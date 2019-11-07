IMF: Benin’s economy strong despite border closure

Dennis Zulu is the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) Country Director for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone. In this interview with REGINA OTOKPA, he challenges Nigerian government to prepare for the future of work by improving on technology, capitalise on its large population as an opportunity to grow a stronger economy. Excerpts:

ILO clocked 100 this year, how has the journey been?

The ILO is a specialised agency of the United Nations. We are celebrating 100 years this year; our centenary from 1919 to 2019, and 60 years of work in Africa, we opened the first office in Africa in Lagos in 1959.

The mandate of ILO is to promote social justice and we do this through promoting decent work which is a work that basically has four strategic components. The first one being fundamental principle of right at work, the second is equity to employment opportunities; the third is social protection and lastly social dialogue. So for any job or employment to be considered decent it must have all these four components.

Over the 100 years, the ILO has been in the thick and thin of it all. At the onset, the ILO really set out to ensure all the adverse effects of industrialization that happened in the early 1900 were workers were subjected to unfair labour practices in violations of worker’s rights were protected.

Would you say Nigeria is preparing for the future?

The future is today, so we need to start working. Already we have started working on this. I spent the last few days speaking to the labour movement about the impact of the future of work on workers in Nigeria.

The ILO in June at a labour conference passed a declaration on the future of work and it clearly outlines the future of work which includes climate change, technology which is the most talked about, demographics and also globalization. We all realized that all these factors will play a role in determining what the work place is like.

Now our ability to overcome the challenges posed by the future of work is to prepare ourselves against these challenges. The report of the ILO also prescribes what is called lifelong learning.

A few days ago, someone talked about about the jobs that we are doing now. He said that many jobs people are doing for over 30 years will not be there in the immediate future because work place with job will change.

How do you unionize workers who don’t work from a physical space known as office? The primary thing we need to talk about is equipping our workers with the right skills for the future and most of these skills for the future are really on technology.

We need to improve our literacy in technology, the basic things about computer whether a person is a bus driver or a farmer somewhere. If you don’t have the skills you would not be able to cope with the dictate of the future of work.

There is consistent talk about climate change and the movement towards climate friendly means of doing things, renewal energy, moving away from all these generators that we run everyday putting our carbon dioxide into the air to solar. How then we do prepare our local technicians to work on solar and move away from the repairs of generators.

Whose priority should this be?

Well it should be priority of everybody; it is not just the government because you and I need to prepare ourselves as well. You have to be competitive, make yourself distinct.

How would you rate Nigeria’s performance on Social Protection In line with ILO standards?

Nigeria is doing well in a number of ways; first of all we have the social protection policy which was passed by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in 2017, so we have the framework.

We have been very active within the vice president office, working social assistance, so that is another sure commitment on the part of the government. Also, we are trying to move beyond the policies, to working with existing institutions, to looking at the capacity issues, to identifying and seeing how it can be addressed to be able to deliver.

Do you see enough commitment from the Nigerian government?

Of course. There are issues of governance around some of the social security institutions in Nigeria but those can be dealt with and I think government is already committed to doing this. Recently there was a new board inaugurated in NSITF, we are working very closely with NHIS and the new management is very kin to ensure that health insurance is accessible to all Nigerians especially the vulnerable ones.

For instance, we are looking at physical space analysis because in a lot of countries; social assistance programmes are specially supported through external funds from development partners. So one way we look at the viability of these things is by looking at the local budget to see where or if at all there are opportunities within local budgets where support can be given for social assistance programmes. We are going to do a physical space analysis for Nigeria as well.

Nigeria is not short of commitment, it is not short of institutes, not short of people, not short of knowledgeable people who know what needs to be done. I think a lot is being done but more needs to be done because in Nigeria problems are multiplied several times over given the magnitude of the country.

We want a situation hopefully in the future where someone leaves employment, and quickly get his or her benefits immediately and also get monthly payment throughout. But challenges do remain and we need to overcome these challenges. So it would take more than the political commitment, it will take the commitment of each one of us to be able to ensure that.

What would the ILO propose to enable Nigeria overcome the challenges of social protection?

Some companies deduct contributions from some of the workers but do not remit the contribution, and that affects the viability of the social security scheme because the social security scheme can only pay out what it gets in. So there has to be good cooperate governance, we don’t want social security schemes not investing the money of the workers wisely but also taking prudent steps to ensure that they account for every single money that workers put in there.

President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 brought a number of social protection programmes which nobody seems to be enjoying. what do you think Nigeria is lacking?

This is why I talked about physical space analysis, we need to know how much is available within the budget to be able to support the schemes. Evidently government like Nigeria don’t have any priorities so how then do we use the slack if it is there in the national budget to be able to carter for some of these things because these programmes cost money and the need for this programme across Nigeria is huge.

One of the things without preempting the work that we have done around physical space analysis is budgetary constrains, because like I said the challenges in Nigeria are many times multiplied because of the size of the country. Nigeria is one of the largest if not the largest youth population across Africa and Nigeria counts significant if not the most number of people who are poor on the continent.

Given the magnitude of those problems, it is easy to see that the ability for government to be able to deal with these problems is dependent on having sufficient resources, so the question is whether those resources are there and this what the physical space analysis is supposed to be done.

Recently I attended the launch of a very good report of the World Bank and it was recognized within the report that social assistance should be short to medium term. We should be looking at equipping the people with the right skills, providing employment opportunities for the poor for them to be able to fend for themselves because social assistance really is to address people who are vulnerable, so it should be short term thing, it should not be a permanent thing.

And this is why when you look at some of government job programmes like N-Power and all those, they are there to provide job opportunities, short or medium and they have been training young people as well, beyond that the young people should be able to grow the economy, contributing, get jobs themselves and start businesses. Government cannot do more than they are doing. Like the American president said, we need to ask not what our country can do for us but what we can do our country. Let’s reduce our reliance on the government, let’s take the initiatives ourselves to push the Nigerian agenda. I see that already in Nigeria.

The drive that a young Nigerian has to carry a sewing machine or the stuffs used to fix shoes and walks around looking for business, tells you that there is something distinctively different. You speak to these people and you are amazed by the sort of ambition that they have. They say one day I would be able to drive a car or I will be able to afford housing that is the drive you need.

How can Nigeria government nurture these ambitions?

By providing an enabling environment for them to be able to grow. Government exists to provide an enabling environment, to facilitate a business-thriving environment for people to grow. That is one area Nigeria government need to do more, that is what the government should be seriously doing.

Like this: Like Loading...