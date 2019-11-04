News
James Manager floors Uduaghan at Appeal Court
* Also upholds Omo-Agege’s election
The Appeal Court sitting in Benin, the Edo State capital, on Monday declared the Senator representing Delta South senatorial District under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator James Manager as the winner of the 2019 National Assembly polls held in the state.
It nullified the decision of the Delta State National Assembly Election Tribunal that asked for a rerun of the Delta South Senatorial District.
The election was contested by James Manager of the PDP and former governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanule Uduaghan who contested under the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform.
Besides, the appellate court also upheld the election of Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege of the APC whose election was challenged by Evelyn Oboro of the PDP for the Delta Central Senatorial District.
The National/State Election Petitions Tribunal in Asaba, Delta state had in September, in its judgment by Justice O. O Onyeabo ordered INEC to immediately withdraw the certificate of return, issued to Senator James Manager with a view to conducting a rerun election.
This followed the claim by the Petitioner Emmanuel Uduaghan who alleged over voting during the exercise.
But the three-man panel of judges led by Justice Jaro Adamu unanimously set aside the judgment of the tribunal and said the claims by Uduaghan were mere allegations.
News
Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: FG cautions truck drivers not to scuttle project
Worried over by reckless driving, illegal and indiscriminate parking of trucks on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which is currently undergoing reconstruction, the Federal Government yesterday warned truck drivers not to scuttle the speedy execution of the project.
Speaking with stakeholders, comprising members of National Association of Road Transport Workers (NARTW) and National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) at Reynod Construction Company (RCC) yard after Ogere on Shagamu-Ibadan end of the expressway, the Director, Federal Highways Services, South-West, Mr. Funsho Adebiyi, decried the indiscriminate driving and parking by truck drivers, which he said had delayed the reconstruction work on the expressway.
Adebiyi appealed to representatives of truck drivers and owners on the need to cooperate with government for speedy completion of the work, especially the Ogere section.
Besides, he said by December 15, government would see how the contractors would vacate the expressway to allow free movement of traffic during the yuletide.
He also expressed regret over two government engineers working on Oyo-Ogbomosho road, who were knocked down by some truck drivers recently, describing the situation as ‘pathetic.’
He warned against delay in the reconstruction work on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, saying; “If we delay and don’t deliver this road, the money will be transferred to another project, and we will all suffer for it.”
Other stakeholders at the meeting included representatives of Iperu community, government officials, members of the Federal Roads Safety Corps, police, army and TRACE.
Adebiyi said the entire nation now was like a construction site, calling truck drivers to cooperate with government and the contractors to compete the Trunk A road.
“We need to go through this discomfort at this moment to enjoy later. The discomfort may be tough due to volume of traffic, but if we cooperate it will be easy,” he pleaded.
Inside Abuja
A decade of preaching, providing family planning services
Nigeria’s growing population and the need to pay attention to the sexual reproductive health of every woman were issues on the front burner as Marie Stopes recently celebrated 10 years of driving family planning services in the country. REGINA OTOKPA reports
It was a night of glitz, fun and laughter, as staff of Marie Stopes International Organization of Nigeria (MSION), family, friends and well-wishers gathered to celebrate a decade of painstaking family planning campaign in Nigeria.
With headquarters in London, MSION is part of the Marie Stopes International Global Partnership, a social enterprise which operates in more than 37 countries across the globe, providing contraceptives and safe abortion services with a mission to ensure families and women have children by choice, not by chance.
Since the opening of its first clinic in Nigeria in 2009, MSION has made a notable impact impact on the sexual reproductive health of women by changing the pattern of contraceptive use in the country through its continued provision of long acting and permanent contraceptives, especially for women within reproductive age.
In fact, in 2010, about 12,000 women were said to be using at least one method of contraceptive provided by MSION. This figure shot up astronomically to three million by the end of 2018 with majority opting for long lasting and reversible implant method.
This is good news as Inside Abuja checks reveals that every year, about three million people are added to Nigeria’s population estimated to have hit 201 million. Given the burgeoning population in the country, it was most important for proper and increased investment in family planning and an introduction of appropriate and relevant education to ensure people embrace contraceptive use in order to limit the size of their families through child spacing.
To this regard, MSION has shown commitment to delivering high quality family planning services to women across Nigeria by reaching out to women in urban centres, rural communities and hard-to-reach areas to offer contraceptive services. Within the last 10 years, the organisation has reached about seven million women. Also, through its wide range of reproductive health services, over one million unintended pregnancies and over 710,313 unsafe abortions were prevented in 2018 alone.
With so many achievements in 10 years, the organisation didn’t blink in honouring a good number of staff for outstanding performances and for adding value to the lives of women in the country.
However, MSION has lamented that despite its efforts and partnership with government and private healthcare providers in delivering family planning services, about 22 per cent of women who are ready to engage in family planning methods still lacked access to contraceptive methods.
Speaking to Inside Abuja, the Country Director MSION, Mr Effiom Nyong Effiom, advised women on the need to safeguard their health by embracing the use of contraceptives. He stressed that family planning must be seen as a life-saving measure and not a religious or cultural crime.
Effiom said that the organisation was preaching and providing family planning methods to ensure that people could have children because they want to and not because it just happened.
“I could give you a percentile. We found out that about 22 per cent of women of reproductive age, as the last Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey, NDHS shows, desire for a contraceptive method but they are not getting it. So, it is a significant number when you look at that and it means we are failing these women.
“Women must phase their children so that they can recover, be strong and healthy to even contribute to their families. In a case where that spacing is not happening, we are endangering the woman and the family as a whole, because women are the bedrocks of the family. A healthy mother will take care of her family better.
“If your religion quarrels about it – we do not know of any religion that quarrels over it. There is family planning in Afghanistan. Ireland with its largely Catholic faith has made changes. London has also made changes. I do not think it is about religion. It is more of education and information”, he said.
Inside Abuja checks further revealed that besides exposure to unwanted pregnancy, poor sex education is exposing many teenage girls to Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs). According to the 2013 Nigerian Demographic and Health Surveys, (NDHS) in its 2013 report, 23 per cent of Nigerian teenage girls between the age of 15 to 19, were already mothers and five per cent pregnant with their first child, especially those at the rural areas.
Effiom, who stressed that sex education was the right of every girl child, placed more emphasis on the role of mothers in that regard, else, the social media would end up providing the information in a manner that could do more harm than good.
“In traditional society, there is this tendency for people to shy away from educating the girl child on the issue about sex.
“Education is a right that must be afforded to girls. Now, the country has its own guidelines around us but families have a role to play. Giving them information is not bad because if we do not give them the information, the social media will do it.
“I think we should encourage it and at least, we know that those that are informed will not make wrong decisions,” he said.
While calling on government at all levels and international partners to invest more in the area of family planning services, he explained that family planning is not all about population control but the ability to enable women make better choices about their contraceptive right.
“Our mission is to ensure that families and women have children by choice, not chance. Our vision is to create a world in which every birth is wanted. We believe in a world where every mother can enjoy a wanted and healthy pregnancy and childbirth; every child can survive beyond their fifth birthday.”
The Country Director, IPAS Nigeria, Hauwa Shekarau, advised parents still harbouring the belief that their children know nothing about sex to stop deluding themselves.
“The social media age that we are in has given access to almost everything you want so it is better they are taught appropriate comprehensive sexuality education, so they can know how to handle situation. Parents must face reality and stop looking at their children as innocent and know nothing,” she said.
Inside Abuja
Seeking end to violence against women
Women and girls have continued to be at the centre of physical, emotional and sexual abuse in Nigeria. While this is a sad tale, many women are scared of speaking out. REGINA OTOKPA reports on the changing narrative
“No matter how late he comes home, I must prepare a fresh meal for him. No matter how tasty it is, my husband does not eat stale food. I can’t complain because I am tired of being beaten up almost on a daily basis.”
Despite her striking and enchanting beauty, Mrs Udoka Chiamaka (not her real names) who is married with four kids, has been a victim of all sorts of abuse perpetrated by her husband.
Too scared to seek external help, she told Inside Abuja that each effort by her family and husband’s family to change her husband’s beastly attitude towards her had only ended up in more physical and emotional abuse.
Another lady, Veronica Paschal (not real name), has been suffering immensely in the hands of her baby’s father for no just cause. Living together with their two-year-old son, the young man indulges in phone sex with other ladies to her hearing; he starves her, beats and threatens to throw her out at every slightest provocation.
Also, she has refused to seek help. All efforts to get the man’s family’s intervention proved abortive as she tearfully narrated an incident where his mother told her she was not the only woman in her son’s life.
“I was shocked when she said that because this is a woman I used to send money and gifts to while I was working before her son stopped me. I can’t leave him because I can’t return back to my village and start living with my mum. I also will not want to report him to any NGO, police or human rights organisation because I believe he will change,” she said.
These are just tit bits of what most women pass through. Don’t forget that many women are subjected to what can be described as cultural enslavement, sugar coated with the word ‘taboo’.
The society has continued to frown at many activities a woman does in the name of culture while the men actually go scot free. Somehow, society and the African culture made men superior beings over women and thus, rather than treat a woman with love, care and caution, many men believe they can treat a woman in which ever manner they desire and not be faulted for doing wrong.
Worried over the maltreatment meted out at some women in society, the resident pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Akure, Pastor Alex Afolayan, said the increasing rate of violence against women and girls in the country has assumed a worrisome dimension.
At the launch of a book; ‘The Woman, her Worth, Warfare and Winning Weapons,’ Afolayan called on the Church and government at all levels to pay the much needed attention on re-orientating men and boys on the value and worth of a woman.
Afolayan told Inside Abuja that he got a mandate from God in 2014 “to go into the world and teach the word intelligently” about the place of women in the society. He said that “the word is powerful, pure and tolerates no indulgence,” stressing that there was the need to change the misguided perception and mentality the society has for women.
“This book is just to reveal the worth of a woman. Nobody hurts what is precious and that is the missing link; we need to emphasize less on gender violence, rather emphasise on women worth and once that is done, violence will naturally disappear.
“The ignorance of the African setting, the rate of literacy in our environment is very low and people don’t know the woman’s worth. Where violence against women is less, it’s because they understand the value, worth of the woman.
“Many of the violence against women are not reported; many women see it as a right to be bashed which is very wrong and if any woman wants to speak, they say it’s a taboo. So, the society also needs some attention. It’s a serious crime our mentality should be shaped.
“The church is also not doing enough on women issues; more needs to be done. This is an area that needs attention and should be looked into urgently by the church, the government and everybody in society.,” he said.
Chief of Staff to the Deputy Senate President, Dr Otive Igbuzor, who was a guest at the event, maintained that there were a lot of misconceptions surrounding the place and role of a woman in the church.
He explained that although the bible noted that men must love and provide for their family, the contributions of either the man or wife to the family was not a yardstick for disrespect or misbehaviour as by virtue of marriage, they had become one with inseparable roles.
He however enjoined women to submit to their husbands regardless of their high positions in the church or society.
“There are many misconceptions about the place of the woman in the church. The believer of the 21st century is facing a lot of challenges of perception because of the bad eggs supposedly the men of God and what they are doing gives an erroneous impression but this book puts in proper perspective the place of a woman, the role of a woman in the body of Christ, in the family and society.
“Women who think they have more money than their husbands and therefore are misbehaving must retrace their steps, live in harmony with their husband whether the husband has more money or not.
“The basis of life is not money. The amount of money every human being needs to live life is very small money and should not be the basis of relationship. Women should submit to their husbands; men should love their wives. When men love their wives, the wives submit to them and when women submit to their husbands, their husbands love them,” Igbuzor said.
Inside Abuja
Gridlock: Motorists urge FCT to provide alternative route
Motorists plying Lokogoma- Galadimawa road in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have called on the FCT Administration to create alternative roads for commuters to ease the daily gridlock on the road. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the construction of a bridge at the Galadimawa roundabout of the road was causing gridlock during rush hours and on Tuesdone days when a particular church holds its worship. Mrs Bintu Satome, a Civil Servant complained that she gets to the office late almost on a daily basis due to ongoing construction work on the road. “I leave home early everyday but always get to work late.
“I have been living at Lokogoma in the last 10 years but the gridlock caused by the ongoing construction work is embarrassing. I plead with the government to create alternative routes for us. “There are alternative routes at Gaduwa and Gudu that also leads to town, the contractors can also work on those roads to be used as alternatives pending when they would complete the Galadimawa bridge project.’’ Mr Godwin Seruta, a school bus driver, told NAN that he found it difficult to take the pupils to school daily due to congestion on the road. He said: “parents now bring their kids to the school by driving against traffic but yet the children come late to school.’’
Mr Yusuf Mohammed, a senior civil servant, also decried the congestion on the route, complaining that the traffic officials were not doing enough to address the situation. Mr Gora Wobin, the FCT Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), told NAN that the heavy traffic on the road was caused by construction work on a bridge at the Galadimawa roundabout. Wobin said another major cause of the traffic was the activities of some Churches in a garden close to the roundabout. “It’s more hectic on Tuesdays because there are some worshipers who come to the garden to pray, but in other days there is free flow of traffic.
“Issues of religion are something else but I have plans to meet with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman, FCT, to see what can be Tuesdone about it. “When you are controlling traffic, someone might think that you are giving preference but in traffic control, you will give preference to where the traffic is heavy to decongest it faster. “The work too is an issue, assuming this overhead bridge has been concluded, what we are seeing now would not have happened. We would have only been standing here to monitor the excesses of the motorists.’’
News
We’ll resist plots to ban unionism in polytechnics, says NAPS
The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has expressed its determination to resist any attempt by polytechnics in the country to proscribe students’ unionism under any circumstance.
NAPS also made it clear that the authority of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, has not proscribed students’ union over crisis that erupted on campus on Saturday during the stalemated elections conducted by the students.
Addressing a press conference in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, NAPS National Senate President, Comrade Sunday Adekanbi in collaboration with the Civil Society groups, said they had agreed with the action taken by the management of the Polytechnic, suspending election on campus pending when there would be peaceful atmosphere.
The NAPS passed vote of confidence in the management for that prompt action that averted crisis on the day of the election, but said this would not be an excuse for the authority to ban unionism outrightly.
Adekanbi said: “The Polytechnic didn’t ban unionism; it only suspended the election for the sake of peace. The NAPS leadership was on ground to observe the election and we saw how students carried sticks and bottles when they sensed that election has been compromised.”
“But the management did not ban unionism neither did it embargo it, it was only suspended for a while. What Ado Polytechnic Electoral Commission(APECO ) did by allowing over voting to the extent that the votes were more than the numbers of accredited students made the authority to take the action.
“Only electioneering process was embargoed because it was degenerating into anarchy and not unionism. NAPS leadership won’t be a party to such and will not tolerate proscription or banning of unionism in any campus.”
News
Lawan, Gbajabiamila fight for ex-legislative aides’ severance pay
The leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives on Monday waded into the non-payment of severance allowances for legislative aides who served in the 8th National Assembly between 2015 and 2019.
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, met the relevant agencies of government led by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.
Ezrel Tabiowo, Special Assistant on Press to Ahmad in a statement, said the meeting, which was held behind closed doors, was attended by principal officers of the Senate and House of Representatives.
Also present at the meeting was the Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze.
Lawan, at the meeting said the essence was to ensure the payment of severance allowances for legislative aides who worked between 2015 and 2019.
“The tenure of legislative aides employed by the National Assembly Commission and posted to members of the National Assembly is tied to the tenure of the National Assembly.
”Therefore, they are entitled to severance allowance,” he said.
According to Lawan, prior to the intervention by both chambers, the senate leadership had a meeting with the management of the National Assembly and the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).
Lawan said the meeting with RMAFC identified some difficulties on who was supposed to pay the severance allowances to aides who served within the period.
Lawan said: “It is only fair that we give them what is due to them.
“We realise there was need to bring on board for this discussion the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and the National Assembly Service Commission.
“So that we discuss and finalise where the source of the severance allowance for the legislative aides will be.
“And the presence of both chambers here tells us that this is a matter that affects the entire National Assembly.
“All the aides of the Senators and House of representatives who completed their assignment are affected on both sides.
”That is why the principal officers of both chambers are here,” Lawan added.
Principal officers from the senate at the meeting included: Deputy President, of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege; Deputy Leader, Ajayi Boroffice; Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe; Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha; Deputy Chief Whip, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, and Chairman of Senate Committee on Finance, Olamilekan Adeola.
From the House of Representatives were: Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Idris Wase; Deputy Leader, Peter Apatason; Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu; Deputy Chief Whip, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, and Deputy Minority Whip, Adesegun Adekoya Abdul-Majid.
Also at the meeting were the Clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Omolori and directors of the National Assembly Service Commission, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
News
FG gives conditions for reopening borders
The Federal government has given conditions that ECOWAS Member States must adhere to before reopening its border, including that the ECOWAS states must respect the Rule of Origin for imports.
Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affair, made this known on Monday in Abuja while briefing newsmen following an Inter-Ministerial meeting Preparatory to the Tripartite Anti-Smuggling Committee Meeting of Nigeria, Benin and Niger.
He said that the conditions were spelt out by the country’s inter-ministerial committee to protect the nation’s economy by stopping dumping.
Onyeama listed other conditions to include that any import coming into Nigeria must retain its original packaging from the country of origin.
“There should be no modification whatsoever to the packaging on those goods imported into an ECOWAS member state destined for Nigeria.
“So, with the original packaging they must be escorted from the port directly and transferred to the Nigerian Customs Service.
“For goods predominantly produced in ECOWAS Member States, the rules of origin must be certified, so we have to avoid any possibilities of dumping.
“So, if goods are produced in ECOWAS member states, those goods must be in majority produced in those countries or if they are coming from outside ECOWAS the value addition made by an ECOWAS country must be over 30 per cent.
He stated that the standard was for it to be accepted within the framework of the Economic Trade Liberalisation Scheme that ECOWAS countries have to promote trade amongst members.
Onyeama explained that the value addition of 30 per cent was to avoid situations where countries outside the ECOWAS region would merely export goods into ECOWAS member states, repackage as coming from ECOWAS member states with little value addition and exported to Nigeria.
He said that the Nigerian government will absolutely insist on the respect of the ECOWAS Rules of Origin, ensuring that they actually do come from within an ECOWAS member state in large part.
The Minister said that the Nigerian government would also insist on the dismantling of all the warehouses along the common borders within a certain distance from the Nigerian borders.
Onyeama also said on the transportation of goods within ECOWAS and across borders, the Federal Government will henceforth insist on proper recognised packaging of the goods.
According to Onyeama there should be a tripartite meeting with countries sharing its land borders to be convened within the next two weeks to address the conditions.
Onyeama said that the meeting was under the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari regarding the border closure, stating that it was the desire of Mr President that the issues be addressed as quickly as possible.
“Within the next two weeks, a tripartite committee is to be convened and hosted here in Nigeria comprising a delegation, a committee of Benin Republic, from Niger, and from Nigeria.
“Each country will come with the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Finance, the Customs, Immigration and NIA, the security segment.’’
On the free movement of persons, Onyeama added that the Federal Government will now absolutely insist that all persons coming into the country through land borders, must present themselves at recognised entry points.
Onyeama said that anyone transiting through the land borders must have and present recognised travel documents which is an officially recognised passport.
He commended the governments of Niger and Benin for the laws they put in place in their countries to stop the re-exporting of rice into Nigeria.
Also speaking, Comptroller-General of Customs, said that January 2020 reopening of the land borders as reported in some media was tentative.
He explained that the borders would be opened following agreements from the tripartite meeting.
“The issue of 31st January is an operational programme. What we do in operations like this is that you set time for logistics and other tactical requirements.
“So, the issue of 31st January is not a terminal date. If all these things are put together and we reach an agreement, we could even relax all these things before January 31.
“So, it is not sacrosanct, but it is not a terminal date. We can also surpass January 31 and still hold on to what we are doing,” Ali said.
The meeting was attended by Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, Comptroller-General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali (rtd.), and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.
News
Ex-PPMC boss forfeits N2.4bn, property to FG – ICPC
The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) on Monday, said it had secured an interim forfeiture order to seize a whopping N2.billion, as well as properties allegedly linked to former Managing Director of the Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), Mr. Haruna Momoh.
It said the interim order of forfeiture was granted by Justice O. A. Adeniyi of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, to seize the cash and properties located in parts of Abuja.
In a statement by its spokesperson, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, the Commission said investigation had shown that Momoh allegedly abused his position, by using cronies and “shell companies” to divert government funds.
It further alleged that the cash (in foreign and local currencies) was stashed in multiple accounts in four different banks.
The Commission disclosed that the properties likely to be forfeited are Plot 199, Ebitu Ukiwe street, Utako, Nos. 21, 22, 23 and 26 Olympia Estate, Kaura District, Plot 1824, Cadastral Zone, BO7, Katampe, plot 1827, Cadastral Zone, BO7, Katampe and No. 6 Casamance street, Wuse Zone 3, all in Federal Capital, Abuja.
News
Buhari: Politicians, oil companies responsible for tax losses
President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed politicians and oil companies for conspiring over the years to deny the country commensurate revenue from oil production and sales, particularly taxes.
The President said this at the signing of the amended Deep Offshore Act on Monday in London.
He noted that for many years, taxes were kept at the “barest minimum above $20 per barrel.”
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, in a statement, quoted Buhari’s comments at the event.
The President said: “Today is an important day for all Nigerians, but particularly the young generation.
“Today I signed into law the amended Deep Offshore Act. Nigeria will now receive its fair, rightful and equitable share of income from our own natural resources for the first time since 2003.
“In that year oil prices began a steep increase to double, and at times, triple over the following decade.
“All this time Nigeria has failed to secure its equitable share of the proceeds of oil production, for all attempts to amend the law on the distribution of income have failed. That is, until today.
“Rapid reductions in the cost of exploration, extraction and maintenance of oil fields had occurred over these 25 years, at the same time as sales prices have risen.
“A combination of complicity by Nigerian politicians and feet-dragging by oil companies has, for more than a quarter-century, conspired to keep taxes to the barest minimum above $20 per barrel, even as now the price is some three times the value.
“Today this changes. For the first time under our amended law, 200 million Nigerians will start to receive a fair return on the surfeit of resources of our lands. Increased income will allow for new hospitals, schools, infrastructure and jobs.
“Today marks a new and beneficial relationship with our oil company partners; one that benefits all, starting with the Nigerian people.”
News
OML 25: Shell, Belema partnership’ll bring peace in N’Delta – NYCN
The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has expressed the hope that the partnership between Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and Belema Oil Producing Company, an indigenous company in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 25 will bring peace in the violence prone Niger Delta region.
NYCN Vice President (North Central), Amb. Akoshile Mukhtar, in a statement said the renegotiated deal would help facilitate basic infrastructure and amenities to the region, adding that it would create employment opportunities for the youths.
The statement, which was signed by the Organising Secretary, Comrade Abdulrahman Zakariyau, said Nigeria needs peace in the oil producing communities at this time of dwindling economy.
“We commend the peaceful conduct of the host communities during this trying moment and charge them to continue to remain peaceful in all their conduct as better days await them with the reopening of the oil flow station.
“It is worth mentioning, that unlike the violent activism of the past, the youth in Kula Kingdom of Asari-Toru Local Government of Rivers State chose to remain peaceful and embraced dialogue,” the statement added.
It commended the role played by the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari and other critical stakeholders in the reopening of the flow station.
