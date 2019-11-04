‘Judiciary’s independence underpinning protection of democracy’

Awele Ikenwe, who is an indigene of Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, attended University of Exeter, United Kingdom. She was called to Bar in December 2017. JOHN CHIKEZIE met her

Background

My name is Awele Ikenwe and I’m from the “big heart” of the nation- Delta State. I hail particularly from the beautiful & picturesque town of Ogwashi Ukwu, located within the Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state. I received my secondary school education at Redeemer’s International Secondary School, Maryland, Lagos. Following which I proceeded to the Bridge House College, Ikoyi for my A-Levels. I attended the University of Exeter, United Kingdom for my first degree, where I obtained a Bachelor of Laws. I moved back to Nigeria shortly after completing my studies to commence my journey to the Nigerian Bar.

In December 2017, after about a year of rigorous training at the Lagos Campus of the Nigerian Law School, I was finally called to the Bar. I am currently a student member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria and will be inducted into the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, United Kingdom on the 8th of November.

I am a Legal Practitioner with strong interests in Capital Markets, Finance & Company Regulation – essentially, Corporate Law. I am hard-working, passionate and extremely result oriented. Choice of career I didn’t just stumble into Law, as it happens in many cases. For me, it was always going to be Law.

I remember after completing year 9, and having the liberty to select subjects to be studied through the course of my senior secondary years. I recall opting very deliberately to study electives such as Government and Literature, which I knew would be relevant to building a career in Law.

It happened while studying for my A levels too. Interestingly, my mother would always tell me, all the time, that she knew I’d become a lawyer. For career day in nursery & primary school, I would always ask to be clothed in a miniature wig and gown. I was as deeply obsessed as I was intrigued. In fairness till this day, it’s difficult to visualize myself in any other profession. As is very often said, nothing good comes easy. With every venture comes hiccup here and there.

The journey so far In the beginning of my journey, there were struggle days; days when I was ready to throw in the towel and call it a day. Thankfully, through God’s grace, I was able to pull through. Special honour must also be paid here to my incredible mother, Mrs. Regina Ikenwe, who continued to see the light in me, even when I couldn’t. As they say, the rest is history.

The end has definitely justified the means. I think a part of what sparked my interest was an early understanding of the magnitude of powers that lawyers wield. I grew up with and around lawyers- from family members to family friends.

So, I had great opportunities to observe and absorb at different stages of my life the “miracles” that lawyers seemed to perform. First and most importantly, I was impressed by the real changes they were able to effect through the mechanism of the Law. In addition to this was the confidence lawyers seemed to perpetually exude as well as the prestige associated with the profession. It provides a real avenue to create impact. I always used to think to myself: “that’s going to be me some day.”

Pupilage

My very first taste of legal practice was as an Intern at the renowned chambers of Chief FRA Williams in 2016. It was there that I picked up the rudiments of legal research, advocacy and a host of other skills. I also had a short stint in 2017 at Adelaja Oguntimirin & Associates, as part of the externship programme facilitated by the Nigerian Law School. I now practise at the Lagos State Ministry of Justice and hope to keep building on this experience before possibly veering back to the private sector.

I’ll like to acknowledge the input of my outstanding mentors who have all, in separate ways helped to shape my journey. Let me start with Dr. Onyeka Osuji, current lecturer and Reader at Law at the University of Essex, U.K. who taught me while I studied at the University of Exeter. Mr. Ekene Maduagwuna, Mrs. Margaret Ohiowele, Mrs. Isimeme Ojeah, Mr. Olalekan .F. Ojo and Mrs. Omololu Adesina. They say you save the best for the last.

So, I’ll like to specially thank Professor Francis Abayomi Durosinmi-Etti, OFR, the foremost cancer specialist in Nigeria, who, although not a lawyer, believed in my talents and supported my dreams.

Judiciary and its independence Every nation faces its own distinct challenges year in and out, so it is pertinent to state that Nigeria should not be viewed as overly peculiar by virtue of the indelicate predicaments its judiciary faces. Even with that said, it is transparent that the year 2019 has seen the dignity and independence of the Judiciary dragged through the mud. The principle of separation of powers exists for a definite reason and its sanctity must therefore be preserved and respected at all costs. A threat to the autonomy of the Judiciary will surely manifest as a threat to our democracy.

Daily newspaper publications and television stations have been replete with news of one form of undermining of the Judiciary’s powers or the other. A case point is the recent saga created in respect of the impeachment of the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, in which he was impeached by the State’s House of Assembly, despite findings of unproven claims by the panel appointed by the Chief Justice of the State to investigate the anti-party allegations made against him in line with Section 188 (5) of the Constitution.

It is entrenched, and so we know for a fact, that nothing can and should obstruct the supremacy of our Constitution. Every individual, including the first citizen, the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is bound by its provisions. Sections 1(1) reads: “This Constitution is supreme and its provisions shall have a binding force on all authorities and persons throughout the Federal republic of Nigeria.”

