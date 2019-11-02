Metro and Crime
Insurgency: Army inaugurates 2 courts to try ‘coward’ soldiers
In order to enforce discipline within its base, the Theatre Command of the Operation Lafiya Dole has inaugurated two special Court Martial to try six officers and 14 others, who were found wanting in discharging their duties. Inaugurating the courts at the Maimakari Cantonment yesterday, the Commander of the operation, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi, said: “It’s worrisome to observe the increasing cases of negligence, lackadaisical and cowardly activities of many of our personnel during Boko Haram terrorists’ offensive actions across the theatre today.
“These unprofessional and disgraceful habits have led to the death of many of our gallant colleagues and these attitudes must not be allowed to continue, if we must retain our national prude. “The reason for the two courts martial was to fast track the trial of the accused, as justice delayed is justice denied.
“Breaches of military discipline must be dealt with speedily and frequently punished more severely than would be the case if a civilian is engaged in such a conduct. “Be that as it may, the military has its code of service discipline to allow it meet its peculiar disciplinary needs, therefore, recourse to the ordinary criminal court would as a general rule, but inadequate to serve the disciplin-ary needs of the military.
“As we all know, the court martial trial is a regimental and judicial exercise that may review, reduce or remove the right and privileges of any convicted service personnel. It is unique to the military and a tributary of criminal trial that flows in the sea of Nigerian criminal justice system.” He, therefore, stressed that conduct of military trials under Armed Forces is to allow the Armed Forces to deal with matters that affect directly the discipline, efficiency, morale of the military. “To maintain the Armed Forces in a state of readiness, the military must be in a position to enforce internal discipline effectively and efficiently,” Adeniyi said.
Metro and Crime
Oyo community petitions FG, NASS over new transformers
Residents of Oke-Omi community in Ona-Ara Local Government Area of Oyo State, under the aegis of Oke-Omi Community Development Association, have petitioned the National Assembly, Minister of Power, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Electrification Management Services Agency (NEMSA) over the refusal by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), to energise the new 500KVA/33/0415 transformers donated to them. The new transformers were donated by the patron of the community and Chairman, Fol-Hope Limited, Chief Emmanuel Folorunsho Ogunnaike.
The community in a letter signed by their lawyer, Tunji Ogunrinde, addressed to the aforementioned authorities, a copy of which was made available to the journalists in Ibadan, noted with disdain the attitude of IBEDC officials which it said was targeted at frustrating the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) drive of the donor.
The community disclosed in its letter that after the installation of the transformers around second week of April, some officials of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), were invited for the inspection of the project and they certified the installation.
The letter further stated that after numerous fruitless visits and written letters dated April 4, and April 30, by the donor and members of the community to get IBEDC to energise the transformers, of which were not replied, officials of the company told them that an approval from the Nigerian Electrification
Metro and Crime
Benue: We’re preparing for IDPs to return home –SEMA boss
The Executive Secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Dr. Emmanuel Shior, yesterday reaffirmed the determination of the state government to secure a peaceful environment to enable the IDPs return to their villages. Shior stated this while playing host to the national leadership of Community of Tiv Students (CTS) led by their President, Comrade Nathaniel Azera, in his office in Makurdi.
The Executive Secretary said the government is making preparations where farm implement and herbicides would be provided for the IDPs with some of them already undergoing training to acquire skills in the areas like tailoring and soap making to enable them survive on their own when they return home.
He said the government is collaborating with the federal government to ensure that part of the money earmarked for the rebuilding of areas affected by herders-farmers crisis is released to enable the re-settlement of the displaced victims. Shior expressed regret about the unfortunate incident of flooding in the state but assured that the agency is taking a holistic assessment of the damage with a view to bringing succour to the affected persons. Also speaking, Azera said their visit to the Executive Secretary was to identify with him and commend him for the good humanitarian work he has been doing to ensure that the vulnerable persons in the state especially those in the IDP camps live a better life.
Metro and Crime
Lagos govt to shut Alaba Rago market over dirty environment
The Lagos State Government is set to shut down the popular Alaba Rago International Market along the Lagos–Badagry Expressway following reports of crimes, different vices and dirty environment. The state’s Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, confirmed this on Wednesday, while reacting to the condition of the market. The Iba Local Council Development Authority (LCDA) also said a developmental plan had been put in place as parts of the efforts to curb criminal activities in the market.
It was learnt that for quite some time now, there have been reports of criminals hiding inside the Lagos market to commit crimes and evade arrest from the police and other security agencies. A source at the Iba LCDA, who pleaded anonymity, while speaking on the state of the market, said: “For quite some time now, there have been reports of crimes in the market.”
The source added that “the council received reports of hoodlums coming out of the market to attack and rob innocent citizens, even in broad daylight. “The market is a big place with traders not only from all parts of Nigeria but also from neighbouring African countries.” He also pointed to reports of traders preventing security operatives from arresting criminals at the market. “We have made the necessary reports to the police, army and other security agency,” he said.
The council, just recently was worried by the state of the dirty condition of the market. A large part of the market is dirty and there are fears of outbreak of epidermis in the place. Bello said: “It will be cleared and overhauled when the ongoing road construction is completed.”
Metro and Crime
75 shops razed as fire guts Borno GSM village
Seventy-five shops and property worth millions of naira were destroyed in a fire incident which razed Maiduguri GSM market, around Post Office area in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. The market popularly known as Kasuwan Jagwal went up in flames. An eyewitness, Garba Bulama, said: “The fire which started about 8pm on Thursday night resulted in the destruction of 75 shops within the markets. “When the fire was burning we rushed to the scene and many people and personnel of the fire service were trying to put off the fire. We cannot exactly say the extent of the damages but 75 shops were burnt to ashes.”
However, the Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, who is in Saudi Arabia, has directed his Chief of Staff, Dr Babagana Wakil, to assemble the Commissioners for Commerce, Home Affairs, Poverty Alleviation and Job Creation to immediately assess the impact of Thursday night’s fire incident at the GSM market in Maiduguri and report to him today.
The governor in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, Isa Gusau, said Zulum had since last night made contacts with relevant government officials to keep track of efforts at containing the fires. Zulum, who was invited by President Muhammadu Buhari to an investment conference in Saudi Arabia, Gusau noted, shares the pains of those whose means of livelihoods and assets were destroyed in the fire. Gusau said the Chief of Staff and the commissioners directed by the governor, had already visited the scene of the incident with a view to assessing the level of damage, report back to the governor with a view to ascertaining the cause of the fire incident and make recommendation to the government for actions deemed necessary.
Metro and Crime
Many feared trapped as building collapses in Lagos
A two-storey building has collapsed in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.
The building under construction along Glover road caved in on Friday evening.
According to reports, several people are still trapped in the rubble of the building while efforts by other workers on-site to save those trapped are ongoing.
Meanwhile, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Femi Osanyintolu, in a swift reaction, said: “A building collapsed in the afternoon at 4.10 pm today, Friday, November 1, 2019, at Glover Court Ikoyi. It is a two-storey building under construction.
“LASEMA already activated the Lagos Emergency Response Plan for all first responders to move to the site of the collapsed building.
“Similarly, Lagosians within the vicinity of the incident have been enjoined to stay calm and allow emergency responders to do their job.”
Metro and Crime
Fraud syndicate agent remanded in prison over N207m graft
Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos Friday remanded an auto dealer, Sarumi Babafemi, said to be an agent to the fraud suspects named by the United State’s Federal Investigation Bureau (FBI) in prison over an alleged N207 million fraud.
The remand order was sequel to the arraignment of Babafemi and three firms before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 5-count charge bordering on the alleged offence.
The three firms allegedly owned by the auto dealer are; 606 Autos Limited, 606 Music Limited and Splash Off Entertainment Limited.
Upon their arraignment, the defendants however denied the alleged offence.
Afterwards, EFCC’s lawyer, A. B. C. Ozioko, sought for a trial date and urged the court to remand the defendant in prison pending the final determination of the charge.
Responding, defence lawyer, Muiz Banire (SAN) drew the court’s attention to his client’s bail motion. He said he has served it on the prosecution.
Metro and Crime
Lagos records 117 ‘chronic’ diarrhoea cases
L
agos State has recorded 117 cases of gastroenteritis also known as vomiting and diarrhoea.
The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this, the disease could kill within an hour if not well taken care of,.
The commissioner blamed the increase in number of cases of gastroenteritis on persistent rain with flooding of some local government areas in the state.
Reviewing the situation report of cases of the gastroenteritis recorded in the state after the weekly biosecurity update meeting, Abayomi disclosed that 117 cases of the disease had been recorded at health facilities in five local government areas.
The commissioner reiterated the need for citizens to maintain high standard of personal and environmental hygiene at all times as part of the measures to prevent the outbreak of epidemics especially the spread of gastroenteritis also known as vomiting and diarrhoea.
He said: “Following the report of these cases, Rapid Response Teams at the affected local government area led by the medical officers of health were activated, stool specimens were collected for laboratory test to confirm the micro-organism causing the vomiting and diarrhoea while surveillance has also been scaled up in communities within the affected local government areas to stop the spread of the infection. The results of laboratory tests will be published once the source pathogen is identified.”
He said the local government areas where cases had been reported were Lagos Island, Ajeromi, Apapa, Mushin and Ikeja.
The commissioner, however, said that out of the 117 cases reported, 109 had been treated and discharged.
According him, gastroenteritis is caused by micro-organisms like those causing typhoid fever, cholera and certain viruses.
Abayomi added that it could be contracted by eating or drinking contaminated foods such as uncooked seafood or shellfish from estuarine waters.
Metro and Crime
Navy impounds 3,378 bags of rice, arrests 54 suspects
N
igerian Navy, Forward Operating Base, Ibaka in Mbo Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State, said it arrested 54 suspects and seized 3,378 bags of smuggled rice in October.
The command said the smuggled bags of rice, 57,426,000, were seized alongside 14 wooden boats within the period.
Speaking yesterday in Ibaka, the Commanding Officer, FOB, Captain Peter Yilme, said 389 and 261 bags of 50kg rice, as eight suspects and two wooden boats were brought in from the Republic of Cameroon.
He added that they were arrested on October 27 and 29 respectively around Parrot Island along Calabar Channel and Effiat waterways during a patrol by naval gunboats.
Handing over the suspects and items to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the commanding officer said the command would remain steadfast in fighting illegalities on the waterways.
Yilme, who spoke through the Base Operations Officer, Lieutenant Commander Kabiru Yusuf, maintained that FOB Ibaka would not relent in going after persons who “continue to engage in rice smuggling despite” the Federal Government’s directives against the importation of foreign rice.
He said: “The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base, Ibaka, hereby hands over two medium sized wooden boats laden with 389 and 261 bags of rice arrested on Parrot Island to the Nigeria Customs Service.
“The wooden boats, along with its eight crew, were arrested about 3.45a.m. and 2.30a.m., on 27 and 29 October 2019 during a routine patrol by the Navy boats.”
Receiving the eight suspects, 650 bags of rice and two wooden boats from the Nigerian Navy, Deputy Superintendent of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Alabi Adedokun, commended the Navy for the cooperation existing between them, and for the frequent arrests.
He said: “On behalf of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), I, Alabi Adedokun, take over the eight defendants and 650 bags of foreign parboiled rice. On behalf of the Nigeria Customs Service, we thank you very much.”
Metro and Crime
Mompha laundered N33bn with foreign partner –Magu
…operates 51 bank accounts
A
n alleged Internet fraudster, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha, operates 51 bank accounts in Nigeria with which he acquires properties in Dubai and laundered about N33 billion along with his Lebanese accomplice, Hamza Koudeih.
The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, disclosed this yesterday during an interactive session with stakeholders at the Lagos Zonal office of the commission.
Magu said the arrest of Mompha and his Lebanese accomplice, Koudeih, was a landmark achievement in the anti-graft agency’s sustained fight against internet-related frauds and money laundering in the country.
Mompha was arrested on October 18 for alleged involvement in internet fraud and money laundering.
He was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on his way to Dubai, United Arab Emirate.
The EFCC explained that it arrested Mompha after a series of intelligence reports.
These reports allegedly link him to organised transnational cyber-fraud and money laundering.
Operatives allegedly recovered five wristwatches worth over N60 million from him. The suspect allegedly perpetrated his crimes under the guise of being a Bureau de Change operator, to launder his proceeds of crime.
Magu said the arrest of Mompha and Koudeih bore testimony to the commitment of the commission to the fight against internet-related frauds,.
He said: “It is also a red alert to potential fraudsters.
“Actionable intelligence received from local and international law enforcement agencies has revealed that the suspects, alongside their collaborators, were high-valued targets in Organised Cyber Syndicate Network (OCSN).
“I make bold to tell you that these arrests have further confirmed our commitment to the anti-graft war, while also sending a red alert to potential internet fraudsters. I am sure you will be greatly shocked to know that five wristwatches valued at over N60 million were recovered from the suspected internet fraudster, Mompha, at the point of arrest.
“Investigation has also revealed that he operates 51 bank accounts in Nigeria with which he acquires properties in Dubai and had laundered about N14 billion through a firm known as Ismalob Global Investments Limited. His accomplice, Koudeih, also has two firms namely: THK Services Limited and CHK Properties Limited with which he has allegedly laundered about N19 billion. Koudeih lives in a $5 million per annum suite at the Eko Atlantic Pearl Tower, Victoria Island, Lagos.”
The EFCC chairman added that the commission had begun forensic analysis of the phones, documents and “strange” items recovered from both suspects.
“They will be charged to court accordingly as soon as investigation is concluded,” he said.
Magu also emphasised that the commission, prior to the arrests of Mompha and Koudeih, had independently launched investigative actions against the internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo Yahoo Boys, culminating in various strategic raids on their hideouts.
He added that the commission had embarked on the raids even before the recently concluded collaborative operation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), tagged ‘Operation Rewired,’ an international operation targeted at the Business Email Compromise (BEC), suspects across the world.
Magu noted: “From January to date, the Lagos office of EFCC has made over 300 arrests, secured 207 convictions and recovered a good number of exotic cars. In addition, several properties suspected to have been acquired through the proceeds of crime were sealed.”
He charged the media to join hands with the commission in sensitising the members of the public about the evil of internet frauds as well as economic and financial crimes.
Magu described media professionals as critical stakeholders in the anti-graft war.
He added: “We must collectively strive to achieve the Nigeria of our dream, one that our children and even generations unborn will be proud of. It is very critical for you to understand that you owe the youth that social responsibility of awakening their consciousness to the importance of a noble life devoid of crimes. We must continue to mentor our youths and impress it on them to shun crimes and its alluring temptation because it will always end in sorrow and regrets. For us, there will be no hiding place for fraudsters as the Commission will hunt and bring any errant and criminally-minded persons to justice.”
Magu also used the occasion to disclose that the commission might soon put in place a policy of rehabilitating convicted internet fraudsters so that they could deploy “their computer wizardry to good use for the overall well-being of the society.”
He further disclosed to the stakeholders that the EFCC would commence the auctioning of recovered items soon, adding that the commission wants to ensure there is transparency in the process of auctioning the items.
“We have already commenced the process in Port Harcourt, where we will be auctioning 242 trucks that have been forfeited. We have so many recovered items that have been forfeited to the Federal Government that are waiting to be auctioned. The process should be properly coordinated in compliance with judgement given by the court and that is why we have taken so much time,” he said.
Magu urged the stakeholders to join the EFCC in the fight against corruption by using their platforms to expose the criminals and not promote them.
Metro and Crime
FRSC begins operation show your permanent driver’s licence
F
ederal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Lagos Sector Command, said it would from Monday, November 4, 2019, embark on a special patrol code-named: “Operation Show Your Drivers Licence” Phase 2.
The special patrol is aimed at addressing the high incidence of driving without permanent valid driver’s licence in Lagos will last for two weeks as most motorists who applied for licences never care to go back to the licencing offices to collect their permanent licences.
“Consequently, we have a total of 61,221 uncollected permanent driver’s licences across the state yet to be collected,” the Deputy Route Commander (DRC), Olabisi Sonusi, said in a statement.
Sonusi said the Sector Commander, CC Hyginus Omeje, frowned at the attitude of some drivers driving without valid licence which is the only legal document that permits anyone to drive on Nigerian road.
He noted that the fine for driving without a valid licence was N10,000 if the offender could not produce the licence within 24 hours.
