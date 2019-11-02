Politics
Insurgency: Army deserves commendation –Odeyemi
Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, a security analyst and a counter-terrorism expert is the Convener of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria. In this interview with WALE ELEGBEDE, he spoke on the war against insurgency and banditry, and the need for improved funding for the military in the fight against Boko Haram, among other issues. Excerpts…
What is your take on the activities of the Boko Haram in some parts of North East especially with insinuations that the insurgency war is still raging despite the stand of the military that the insurgents have been largely defeated?
I think we need to agree that it’s not every comment or statement about the insurgency that is objective or a true reflection of what is happening; in that regards, not every view should be taken as a true picture of what is going on in the North East and other parts of the country.
With that said, for any unbiased person to assess the war against insurgency in Nigeria, you will agree with me that we have made a lot of progress. Remember that it was in this same country that the Boko Haram terrorists extended their operations beyond the frontiers of the North East region where they were controlling almost 15 Local Government Areas to the extent that even our Federal Capital, Abuja, became a centre of coordinated attacks and everywhere in the country became enveloped with fear. But today, the case is different, except few isolated attacks on some soft targets.
Therefore, I can objectively say that there have been several tremendous positive records. Meanwhile, as someone who has keenly followed events and have had cause to visit some parts of the insurgency ravaged zone, you will wonder where these recent pockets of attacks on this soft targets are being coordinated from. There are so many reasons for one to believe that these attacks are being coordinated outside the territories of our country and we should begin to look beyond seeing these attacks as those from the ordinary terror group.
Why then are some people calling for the removal of General Tukur Buratai as Chief of Army Staff?
Let us first establish that I am not the spokesperson of General Buratai nor that of the military or the Nigerian Army. However, if anyone can objectively assess the military and its leadership, especially that of the Nigerian Army over the last four years or thereabouts, I think I should be the one, based on the independent work we do behind the scene to protect the territorial integrity of our country and to also bring about a lasting peace to all the troubled parts of the country. We must know that the fight against insurgency by the military is not just as it sounds or seems.
There is political attachment to derail our various military operations from some self serving quarters and this is simply to promote political interests at all costs. But this man, General Tukur Buratai, we in the civil society groups have placed a search barometer on him and we found out that he is a committed and patriotic leader who is not only after securing Nigeria and her territory but also a focused and exemplary officer to his teaming subordinates. The question to ask is what the situation was when General Buratai was appointed and what is the situation now? We should also not forget that the previous military leadership were so reckless with almost everything and this man, General Buratai had to start from the scratch to build what we have now. Do you know what it takes to be engaging in terrorism fight on one hand, banditry on the other and also political interference and attacks against the Nigerian Army from partisan individuals? I think the military themselves need to start coming out more than before to let Nigerians know what they are doing in a simplified manner.
The coordination with the media, and also engagement with the civil society groups and also the robust civil/military relations, especially in the army now has never been so in a while. Buratai is the cord that binds the military together but just like every other thing, some people don’t take pleasure in anything positive and progressive; unfortunately, when they call for change of leadership, they don’t have alternative ideas. I think the patriotism of General Buratai is what stands him out and one must commend President Buhari for having eyes for such gift.
What major factor, can you really attribute to the rising rate of these ugly incidences of attack on the citizens in those parts of the country?
From my personal point of view and an objective assessment of our group, we see more to these resurging attacks to mere Boko Haram offensives that we used to know. That is why we are urgently calling on the Federal Government to raise a strong intelligence force within the Army, other security agencies and the citizens so as to Immediately commence identification of those unpatriotic elements who may now want to hide under the banner of Boko Haram/ISWAP to destabilize the country and expose our people, particularly our brothers and sisters in the Northeast, to series of renewed attacks for their own selfish political gains.
How do you think the government can engage the citizens to end the war against insurgency?
All over the world citizens play critical roles in the security and safety of any society. Therefore, our government, like we have repeatedly advocated, must critically engage the Civil Society Groups and broad spectrum of our society including the Media for partnership that will enhance intelligence gathering which is a vital tool in tackling security challenges in any society. I will also want to admonish Nigerians, to see themselves as partner in the Nigerian project by assisting government and the security agencies with vital information that can expose the terror elements and their sponsors, many of whom live among us, as citizens.
Do you consider our government as doing enough to motivate the security agencies for the purpose of intelligent gathering, welfare and other necessary requirements to tackle the menace of terrorism?
The truth is that nothing is too much for our gallant soldiers on the war front because of their bravery, commitment and patriotism. I think we must give credit to the President and Commander in Chief, President Buhari and General Buratai for their painstaking commitment in the physical and professional welfare of the men of the Nigerian Army and their families. The support has energized them to put all they have online and that was the reason for the decapitation and decimation of the insurgents. Buratai has a high sense of priority for the welfare of his officers and this has greatly enhanced the commitment of the Nigerian Army.
However, we members of the Coalition of the Civil Society Groups have repeatedly said that the government should improve funding for the military in this fight against insurgents. The war against terror is not a conventional war and it will not end until the terrorists have been found, stopped, and defeated. That doesn’t come cheap but with adequate funding, organised strategy and patriotism, it is achievable. According to an annual report from the Costs of War project at Brown University’s Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs, The US would have spent nearly $6 trillion on the war on terror by the end of fiscal year 2019. My brother, that is huge but you can see that they are getting results, with last week’s death of the leader Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) armed group, Abu Bakr al- Baghdadi. So, the point is that the government should make funding available more to the military and we trust that the leadership of the Nigerian Army will continue to ensure prudence and accountability in the utilisation of available resources. I remembered that General Buratai authorised the establishment of the Directorate of Audit and Financial Management (DAFM), which reports directly to his office to ensure judicious application of all appropriated funds disbursed to the Nigerian Army formations and units. There is no doubt that there is fundamental difference between the Nigerian Army of the past and the incumbent. The priority given to welfare has improved professionalism of our Army as we can see under Lt. General Tukur Buratai, who is the Chief of Army Staff. We now have an Army leadership that leads the Army from the front as Nigerians have seen them demonstrated on several occasions. Today, we have an Army that is making the welfare of our men who are sacrificing on the field, a priority. Today, we no longer hear stories of diversion of funds meant for equipment and machinery being converted into personal usage. I think the Nigerian Army deserves commendation on this.
Politics
Edo PDP must unite to regain power –Osa Ogbegie
Daniel Osa-Ogbegie spoke with OJIEVA EHIOSUN on the cold war between Edo State PDP Chairman, Dan Orbih, and the party’s flag bearer in the last election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. Excerpts…
What is your take on the tussle between Edo State PDP chairman, Dan Orbih, and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu over Dan Orbih’s continued stay in office?
Some elders of the party have been going round to make sure there is unity and orderliness in the party. In their wisdom, they have held several meetings, trying to look at some of the issues being raised by members. To me, the major issue is the tenure of office of the incumbent chairman, who was Vice Chairman of the party in Edo North, then he took over from the late man and he completed the remaining two years of the man, started his own four years tenure in September 2011, which was supposed to end in September 2015. Because of the crisis in PDP as at that time, congress could not be conducted until March 2016.
Some people are saying that the constitution of the party stipulates two terms of four years each, so if he became chairman in 2011, invariably his first term tenure ought to have ended in September 2015, and the second term will continue. But others are of the opinion that what happened in March 2016, was just to legitimized his second term and that the PDP constitution envisage two terms of four years which should be eight years and he ought not spend more than eight years. But again, some party members have also argued that his second term started in March 2016, and we should start counting his second term from there but the matter is in court as we speak.
Have you met with the lawyer to explain why he went to court?
In my personal interaction with him, he told me that he is very much afraid, so that what happened in Zamfara will not be repeated in Edo State, that even what happened in Rivers, so as a concerned party member, that he has to quickly go to court to decide on the matter so we can face squarely the 2020 gubernatorial election. And some party loyalist have also said if the chairman loves the party, with all these happenings in the political arena, he could on his own step aside and allow the party to conduct congress and bring in new leadership quickly so that there will not be too much crisis in the governorship race.
And when you also have party congresses that same year, the load will too much for the party to carry based on the issues that will be raised by those who feel cheated, and that will not help the party. So the sooner we take care of the internal crisis and resolve it once and for all, the better it will be for PDP.
So I have looked at all the issues, I have been in this party for a long time and every well-meaning member of the party have to think critically at this time, they have to forget about personal differences and look towards the future Let us take advantage of the current crisis that is rocking the APC now, and capitalise on it.
We must all swallow our pride and look at what is the overall best interest of the party and be able to congregate, be able to combine forces together to ensure that PDP goes back to the Government House in Edo and the seat of power in Abuja. D u r i n g the time of the PDP, Nigerians were better than this.
We have never had it so bad in this country, you can see the faces of Nigerians looking hungry. People can’t eat a square meal a day, parents can’t send their children to schools, the health sector is in shambles, there is insecurity everywhere; people killing their fellow human beings with impunity and nothing is done to check it.
We are living in a country where nobody knows what is going to happen in the next minute, professionals, businessmen, marketers are crying, we do not know where we are going. This is not the country our fathers fought for. So the PDP has a date with destiny, and we must bring smiles to the faces of Nigerians again, we must put away our selfish ambitions and look at what is in the overall interest of the millions of Nigerians who are suffering.
What is your advice to PDP members, most especially he leadership?
The chairman of the party is still Dan Orbih, even though people feel that his tenure has ended, but as members of the same family, there will always be one issue or the other, but my take is that they must put personal pride aside and work towards achieving good result.
At the end, the interest of the people of Edo State, and also for the interest of the party should matter. Dan should not do things that will be inimical to the overall interest of the party; they should find a way of resolving the feud or battle of supremacy or whatever you may wish to call it. Dan Orbih was elected by the people of the party, so he cannot be bigger than the people that made him chairman. He should remember that there is a big task ahead of us, so we cannot allow personal greed or interest to work against the party.
I want to say this categorically that Edo people are waiting for an opportunity to usher in PDP in to the Government House in 2020, Government House is smiling at us, we cannot afford to let go this chance. We either get it right now or remain in opposition forever. They should not forget that Adams Oshiomhole and his APC leadership are still our enemies, so we must work hard to throw them away; Edo is a PDP state.
Politics
Hunger is a prominent feature in Nigeria today –Hauwa Abbas
The Founder, Silver Lining for the Needy Initiative (SLNI), Hauwa Abbas, in this chat with DEBORAH OCHENI, laments the hunger in the land and the need to promote volunteering culture. Excerpts…
What inspired your decision to limit the scope of silver lining initiative to cover children, women and youths?
Globally, maternal and child health is at the forefront of health discourse. Everyone knows that women are the bedrock of the society and the health of their children is paramount. These children grow up to be future leaders. There is no future if we fail to care for the adolescent.
How far has your organisation gone in addressing the issues of education as it concerns women?
SLNI is a health-driven organisation, our focus is the provision of health commodities, treatment, advocacy and sensitisation. We have realised during our interventions that an uneducated mother cannot appreciate or understand information shared for improved health hence delayed results. The most sustainable approach to take was adding basic education programs aimed at mothers, to help them gain better understanding of values of projects and the important role healthcare centers and workers add to their survival of deadly diseases. Our adult education program runs for 3-6 months depending on individual participation, it helps women to read and write better, this knowledge allows them appreciate not just the health information shared but the importance of education to their children.
Is the programme still on?
Yes, it is but unfortunately we don’t have funding for it at the moment, whenever we do, we ensure several communities benefits from the program. Communities previously reached are mainly in FCT and Jigawa state but we intend to scale it up. Let us use this medium to encourage other NGOs to key into the initiative in their adopted communities as a means of promoting adult education.
How is Silverlining for the Needy Initiative children available in IDPs especially in the area of health?
When the IDP situation started we were fully involved with focus on Adamawa State, we have given them health commodities for their clinic, clutches, health talk and birthing kits because there were lots of pregnant women in the camps and we desire them to have safe delivery. We supported them in the aspect of health and we have continued to give our support when needed.
Health wise, what are the challenges that you face
Sustainbality is key to the projects to carryout, for a project to be sustained there is need for community engagement and involvement this we are very aware of and for this reason we continuously carry community, religious and women leaders along through one on one advocacy. We make them ambassadors in their own cause. For instance, when we go out for malaria interventions and share mosquito nets we conduct demonstration on how to use it? Because we have heard so many stories in the past that people just hide mosquito nets for lack of knowledge or use it as fishing net. Hence, the importance of the community gate keepers who in our absence will continue to sensitize and monitor them.
How far have you gone in empowering women in IDPs
I don’t like focusing my discussion on internally displaced persons, there are people who are not displaced in rural communities that are worse off than the IDPs. I say this because, many of those who are internally displaced are in a camp and the camps are taking responsibility because whether we like it or not, international organizations and government fund those camps. The camps are known because they are being advertised whereas there are hundreds of thousand communities in Nigeria that has no water, electricity, school, no health center, for me it’s not just looking at the IDP but those in low income settings as well. For example, over the last 2 years, we have given 409 women empowerment support for their businesses. We monitor them to know the progress of their businesses and there are so many success story from the last’s year.
What is your take on the state of Nigerian primary health care?
There is definitely need to do more and improve on services rendered at the state primary health care centers in Nigeria. The current state of this PHCs is unworthy of our great country and sad to even behold. Women are left to deliver in unclean and unsafe environment for themselves and newborn. As SLNI, we have raised funds and renovated a few centers in order to save lives and because we belief the government can’t do it alone. There is an urgent need for well-meaning Nigerians and organization to support PHCs in the country, the affluent people in Nigeria should consider adopting a school or Primary health center in their community, where they can make measurable changes. I am very passionate about this idea because I just don’t see why they are not doing it, the rich in our communities where their PHC and schools are not working needs to do something.
The minister of Agriculture has claimed that there’s no hunger in Nigeria, how true is that?
Hunger is a prominent and real situation in Nigeria today. It as sadly even more in rural areas and even in the most priced streets in the nation’s capital you can clearly see and feel the hunger in the land. Let us truly be sincere with ourselves in this country and address the current burning and terrible state of affairs.
On international day of the girl child.
Our Girl child support for us is beyond international day of the girl child. We run clubs and community level programmes, here we reach out to girls in different communities monthly. They are taught hygiene, effect of early marriage and the importance of education. As excited as we are about a day set as for the girl child, for us everyday is dedicated to the girl child.
What success stories have you recorded from the programme?
We have recorded amazing success stories, for example our parenting class has been on for few years and what we have seen is that, parents have been able to build better communication skill with their children. The focus is on better parenting skills, we also teach them how to use what is available to feed their children to build nutrition and healthy children. A healthy child is peace of mind for the parents.
What is your philosophy and motivation in life?
My philosophy is to be the change we wish to see in the world because, there is no point complaining about what you are not part of changing.
Are you comfortable with the budget allocated to health?
Until Nigeria fulfills its commitment from the Abuja Declaration of 2001, where we signed and agreed to 15% of our total budget for health. No one can be comfortable, we sit and watch other countries who we hosted are complying, we need Nigeria to commit to that 15%.
What is silver lining for the needy initiative doing to promote volunteering culture in Nigeria?
Volunteering is core to SLNI, we belief in volunteering and people need to understand how volunteering can benefit them and that is the truth. We encourage people to help others and as well to build their own character as a person. A lot of Nigerian youths are not employed not because there are no jobs but because they are not employable because they refuse to put themselves in position where they can gain experience to be creative and productive.
Politics
2020 guber, walkover for Akeredolu –Kalejaye
The Publicity Secretary of the Ondo State chapter of the APC, Alex Kalejaye, spoke with NDUBUISI UGAH on the relationship between the party and the state executive, among other issues. Excerpts…
What is the state of the APC in Ondo State as at today?
The Ondo State chapter of the APC is very healthy, vibrant, and focused. It is arguably the party to beat in any election in Ondo State, and our confidence is borne out the fact that we have tried to justify the confidence reposed in us by the electorate. If you move round the state, the people will gleefully attest to all our claims. We harbour no space for deception; rather we make claims that are verifiable. Shortly after the elections, the State Working Committee (SWC), under the Chairmanship of Ade Adetimehin, commenced reconciliatory meetings with the party stalwarts round all the local governments. We met with leaders that were not happy with some decisions. Politics is all about crisis and resolution of same. So, in each local government visited, the SWC engaged the executive members at the local government and ward levels; the political appointees, and party elders that are genuinely interested in the development of the party, and we identified those who were aggrieved. We have been doing this and its been giving us results and as I speak, most of the aggrieved members are now back on board, working for the development of the party in the state.
Is it true that your SWC has refused to call for meetings?
The SWC has been giving out money for party meetings at the local government and ward levels which was being monitored by the SWC and the results had been very encouraging. Notable leaders of PDP and other parties are coming on board, many of them have expressed interests to join the APC. So it is not true as being insinuated by some people that APC do not hold meetings at the ward or local government levels. I am also aware that even the political appointees from these wards contribute to ensure that these meetings are never without funfare and most times report back to the party secretariat. The party knows, and understands the importance of these meetings to political party and cannot afford to take the people and party members for granted. Adetimehin is a grassroots person, who knows, and understands the importance of the grassroots in politics. He has been in the game for years and knows what we should be doing to keep our people on the same page. We have been doing this to ensure that the APC retains this state at the next governorship election. I will not blame those who are not rooted in this state, if they claim erroneously that we don’t hold meetings. The allegation could either sprout out of pitiable ignorance of facts, on the account of disconnection from reality, or sheer mischief. Those who are on ground, who are committed to the future and fortune of the chapter will attest to the meetings and our efforts.
There are insinuations that if there is an election today, your party may not make much impact. Do you agree? Let me start by reiterating that APC in this state remains a party to beat in any election. I have been on ground here and I know what is happening. Some of the things I pointed to earlier as our achievements are some of the measures and strategies to ensure we have a walk over during the next governorship election. Unfortunately, some of the party leaders who are not in the state, and are not getting proper briefings, could be tempted to think that we will have problems during the election. There is the need to allay their fears. During our meetings at the ward and local government levels we encourage members to rub minds, iron out our differences and appeal to every aggrieved member. Many of them as I speak, have resolved to give priority to the interest of the party rather than bowing to selfish and myopic interests. They are rooting for the success of the party
What are chances of your party?
I am constrained to tell you that there is only one political party that is visible and viable in Ondo today; and that is APC. We are viable, stable, healthy and organised. We won’t lose sleep over any election in this state, and I am confident to tell you this because the APC in Ondo has proved to the good people of the state that it is here to serve them; to work for them. We have so many things to showcase in virtually every sector, and this has endeared the party to the people, and assured us of their consistent support, encouragement, and votes. The civil servants, for instance, have been receiving their salaries promptly, and we have done so much to ensure that there is no disruption in this arrangement. Those that have been plying the roads and shouting Hallelujah will ensure the government remains in power to keep enjoying more of these infrastructures in the state. They will want to ensure the APC is further encouraged to sustain the good works. I concede that it is not possible to solve all the problems within four years, but I affirm that the APC-led government has done pretty well for the state within a short period.
Is it true that Akeredolu does not consult party members before taking decisions?
That is a hollow thought; a misapprehension of the true picture of things. Put unambiguously, it is not true. The governor consults and meets regularly with the party executives and leaders to fashion out decisions. The State Working Committee (SWC) has met with the governor several times to debate issues. It may interest you to know that there is no political appointment that had been effected without the consent of the state secretariat of the party. Akeredolu consults regularly with the party even on matters such as citing of projects. There is continuous rapport between the party and the government, which, in a any case, is the baby of the party.
If all you have said is true, why is a former Deputy Governor, Alhaji Olanusi, saying that the governor is not accessible and running a one-man show.
I am particularly surprised that the former Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, could make some of the statements attributed to him. Personally I want to believe he must have been quoted out of context. Having said this, he confessed in the said interview that if there’s anything he wants from the governor today he will get it. That depicts that there is a level of closeness between them; it shows that the governor is accessible to leaders like Alhaji Olanusi, who have his ears at all times. My candid opinion is that the governor does not run a one man’s show. However, I have a feeling that Olanusi has a personal grouse against the governor. This ill-feeling is not unconnected with his carryover of emoluments from the previous government. Ordinarily, one would expect that the governor gets kudos rather than knocks for approving the release of almost N150 million which was paid into the account of the former Deputy Governor. He was encouraged to approach the court, and Mr. Governor acted promptly to the judgement of the court by approving the payment. No sooner was this done than Baba came up with fresh claims that were turned down. The governor advised him to go back to court and get a judgement to that effect. I think that is the crux of the disagreement between them.
Are you implying that he is fighting a personal cause.
I strongly believe so, but sadly enough, he is using a platform called the Unity Forum. It must be noted that Baba is not a patient man. Those who are familiar with the political development of Ondo State, particularly from 1999, would recall that no governor had been spared by him. From Chief Adebayo Adefarati, Dr. Olusegun Agagu to Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, the trend had been the same. So, it would be unusual to expect that Akeredolu would be spared.
What efforts are you putting in place to bring back aggrieved members?
We believe a real party man who is aggrieved will always fight within and not outside the party. It is always good to work within the system, any loyal party members should stay within the party to table their grievances but I want to tell you that virtually all the APC members in the state are together now, there is no more faction within the chapter. It is believed that politics is about crisis in the day time and settlement at night. We will not relent to make peace and settle our differences to further fortify our place in the state. No party leader would be left out in this exercise because we continue to meet people, reason together to ensure that the interest of the party comes first above any personal interest. With this, like I said earlier, the governorship election will, hopefully, be a walk over because we have done much to enjoy the support of the people.
There’s this rumour that Akeredolu would not be given the party ticket in 2020 . How far is this true?
APC is a party that is being guided by constitution, and believes in the collective interest of members. Our duty is to build a virile and focused party that can win election any day; a party that is united, so that we can approach elections as one big, strong and united family. Although, Governor Akeredolu has not come to the party to discuss second term, but we believe he is a bonafide member of the party, and constitutionally entitled to it. I think he has performed creditably well to deserve it.
What happens If other members of the APC show interest in the governorship race?
That is the beauty of democracy, and we believe in internal democracy in APC; the more the merrier. They are welcome and I want to believe that some members have been showing and expressing interests for the seat. We will show the world that we are impartial and we would only ensure we provide a level playing ground for all the aspirants who are interested in the race. Our duty as a party is to ensure that whosoever emerges as the party’s candidate wins the governorship election in the state.
Olanusi also alleged that Akeredolu is planning to dump the party. How true is that?
I won’t know about that, what I know is that the governor has been so close to the party, and has done well for the party. Some few weeks ago, he donated buses to all the party chairmen in all the local governments, and added some to the party secretariat to run the affairs of the party. He has not given any indication that he has grouse with the party or expressed intentions to dump the party. He is still working for the betterment of the party and its members to ensure that the party is solidly built. He has acquired a large expanse of land for the party in a very good location to build its permanent state secretariat, this is the first of its kind in the state, no governor has never done that, this shows his love and commitment to the party. So, how can someone who is building the party dump or relocate from the house he built together with others?
Politics
Guber polls: We’ve identified flash points, Says INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has identified likely areas of violence in the November 16, governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at quarterly Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting in Abuja Friday, said already, there were warning signals in the two states.
“Both are politically volatile. Elections have been severally disrupted by violence in the past. Our own risk assessment which will be shared with the security agencies at this meeting has identified some flash points,” Prof. Yakubu stated.
He expressed concern that thugs have been mobilised from within and outside the states with the aim of either influencing the elections or disrupting the process on behalf of partisan sponsors.
“This calls for a robust response before the elections, on election day and during the process of collation and declaration of results.
“Nigerians expect that by now we have learnt enough lessons from previous elections to ensure a swift security response to the increasing desperation by political actors to disrupt elections and subvert the will of the electorate.
“If that happens, many Nigerians will blame the electoral umpire and the security agencies. We must continue to rise to this challenge,” he demanded.
Prof. Yakubu disclosed that in the last two weeks, INEC had met a couple of times with the leadership of the Nigeria Police, as lead agency in election security, and reviewed the security situation in Bayelsa and Kogi states.
Politics
famously known on the Controversy of Budget Paddings,.
Appeal Court sacks Jibrin Kofa from House
The former Chairman of the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee, Abdulmumnin Jibrin Kofa has been sacked from the house by an Appeal Court sitting in Kaduna.
The Kaduna Division of the Court of Appeal on Friday nullified the election, of All Progressive Congress, (APC) member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives after ruling that he had not participated in the primaries of the ruling party in the state.
The court then ordered INEC to conduct a fresh election within 60 days between Jibrin and Ali Datti of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Politics
Your candidates unqualified to vie for Bayelsa guber poll, court tells YDP
A
Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday declared that the Young Democratic Party (YDP)’s candidates were unqualified to vie for the Nov. 16, governorship election in Bayelsa.
Justice Okon Abang, in his judgment, agreed with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that Mr Omeih Ikoli Ayebanoa, who was nominated as the running mate to the party’s governorship candidate, Mr Sunny Agadabin, did not meet the statutory age requirement for the said office.
Justice Abang said that Ayebanoa, who declared in his INEC Form CF 001 that he was 34 years old, did not meet the statutory age requirement of 35 years as prescribed by sections 177 (b) and 187 (2) of the constitution to run for the office of the deputy governor.
The court further held that the purported substitution of candidates made by the party was invalid as it was done outside the Sept. 9, dateline provided by the electoral body.
The party had, in a suit, dragged INEC before the court, challenging the rejection of its candidates for the Nov. 16, governorship election in the state.
It prayed the court to, among others declare that INEC is not entitled and empowered under the law to reject or disqualify any candidate nominated by a political party for the election.
But in a counter affidavit filed by its counsel, Alhassan Umar, SAN, INEC Counsel argued that the electoral body did not disqualify the candidates of the plaintiff.
However, it rather drew the party’s attention to the fact that its running mate, Ayebanoa, did not meet up with the statutory age requirement of 35 years to run for the office of the deputy governor.
INEC stated that going by the personal particulars contained in Form CF001, submitted to the commission, Ayebanoa, who declared that he was 34 years was not qualify to contest for the office of deputy governor.
Especially going by the provisions of sections 177(b) and 187(2) of the 1999 Constitution, which prescribed an age requirement of 35 years.
The electoral body stated that the nomination of the plaintiff was invalid on account of Ayebanoa not satisfying the statutory age requirement of 35 years.
In his judgment, Justice Abang, said he had carefully studied the processes and arguments canvassed by both counsel.
“The answer is that INEC did not disqualify the plaintiff’s candidates. It merely informed the plaintiff that it submitted an invalid candidate based on Section 177 and 187 (2).
“I hold that YDP did not present a validly nominated candidate as at the close of nomination on Sept. 9.
“Since it is a joint ticket, it will invariably affect the principal candidate, that is to say, the governorship candidate.
“I hold that YDP has no valid deputy governorship candidate, having submitted an invalid candidate.”
Politics
Kogi guber: PDP accuses INEC, APC of plot to disqualify Wada
•INEC: Your allegation is baseless
T
he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of plotting to alter the report of its monitoring committee to disqualify PDP candidate in Kogi State, Engr. Musa Wada from contesting the November 16 governorship election.
At a press conference yesterday, National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, who said that 30 leaders of PDP have been marked for arrest in Kogi State by security agencies on the eve of the governorship election in the state, stated that intelligent report available to the opposition party revealed plots by INEC officers and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to alter the commission’s monitoring report and delist the name of PDP candidate to make Governor Yahaya Bello a sole candidate in the election.
According to him, the party was aware of the details of the alleged meeting between the INEC officials and the APC stalwarts on Sunday, October 20 and Monday, October 21 at the INEC office in Lokoja.
The purpose of the meeting, he added, was to alter INEC’s position in its earlier released monitoring report, which confirmed the validity and transparency of the PDP governorship election primary.
“Our party has full details of how the APC leaders came to the meeting, which held at about 2p.m., in a black Toyota Prado SUV with covered plate number; how the INEC officials arrived 10 minutes later in a Kia SUV as well as the pecuniary transactions that followed.
“Information available to our party shows that an INEC PRO and a legal official of the commission were also in the meeting where they plotted how to ensure the alteration of the INEC’s monitoring report on our Kogi primary before 1st November, 2019,” Ologbondiyan further alleged.
He, however, said the plot was dead on arrival, as Wada remains duly nominated PDP candidate through the statutory processes of its primary, which was well covered in the monitoring report released by INEC.
The PDP spokesperson warned that any attempt to tamper with Wada’s candidature would trigger the wrath of the people.
He also alleged that 205 APC loyalists were recruited and were being trained at Muslim Community School, Lokoja to impersonate members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as polling and electoral officers in designated areas to enable the APC and INEC manipulate the process in such areas.
Among the 30 PDP leaders listed for arrest, according to Ologbondiyan, were
Senators Alex Kadri, Attai Aidoko, Nicholas Ugbene and Issac Alfa, as well as Victor Adoji and Austin Okai.
“Our party cautions the APC and their compromised security agents to steer clear of our leaders and members during this election. This is because any unwarranted attempt on their freedom and safety will be firmly resisted.
“Let it be known to the APC and security agencies that the people of Kogi, standing with the PDP, are ready for this election and that harm to one is harm to all.
“The PDP therefore calls on Nigerians to hold the APC and Governor Bello responsible should any harm befall any of our leaders or should any one of them suddenly become a victim of unexplained accident, accidental discharge or sudden disappearance,” he warned.
But, INEC said the alarm by the PDP of plot to disqualify its candidate in the November 16 governorship election was untrue and baseless.
Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, in an interview yesterday said INEC officials “have not and will never meet with members of any political party in secret or in isolation of other political parties in Kogi States.”
Oyekanmi said the commission was too busy
at the moment preparing for the governorship election and has no room for secret meetings with political actors.
He noted that the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu personally attended the last stakeholders’ meeting held in Lokoja, where the candidates of all the political parties contesting in the governorship election, including the PDP were present.
“At that very fruitful meeting, the candidates made useful contributions, including giving their commitment to peaceful conduct before, during and after the Governorship election.
“It will therefore serve the PDP no useful purpose to start circulating fake news or creating false impressions in the minds of the good people of Kogi State at this critical time when INEC is doing all it can to ensure free, fair and credible election,” Oyekanmi said.
He called on all political actors to demonstrate maturity and civility and move away from any act capable of inciting the public against INEC.
Oyekanmi reminded the PDP that its statements and false allegations were capable of undermining the election.
“We therefore implore the officials of the PDP and other political parties to please refrain from engaging in this type of false accusations or any other act capable of threatening the peaceful conduct of the governorship election,” he pleaded.
Politics
Buhari’s ease of doing business initiative yielding results – Princewill
All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and businessman, Prince Tonye Princewill, in this interview, reviews the state of the nation affirming what he claims as successes of the Muhammadu Buhari administration and its seeming unwillingness to project its successes. Felix Nwaneri reports
You recently commented on President Muhammadu’s achievements at the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi. Why should Nigerians be excited about what the President came back with?
I always prefer to be cautious with my praise. But, even in my constructive skepticism, I know that the seeds sown by the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration are beginning to germinate. I see a few reasons Nigerians should celebrate. The first reason is the number of jobs that the 13 takeaways will bring. I don’t have the numbers of direct or indirect jobs that will be created, but even the blind can see that the total number of jobs created will be significant. To me the issue of jobs is the most important takeaway.
What informed this conviction?
Our country is heading to number three in the world in population ranking. We already have a major problem in terms of unemployment and under-employment as at today. It’s going to get worst. In the North, the average house has seven children. In the South, it is three. A study shows that of the seven children in the North if one gets to University, he or she is lucky. In the South, the number is two out of three. I don’t want to talk about the standard of learning, that’s a whole different matter. What the statistics tell us is that we are breeding a crisis. The next leaders will soon be chosen by very angry youths. So, any news that addresses this should be given support by those who think beyond their nose.
The second reason is the symbolism of it. For Russia to make this investment, it means we are now quite clearly a preferred destination for investment. I can go on and on about the infrastructure the Russia-Africa summit will bring to Nigeria. I can talk about the fact that every part of Nigeria will be affected by this. I can even go on to discuss the benefits to our security infrastructure, but they’re all a result of the investment. The symbolism itself will bring similar stories which will in turn bring more of the above. So, to me, the symbolism is the father of all; the infrastructure, even development and improved security it will bring.
Speaking about preferred destination, the recent announcement about Nigeria’s improved ranking as regards ease of doing business has caused some stir among the population. Some people say it has not really affected their pockets and that Nigeria is a lot harder today than it was in previous years. How would you react to that?
Nigerians will always complain. It is one of our national pastimes. If there was an event in the Olympics for complaining, we will win the gold back-to-back. But beyond that, they will not do anything. In fact, watch the same person later and they are somewhere laughing at a meme, a Nigerian skit or a homemade joke. This isn’t to downplay our reality, but not all complaints are skin deep. Yes, things are tough, but most reasonable Nigerians know that there is a fair price to pay for progress.
The days of getting something for nothing are gone and rightly we have to be creative to survive. You cannot be where we were in 2015 at 171 in the rankings and take Nigeria to the next level unless you want to take us to the next level of despair and hopelessness. So, when people complain about the absence of any impact, I sympathize with them. They are like commuters who grumble about road works designed to improve their travel times or hungry people who don’t want to hear about the inevitable delay that comes from preparing the food.
But, time seems to be running out…
My hope is that Nigerians are not going to end up like militants waiting for dividends of democracy coming in the pipeline. Nigerians shouldn’t be taken for granted, even if they are their own worst enemies. Those with the responsibility of leadership should prod on regardless of any lack of appreciation they feel. If you want to get anything done in Nigeria, forget about any short term commentaries and move ahead regardless.
I’ve seen government functionaries make very huge progress and not even bothered about the media or publicity. This government fortunately or unfortunately does not go out of its way to court the media. The advantage is that they remain focused; the disadvantage is the public assume nothing is happening. We have won the election, let the focus be on governance. Even if Nigerians are happy with you this year, next year they will still forget.
You were at the recent African AMAA awards, and it is not clear that the APC-led Federal Government is supporting the entertainment industry despite its huge potential. Why is the administration not toeing the line of its predecessor?
The party is doing a lot more than it is credited for. The problem is on both sides. The industry does not have a voice, operates in silos and hasn’t learnt the basics of lobbying, while the government is guilty of not going out of its way to nurture a sector that is quite easily the next billion dollar industry in Nigeria. The presence of the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, was a testimony to the hope some of us still have in its future. I know he has interest in the industry. Add that to the interest from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Bank of Industry (BOI) and I believe we have the beginning of a solution.
No government can do all things at once. What is worse is when it hopes on the advice of experts and the experts are not singing from the same hymn sheet. That is a major cause of stagnation because no wise government wants to make mistakes. My advice to the industry is if you want to make progress, articulate a coherent message and drive it.
What is your message for Nigerian youths?
As for our youths, my one and only message is that they should not make the mistake of thinking that the status quo will continue like this forever. In 1999, the military handed over to civilians at a time when many believed that it would either not happen or would not last. Twenty years down the line, the older civilians may soon handover to the younger ones, and whenever it happens, they need to be ready. Believe it or not, President Buhari is the best bet since independence to help the next generation achieve this level of joy. He may very likely sign a new electoral bill into law. Do not expect any other president to do it.
Politics
INEC exclusion: Court to decide SDP guber candidate’s fate by Nov. 7
A
Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday fixed November 7 to deliver judgment in a suit filed by the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP Natasha Akpoti, challenging her exclusion from the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State.
The trial judge, Justice Folasade Ogunbiyi-Giwa fixed the date for judgment after taken submissions of counsel on the propriety or otherwise of the suit.
Akpoti, her deputy, Adams Khalid and the SDP had approached the court to challenge their exclusion from the 2019 Kogi State governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
INEC had refused to accept the nomination of Khalid in replacement of the earlier nominated deputy governor, Mohammed Yakubu on the grounds that Yakubu was not qualified in the first place to be fielded as a deputy governorship candidate in the election on account of his age.
But the plaintiffs in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1129/2019 and filed on October 3 by their counsel, Ola Olanipekun SAN are seeking a declaration of the court that INEC’s declaration vide a letter with reference number: LEG/PP/23/T/107 that the nomination of Mohammed Yakubu as the Deputy Governor of the SDP in November 16 gubernatorial election is “invalid” on the grounds of qualification is ultra vires the statutory powers of INEC and it’s therefore null and void.
The plaintiffs in addition prayed the court to declare that the refusal of INEC to recognize Yakubu as the substituted deputy governorship candidate of the SDP in November 16 gubernatorial election in Kogi State is unlawful and unconstitutional ab initio.
“A declaration that the purported rejection and or disqualification of the nominated candidates of the SDP for any reason whatsoever is ultra vires the duties, powers and responsibility of the defendant”.
Counsel to the plaintiffs, Olanipekun SAN in his argument submitted that the duty of disqualification of any candidate in an election is that of the court and not INEC.
He further argued that the rejection of the substitute was unlawful because it was made 45 days before the governorship election, adding that the substitution was sequel to a voluntary withdrawal of the first nominated deputy governorship candidate, whose letter of withdrawal was forwarded to INEC.
However, in a counter to the motion, INEC represented by Tanimu Inuwa SAN, disclosed that the plaintiffs in a letter dated September 19 and addressed to INEC chairman, admitted that the first deputy governor nominee was not qualified to contest the election on account of his age and urged the court to dismiss the suit.
Justice Ogunbiyi-Giwa after listening to their argument fixed November 7 for judgment.
Politics
Why presidency should return to South in 2023, by Finnih
Dr. Abayomi Finnih, a member of the Governors’ Advisory Council (GAC) of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, he speaks on the APC administration at federal and state levels and the 2023 presidency, among other issues
As an elder statesman, what is your view about the present state of the nation?
We are having a lot of challenges as a nation but I believe it is a matter of time; good times will still come. But before then, we all have to make sacrifices and ensure that we take responsibility to make this nation great again. The people in government cannot do so much because the generality of the population should try and do a lot more to ensure that we all work towards the same process of ensuring that this nation is great again.
People vote for a government to address the problems of the nation. Do you think the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) has actually addressed Nigeria’s problem?
Quite honestly, I cannot see any government addressing the nation’s problem in totality; issues will continue to arise. If you solve one problem, there would be another problem to resolve. We know what the major problems are and they are being addressed; we may not be getting the result right now because of the enormity of the problem. But I have no doubt that when we look at the issue of infrastructure, power, health, security, economy of the nation and problem of corruption; I believe the problems are so large that it is not possible for one government to solve it all at the same time. But if you prioritize, chances are that people will think some things are being done that can be seen physically and it is improving their standard of living, imparting on their own sources of income and wellbeing. That is what the citizens expect and I believe that is what the government should also be trying to put in place.
When your party, the APC came on board in 2015, they promised to address three problems, namely; corruption, insecurity and economy. Will you say APC has addressed those problems?
One thing I have come to realise with government’s manifesto and promises is that it is difficult to accept what you are getting into before you get into government. Like I have enumerated, quite a number of challenges are now facing the country. If I am campaigning for office, I will tell you I will look for a way of solving the problems but there are issues which have been there for so long and it has gotten to a very bad extent, then you can’t just jump in there and be the superman to solve all the problems overnight; it is very difficult. For instance when this government came in 2015, there was a lot of problems, particularly economic problem, problem of insecurity, corruption and everybody just thought that by magic wand President Muhammadu Buhari will just get in and throw the wand into the space and everything will be settled. It is not possible. The government has been trying its very best; the problems are variance and enormous, and one definitely will expect that it will take quite some time to be able fix some of these things. There cannot be any quick fix.
The 2023 general election is still about three years away and the battle for next president has started between political gladiators and ethnic nationality leaders. What is your view about that?
I am not aware of what is going to happen in 2023. We have not gone deep into the present government; we are just about five months into the government. I am not aware that the race has started but I know that some rumours are flying around here and there but when the time comes, people will open their eyes and minds to see what and what they need to do. But I can tell you categorically that there cannot be any quick magic about fixing the problems of the country, all of us must contribute and that is what I believe we should be planning for. Right from the primary school, let the children know what it means to live a decent life, to be a good student, that your mother shouldn’t come and bribe your teacher to make you pass your examination. We have had cases of people cheating in WAEC and JAMB and people forging certificate to gain admission into tertiary institution. We just had a scandal recently about what lecturers have been doing, sex for marks. We have a lot of problems in the country; there are lots and lots of challenges. I believe that there is no single person that will just come and wipe all of these problems out. We can all decide that this is the kind of mission I want to be part of; you don’t go about criminalising everybody. There are some people that are doing some good in this country and we may not hear their names. I feel very sad and upset when I hear Nigerians, particularly in some parts of the world saying horrible things about their country. I think it is the most unpatriotic thing anybody should do. All you can do is to come home and make it better. Don’t stay over there and start saying bad comments about your own home; it is morally wrong.
Don’t you think some of these comments come as a result of government’s failure?
Tell me which country has the government fully satisfied its people? In the United States, the President is troubled. In Britain, our colonial master, the government is troubled. Everywhere, there is always problem, it is only that the definition of the problems are different but there is no magic about this thing because it is a human thing. Some people have been elected to run the affair of the country, if they are not running it very well, the onus is on you that next time they come and talk to you about voting, you make sure you don’t vote for them. But if when we talk about wiping off corruption and when it is time for voting, you sit down in your house and watch television instead of you to go out and vote, how would you then elect the kind of government you feel will do good for your people. It is not possible and that is part of the problem we have.
Talking about electing people, ahead of 2023, there is argument that presidency should return to the South while some are saying the North should retain the seat. What is your take on this?
My understanding about the political demographic situation in this country is that for purposes of balancing, the presidency should rotate between the North and the South and what that means is that if the North has done eight years, let the South also do eight years. But if some people feel otherwise, then they should go and ask how this issue of geographical spreading and all the other forum of balancing South-North relationship came about. It is just to make sure the country remain together and everybody takes part in it but if some people feel that they have the sole right of ruling the country, then it raises a lot of question.
Do you think the presidency should return to the South in 2023?
I feel very strongly so. It should be because that was the basis on which the last election was held. As far as we are concerned, it is the North that was expected to pick a candidate and that is it. All other mushroom parties that floated presidential candidates from South were not part of the show; they just wanted recognition. The two major parties than ran for the election, which were APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), picked their candidates from the North.
Even in the South, there is a tussle over the 2023 presidency between the South-West and South-East…
I think that would be resolved. If you say North-South, so be it. The Southerners should know how to solve their problems. And as far as I am concerned, the South-South/South-East had their turn with Goodluck Jonathan and I think this time it must come to South-West. But if they now want to go into argument that is Jonathan from South-South or South-East, he is the only one who can answer that question.
So, you believe South-West should have the presidency in 2023?
Yes.
But South-East has never produced a president in Nigeria?
That is why I said it is Jonathan that can answer that question, who he was really representing.
How true is the speculation in some quarters that APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is going to run for presidency in 2023?
It is rumour and claims. But there is nothing wrong in anybody having an ambition. If it is the wish of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to run for the presidency of this country, I don’t think that there is anything wrong with it. It is his right. But there has not been an official declaration from him, we have just been reading about the rumours, innuendos and all the claims that he is doing this because he wants to be next president. Why not if he wants to be? He has the capacity and records and I don’t see why anybody should feel disturbed about that.
So, you believe Tinubu has all it takes to govern Nigeria…
Yes, I believe so. Look at the foundation he laid in Lagos State. How Lagos State has evolved in the midst of all other 35 states. And on that foundation, subsequent governors have been walking. Lagos is the number one state in the country and I have no apology saying that. To that extent if somebody could create such foundation for a state and the way he has applied himself to the oneness and progress of Nigeria, I believe he has what it takes.
What is your take about the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led APC government in Lagos State, considering the grumbling in some quarters about the administration, especially about the traffic situation of the state and other issues?
I have heard all these complaints. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu came into government just about five months ago and he is not a magician. And from what we heard, there have been some problems about financial resources in the state; he has to address it. Now, what people are complaining about is that the traffic has become worse but of course the rain has become heavier and it is not stopping. We all know that year in, year out during the raining season, the roads become bad, a lot of problems arise here and there, particularly those areas where there are no good drainages. So, it is not something he could fix in two-three months and if you don’t have enough resources to be able to move forward snappily, then you have to go gently. Just like the situations on the road are demanding fixing, hospitals, schools and security of the state are also demanding fixing, and you have to priorities whatever you are doing. Talking about the traffic, you could see that there are a lot of works going on over the past weeks and the delay has been because of the rain, it would have been more difficult to get people out to go and fix roads when it is raining heavily. But now that hopefully the rain may be going down, the work is going on and I am sure within the next few weeks, things will start taking shapes. In addition to that, we as Nigerians must learn how to discipline ourselves. All the problems are not due to bad roads; most of the problems are due to us; reckless driving, no respect for road signs, impatience, people driving against traffic and you cannot blame government for this.
Trending
-
News21 hours ago
Islamic State vows revenge against US for Baghdadi killing
-
News21 hours ago
Trump makes Florida his permanent residence
-
News17 hours ago
Court dismisses Agbonyinma, Igbinedion’s appeals
-
Sports21 hours ago
Olympics: Tokyo gov gives reluctant consent to move marathon
-
ICT / e-World20 hours ago
Ex-Apple executive joins startup aimed at banishing smartphone cables
-
News21 hours ago
US withholding $105m in security aid for Lebanon – sources
-
Sports20 hours ago
British fans buy 3,900 tickets for Club World Cup, FIFA says
-
News11 hours ago
Niger to receive over 2,000 prospective NYSC members next week