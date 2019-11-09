BREAKING NEWS
JUST IN: Loaded fuel tanker tumbles near MM2 Airport
A loaded fuel tanker heading from the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MM2) towards Ikeja has tumbled.
According to a tweet from the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), the contents of the tanker is presently spilling onto the road.
The area has been cordoned off by emergency responders while efforts are in progress to avert any possible disaster from an explosion.
Motorists are therefore advised to take alternative routes.
More details later…
Dr Ore Falomo, MKO’s physician, is dead
Dr Ore Falomo, the personal physician to the late Chief Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 election, has died.
It was reported that Falomo died in the early hours of Saturday after a brief illness.
More details later…
Maina arrives Abuja court in wheelchair
Abdulrasheed Maina, a former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), has arrived at the Federal High Court in Abuja in a wheelchair.
He was wheeled into the court by two prison wardens.
The court is expected to rule on his application for bail on Thursday, reports TheCable.
APC: No aide of Osinbajo sacked
… Says the media should provide the names
Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja
The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has refuted the allegations that 35 aides of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo have been sacked by the Presidency
The APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who gave the party’s reaction on Thursday, said the allegations were a “media creation”.
He challenged those alleging that the Vice President’s aides were sacked to provide names of those whose employments were terminated.
According to him, nobody has been sacked in the office of the Vice President.
As part of the face-off between the office of President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, it has been reported in various media that the Presidency had sacked 35 sides of the Vice President.
But Onilu insisted: “The media or anybody alleging the sack of the Vice President’s aides should mention one name of those sacked.”
He emphasized that there was no such thing as the story was the creation of the media.
But according to reports the aides were relieved of their duties following the removal of some government agencies from the Vice President.
JUST IN: Building on fire on Lagos island
A building is on fire in the popular Balogun Market on Lagos Island.
Although there is yet no official word on the cause of the fire outbreak, but a number of video posts on social media shows smoke billowing from the burning building on Tuesday morning.
One shot shows that the smoke can be seen from the 3rd Mainland Bridge.
More details later…
Supreme Court dismisses Atiku’s appeal against Buhari’s victory
The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), against President Muhammadu Buhari’s election victory.
The apex court dismissed the appeal on Wednesday after hearing Atiku’s suit against Buhari’s victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.
A seven-man panel of the court held that the reasons for the judgement would be given on a later date.
Details to follow…
Appeal Court sacks Senator Tambuwal, Reps Shehu; orders PDP candidates’ return
The Court of Appeal in Sokoto has sacked Senator representing Sokoto South, Abubakar Tambuwal and Member representing Bodinga/Dange Shuni/Tureta Federal Constituency, Aliyu Shehu, both of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
It ordered the return of the PDP candidates Ibrahim Danbaba for senate and Balarabe Kakale for House of Representatives.
The PDP candidates had filed the appeals against the judgment of the Election Petitions Tribunal which had upheld the elections of Senator Tambuwal and House of Representatives member Aliyu Shehu.
But delivering the judgement Wednesday the judge Federich Oho, said Danbaba and Kakale’s appeals succeeded.
Supreme Court delivers first ruling against Atiku, PDP
The Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered its first ruling against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
Atiku and his party are before the apex court to challenge the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the February 23, 2019 poll.
The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, who leads the seven-man panel of the apex court, in the lead ruling consented to by other members, overruled Atiku and his party’s request that their seven interlocutory appeals should be heard after the main one must have been argued.
The seven-man panel held that it would be unnecessary to hear the interlocutory appeals when a judgment on the main appeal marked SC.1211/2019 would cover the field.
Atiku v Buhari: Supreme Court resumes hearing
The Supreme Court has resumed hearing in the appeal filed by Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar. The Court had earlier stood down hearing in the appeal for 20 minutes.
The seven-man panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed, made the decision to stand down the proceedings to allow Dr. Levy Uzokwu (SAN), Atiku’s counsel, to reach a decision on the procedure of the hearing.
The panel’s stand was that the judgment in the main appeal (with appeal number 1211) should abide on all the other appeals.
This means that there will only be one judgment which will be in the main appeal and it will cover all the others. Counsels for President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC): Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Ustaz Yinusa (SAN) and Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), have agreed to this stand.
However, Atiku’s counsel is urging the panel to allow them to also adopt process in the other appeals (seven in total).
The major crux of the other appeals was that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal struck out some paragraphs in their (Atiku and PDP) main petition, which they said was detrimental to their case at the tribunal.
However, at the resumption, Uzokwu urged the panel to allow all the briefs in the appeals to be adopted.
Uzokwu: “Our application is that the panel should allow all the briefs in the appeals be adopted. At the end of the day, whatever decision is reached, we will abide by it.” CJN: “How many appeals do you have?” Uzokwu: “7, 6 interlocutory and 1 main appeal.”
JUST IN: CJN leads Supreme Court panel on Atiku’s appeal
The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed is presiding over the seven-man panel that will hear the appeals filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the February 23 poll.
Other members of the panel are Bode Rhodes-Vivour, Amiru Sanusi, Uwani Abaji, Ejembi Eko, John Inyang Okoro and Olukayode Ariwoola.
Justice Muhammad and other six members of the panel filed into the courtroom at about 9.09 a.m. on Wednesday set for the hearing.
Atiku and his party are challenging the September 11 judgment of the Justice Mohammed Garba-led Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which affirmed President Buhari’s victory at the polls.
JUST IN: FG to sanitize social media – Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has confirmed that the Federal Government is going to sanitize the social media.
He said the regulation will, however, be in line with global best practices as obtainable in the United Kingdom, Singapore and other jurisdictions.
He said the government has no plans to gag the press or stifle the media as being insinuated.
Mohammed made the clarifications at a briefing in Abuja a few minutes ago.
He said the government will never allow anarchists to take over the nation’s airwaves and media space.
He said: “Gentlemen, since we launched our reform of the broadcast industry, many Nigerians have reached out to us, demanding that we also look into how to sanitize the Social Media space. “I can assure you that we are also working on how to inject sanity into the Social Media space which, today, is totally out of control
”No responsible government will sit by and allow fake news and hate speech to dominate its media space, because of the capacity of this menace to exploit our national fault lines to set us against each other and trigger a national conflagration.
“That is why we will continue to evolve ways to tackle fake news and hate speech until we banish both.
“Therefore, Gentlemen, we once again seek your support for our efforts to banish fake news and hate speech from our media space.”
