluck left East-West road, that is how it is, four years after.
So, how do we redeem the NDDC?
The redemption of the NDDC is very simple. I have said it. The law is not perfect but we must follow it. When you follow the law, all these things will fall in place. People’s names have been sent to the Senate and they have been screened. They are qualified; the people are from the various states, they have the right to be (in the commission as members of the board). Don’t take NDDC and put in the pocket of anyone. People fought for it, the entire people fought for this thing, and it belongs to the people.
I’m still Kogi’s deputy governor, says Achuba
Elder Simon Achuba, until last week was Deputy Governor of Kogi State. His purported impeachment by the State House of Assembly is still generating controversy as the embattled Achuba has vowed not to vacate his office. In this interview with MUHAMMAD BASHIR, Achuba bares his mind on the issues surrounding the impeachment
Where are you now on the issue of your impeachment?
We are in court; we objected to the vacation of our objection to the impeachment notice. We have also filled more grounds of objection and the case will be coming up on 25th
You are in court challenging your impeachment. Are you ready to return to work with Governor Bello if the court rules in your favour?
I have been working as the deputy governor, and I am still the deputy governor, irrespective of whether there is court judgement or not am the seating deputy governor and I will continue to be until there is another election and winner sworn in.
Do you regret working for Governor Bello in view of what is happening?
Nothing like regret; no action has taken place. There was no impeachment. I am still the deputy governor. So there is nothing to regret about.
What was your relationship with and what went wrong between you and Governor Bello?
As it should be, it was cordial. As we are going, government policies and documents were fantastic. Things started going wrong when implementation of these policies were not forthcoming. It was becoming very challenging to us as a government and as a party. At that point, I started insisting on the legacies that we can be remembered for. We cannot just be writing policies only to abandon them. That will amounts to nothing.
What role did your party, the APC play in resolving the crisis?
Individually, some persons intervened. I think the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole did, but the issue has not been taken holistically.
Looking back, did Governor Bello pick you as his deputy or someone suggested you to him?
Everyone knows me as a liberal politician who believes that the governorship can come from any part of the state and I as a result, I supported the Ebiras agitation. They saw me as a liberal person who will be able to contain all that and secondly, because of my antecedent in the state as someone who is fair and just, so he invited me and said he will like me to be the deputy governor and I obliged, I will continue to be grateful for that
Is it true that it was Onoja that singlehandedly chose you to be the deputy governor?
Onoja didn’t know me that much. He knows me as an Igala man, not as much as people from the Central.
What was it like working with governor Bello?
It was not in itself bad. The issue is that he has a lord in person of the former Chief of Staff, Edward Onoja, he lords it over the Governor. He stays on his neck and the Governor cannot turn, without him. No commissioner can function; no Special Adviser can function. Anything you do, he will say no and insists until he has his way and the Governor cannot do anything about it
Has there been an instance where you made a suggestion and Onoja didn’t allow it to scale through?
Yes, many times. I have advised the Governor on many occasions and he will agree, but the moment Onoja comes in, he will say no, and the Governor will also change.
(Cuts in) Such as…?
For instance, there was a time I suggested we picked a few projects, complete them and commission them and show forth something as achievement. The Governor agreed but when the Chief of Staff came in, the story changed. Also, on the issue of education, most of the secondary schools in Kogi State are not functional. I suggested that we selected maybe one or two per local government area, let’s have at least one or two functional school in each local government area, the Governor agreed, because putting one here, and another one there, does not need much efforts. Let us harmonise them to make it more presentable. The Governor agreed and no one brought a better idea than that. But because of special interest in favouring some persons with contracts of personal interest of the Chief of Staff the story changed.
How will you react to the allegation that you were working for the opposition while you were in office to the extent that you lost your ward in the general election?
I never defected, and I didn’t Iose my ward. What they have been doing is to fly a kite that I was about to decamp to PDP or any other party. When they saw that it didn’t happen, the issue is that we have been in this since 1999, and one has traveled along many roads, and along the lines you meet many people. For instance, this morning, the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Angulu these two people are in PDP came to see me with Kizito. We have been neighbours all along. It does it mean one is hobnobbing with PDP. One’s relationship with others sometimes goes beyond politics, we are in position to render service and service is not only meant for APC.
Kogi deputy gov’s impeachment curious, says Rep Ogbonna
Hon. Ayika Vincent Ogbonna represents Njikoka/Dunukofia/Anaocha Federal Constituency of Anambra State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives. In this interview, he speaks on a wide range of issues including the Igbo quest for the presidency in 2023 and closure of the nation’s borders. PHILIP NYAM presents the excerpts
The nation’s borders have been shut for some weeks now and Nigerians are divided over this policy. While some are of the opinion that it is harmful to the economy, others are in support of the closure. What is your take on this?
On this issue of border closure, I was the first person to bring a motion on it on the floor of the House; and the motion had two legs: the first leg was to show solidarity with the executive on border closure considering the collateral damage and negative effect the issue of smuggling has had on our economy and security. The other leg was to put measures in place to allow those who are legitimate users of the border to go ahead and do their businesses without hindrance.
But unfortunately, the motion did not see the light of the day; and the same issue was discussed at the Senate the same day and I learned the Senate was also not happy with the prolonged border closure. My take is that first of all the closure is an expression of the total failure of the security personnel and agencies posted to the border, because if they are responsive and they alive up to their responsibilities, the rate of smuggling would not have become so high and rampant to the extent that the Federal Government would have to close the border. So, in a nutshell, my position remains that the protracted closure of the border will have far-reaching negative effect on the nation’s economy and on our social life.
What are some of these effects?
Take a case of somebody who possibly obtained a loan from a bank and imported goods into Nigeria. Normally, the borders are official borders where people have been transacting businesses legitimately. So for the borders to have been suddenly closed, some of the affected goods, especially perishable goods, must have expired by now. And remember the loan obtained by these businessmen is the money deposited by you and me. If they cannot pay, and the bank goes after their property, the rate of suicide will increase because when a man is left with no other hope, he thinks of ending his life. I will, therefore, use this opportunity to appeal to the Federal Government that they should not throw the baby away with the bathwater.
There are smugglers at the borders alright, but there are also people who are conducting their legitimate businesses, who should be allowed to continue. But now, with what is going on, the government is also punishing innocent ones. I also have it on good authority that even as the borders remain closed, some people still smuggle items like rice and arms into this country, but unfortunately, the people that are being punished are the legitimate traders who have to go through the official route. The Federal Government should do something about it and prevent this from lingering for too long. I am not in support of just throwing open the borders, and if, for example, someone brings in a consignment and he is ready to submit it to 100 per cent physical examination, you should give that person opportunity.
The decision of the Federal Government to increase Value Added Tax (VAT) from five to seven and half per cent has generated a lot of debate. Do you think this policy is coming at the right time?
I am among those against increment in VAT because the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has not exhausted all avenues or options available to them by way of increasing their tax net; because by this increment, it is still the same people who will pay. As we speak, Section 4 of the VAT Act provides that VAT should be five per cent. I hope that by the time the budget is passed, the amendment will be made. If not, the exercise might be founded on illegality.
It is true that our VAT rate is one of the lowest around the world. But we have to know that in those countries where VAT is 20 or 25 per cent, there is infrastructure- good roads etc; people don’t have to go to mechanics every weekend to replace their shock absolvers; people don’t buy extra fuel for standby generating sets because there is a constant supply of electricity. But here, it is not the case. So, compare the quality of life and standard of living in those countries with ours and you will agree that we should tarry a while on VAT increase.
The House has just passed a resolution urging the President to compel the military to suspend its planned offensive programme of ‘Operation Positive Identification’. That motion was sponsored by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu. Was the House right in adopting the motion?
I would like to say that the military is not trained for this type of civil jobs. The military is trained to shoot and kill; it is trained to defend the nation against external aggression. I also know that Sections 4 and 28 of the Police Act empowers the police to even arrest one on mere suspicion that you are about to commit a crime. So, I think the military should leave this assignment for the police because they have been trained on how to engage the people.
But the military-civilian relationship has never been a cordial one. And constitutionally, the military does not have the power to carry out the assignment it wants to go into. Therefore, I am in full support of the resolution by the House to reject OPI. But at the same time, being a security agency, if they found anyone engaging in something untoward, they know what to do but given them (military) such a blanket allowance to operate in form of stop and search, we have to be very circumspect. So, the police should be allowed to carry out this assignment.
While the House was on recess, Kogi State House of Assembly impeached the deputy governor in a most controversial manner. One had expected that following the condemnation that trailed the action, the House would deliberate on the matter but this was not mentioned except the fire incidence at Onitsha. Why was this so?
On the Onitsha fire disaster, I would say may the souls of the victims rest in peace. It was really a mind-blowing event because I watched and I sympathised with them. Some of them are my constituents.
Concerning the impeachment of the former deputy governor of Kogi State, if you go to Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), that deals with the impeachment of a governor or deputy governor, there is a clause that has been really complicated. When they say ‘gross misconduct’, the constitution or our interpretation act does not explicitly interpret this. In fact, there is no extant law in Nigeria that has defined ‘gross misconduct’. Once you are found to have breached or committed any act that amounts to gross misconduct, you can be impeached. But the case of Kogi is very unique because the panel that was set up to investigate the allegations against the deputy governor did not find him guilty of acts of gross misconduct. So, for the House to still impeach him, he has options as provided to in the constitution and that is to approach the courts.
We have a plethora of cases where governors, deputy governors have been impeached and the courts said,’ no the procedure was not followed’ and the person is reinstated. So, I think the impeached deputy governor has the option of maybe approaching the courts. As you are aware, state assemblies are not as independent as the National Assembly. It is still more of the appendages of the state governors; but maybe one day, we will get it right.
The decision of the 9th National Assembly has been applauded by many Nigerians but the major concern is the seeming haste with which the 2020 budget proposals are being processed. How satisfied are you with the ongoing budget defence?
As far as the budget defence is concerned, I’m one of those who commend the idea or decision to return the nation to the January and December budget circle. It is worthwhile because it will help in planning and all well-meaning Nigerians will definitely find it appealing. Regarding glossing over the budget proposal, it is not as people view it from outside. The National Assembly will always do its own job. The meat of the matter is not really how long we look at the budget, but it is how well we attend to it.
Check the 2019 budget, only about 40 per cent of it has been implemented, meaning that it is not about people writing figures, but it is about how much that is released and how it is utilized. The National Assembly, I believe will do a good job because, at the end of the day, we will still go back to the committee level to take a second look at the proposals. It is not only when the executive and legislature is at daggers drawn that we would say the legislature is working.
Also, remember that there will still be oversight functions after the budget is passed. But like I said earlier, it is not just the passage of the budget; the release of funds also matter a lot. Secondly, when the funds are released can the National Assembly monitor it effectively by way of oversight? Most of the committees I belong to, one of the things I often see is monies deducted from source, and these are places where you have unbelievable corruption going on. So, part of our problem is how to monitor these releases. Therefore, the media and Nigerians should consider monitoring the releases because whether we look into the budget proposals for three or five months, it is still going to be about the same thing.
Roads in Niger deserve urgent attention –Abdullahi
Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi is the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate. He led the Niger State Caucus in the National Assembly last week to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, to declare a state of emergency on the deplorable state of roads in Niger, and urged him to provide intervention fund for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the roads. CHUKWU DAVID was there and captured the report
The Niger State National Assembly Caucus raised the alarm last week over the deplorable state of roads in the State. Would you throw more light on this?
Yes, as you rightly said, the Niger State Caucus in the National Assembly decided to intimate the whole world, Nigerians and Nigeria Government in particular, of a very urgent critical issue bothering our dear State, Niger. We felt as representatives of the people, we should lend our voice to the issue, especially given the period which we are in right now; that is the budget session. The three senators in the Senate and the 10 members in the House of Representatives, making 13 in number and we are all of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), felt that it is incumbent on us to cry out with a view to getting attention that our state badly requires at this stage.
As you all know, Niger State is the largest state in terms of landmass in Nigeria. The state is about 76,363km2. And with this also, Niger State has the longest Trunk ‘A’ network of federal roads, spanning 2,176; in some statistics you say 2,365, I think we go with the latter, which is 2,365. Now, as you are all aware, we are located in the North Central zone. The implication of this is that, if you are traveling from the North-East or North-West you have to pass through Niger State, taking the trunk A2 from Kaduna down to Birnin Gwari, down to Tegina, down to Makira, down to Bukani, Mokwa, Jebba before you exit into Kwara State. In the same vein, if you are going to Kebbi and Zamfara or Sokoto state, you now make a detour at Makira to Kontagora and from then from Kontagora you have two or three options to go through either Bangi or to go through Rijau or through Yawuri, depending on where you are going to. In the same vein, when you come to Mokwa, you have an option to take Bida, and from Bida the Trunk A road leads to Agai, Lapai and then up to Lambata to join the Minna Suleja Highway.
How would you describe the conditions of these roads?
Now, all these roads, as I speak to you are in very deplorable state. This is no thanks to some developments especially the heavy rainfall; the down pour this year is so heavy. What we witnessed was first the very bad state of Trunk A2 from Mokwa to Bokani to Makira to Tegina, which will take you to Kaduna because that is the main road that most of heavy vehicles ply. This road became bad.
And fortunately, in 2015 or thereabouts, the Mokwa-Bida road was rehabilitated; it was a total rehabilitation. So, that one and half-hour journey is now a very smooth road. So, most vehicles now use that particular road to travel, and when they get to Bida, it is either they go from Bida to Minna or they take the Agai-Lapai-Lambata road which is Federal Government Trunk A road. The Bida-Minna road is a state government road. The heavy traffic that we have witnessed in the last two years on this road has impacted very negatively on all the roads. The result is that the western bye-pass in Minna is completely degraded and the road from Bida to Minna was cut off twice.
Apart from the heavy traffic on the road, what other factors do you think are responsible for the destruction of these roads?
The first and foremost is torrential rainfall and then heavy weight. And the situation has remained very deplorable. Now, for those who are familiar with the Suleja-Minna road, there are many sections of the road that are very good but because of the heavy weight vehicles plying those roads were carrying. In the last one to two months, the story on that road is one of cry and anguish because people have had to sleep there for two to three days as a result of a section giving up completely. The place is very muddy and vehicles break down here and there, and it was almost impossible for vehicles coming for rescue to enter there.
This is obviously impacting negatively on our citizenry. Niger citizens are in pains. As you know, the local economy involves people trading from one market to another. Along all these routes that I have mentioned, this daily market is no longer possible. So, this is impacting on the welfare of our citizens and definitely requiring that we call for very urgent action. We have made our case because we felt that it’s important that we cry out in this manner so that even our own citizens will know that we are very concerned about what is happening on our roads.
If you look at the volume of road network that we have, there are about 33 roads coming from one location to another but I have chosen to mention these very critical ones that people are plying from the North-West, North-East, going down to the South normally pass to the South -West and some part of South-East. So, the point am trying to make here is, as much as efforts are being made by the Niger State government to stabilise the roads but no sooner than a particular segment is stabilised than another segment also gives in. And by the time they move to that other segment, this same area that has been stabilised will also give in.
One thing we also want to report is the fact that vehicles plying these roads are overweighed or carry overload. Some of them are designed for 30 tonnes, some 40 tonnes but what you see today is 60 tonnes to 90 tonnes. As these trailers are passing, you will see the road sinking in as they move, and of course you know the implications. When that happens, during the rainy season, it gets washed off and it becomes bad road. So, the essence of this our raising alarm as you people in the media will call it is to actually call on the Federal Government in particular, under the leadership of the Minister of Works, and indeed our father Mr. President, to take interest in what is happening.
What will interest you is that the bulk of these vehicles are not vehicles belonging to Niger State. They are vehicles plying the roads to do their business; vehicles belonging to Nigerians. But the impact that is left behind as a result of their movement is felt by indigenes of Niger, and that is the most painful part, and that is why as their representatives, we felt duty bound to address that press conference which we did in order that Nigerians and Mr. President will know that this issue is truly genuinely a serious issue. And what we are asking for is for a state of emergency to be declared on three roads in the first instance. Of course, it will be our wish that all the 33 roads be fixed but we are aware of the financial situation. However, three roads are critical to solving the bulk of the problem. The roads are the Minna-Suleja road, which is a dualisation. We are asking for this because we are aware of the policy that says all states roads adjoining the FCT should have a dual carriage road.
Niger is the only state that does not enjoy that dual carriage road and Niger State contributed 75 per cent total land area of the FCT. I think we have given our due to this country and we deserve to be given something back. We need that dual carriage way so that our people can have succour. The second road is the trunk A1 leading to Etu, that is the one that came from Mokwa to Bukani, Makira, Tegna down to Birnin Gwari and onward to Kaduna. That road, if fixed, will reduce the pressure on whatever is going to be done to the two other roads I have mentioned. Those who are going to Kaduna are forced to take this road because the other road is bad. So, if that road is fixed, those going there will have no option but to follow that road and leave this other road. Then the third one is the Bida-Lambata road because those who are coming from Mokwa to Bida and coming to Abuja will find it easier to come through that road. So, these three roads are in need of emergency because if you fix Suleja-Minna road without fixing these other two roads, all you are doing is to put pressure on this road.
What do you actually want government to do to rescue the situation?
So, this is our cry and we are convinced beyond reasonable doubt that beyond what is happening under the budgetary atmosphere, we are calling on Mr. President to please do the needful for our people by giving a special intervention funding so that these three roads I have mentioned can be fixed. And we believe that if that is fixed, it will help in the diversification of the economy that we talk about because right now, we are convinced beyond reasonable doubt based on what we are seeing on the ground, that supplies that are meant for industries either in the South or in the North are being held down unnecessarily. And when supplies are held down you know production will not be achieved, and when you are not having production, you will be losing revenue in return.
So, we know the implications and that is why we are appealing. Again, our people will like to have their routine movements from village to village for their social engagements; for their marketing because they want their little earnings to continue. We wouldn’t want a situation our state is cut off from civilization. If nothing is done, this is what is found to happen to us because these roads will give in and movements will be stalled.
It is our hope that this message will be well received and the needful will be done as a matter of emergency. We believe that government has what it takes to do the needful. Remember we are not in session; ordinarily we would have been debating these issues on the floor of the Senate. That is why we resorted to addressing the press because the issue is getting worse by the day. So, we can’t wait until we resume plenary. We are going to meet our principal officers and also intimate them of what we have done and what we expect of them.
Repairing the roads without addressing the issue of overweight or overload by vehicles will be like treating a symptom without getting to the causative organism. What would you do legislatively to address the problem of defaulting vehicles in weight carriage?
Well, let me tell you that we are aware of this and there are already existing legislations, and we are also aware that the Ministry of Works and Housing has intimated us of the fact that they have made arrangement for Weigh Bridge. Now, what we are expecting is enforcement. If the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) is doing its enforcement, it knows when somebody is carrying an overweight. We are also appealing to them to do the needful, and I believe that if there are gaps within the context of the legislative framework as you have said, we are willing to take the matter up because it is not about the Niger State roads alone in this regard; it is about all the roads in the country that are affected. It is a bad thing that we designed roads for a particular weight and then people are carrying two times that particular weight, and nobody is doing anything, definitely it means that we will just continue to throw our money to the ground and that investment will not last. Road that is supposed to last for ten to twenty years or even more, will not last because when you see vehicles carrying mad weights, I think something needs to be done and along this line we are emphasising that the Federal Ministry of Works should strengthen the issue of weight bridge in a policy. Then the FRSC should also try to enforce it because sometimes our key issue is not the law but the enforcement.
S/East’s craving for devt
After the Nigerian Civil War in 1970, the Igbo nation that occupies the South-East of Nigeria lost the war. And through a deliberate policy, the richest man in the South-East at the time, was supposedly just 20 Pounds rich.
In spite of the obvious financial limitations, by 1979, the Igbo nation had evolved socio-economically to a place of relevance, enough to run and emerge the Vice President of Nigeria. That was just nine years after the war.
The war ended, but apparently, issues of marginalisation didn’t. There was a proposal for the establishment of industrial sites at the time which were intended for all states in Nigeria, but did not include Imo and Anambra that were the core Igbo states during this period. Also, the proposals made to develop the power sources at Oji near Enugu never really left the ground.
The people of the Southeast at the time, did not come together to cry and bemoan their fate, they already knew they lost a war and their bargaining chips weren’t much. They embraced the challenge as a people and inspired individuals led the march to the economic rebirth of the region in just about a decade following the civil war.
Consequently, industrialization within Igboland during this period was privately driven and this is quite instructive.
Emerging from the depredation of successive military administrations in Nigeria, the return to democracy in 1999 offered a lot of hope to Nigerians particularly the Igbo nation.
Expectations were rife and it was taken for granted that under a democracy, with all the attendant checks and balances; economic and infrastructural development would be fast-tracked and the region will once again blossom as an industrial and economic hub for Nigeria.
Mindful of the mercurial feats of the likes of Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sam Mbakwe, Michael Okpara, Akanu Ibiam; backed by the sagacity of the likes of Pius Okigbo, Mbonu Ojike, RBK Okafor and the likes, the Igbo nation, unwittingly placed the responsibility for the socio-economic renaissance of the region on the shoulders of the governors of the South-East and looking back, there is not very much to show for it.
When the South-East Governors’ Forum (SEGF) was founded in the year 2000, it was believed to be the perfect think-tank for accelerated development of the region, in the sense that if the governors generate and agree on any idea, they also would have the treasury of the region at their disposal for execution of such developmental idea. It was flawless, or so it seemed.
More so, the document establishing the Forum states that the SEGF “is a platform that offers the various governors of the South-East region opportunity to pool ideas and resources together in order to confront common socio-economic challenges and undertake projects that will uplift the wellbeing of the people of the region”.
It is nearly 20 years since the South-East Governors’ Forum (SEGF) started sitting, thinking and pooling ideas and resources together.
After nearly 20 years of the SEGF, the South-East competes for the prize, as the zone with the worst road network in the country; the most uncoordinated agricultural sector; perpetually dangling from mid-level to poor quality healthcare delivery with near zero presence of dependable medical emergency response structures.
With high school enrolment figures, the unemployment rate in the region is a vivid reflection of the struggling economy of the region.
The region is comparatively safe but there are no guarantees; the region is a potential investment haven, but the Foreign Direct Investment inflow is diminishing.
And for the indigenous investors, there is yet no known, practicable integrated policy proposed by the SEGF to make investment in the region a lot more attractive; with concessions and tax holidays to such extent that a man from Anambra State for instant can invest large scale in Imo state and be assured of the safety of his investment.
Across the states of the South-East, not a few persons are convinced that by far, the infrastructural deficits in the region across sectors negate the quantum of inflow from the federation account in the last 20 years. Needless to mention funds from foreign development and intervention agencies to states in the region.
Nevertheless, one area the Forum has excelled beyond measure is in the area of brainstorming and consultation. As at today, the SEGF has in its kitty, three major economic summits for the development of the South-East in partnership with several private organizations, chief among which is the South-East Region Economic Development Company (SEREDC).
All the summits produced deep and cerebral masterplans for the development of the South-East yet the question that perpetually bogs the mind is what the SEGF is still waiting for after three summits, to inaugurate an implementation committee with timelines.
It is expected that after nearly 20 years of its existence, all the paper work that needs to be done on the development of the South-East by the SEGF should have be done.
Not even the apex Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo were left out in the brainstorming for a workable and viable economic blueprint for the region.
In 2017, Ohanaeze Ndigbo set up a committee to develop an economic blue-print for the South-East. President-General of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo had at the time said that: “The Planning and Strategy Committee, headed by former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, with Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa as deputy and Ferdinand Agu, will design an economic road map for Ndigbo. It is a rapid response to our new call on our people to develop a spirit of self-reliance.”
Nwodo, who spoke in Enugu, said the economic agenda, “would be our home grown effort to initiate practical development models, powered by the private sector and specifically directed in the first place to production, commerce and education.”
The governors of the South-East should be the rallying point for these initiatives, as the region has had enough theorizing; talkshops, summits and documented enough cerebral resolutions that can trigger the development of the region.
It is common knowledge that no sustainable development can take place without critical infrastructures in place; as such it is only fair to acknowledge that the SEGF and its partners particularly SEREDC has since drawn out plans for modern rail transport system across the region, a ring road across the South-East states to promote integration, exploitation of natural resources, power generation, healthcare delivery and security. After nearly two decades of planning and documentation, it is the view of many that the plans should leave the shelves and be translated to tangible development projects.
With the groundwork for development laid, the SEGF should move a step further, by raising a financial investment and implementation portfolio in line with its mandate to ‘pool ideas and resources together’ for developmental purposes.
Regrettably, the SEGF in the last 20 years has shown little capacity for joint venture enterprises and its operations speak little of the needed cohesion that would make for strategic deployment of pooled resources to areas of shared needs for the region.
In a recent reaction to the state of development in the South-East, Prof. Obi Nwakanma expressed doubt in the commitment of the SEGF to the development of the region. The text read in part: “No order, no development module, no strategic cohesion among the governors of the South-East to suggest a people aiming at remaking their region into hub of commerce, choice tourist destination or a haven of infrastructural ingenuity and development”
Dismissing marginalization as an excuse for underdevelopment, he said: “The North or West did not say we should not build an efficient trans-regional transport metro system, by jointly developing the old Oriental lines, that would create a network of contacts all over the East and ease the strategic movement of people, or take advantage and rebuild, and expand the rail system that connects Port-Harcourt, Aba, Umuahia, Okigwe, Ovim, Afikpo, Enugu, to Eha-Amufu. Even if the rail system is a federal project, there has never been a consortium of the Igbo states and consortium of investors that have mounted pressure to force the Federal government to hands-off the Eastern Rail system, to be run as a regional Terminus. We have never made the argument.
“Mbakwe threatened in 1981 that if the FGN did not build an airport in Owerri, he would mobilize and build one. He did it. He threatened that if they did not build the Petrochemical plant in Izombe, he would build one by 1984. The land for the construction of the Imo Petrochemical Plant was already cleared when the soldiers struck on the last day of 1983.”
He continued: “I point this to simply suggest that there is nothing the Igbo wish to accomplish in Nigeria that anyone can stop, if the Igbo hold down their lines. But we’ve deceived ourselves for too long – we have now made Nigeria into the convenient excuse for our own failures and self-indulgence. Now, there is a man called Onwuka Kalu. He gave the first N100, 000 as donation towards the Imo state Airport Appeal Fund in Owerri in 1981 or 1982. There is not a single plaque to honour this man’s gesture at that airport. It will not be the Federal government that will do it; it will be the initiative of those who put value to memory in Igbo land.”
Similarly, in his scholarly submission for a journal in 2013, Ikechukwu Ikerionwu recalled that from the dawn of colonialism to the contemporary era, the Igbo nation have always contended against great odds to attain social and economic advancement in Igboland and beyond.
He, however, noted that the post-war era, especially during the 1990s and 2000s, provided a lot of prospects for the Igbo renaissance. But he maintains that, “this development requires informed men and women who understand the dynamics of the Information Age”.
He said: “We should plan and implement a new approach in the private sector to replace the present corrupt and inefficient economic management methods that steadily impoverishes the average citizen every day. The first task is to re-ignite our characteristic entrepreneurial spirit that gives pre-eminence to discipline, hard work and calculated risk taking for the purposes of new wealth creation and resultant enhancement in societal development for the welfare of all.”
