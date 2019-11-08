Editorial
Insurgency: When military, gov opt for prayer warriors
President Muhammadu Buhari came into office in 2015 with a promise to among other things deal with insecurity across the country. At the time he came in, the country’s major problem was centred around the Boko Haram insurgents that ravaged the North-East and pockets of other vices such as kidnap for ransom, armed robbery and other similar ones.
Before the end of his first term in office, Buhari, his service chiefs and ministers were upbeat, thumping their chests that Boko Haram has been defeated or downgraded by the military. By their arguments, Boko Haram no longer held any territory in Borno State or anywhere in the North-East, where the insurgents had hoisted a flag and claimed ownership to some local governments pre-2015 elections.
But in the last couple of weeks, certain developments in the polity now seem to question the validity of the government’s claim.
First, at the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmadu Jaha, representing Chibok/Damboa/Gwoza Federal Constituency of Borno State, told a stunned House that the insurgents are still in control of eight out of the 10 local government areas in Borno North Senatorial District.
Jaha said that a number of communities in Borno State and other parts of the North-East were still under the occupation of Boko Haram.
Another incident that is as worrying as Jaha’s claims is the revelation that Borno Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, entered into an arrangement with 30 residents of Makkah in Saudi Arabia, who will on permanent basis, offer daily ‘Dawaf’ (circumambulation of the holy Ka’aba). The prayer warriors are to offer prayers for the return and sustenance of peace in Borno State and the rest of Nigeria.
The state government stated that the 30 persons, all Nigerians from Borno, Katsina, Zamfara, Kano and parts of the North-West, “have for tens of years devoted themselves to spending hours at the Ka’aba every day for the purpose of worship.”
The state government added that the move was part of the multi-dimensional approach towards defeating the insurgents. Other approaches included support for the Nigerian Armed Forces, aggressive mass recruitment and equipping of more counter-insurgency volunteers into the Civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes, among others. It is instructive that the governor went personally to meet the prayer warriors in Saudi Arabia for that purpose.
But if those were not enough reasons to be alarmed, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, added another horrifying dimension to the already depressing situation when he organised a seminar on spiritual warfare against insurgents in Abuja recently.
Although, he was more concerned with the re-orientation of youths in the crisis areas toward neutralizing the ideologies of the insurgents, the tag of spiritual warfare raised curiosity on the subject of the seminar. We find it absurd that the COAS, after five years in office, having battled the insurgents and claimed victory, is now resorting to spiritual warfare in overpowering them.
Speaking at the seminar tagged, “Countering Insurgency and Violent Extremism in Nigeria through Spiritual Warfare”, Buratai charged the Service’s clerics across formations, to take up the gauntlet in that regard.
He said: “It is easier to defeat Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists than their ideology because, while we degrade the terrorists and their havens, the narrative of the ideology grows the group.”
We are worried that the people saddled with the task of defeating the insurgents are rather capitulating, bringing extraneous theories to the fight against insurgents.
We have also seen that governors of some northern states have engaged in dialogue with bandits in their communities, with a view to resolving the matters amicably.
We are worried that the government seem to have run short of ideas and is now accepting any offer that run contrary to engagements with the bandits and insurgents.
Rather than treat the matter as criminal as it deserves, our government and even the armed forces are resorting to soft measures to deal with brutes, who have no room for such pampering.
Of course, it is an open secret that the bandits and insurgents cannot be trusted as witnessed in Niger State last week.
In Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, fresh attacks by bandits left about one 1,200 residents homeless.
The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, had few weeks ago pardoned and released about 30 bandits, who have been terrorising parts of the state. He had signed a peace agreement with the bandits. They reneged.
We are totally displeased with the resort to mundane approach in the fight against the insurgents. We wonder why spiritual warfare, use of prayer warriors and even negotiation with bandits have become important at this point when the government had claimed victory over the insurgents.
We see the new approaches as a surrender by the government to the stubbornness of the insurgents.
We are of the view that government cannot abandon its core responsibility of rooting out the bandits and insurgents on alters of spiritual warfare or engagement of clerics to pray against Boko Haram. It is cowardly and has no place in modern warfare. We suggest that the government should see the fight as one that must be won through the military, whom we have spent billions of Dollars in equipping. Anything short of that is an undeserving injustice to Nigerians.
Editorial
Olympics: U-23 team in tricky quest for football ticket
ootball-loving Nigerians are yet to come to terms with the sad ouster of the country’s national women’s team, the Super Falcons, from the football event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. It was Cote d’Ivoire that edged Nigeria out courtesy of a crucial away goal scored in the 1-1 draw recorded in Lagos after a goalless affair in Abidjan in the first leg of the qualifiers. The last has not been heard about the administrative issue that led to the ouster. The last time the female team attended the games was at Beijing in 2008.
Incidentally, Cote d’Ivoire male team for the Olympics will play in same group with Nigeria as the African qualifiers for the event starts this weekend in Egypt. In a seemingly tough group, the country’s U-23 team also has Zambia and South Africa to contend in the battle for semifinal ticket in Group B of the tournament at the Al Salam Stadium. Hosts Egypt are in Group A that also has Ghana, Cameroon and Mali with matches billed for the Cairo International Stadium.
Nigeria’s first match of the campaign is against Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday, November 9.
The top three teams at the eight-nation age grade football event will win tickets to represent Africa in the Men’s Football Tournament of the forthcoming 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
We do not want our male team to go the way of the female especially with the rich pedigree of teams going to Cairo for the tournament. We make bold to say the competition will be tough.
However, the important aspect of the setting is the fact that the players should be future senior national team stars, so, the authorities and Eagles handler, Gernot Rohr, should monitor the proceedings very well. As the country battle for the Olympic ticket, there should be a deliberate effort to look at the players that could break into the Super Eagles in the next one year and be part of the next World Cup campaign for the country.
It is important to state that the U-23 team is the most delicate to handle because it involves players trying to start a career in clubs abroad. Most of the best legs are abroad and might not be available to feature in the tournament. For example, Victor Osimhen who is on fire for Lille currently in France and high flying Samuel Chukwueze, who is also doing great in Villareal of Spain are not part of the team to Cairo since FIFA is yet to recognize Olympic Games football. We believe this is a setback because some other players within the range could not make the cut as well due to club engagements.
We recall that in the past, Samson Siasia on two occasions for the Beijing 2008 Games and Brazil 2016 Olympics football event, built his African qualifier teams round home-based players who are available for long camping and he was successful winning silver and bronze at the games.
This time, Imama Amakapabo, handler of the team, was able to get foreign-based players to travel to Cairo but the fear is the understanding and cohesion expected in the team. He named players like team captain Azubuike Okechukwu (Turkey), defenders Anthony Izuchukwu (Turkey), Sincere Seth (Turkey) and Olisah Ndah (Remo Stars), midfielders Kelechi Nwakali (Spain), Muyiwa Olabiran (Turkey) and Ndifreke Effiong (Norway), and forwards Taiwo Awoniyi (Germany) and Orji Okwonkwo (Italy) in his final list of 21 players to defend the U-23 Africa Cup. We ask, do these players have enough time to blend and understand one another? Are they good enough to handle the opposition in Egypt and deliver the ticket to Tokyo?
The handlers need to adopt a strategy that to get early goals and defend well because the three teams in Group B have better training period than Nigeria. There should be means of getting the best from the individual talents in the team as well.
The male team has failed in the past when the handler, Austin Eguavoen, relied on pros but they failed to turn up for the qualifiers and his last-minute efforts were not enough.
Picking a ticket to Tokyo Games football event won’t be easy because there is no hiding place for Nigeria as defending champions of the event.
An event that has Cote d’Ivore, Mali, Ghana, Cameroon and South Africa on parade will be tough.We charge the NFF to give the team all the motivation they need to excel in Egypt. The Tokyo Games could produce next generation of Super Eagles stars and the qualifiers billed to start on November 9 should be taken seriously in the interest of football development in the country.
We believe transition of players from U-23 to the Super Eagles should not be difficult as any player in that range is ripe enough for the national team. Rohr and the NFF should take the qualifiers seriously to create healthy competition in the Super Eagles.
Amakapabo has an opportunity to warm himself to the hearts of Nigerians after failing to book a ticket to the finals of AFCON with the home-based National team. We believe failure in Cairo could crumble his coaching career and so he must get it right.
Editorial
Absurd removal of Kogi Deputy Governor
The Kogi State House of Assembly few weeks ago ignored all known norms to impeach the Deputy Governor of the state, Simon Achuba. Achuba, before his removal from office had had a running battle with the state governor, Yahaya Bello, over issues of governance. The outspoken ex-deputy governor paid the price for his opposition to the style of governance of the governor.
He was impeached following the submission of a report of a committee set up by the state chief judge, Justice Nadir Ajana, to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against the former deputy governor.
Although the committee did not find Achuba guilty of any of the allegations, which were deemed unproven, the assembly went ahead to remove Achuba to the chagrin of many.
Leader of the House, Hassan Bello Abdulahi, while announcing the decision of the House, said Achuba stands impeached after consideration of the report of the John Bayeshea committee submitted same day.
According to him, after the House received the report on a Friday, it deliberated on and arrived at the unanimous decision to remove the erstwhile deputy on the same day.
The seven-man committee headed by John Bayeshea (SAN) was set up in August following allegations of gross misconduct levelled against the Deputy Governor when he accused Governor Bello of withholding his salaries and imprest since 2017. The government denied the allegation.
Following his removal, the Chief Judge swore in Edward Onoja, Bello’s Chief of Staff, as substantive deputy governor of the state.
Achuba has since declared his impeachment as unconstitutional, saying that he will challenge it in court. The former deputy governor claimed that he was forcefully ejected from his official residence like a common criminal, despite his constitutional backing as deputy governor.
Although, the report of the committee went viral and showed that Achuba was cleared of the allegations of gross misconduct, the House Leader, Hassan Bello, accused the judicial panel of inquiry of compromise on the assignment giving them.
Bello said: “Based on the “Rule of Procedure” given to members of the panel, their assignment was a fact-finding one, and were not required to give any resolution.”
We are particularly worried with the impunity displayed by the House and the silence of relevant stakeholders to the brazen act. The Constitution of Nigeria (1999) gave clear guidelines on the process of removal of the deputy governors, governors, Vice President and even the President.
As ambiguous as the term gross misconduct is in the constitution, we are also aware that it stated that the person accused must be probed by the panel of inquiry and found guilty to be removed.
Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution deals with the removal process of such persons. It is instructive that subsections 7,8 and 9 of the section puts a conclusion on how the reports of such committee should be treated. It stated: “(7) A Panel appointed under this section shall – (a) have such powers and exercise its functions in accordance with such procedure as may be prescribed by the House of Assembly; and (b) within three months of its appointment, report its findings to the House of Assembly and (8) Where the Panel reports to the House of Assembly that the allegation has not been proved, no further proceedings shall be taken in respect of the matter.”
The provisions of the constitution are very clear on such processes. We are not only disturbed by the haste with which the assembly concluded its process and removed Achuba but also the fact that the report did not indict the former deputy governor. Thus, the House, if acting with clean conscience ought to have adhered to the provisions of subsection 8.
We are concerned that that some governors have turned their deputies, who were elected on the same ticket with them as mere houseboys, who must be whipped and punished for any act of dissention.
Since 1999, many governors, deputies have paid the price of illegality perpetrated through their various state assemblies.
It is more disturbing when state assemblies that are supposed to be checks on the executive, turn themselves into lap dogs of the same with all impunity. The Kogi assembly, obviously, was dancing to the tunes played from the state’s government house. We recall the case of Sunday Onyebuchi in Enugu State, who was impeached under Governor Sullivan Chime, for rearing chicken at the government house. That is how low state assemblies have sunk in a bid to please their executives.
We totally condemn the removal of Achuba on flimsy reasons, especially when the panel did not find him guilty. Perhaps, the folly of the house’s actions could be found in the House Leader Bello’s accusation of the panel of compromise.
We are also worried that the All Progressives Congress (APC), a party that claims puritan status, could look the other way while the evil was perpetrated. We cannot subscribe to the resort to self-help, which the Kogi example clearly is. We urge Achuba to head to court and enforce his rights. We must not allow this hard fought democracy to be reduced to a circus of clowns and egomaniacs, whose only wish is self-interest against state. We believe that the processes ought to be fair to all, not minding whose interest is hurt.
Editorial
Addressing Nigeria’s growing debt
The Debt Management Office (DMO), recently, declared that the Federal Government and 36 states of the federation incurred N25.7 trillion debt as at end of June 2019. Nigeria’s total domestic (N15,628,758.66) and foreign debt (N6,750,907.61) was put at N22.38 trillion by the DMO at the end of June 2018. This means that the country’s debt increased by N3.32 trillion in one year.
According to debt figures released by the DMO, the country’s total foreign debt stood at N8.32 trillion ($27.16 billion) while domestic debt was put at N17.38 trillion. Out of the total debt, the Federal Government alone owed N20.42 trillion, while the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are owing N5.28 trillion.
DMO stated that the debt which rose by N3.32 trillion in one year was accounted for largely by domestic debt which grew by over N1.65 trillion, while external debt also increased by over N1.57 trillion during the same period. In the 2019 budget of the Federal Government, N2.254 trillion was set aside for debt servicing. As at June 2019, about N1.109 trillion had been spent on servicing debt. In the N10.33 trillion 2020 Budget recently submitted to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari, N2.45 trillion is for debt servicing.
While a section of the citizenry sees nothing wrong with the accumulating debt currently put at over N25.7 trillion, others are, however, worried that the rate at which the federal and state governments are burrowing into various credit facilities, the future of the country is consciously being mortgaged.
The fear being expressed is evident on the fact that considering the huge sum borrowed so far, there is actually no corresponding infrastructural development to measure up with it. This actually calls for concern as the Federal Government, especially under the current administration, has often make noise about borrowing to develop infrastructure. With major roads across the country in their unprecedented worse state, and nothing to write about electricity supply as well as other public institutions begging for attention, one is left with no choice to really question the specific areas the funds so far borrowed has been channelled into.
Though the IMF welcomed the move by Nigeria to embark on more borrowing, it stressed that such funds be used for infrastructure and social spending even as it urged the country to broaden her tax base. During its meeting in September, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) noted that the rising public debt was one of the factors hindering the nation’s growth prospects.
Today, most states are heavily indebted to banks and foreign institutions. Despite the semblance of a robust economy under Buhari administration, the decision to deliberately pile up debts under the guise of infrastructure development and economic stimulation is already creating an enormous milieu of uncertainty. While Nigerians actually believed that things were beginning to look up for the country especially with the rising foreign reserves, decelerating inflation and curtailed widespread corruption, the rising debt is casting doubt on the nation’s future.
The future of the country is obviously at stake if nothing is done urgently to cut down the rising debt profile, which the administration and a few others find very convenient to defend based on the simple fact that prevailing economic indices still allows for such projection.
Part of the feeble defence for this long-term entrapment remains the passionate attachment to sustainability even as the Federal Government has adopted a new debt management strategy, which has the objective of reducing the ratio of domestic debt in the portfolio, while the ratio of external debt increases – with a target of 60 per cent domestic and 40 per cent external. In spite of this defence and plans to raise funds through issuance of Eurobonds, the fact remains that accumulating huge debt within a period of four years calls to mind this administration’s right to question the credibility of its predecessor, which only had a liability of N7 trillion accumulated in four years. For an administration that came into power under the slogan of prudence and other cost cutting projections, it is indeed alarming that the sovereignty and future of the country is gradually being mortgaged by those who should know better.
While it is good enough to criticise former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration for borrowing to pay salaries, the indiscriminate approach in the current dispensation as regards borrowing to fund infrastructure which are not even there, is also becoming worrisome. Even while the dust raised by the current debt profile is yet to settle, the Federal Government still seeks more loans from both the World Bank and any other institution willing to offer.
While not ruling out borrowing to develop the economy, we, however, advise that caution should be applied and such development spread over time instead of piling up debts to get everything done at once. Rather than rush to do everything just to get the credit, institutions should be built to ensure that whoever takes over from the government of today continues from where it stops. We also believe it is time the government put into use whatever has been recovered from corrupt public office holders. We call on the state and federal governments to be cautious in their quest for more loans.
Editorial
Leadership, not aid will lift Africa out of poverty
Twenty six African presidents and prime ministers were in Japan, with the hope to get some aid or like the new lexicon, ‘partnership investment’ to boost their respective economies. The sad truth is that the results of this aid will be the same as always, more money and yet, no visible development.
There is no short cut to nation building and Africans need to understand that we are the only ones who can build our countries. I was a mentor at the 11th African Youth Governance and Convergence in Accra, Ghana, where the discussion was on ‘Partnerships for Youth Development: Key to Building Africa Beyond Aid.’ One major conclusion the young leaders agreed on is that Africa has to look beyond aid for growth and sustainable development. At the recently completed G7 summit, millions of dollars were committed to causes in Africa that in my humble opinion can be solved with the resources in the continent.
Aids are a great way to lift people out of a desperate situation, and there are still some phenomenal aid packages especially in the health and agricultural industries but beyond that, we must realise that times have changed. I also believe that we must understand that leadership and followership have a unique relationship.
For too long, African leaders have bossed their followers around, but this method will not yield any sustainable results. A leadership framework that addresses the functions of the citizens and aims to get everyone involved in the process is ideal. Once we achieve this, leaders will emerge from all areas, fostering progressive development in their communities and together, we can lift Africa out of poverty.
Adebayo Adeleke wrote from Lagos.
Editorial
Dealing decisively with menace of sex-for-grades
he recent BBC expose on lecturers of the University of Lagos, Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu and Dr. Samuel Ladipo, sexually harassing a ‘student’ has once again highlighted in forceful relief the threat of this scourge in higher institutions.
In one of the viral videos released by the broadcasting organisation following its investigation into sex escapades in the university, Dr. Igbeneghu was seen propositioning a BBC undercover reporter who posed as a 17-year-old admission seeker. He had invited the teenager to his office a number of times before delving into discussions of a very sexual nature with her.
“Do you know that you are a very beautiful girl?” Igbeneghu asked. He continued: “Do you know that I am a pastor and I’m in my fifties. What will shock you is that even at my age now, if I want a girl of your age – a 17-year-old, all I need is to sweet tongue her and put some money in her hand and I’ll get her.”
The lecturer also made reference to the school’s guest house which was cynically christened ‘cold room’ where lecturers take young students for activities of a sexual nature. “Do you want me to kiss you? Switch off the light, lock the door and I will kiss you for a minute. That’s what they do in cold room,” Igbeneghu told the young lady.
The school authorities have since suspended both lecturers pending the outcome of investigation. The case of Igbeneghu is even more pathetic because he is a pastor of a well-known church. The church has also relieved him of his pastoral duties in the meantime. These are commendable steps.
However, it is worrisome that lecturers who are supposed to nurture and protect young and vulnerable female students have turned round to be their worst nightmares and predators. It is clear from the videos that what has come to the fore is just a tip of the iceberg. It will not be exaggerating to surmise that many lecturers are active participants in the cold room business.
It will also be stating the obvious to note that many students have had to spend extra years for refusal to accede to the amorous advances of lecturers in the past. Yet these are men who – by virtue of their high education – should know better. Men who should be able to exercise control and restraint, after all education is not just about learning; it is also about character. Unfortunately the latter aspect is seriously diminished in the conduct of these purveyors of sex-for-grades in universities.
There’s no doubt that some lazy female students deliberately go out of their way to entrap lecturers to award them unmerited grades, and this was a talking point in the latest BBC investigation. The case of Prof. Richard Akindele at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) underlines this aspect of the problem. The student not only sent suggestive WhatsApp chats to Prof. Akindele, she went as far as sending photos of her private part to the lecturer who has since being sacked from the employ of OAU after a panel found him guilty. He was equally found guilty by a court of law and jailed two years.
While we believe that such students should be held to account in some way, we however insist that the balance of the power relations between lecturers and students is so heavily tipped in favour of the former such that a much higher sense of responsibility is naturally expected from them. Unfortunately, some of these people have failed this test abysmally. It is bothersome that lecturers who should know the overall implication of lowering academic standards – and sex-for-grades is one manifestation – are caught in this shameless conundrum.
“Destroying any nation does not require the use of atomic bomb or the use of long range missiles. It only requires lowering the quality of education and allowing cheating in the examination by students.”
This quote at the entrance of a university in Uganda aptly captures the dangers of cheating in higher institutions of learning and the earlier this is realised and tackled decisively, the better for our country.
We insist that the law must be followed to its logical conclusion in the UNILAG cases. Igbenegbu and Ladipo should not be shielded from having their day in court. We also emphasise the need for managements of higher institutions to do more to fish out bad eggs among their teaching staff and exclude them from the system.
In this regard we want to commend the management of the University of Ibadan for inaugurating a committee in the aftermath of the BBC investigation to probe claims of sexual misconduct in the institution.
The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, said among other things: “…In order to ensure that the university is proactive in preventing incidents of sexual misconducts, and be assured that the University of Ibadan is a safe space for staff and students, members of the university community are hereby notified that an ad-hoc committee has just been inaugurated by the vice-chancellor to, among others, investigate claims of sexual misconducts.”
We recommend this course of action to all higher institutions.
Editorial
End torture chambers now
t sounds incredulous, but disheartening and shocking, in this time, age and global development, to hear the atrocities being committed in Nigeria in the name of religion.
The gory tales emanating from torture chambers disguised as Islamic rehabilitation or correctional centres beat the imagination.
In less than a month, more than 1,000 Nigerians have been freed from such horror houses in the three states of Kaduna, Katsina and Kwara.
In September, about 500 people, mostly men and boys as young as five years old, were rescued from a building in the city of Kaduna.
The state police command said the victims were allegedly sexually abused and tortured.
The state Police Commissioner, Ali Janga, described the centre as a “house of torture and a place of human slavery”.
One of the victims, Bello Hamza, said: “I have spent three months here with chains on my legs.
“This is supposed to be an Islamic centre, but trying to run away from here attracts severe punishment; they tie people and hang them to the ceiling for that.”
In October, three other houses of horror were discovered and raided in Kaduna.
In one of the centres, about 147 victims were rescued after the security operatives, along with government officials, raided an illegal facility popularly known as Malam Niga’s Rehabilitation Centre.
Among the victims were 22 females, including four foreigners. The remaining were 125 males.
Also on October 22, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) raided two torture homes in Zaria in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
The NSCDC said three persons died at one of the centres because of the unbearable condition of the home. At the centres, 11 inmates, men and children, whose ages range from 11 to 40, were rescued.
The Kaduna State Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hafsat Baba, said some of the inmates were chained for eight years.
“They have been under torture. They were all in chains. We have to call a welder to remove the chains in their legs. Some of them have been in chains for eight years. They just removed the chains this afternoon,” she added.
Also, over 300 children and youths were rescued by the police from a mud house referred to as “reformation centre” at Sabon Gari area of Daura, Katsina State. The victims in the 40-year-old centre were also subjected to abuse, sexual assaults and serious tortures.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gambo Isa, said some of the victims, aged between 7 and 40 years old, were found in chains while others were handcuffed.
The victims had suffered health complications having being subjected to poor sanitation.
“This is something that has been the tradition in this side of the North. In a small room, you put over 300 people, and you say you are rehabilitating them. This is nothing like rehabilitation,” Isa added.
The Emir of Daura, Faruk Faruk, expressed shock at the discovery.
A few hours later, a Special Team from the Inspector General of Police raided another torture centre at Kofar Marusa area of Katsina State.
Keeping people in torture houses camouflaging as Quranic centres is not new or limited to a section of the country. In 2008, a similar discovery was made at an Islamic Teaching centre named Anakunmullahi Islamic Centre, Ibadan, Oyo State.
At the centre, inmates purportedly taken there for Islamic instructions were subjected to horrendous and traumatic torture by their supposed teachers.
President Muhammadu Buhari, who condemned the torture of Nigerians at the centres, commanded the police for raiding the centres.
A disturbing dimension into the case is that anybody, including family members, for whatever reason, no matter how flimsy, can be taken to any of the centres and be locked up for life.
For instance, disagreement within the family probably over sharing of property can earn anyone eternal damnation in the hell called correctional centre.
One of the victims, Abdullahi Ishola (30), from Osun State, rescued from one of the Kaduna torture chambers disclosed he was taken there by a family member.
Ishola is a National Diploma holder in Mass Communications from Ire Polytechnic in Osun State.
He said: “A family member just took me there and all of a sudden I found myself in chains. I was chained in the leg and hands and ever since then, I have been under unbearable inhuman treatment. I was beaten regularly and denied foods for several days.”
From tales of the victims, torture and sexual abuse are common to all the so-called reformation centres.
It is high time religious leaders across the country rose not only to condemn the practice but to put an immediate stop to the abuse of Nigerians in the name of religion.
We also call on government at all levels to protect the dignity of Nigerians in their own country.
It is not enough to discover and rescue innocent Nigerians from the torture centres, it is important that the operators are duly punished. We believe that diligent prosecution of operators of the torture centres and their collaborators will serve as deterrent to others. The action of the operators is a sin against humanity.
Editorial
Executive, legislative parley on 2020 Budget
resident Muhammadu Buhari, last week, presented the 2020 Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly. The proposal, which is in the sum of N10.330 trillion, represents an 11 per cent increase when compared to the 2019 appropriation of N9.12 trillion. The proposal had a revenue projection of N8.155 trillion and a deficit of N2.18 trillion, which is 1.52 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
The key assumptions are the benchmark price of $57 per barrel of crude oil; daily oil production of 2.18 million barrels per day (mbpd) and an exchange rate of N305 to $1. The real GDP is expected to grow at 2.93 per cent, while inflation rate is projected at 10.81 per cent during the period covered by the proposal.
The budget was presented in accordance with the provisions of Section 81 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999. As prescribed by the Fiscal Responsibility Act, the budget presentation was preceded by the passage of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) for 2020/2022 by the National Assembly.
This is the fifth budget of the Buhari administration and the first in his second tenure.
We appreciate the apparent zeal of the administration to kick-start the budget process early in order to return to the January-December budget cycle. We have also observed the convivial atmosphere surrounding the process, which signals a new dawn in the relationship between the executive and legislative arms of the Federal Government in Nigeria. What used to be a cat and mouse game has become a steamy romance of two hitherto strange bedfellows.
In previous years, it was an open secret that the executive and the legislature were often at daggers drawn and both parties usually looked forward to budget presentation days with trepidation. We recall that throughout the life of the Eighth National Assembly, there was no love lost between the executive and the legislature because of the cracks that existed in the fold of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party.
Today, both the executive and legislative have not only declared their willingness to work together, they have indeed displayed that spirit of collaboration given the speed at which the parliament commenced debates on the general principles of the money bill, preparatory to the defence of the specific allocations by the Heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the central government.
In order to avoid one of the pitfalls of the past where budget passage is delayed due to the absence of ministers, as well as heads of parastatals and agencies, President Buhari has directed the immediate suspension of international travels by all cabinet members and heads of government agencies so as to enable them to personally lead the process of budget defence at the National Assembly.
The suspension of such travels will enable these officials of the executive arm to provide the required information on the budget and ensure the timely passage of the 2020 Appropriation Bill. Furthermore, all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) have been directed to liaise with the relevant committees of the National Assembly for their schedules of budget defence.
For once in a long while, both the Presidency and the National Assembly are on the same page and vibrating at the same frequency.
However, we want to sound a note of warning to members of the National Assembly not to abdicate their constitutional responsibilities in the budget process. They must realise that by presenting the budget to them at a relatively early date, the ball is now in the court of the legislature. Already, economists, financial experts and even members of the National Assembly have expressed discomfort at some of the proposals for the various sectors. There is need for the parliament to deploy all the expertise available to it to ensure that the rough edges in the budget are smoothened.
Nigerians expect a speedy passage of the budget, but they also expect that the lawmakers would do due diligence on the document presented to them to avoid the lapses of the past years.
Successive budgets in Nigeria have been found to contain frivolous expenditure items, which some unknown bureaucrats usually insert into the document.
Some of these may include several durable items such as computers, photocopiers and other office furniture, which had been purchased the previous year. It might also come in the form of proposals for the purchase of kitchen utensils and cutleries or generators and cars, which were also purchased last year.
These are grand seeds of corruption sown on a fertile ground. They would germinate and manifest as budget paddings as soon as the budget is passed and signed into law. The lawmakers must therefore endeavour to scrutinise the proposal before them thoroughly and with good conscience, knowing that they have a social contract with the people.
The budget is a serious document that points towards the direction the economy would take in the next one year. It is a fiscal compass that should guide us on reviving the economy, attracting investments, creating jobs and uplifting the standard of living of the average Nigeria. Unless this document achieves these basic goals, all the ceremonies surrounding it and the smooth relationship between the executive and the legislature would have been in vain and of no benefit to Nigerians.
Editorial
Making age-grade football exploits count
Football at youth or grassroots level is always for developmental purposes. The same goes for football competitions at all levels in schools. Nigerian football has achieved more successes at the youth level than the senior cadre over the years, but it is disturbing to note that this has not translated into good results at the senior level.
We recall that the golden generation witnessed in the country’s football in 1994 was not due to transition of players from one cadre of age grade football to the other, but was largely due to the continuity the then manager, Clemens Westerhof, enjoyed at the time, along with his trusted ‘army’ who, overtime, achieved cohesion and developed to be world-class stars. There are many examples to draw from collectively and individually.
While some of the players made mistakes about their desperation to sign for big clubs, we note that the major problem of transition in the country’s football is administrative. For example, players in some of the teams that did not make it at African stage were never recognised to move up the ladder in the national teams. The U-20 team coached by Emmanuel Amuneke lost to Sudan over two legs and many of the players were forgotten because they did not make it to the FIFA World Cup. This has to change.
It is important to remind the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and all administrators of football in the country that the objective of the world body, FIFA, in age grade football, is to promote development at all levels and to help the affiliated countries to consciously groom stars from one cadre to the order. It is not about winning at all times.
At the weekend, the FIFA U-17 World Cup started in Brazil with Nigeria as one of the 24 countries competing for honours. In this cadre of football, Nigeria remains the best in the world with five wins recorded in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013, and 2015.
But sad enough, the string of successes has not added value to the country’s senior national team, the Super Eagles. So far, the Eagles are yet to play in the quarterfinal of the World Cup. The country’s best has been second round qualification. The U-20 team, on three occasions, had won the silver medal at the global level, while the Olympics team, which is the U-23 cadre, won gold in 1996, silver in 2008 and a bronze in 2016.
Against Hungary in the FIFA U-17 opener last Saturday, the Eaglets were far from convincing. The defence was bad, but the movement on the ball and the skills exhibited by the players were commendable. From 2-1 down, the team went ahead to win 4-2, but it was not a champions’ or favourite team’s display by Nigeria. Coach Manu Garba will have to work extra hard to make the team better in subsequent games. More importantly, a sub, Akinwunmi Amao, was amazing in the encounter. His touches, passes and contribution in the game helped the team to win. His runs were like that of legendary Barcelona star, Lionel Messi. The authorities should take note of Amao and others who show promise, no matter the results posted by this team in Brazil.
Incidentally, the Higher Institution Football League in Nigeria ended on the day the FIFA World Cup started. UNICAL won 5-4 on penalties against University of Makurdi after fulltime score stood at 1-1. However, it was sad that top national coaches and chieftains of NFF were not at the venue to watch the final. It was sad that the competition that ran for over five months was not monitored by the football authorities. In the past, it was the higher institutions that produced players for U-20 teams. We recall players like Andrew Uwe, Adeolu Adekola, Nosa Osadolor and Victor Ezekwezeli came to limelight from higher institution football.
We are also aware that the Principals Cup football Competition is going on in some states, especially Lagos and Delta, but this tournament that could produce legit U-17 players is not on the radar of NFF and its coaches. The late Stephen Keshi and Henry Nwosu (MON) are some of the players discovered at secondary school level.
There should be a deliberate need to search for talents at schools and grassroots level. It was happening in the past, but now lost. The on-going FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil is not a must win for the Eaglets, but what is important is to get the best players from the competition to form the nucleus of the next U-20 team. The transition must work here, just as it has been working without issues abroad.
Manchester United’s David De Gea and Nigeria’s David Ajiboye were in opposite directions at the final of the U-17 World Cup in 2007. Nigeria won the title, but De Gea and other players in Spain’s fold are now world-class but, where is Ajiboye and others?
Going forward, we charge the football authorities to be up and doing to ensure the good results recorded at age grade levels are also replicated in the senior team. That is the desire of FIFA and it is what obtains in Europe and other parts of the world. It should be the norm also in Nigeria.
Editorial
Hate speech, hounding of journalists
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, recently announced that the Federal Government has approved the review of the National Broadcasting Code and extant related laws to increase fines from N500,000 to N5,000,000 for breaches relating to hate speech, inciting comments and indecency.
He said that a willful repeat of infractions on three occasions after an initial levy would attract suspension of broadcast license.
He also said that the government has approved an upgrade of breach of divisive political remarks to “Class A” offence in the Broadcasting Code.
Ordinarily, the latest pronouncement of the government would not have been an issue. It is within its rights to proclaim laws governing the country. It is part of the responsibilities any government is saddled with. But we are concerned because hate speech, indecency and such other attachments to the pronouncement are as ambiguous as the issue of gross misconduct as enshrined in section 188 (1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
We are all witnesses to the fact that gross misconduct is as defined by the House. In Enugu State, under former Governor Sullivan Chime for instance, his then deputy, Sunday Onyebuchi was removed from office for gross misconduct. Part of the gross misconduct was that he was rearing chicken in the government house. Although Onyebuchi has gone to court and obtained victory over his removal, the harm was done and he was impeached. Many governors and deputies have paid the price for such ambiguous provisions.
The 1999 Constitution did not make provision for hate speech. That phrase -hate speech – has been the creation of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, towards speeches considered adversarial to it or government officials. There is no known definition of hate speech in Nigeria’s ground norm, known as the constitution.
Second, we are aware that the 1999 Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and expression to Nigerians. It did not preclude what is now marketed as hate speech by the Federal Government.
Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution states: “The privacy of citizens, their homes, correspondence, telephone conversations and telegraphic communications is hereby guaranteed and protected.”
In section 39. (1), it states: “Every person shall be entitled to freedom of expression, including freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas and information without interference.”
It added: “(2) Without prejudice to the generality of subsection (1) of this section, every person shall be entitled to own, establish and operate any medium for the dissemination of information, ideas and opinions.”
That is where it get fuzzy for the Federal Government. We do not understand the push to muzzle the media by unnecessary restrictions and ambiguous laws that are alien to the constitution.
We are worried that such postures adopted by the administration are impacting so much on journalism and journalists in the country. All over the country, journalists are being hounded by different levels of government for reports that ordinarily at worst, should be taken to court for libel or defamation.
Rather than take the civil approach of addressing grievances with journalism, the government is taking criminal approach to address issues with journalists.
In Cross River State, for instance, the image of a journalist, Jalingo Agba, handcuffed like a violent armed robber or kidnapper for a story against the Ben Ayade government evokes serious sadness in a democratic setting.
Agba has been in detention for over three months now, ostensibly because of a ‘hate speech’ against Ayade.
What of Jones Abiri, a Bayelsa based journalist, who was held for over two years by the Department of State Services (DSS)? Even when he was granted bail by the courts, he was rearrested and detained for several months. He was only released on Friday.
In Delta State, the police dragged two journalists, the Managing Editor of BIGPEN Online newspaper, Joe Ogbodu, and another journalist in Delta State, Prince Amour Udemude, to court over a story on former Chief of Defence Staff, General Alexander Ogomudia, and one Sam Ogrih.
Fisayo Soyombo, a journalist, who exposed the rot in the prisons and the police with a three-part series of investigations is currently in hiding because security agents are after him.
The story is the same all over the country, with journalists being chased about by irate government officials.
Let us state here that we do not support irresponsible journalism or criminality in the form of reporting. But we also know that there are adequate laws in the country to deal with such. Whether it is defamation, libel or now the outdated sedition, there are enough laws that define what they are.
The laws against infringements by journalists do not give room for ego-filled government officials to extract their pound of flesh by any means. They are clearly defined.
We are more miffed that a government that came in on the card of massive propaganda, vitriolic attacks on its predecessors and even disinformation is now sounding tough on hate speech.
One of the core ingredients of a virile democracy is free speech, no matter how hurtful. The president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is bashed everyday by the media. Other than verbal attacks at such media organisations, he has not resorted to self-help, using state institutions.
We, therefore, believe that the government should leave the media to do its job and stop chasing shadows with unnecessary pronouncements and hounding of journalists. No government anywhere has survived by fighting the media.
Editorial
Tinubu and ABUAD’s recognition of service
The Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti’s letter intimating Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of that institution’s decision to confer on him an honorary doctorate degree and giving reasons for finding him worthy of the honour was unequivocal. It was also very insightful. The motivation for the award was even more eloquently put when the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Smaranda Olarinde, spoke on the issue. Elucidating on the rationale for the choice of the former Lagos governor and APC National Leader, Prof. Olarinde said Asiwaju Tinubu was not selected on the basis of his soaring political credentials because ABUAD is not a political entity.
“We didn’t consider Senator Bola Tinubu owing to his political career. He was only found worthy because of his immense contributions to humanity and his various selfless services that surpass that of anybody in Nigeria,” she said, adding also that Asiwaju Tinubu had “helped thousands to rediscover lost destinies, given hope to the hopeless and provided a compass for those wandering in the wilderness of difficulties and uncertainties”.
That statement encapsulated virtually all that the All Progressives Congress National Leader represented and continues to represent in Nigeria today and even beyond the country. To appreciate the critical point made by ABUAD in according Asiwaju Tinubu this honour, it is pertinent to wonder why a person like the Jagaban would give up a blossoming, still rising and secure career in the lucrative oil industry, from which he resigned as treasurer of Mobil oil, to chart a new course in the slippery, unpredictable terrain of Nigerian politics?
There was absolutely no guarantee that he would achieve any meaningful success in his unpredictable chosen path when he made the plunge into the stormy waters of politics back in the late 1980s during military President, General Ibrahim Babangida’s, tortuous political transition programme. Surely, not many people would summon the courage to take such a risk leaving the known for the unknown, the certain for the hazy, but Asiwaju did.
What then was Asiwaju’s motivation in taking this decision? Could it be the acquisition of wealth? But he already had that aplenty as a top manager of the funds of an oil multinational that was certainly richer than many states in the country at the time. And with money comes a certain degree of power even for the affluent person who is not in politics. But then, the ABUAD award goes to the very defining essence of Tinubu’s politics. His has been an exemplary politics of selfless service to his fellow human beings, particularly the downtrodden, either when he was in office as governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007 or for the past 12 years that he has been a private citizen, even though a very public political personality.
On many occasions Tinubu has stuck out his neck and made daring sacrifices to make his society better. Whether as a pro-democracy activist, where he emerged one of the leading lights who worked towards the termination of military rule in the land, as a two-term governor of Lagos State during which he revolutionalized Internally-generated Revenue after the illegal seizure of the state allocation by the Obasanjo regime as well as laid the foundation for the ongoing radical modernization of Lagos or as a resilient opposition figure who helped, along with a few others, to build a coalition APC into a formidable political machine that ousted an incumbent at the centre for the first time in Nigeria’s history, Asiwaju’s efforts and politics have always been geared towards the common good. His trajectory speaks to courage and commitment to justice and excellence.
There seems to be a meeting of minds between Asiwaju Tinubu and ABUAD founder and Chancellor Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) in the pursuit of excellence and the beauty of engraving indelible names in the sands of time. Created about a decade ago, ABUAD is today a first class citadel of knowledge and a beacon of excellence for research as well as moral and capacity-building. The achievements of the university within those 10 years are quite impressive. This should not be surprising because Aare Babalola, a prodigious legal luminary, is noted for excellence, just like Asiwaju.
The authorities of ABUAD were certainly stating the undeniable fact when they stressed Tinubu’s indelible contributions to changing lives and turning destinies around. While a great majority of the affluent in most societies have a tendency to hoard their wealth, a substantial portion of Asiwaju’s fortune goes to succor the poor and disadvantaged. It is virtually impossible for those in need to come to him with a need and not have that challenge addressed to a considerable degree. Tinubu’s residence in Ikoyi is undoubtedly the busiest in that high-brow area of Lagos hosting an endless stream of people from all classes of society but most particularly the less privileged. The ABUAD recognition will no doubt encourage more endowed Nigerians to emulate Tinubu’s lifestyle of giving.
Tinubu and Aare Babalola have mutual respect and admiration for each other. The ABUAD founder described Asiwaju as a man of ideas. Ideas rule the world, he told the APC National Leader last Monday in Ado-Ekiti. “It is not about the number of degrees one acquires; it is if you have the power of ideas, the power to turn dream into reality. Nations become big based on ideas that turn things around,” he added, while extending an invitation to Asiwaju to come and spend quality time, “of up to a week,” at the university to explore its facilities as some leaders across Africa and beyond had done. Tinubu himself was fulsome in his admiration of Aare Babalola. Impressed by what Aare had done with ABUAD within the little time, he likened the accomplishment to “what one person with a great idea and stoutness of heart can do”.
But this piece is about the investiture ceremony to which I must return. It was one unique and interesting event organised as part of activities for ABUAD’s 10th year anniversary and 7th Convocation. Asiwaju was gifted a doctorate degree in Public Administration (honoris causa). He was not alone. Other awardees were the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III; Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, and an entrepreneur and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Green Energy International Limited, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe. It was an illustrious quartet.
Equally distinguished is the array of personalities who graced the occasion. Four governors namely- Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Prince Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto -, Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, former APC Interim Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, former Minister of State for Defence, Chief Ademola Seriki, and former Presidential Liaison Officer, Senate and Mutawale of Borno, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, among many others, attended the event. The host-governor, which is the governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Governor’s Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, was part of President Buhari’s delegation to the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia. He was represented by his deputy, Chief Egbeyemi.
It was, however, an emotional moment for Asiwaju when after the investiture the Sultan of Sokoto who was chosen to speak on behalf of the awardees in turn chose the former Lagos governor to speak for them and in fact led him to the podium.
And Asiwaju rose to the occasion. Speaking extempore, he thanked ABUAD and the founder of the school, Aare Babalola, for finding the four of them worthy of the honorary degrees. Commending the university for doing the right things in the right way and Aare Babalola for the vision and determination to establish the university, he said ABUAD’s record had been exemplary within its 10 years of existence.
He urged his fellow awardees to do all within their capacities so that they hand over a steady helm and a vibrant and strengthened nation to the young ones. For Asiwaju, education is everything. He left behind some quotable quotes: “Education is the light of a nation and ignorance its darkness. Only with that light can we hope to see where we are and to discover the path we must go to realise our greatness as a nation development.
“…To educate a generation is to secure the future. Thus, it is indeed my honor to be here with you for this university stands as a shining beacon, casting the light of education upon our nation and its people. ABUAD thus serves as a vital piston in the machinery of national progress. Our young people deserve and require quality education that will unlock their utmost potentials. This will engender critical thinking and build their capacities for self and national development.”
I can go on and on. While I was ruminating on that ceremony, the statement of ABUAD acting Vice Chancellor on the significance of the honorary degree again raced through my mind. The beauty of ABUAD awards, she said, is that they are awarded to persons who are deserving of such honors, having excelled in character and useful application of such intellect and excellence.
Rahman, former Editor, Thisday on Saturday and Sunday Newspapers, is Media Adviser to Asiwaju Tinubu
