Integral secures EPL free to air rights
Nigeria’s sports marketing Company, Integral Sponsorship and Experiential Marketing Limited, has secured the media rights to broadcast a live English Premier League match per week on Free-To-Air television over the course of the 2019/2022 rights cycle.
The Sub-license deal from Infront, a Wanda Sports Group company and current rights holder for Free-To-Air distribution rights in Sub-Saharan Africa, allows one live match per matchweek. Integral has therefore consequentially secured the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), the national terrestrial broadcaster in Nigeria, as the broadcaster of choice for the matches.
The media rights package also includes the Premier Leagueproduced magazine show, which will be aired weekly, thus delivering this most loved football tournament in the world to Nigerians. Jean-François Jeanne, Infront France Managing Director said: “Nigeria is a key market for the English Premier League.
Together with Integral we hope to maximize its media exposure in the country and provide an opportunity for passionate Nigerian fans to follow the action on Free-To-Air TV.” The Director General of the NTA, Alhaji Yakubu Ibn Mohammed stated that, “In terms of excitement, the Premier League is at a pedestal higher than that offered by any other league in the world.
NTA is proud to partner with Integral to bring the excitement to the living rooms and viewing centres of Nigerians” Speaking on the deal, the Managing Director of Integral Abimbola Ilo: “Given the huge popularity of the Premier League in Nigeria, Integral is pleased to partner with Infront to bring Nigerians the excitement of the Premier League weekly on the country’s National Television station, NTA Network. With this deal, we bring the Premier League closer to its fans in Nigeria.
Boxing: Alvarez stops Kovalev in 11th round to win 175-pound title
Canelo Alvarez used a big punch to beat a big fighter.
Alvarez landed a left-right late in the 11th round Saturday night, dropping Sergey Kovalev to the canvas and ending their light heavyweight title fight. Kovalev was left on his knees, his arms draped over the middle ring rope as the fight was stopped at 2:15 of the round.
It was a dramatic finish for a fight that had little drama up to the knockdown. Kovalev was more than holding his own late in the fight and hadn’t been hurt when Alvarez landed the left followed by a right.
The Mexican great, who moved up two weight classes, won his fourth title in as many weights. He celebrated by kissing the glove on his right hand as Kovalev’s handlers jumped into the ring to see if their fighter was OK, reports The Associated Press.
The punch was one Alvarez had been looking for the entire fight, stalking Kovalev while taking a lot of jabs and right hands to the face.
Both fighters fought cautiously for the most part, with Kovalev content to use his jab from long distance and Alvarez looking to land hooks to the body. The crowd at the MGM Grand booed on several occasions, unhappy with the lack of action.
Alvarez was a 4-1 favorite despite moving up two weight classes to fight for a piece of Kovalev’s 175-pound title. He took the fight against Kovalev rather than a third fight with Gennadiy Golovkin as part of a $365 million deal he signed with the streaming service DAZN.
Both fighters took naps in their dressing rooms as they waited some 90 minutes from the last undercard bout before entering the ring. The delay was for DAZN, which wanted to wait until the UFC card in New York was finished before the fight began.
Fans at the MGM Grand arena watched the UFC main event on big screens in the arena while the fighters waited.
Kovalev controlled the distance early with his jab, sticking it in Alvarez’s face as he plodded ahead with gloves held high looking for an opening on the inside. Alvarez threw punches sparingly, winging a few big punches that missed as Alvarez came back with jabs and an occasional right hand.
But Alvarez began finding the range with his left hook in the middle rounds, working Kovalev’s body and trying to wear him down. He kept advancing with gloves held close to his face, putting pressure on his bigger opponent.
Kenyan wins JAC Motors Abeokuta 10km race
Kenyan athlete, Biwott Kemboi, ran 28 minutes and 16 seconds and got a sprint finish to win the maiden JAC Motors Abeokuta 10km Race on Saturday. The 21-year-old claimed the gold medal for his country after beating over 3,000 runners in the historic marathon in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Kemboi also clinched $5,000 overall prize in the male category, while an Ethiopian athlete, Tadu Nare, who crossed the finish line in 33 minutes and 43 seconds, won the $5,000 overall prize in the female category. Athletes from 18 countries took part in the road race which was organised by Nilayo Sports Management Company, owned by a former Commissioner for Youth and Sports in Ogun State, Bukola Olopade.
Two Ethiopian athletes, Rotich John and Alemneh Tegene, emerged second and third in the male category after completing the race in 29 minutes and four seconds and 30 minutes and 16 seconds respectively. Sunday Telegraph reports that for the indigenous athletes, Emmanuel Gyang won N1,000,000 first prize in the male category and fourth overall, having crossed the finish line in 31 minutes and one second. Fadekemi Olude, a Nigerian athlete, won the N1,000,000 first prize in the female category, after completing the race in 37 minutes and 29 seconds.
EPL: Comeback wins for Liverpool, Man City, Bournemouth upset United
Liverpool scored two late goals – including a dramatic injurytime winner from Sadio Mane – as they came from behind to beat Aston Villa and preserve their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League. With their 10-month long unbeaten league record seemingly about to end, the Reds dug deep to conjure a stellar finish, begun when Andy Robertson arrived at the back post to head them level. Mane then provided the final, remarkable twist, glancing a header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner past Tom Heaton and into the far corner of the net, reports the BBC. It was a cruel blow to Villa, who had led from the 21st minute through summer-signing Trezeguet’s first goal for the club – a volleyed finish from John McGinn’s free-kick.
The home side had shown huge endeavour, in a display that saw them match the European champions in the first half and then hold them largely at arm’s length until the dying moments of the second. And Manchester City remain six points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after fighting back to clinch a thrilling late victory over Southampton.
With the Reds simultaneously staging a similar last-gasp rescue act to overcome Aston Villa, it was a dramatic day at the top of the table that leaves the top two as they were, a week before they meet at Anfield. The overriding emotion on the final whistle at the Etihad Stadium was still relief at City’s triumph, with the focus from the champions on securing three points rather than any potential Liverpool slip-up. In the first game of the day, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said it was a “step back for us” as his side’s three-match winning run ended at Bournemouth.
United made a positive start after going four unbeaten but their newfound belief seemed to evaporate in driving rain and swirling wind on the south coast. Former United trainee Joshua King struck on the stroke of halftime to claim Bournemouth’s first goal in nearly six hours and give the Cherries their first win since September.
After making history, Nigeria seeks more Winter Olympics talent
Women’s bobsleigh team made Olympic history as the first Africans to compete. Now, a race is on to popularise the sport.
On a warm September morning in Lagos, as more than 30 Nigerian athletes prepared to take part in the country’s maiden bobsled and skeleton try-outs, Seun Adigun was there to encourage them.
“Just be an athlete,” she told them, reassuringly.
Adigun, born in Chicago to Nigerian parents, is the first African to have competed in both the Winter and Summer Olympic Games.
She represented Nigeria on both occasions, in 2012 in London for the women’s 100-metre hurdles and in 2018 in PyeongChang as part of the women’s bobsleigh team.
“It is heart first, passion, dedication and athleticism,” Adigun, 32, told Al Jazeera.
“Athleticism [will] come, that can be trained.
“But you can’t coach someone to have passion, you can’t coach them to be dedicated, you can’t coach them to have heart and you can’t coach them to move with integrity or commitment and those are the things we are looking for.”
Footballers, sprinters and basketball players all came to try out for the frozen-track sports at the National Stadium in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial centre.
The aim of the talent-scouting event, which was called The Fastest Pusher, was to recruit more athletes for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and in turn, popularise the sport in Nigeria.
In a few months, the most successful athletes could be training in rather unfamiliar climates.
Participant Nafeesat Aliu, a runner and hurdler, admitted to having no experience in either bobsled or skeleton but said she was inspired by Adigun’s pep talk.
She emerged as the “fastest pusher”, leaving the stadium with gifts from the sponsors and a chance at a bobsleigh career.
“I have this mind-set that if I train, possibly within months I will get better and then be at the medal table,” she said.
“Adigun summoned the courage to start participating in bobsled and it’s a big win for her, every girl would want to be like her.”
Adigun’s story has inspired many in Nigeria.
Despite having suffered from tachycardiaand other medical conditions as a teenager, she excelled in track and field and later was a central founding member of the three-member Nigerian women bobsleigh team – in 2016, the same year the team came into being, she started a successful crowd funding campaign to source the $75,000 needed for an Olympic bid.
Before the 2018 games, Adigun was in Texas and studying to be a chiropractor and completing a master’s degree in fitness and human performance.
Her teammates Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omega were also busy with education and work respectively.
Between them, they were short of time and had no access to standard facilities and equipment.
But with dedication and assistance from donors, they arrived full of hope at the games in South Korea in February last year.
Alongside skeleton athlete Simidele Adeagbo, they hoisted Nigeria’s flag for the first time in 84 years after the maiden games were held.
While football is Nigeria’s most popular sport, with the Super Eagles, Nigeria’s men’s national team enjoying support nationwide, Adigun believes there is still room for frozen-track sports.
“Honestly, we respect the sports in their various respective lanes but we are not competing with football, we are competing alongside them,” she said.
“We are just trying to highlight the other types of talents that are in the country because not everybody is the best football player. The football players that we have now are amazing at what they do, but also they are not bobsledders or skeleton athletes. We are trying to create more opportunities for Nigerians.”
Emeka Enyadike, a broadcaster and the director of Digital Sports Africa, believes bobsled and skeleton could become popular.
“Through social media, we can get it done, and I think [the Nigerian women bobsled team] achieved a bit of it already with what they did in the last Winter Olympics,” Enyadike told Al Jazeera. “The good thing is that with some of these sports, even if we don’t have the facilities for winter, you can train off track and look for sponsorship.
“It can be big in Nigeria.”
On October 1 last year, a new male bobsleigh team was announced, comprising three Nigerians and based in Austria.
The sport is considered more seriously in the diaspora than in the country.
After the recent try-outs, Chisom Mbonu-Ezeoke, the Bobsled & Skeleton Federation of Nigeria spokesperson, told Al Jazeera: “Hopefully once they join the team, then people begin to see that this is not a sport for Nigerians in the diaspora or Nigerians with dual citizenship or American-Nigerians.
“It’s a sport for all Nigerians and we hope that that would get fans aboard ahead of 2022.”
Nigeria, a sub-Saharan country that does not have winters, plans to recruit athletes who may have never experienced snow – according to Adigun, this is a challenge.
“We’re dealing with a sub-Saharan temperature and we are going to deal with subzero temperatures, so it’s going to be difficult to retain people when they hit the cold,” she said.
The plan is to have them learn the technique first.
Adigun, who lives in the United States, and Netherlands-based Akwasi Frimpong, a Ghanaian pacesetter in skeleton who came to help out in Nigeria, are unable to keep visiting Nigeria to train new athletes, so a coaching clinic was organised before the try-outs, with trained coaches mostly from track and field events.
“We’d also set up seminars and educate [the coaches] on the ground here in Nigeria,” Adigun said.
Bobsled and skeleton are expensive sports.
A hi-tech sleigh costs about $55,000 [N19,690,000] and getting team members to train on the ice would be a costly mission.
“Sponsorship is very important,” said Koye Sowemimo, managing director of Temple Sports, an African sport management company.
“The recent development means more funds would be needed.”
While the team made history at the Winter Olympic Games last year as the first Africans to compete in the bobsleigh event, they did not win any medals despite hurtling down ice tunnels at more than 97 kilometres per hour (60 miles per hour). Overall, they were last in the women’s bobsleigh. Jamaica was just behind them, while Germany won.
But it is just the beginning.
“The hope is not only to continue to increase the awareness of the sport in the country but also in the continent and also let people know,” said Adigun, “that we can do this sport, even in Nigeria.”
*Courtesy: al-Jazeera
Tricky EPL outings for Foxes, Spurs
Fresh from their midweek grind in the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup, Leicester City and Everton return to Premier League action with tricky games against two rested sides in Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur.
However, Selhurst Park provides the setting for the stand out fixture of today, with sixth-placed Palace hosting the Foxes which is currently third on the log after churning out some impressive performances under Brendan Rogers.
Under the former Liverpool and Rangers’ boss, the 2016 winners have had a renaissance this term losing only twice in 10 games.
But they face a side, not only rested having not taken part in the League Cup in midweek, but full of confidence following their stunning come from behind draw against Arsenal last weekend.
Only two victories behind the visitors, Palace has also lifted some notable scalps in the name of Manchester United which they beat 2-1 at Old Trafford back in August.
In Jordan Ayew they have a finisher on top of his game, while Wilfried Zaha has always been a tricky customer for many defenders and with both of them currently in form can pose problems for the Foxes.
While Palace was “resting” Leiciester was busy getting the better of League One Burton 3-1 in the Carabao Cup, courtesy of a mainly second-string team, which means that the Foxes should have a decent squad to compete at Selhurst Park this afternoon.
In the second game of the day, Everton will be hoping to carry their Carabao Cup form into a potentially difficult league game against Tottenham Hotspur.
Currently lying in 16th place on the log, the Toffees whose 2-0 win over Watford in midweek, eased pressure on manager Marco Silva, who has led the team to just three wins from 10 in the Premier League, however, know that Spurs will be a different kettle of fish altogether, because Watford, the team they beat, are also in poor form – sitting bottom of the league table without a win.
But then, Spurs has also not had the best of starts, with last season’s UEFA Champions League beaten finalists, currently languishing in 11th place having already lost four times this campaign.
However, in spite of this, the London outfit is still the favourite going into the clash and baring any calamity should be able to leave Goodison Park with at worst a share of the points.
NPPF seeks Sports minister’s intervention
The board members of the Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation has sought the intervention of the Sports minister, Sunday Dare, to save the body from impending disaster as a result of maladministration on the part of its president, Queen Obuh. In a letter to the Sports minister dated October 8, 2019 and made available to our correspondent, the board members of the NPPF also accused their president of mismanagement and ineffectiveness. They highlighted the issues of concern: “After the inauguration of the board in February 2018, the president has always taken unilateral decisions on matters relating to the activities of the board without input from other members.
“To date, no action of the president was ratified by the board before implementation. Activities of the federation come to the knowledge of most board members through public news media, social group platforms e.t.c. “Two glaring examples are the proposed “Abuja 2020 Road to Tokyo Para Powerlifting World Cup” scheduled for February 1 to 8, 2020 in Abuja and the setting up of various sub-committees for the Para Powerlifting World Cup.”
EPL: Bournemouth end United’s three-match winning run
Joshua King’s goal on the stroke of half-time gave Bournemouth their first win since September and brought Manchester United’s three-match winning run to a halt.
United made a positive start after going four unbeaten but their new-found belief seemed to evaporate in driving rain and swirling wind on the south coast.
The hosts gradually got a foothold in the game and former United trainee King struck moments before the break to claim Bournemouth’s first goal in nearly six hours, reports the BBC.
The 27-year-old striker, who scored the winner in Bournemouth’s only previous Premier League win against the Red Devils in 2015, was allowed to chest down Adam Smith’s cross into the box before turning Aaron Wan-Bissaka and volleying between David de Gea’s legs from close range.
The Cherries carried that momentum into the second half and Harry Wilson twice went close to doubling their lead as United struggled to regain the dominance they enjoyed early on.
The late introduction of Mason Greenwood lifted them and the young striker hit the post moments after coming on but United could not prevent Bournemouth securing their first win in six games, which sent them back above the Red Devils to sixth in the Premier League table before the rest of Saturday’s games.
Rugby: S’Africa dominate ragged England to win third World Cup
Wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe scored South Africa’s first tries in a World Cup final as the Springboks out-gunned England 32-12 to win the trophy for the third time and reassert the supremacy of the southern hemisphere on Saturday.
Superb game management, set piece dominance, brutal defense and almost flawless place-kicking looked like being enough to see off an England side that had dismantled the double defending champion All Blacks in the semi-finals last week.
Mapimpi has been in prolific form this year, however, and he showed the South Africans can play a bit with ball in hand too when he finished off a try created by his own chip-through in the 66th minute, reports Reuters.
Kolbe added the second try eight minutes later, skipping past the tackle of Owen Farrell on the wing and racing away to touch down to the delight of the South Africans in the crowd of 70,103.
Flyhalf Handre Pollard had already given the South Africans a clear lead from six penalties and he added the two conversions to take his match tally to 22.
While tactics were as traditional as the dark green Springbok shirt, the team was far more representative of a multi-racial nation than those of 1995 and 2007 and Siya Kolisi is the first black captain to lift the Webb Ellis Cup.
England came into the match with huge expectations after the New Zealand win but only offered flashes of the brilliant all-pitch game which undid the All Blacks last week.
Head coach Eddie Jones, who was in charge of Australia when England won their only World Cup in 2003, becomes the first coach to lose two finals.
Flyhalf Farrell kicked four penalties for England but they were chasing the match all evening and hanging on doggedly trying to contain the rampant Springboks by the end.
The English suffered a huge blow when prop Kyle Sinckler went off with concussion in the third minute leaving their scrum all but uncompetitive against the Springbok pack.
South Africa made the most of the weakness, winning a string of scrum penalties and building a foundation that enabled their wingers to seal the victory in the last 15 minutes.
The Springboks became the first team to lose a pool match at a World Cup and go on to win it, having lost to the All Blacks in their tournament opener at the same Yokohama International Stadium.
Brazil 2019: Australia beats Nigeria 2-1
Australia on Friday edged Nigeria 2-1 in the teams’ final Group B encounter at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 at the Estadio Bezerrão in Brasilia (Gama).
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Noah Botic continued his fine form in the tournament by netting a brace.
Botic scored a goal in each half in what was an intense match with both sides’ enterprising attacking play.
The forward has scored four of Australia’s five goals at Brazil 2019 and he will be a player Morgan will know he can rely on to deliver in the knockout stage.
This was a significant result for the Joeys, not only for its immediate value in securing their qualification to the Round of 16 as one of the best third-place sides, but also for its historical value.
It was the first win for Australia against Nigeria at their seventh attempt in the U-17 world finals.
Already qualified for the last 16, the Golden Eaglets showed the quality and talent they have in their side despite the result.
They were thwarted by an inspired Australian defence led by goalkeeper Adam Pavlesic, who made multiple saves on the evening.
Head coach, Manu Garba will be pleased with his team’s response after going down early.
This was when Peter Olawale, who was making his debut, equalised in the 21st minute with a terrific curled, left-footed shot from the edge of the box.
However, the Golden Eaglets will have to improve on their finishing in the knockout stage as they failed to be clinical in front of goal in a game where they registered 34 shots in total.
Ligue 1: Basement club, Dijon, stuns PSG
Paris St-Germain slumped to their third Ligue 1 defeat of the season as bottom side Dijon came from behind to stun the French champions.
Kylian Mbappe registered his seventh goal in four games with a delightful chipped finish over Dijon goalkeeper Alfred Gomis after 19 minutes.
Mounir Chouiar deservedly levelled for Stephane Jobard’s strugglers deep into first-half stoppage time, reports the BBC.
Jhonder Cadiz then completed the comeback two minutes after the restart.
Mauro Icardi blazed over from close range and Edinson Cavani dragged a shot narrowly wide as PSG failed to force an equaliser.
The shock result sees Dijon, who only survived in Ligue 1 last season by winning a relegation play-off, climb two places to 18th.
PSG, who had won six straight games and scored 17 goals in their last four, lost just five games on their way to winning the 2018-19 title, but Thomas Tuchel’s side have already been beaten three times in the opening 12 games this term.
Unable to establish an 11-point lead on Friday, PSG’s closest challengers Nantes can reduce the gap at the top to five points with victory over Bordeaux on Sunday.
