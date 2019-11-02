Top Stories
Just in: Suspected thugs attack Oba of Lagos, Obaseki, others
Suspected thugs on Saturday attacked the convoy of Governor Godwin Obaseki, Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu and Chairman, Caverton Offshore Support Group, Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola.
According to reports, the incident happened while Obaseki, others were driving into the Iyamho residence of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole shortly after attending the first convocation ceremony of the Edo University, Iyamho.
Makanjuola was installed Chancellor of the institution at the ceremony. Police sources said they were invited for lunch by Oshiomhole but were attacked by the suspected thugs.
An eyewitness to the fracas said that the Oba of Lagos and the governor had gone to Comrade Oshiomhole’s house to honour the former governor’s invitation for lunch after the ceremony at the university.
News
Nigeria in danger, Mbazulike Amaechi cries out
- Attah, others seek true federalism as Igbo youths mark 20th anniversary
First Republic Aviation Minister and the only surviving Zikst Movement, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attach, on Thursday called for urgent renegotiation of the nation’s constitutional and political foundation in order to save it from further slide to anarchy.
The elder statesmen, who spoke at an event to mark 20 years anniversary of Igbo Youth Movement (IYM), urged the Federal Government to set in motion a process of structural, economic and and political reform to further deaths and economic hardship in the country. Specifically, Amaechi painted a gloomy picture of a country full of danger and fear, where corrupt and criminal elements are in charge; warning that it may sink any day.
The nonagenarian, who described himself as one of the10 surviving freedom fighters in Nigeria, insisted that Nigeria cannot make meaningful progress without true federalism which guarantees resource control. Amaechi, who also received an award of Great Pillar for Consistency at the ceremony, said: “For there to be permanent peace, the country must meet and renegotiate the basis of the union in a fraternal way. “Today, we are living in a country that is full of danger. We are living in a country where there is no peace; today we living in a country where majority live in fear. “Today, we are riding in a ship that may tip over and sink any day.
Today, we are living in a country where rulers refuse to listen to the loud cries of the ruled, today we are living in a country where the rich are getting richer and the poor getting poorer, a country where the corrupt and criminal elements are in control, we are living in a country that is ruled with a constitution that is not the peoples’ constitution,” he lamented.
He said as long as Nigeria is being ruled without the people’s constitution, it is “clear that Nigeria is today ruled as an elected illegality”. On the way forward, the elder statesman noted that, “the leaders of Nigeria, not just politicians alone, must meet in a friendly brotherly atmosphere, objectively look at our past and in a spirit of give and take, see where we have made mistakes in the past, and pronounce forgiveness where necessary”. While stressing that the North by their culture of marrying many wives may have higher number of population, he explained that in “but in a true federation, other factors than population are also considered in order to remain together and peaceful”.
He also named other key factors to consider include main resource of wealth of the country. “Almost all the States in the South are producing the wealth of the country in Oil and Gas for other parts of the country to manage and control the wealth and only move to settle a few chiefs and leaders and share largesse to a handful of militants in a fire brigade attack of a solution awaiting an explosion someday”. “For there to be permanent peace, the country must meet and renegotiate the basis for the union in fraternal way. Those in authority are reluctant or unwilling to meet and find solution.
“The Afenifere, Ohanaeze, Niger Delta and Middle Belt Organisations along with Southern Nigeria Peoples Union, have all met and been demanding a restructuring of the country. These elitist organisations cannot force or compel the powers that be to agree to restructuring when the present position designed and crafted by their military leaders and handed over to them suits their purpose. “The pious resolutions of Ohanaeze/Afenifere and others are like whispering an advice to a deaf ear. Only action, peaceful, non-violent, non-provocative action will force a come together of the leaders and politicians.”
Sports
Chukwueze I can win African Player of the Year Award for Nigeria SOON
He has been touted as the next big thing in Nigerian football and Samuel Chukwueze is living to the hype. In this interview with AJIBADE OLUSESAN, The Villarreal star said his ambition include winning the African Footballer of the Year award very soon.
Most Nigerians know you as a dazzling winger who has a big future with the national team, so who is Samuel Chukwueze?
I am a footballer of course (laughter). I am from Ugba Ibeku in Umuahia North LGA of Abia State. I am the first of my parents’ children; we are two boys and one girl. I attended Government College Umuahia and later finish in Evangel Isiochi.
What does playing football mean to you?
It means life, I enjoy playing the game since I was 5. I had a dream I would be a footballer, I dreamt I would play for my country. I think I was inspired by players like Jay Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, as a little kid, I watched the way they played, I dreamt of being like them and I thank God my dream has come to pass.
How did you start?
I was playing on the streets like every other kid but I joined Future Hope Academy U-8 & U-10 I then moved to New Generation Academy before I joined Diamond Academy from where I was picked for the Golden Eaglets.
Talking about Golden Eaglets, you were the third highest scorer in the competition as Nigeria won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile, it will feel incredible to achieve such feat at a young age….
It is something I cannot even describe; I thank God for that achievement because He crowned our efforts with winning the tournament. We knew we could achieve something in Chile but it was unbelievable we won. I can’t describe how I felt; nothing can be compared with winning something for 200 million Nigerians who were supporting and praying for us.
I scored three goals and I was happy I was able to help the team achieve success. I am proud of my country.
Some of you who won the U17 World Cup, including Victor Osimhen and the likes couldn’t do much in the U-20 category; you didn’t even qualify for the African championship. Despite the setback, how were you able to break into the Super Eagles?
You know, when you are in this kind of situation and you believe in yourself, anything can happen. I never let that setback affect me because I believe in myself. I kept on working hard, training hard and also praying.
What kind of relationship exists between you and other members of your set of U-17 national team?
It’s a very great family because we stayed together like almost four years from the U-17 to the U-20. So, it’s a great family. We even created a Whatsapp forum to chat and have fun amongst ourselves. It’s not about the team, it’s just the spirit of oneness, a family.
Since the retirement of Okocha, Nigerians have been looking for a playmaker that would turn things around for the team. Have the Super Eagles found one in you?
I can’t say that, at least, on my part. Nigeria has so many players, so many talented players who can even play better than me; it’s just the opportunity that they need. Jay Jay Okocha is a legend and I’m learning from him, but I don’t play his pattern. He was a midfielder, and I’m an attacker. You can’t compare me with Okocha because we play different roles.
Your dribbling runs are just like those of Lionel Messi; is it right to say that Messi is your inspiration?
Not at all. I don’t see Messi as my idol, I only see Arjen Robben of Holland as my idol. Every time I watch his video clips. Although he has retired, I still watch his clips to learn from him. Almost every pattern he plays I replicate. When you are learning from an idol, you need to copy everything he does. Although he has retired, I still watch his clips to learn so many other things. I believe one day I will meet him. I was praying to play with him, but he has retired.
How do you feel, being the youngest player among the big boys in the Super Eagles?
I feel happy to play among the stars, it’s a dream come true. Before I used to watch them on TV, and I said one day, I would like to be like them, play alongside with them, even if they are no longer playing for the Super Eagles. But, today, look at me, I’m living my dreams. Sometimes, in training, I watch them and forget I’m part of them. When I later get myself, I would just smile, saying ‘is it me’. It’s actually a dream come true for me.
You scored a goal in the game against South Africa and was even declared the Most Valuable Player of the match, how did that make you feel?
I felt so proud and thanked my teammates who supported me. I didn’t plan to have such a wonderful game, I just wanted to help my team win and I am happy I was able to even score a goal. I want to always do my best to
Last season, you played against Messi in the La Liga for the first time, could you share the experience?
You know how it feels playing against the greatest of all time! It was a great feeling, a dream come true for me. I couldn’t even imagine playing against somebody I’d been watching on TV for how many years in the Champions League, World Cup etc. It was great feeling for me.
You even scored in that game, and you must have felt bad you lost the match.
Yes, that’s football for you. Although we needed the win, in football it doesn’t matter if you win or lose, the important thing is your performance. And thank God we were not relegated at the end.
You’re linked with several offers, is there likely to see a move?
No, for now I’m still a Villarreal player, and I’m just focusing on my football, I don’t know what future holds; I will only keep working.
It’s been awhile a Nigerian player won the Arican footballer of the Year, do you think the current players in the Eagles can claim the award anytime soon?
Winning the African Footballer of the Year award is part of my dream; I know if I keep working hard I can be one of the Nigerian players to win the award. The good thing is that we have players who are very good and I know very soon one of us will
win it.
News
BAYELSA GUBER: PDP printing fake PVCs, APC alleges
Ahead of the governorship election in Bayelsa State, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has alleged that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is manufacturing Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), with the codename’ ‘Biafra Cards.’ The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr. Yekini Nabena, stated this in Abuja in a press statement.
He said: “We are receiving real time reports that the PDP, Governor Dickson and His Deputy Chief of Staff, Mrs. Ebizi Brown, are manufacturing fake Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) codenamed ‘Biafra card’ in the Government House. Some of the manufactured fake PVCs are at the residence of the Deputy Chief of Staff in Odoni ward 8, Sagbama LGA. “Don’t forget that during the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly election in Bayelsa State, only 22 smart card readers out of the 69 stolen by political thugs were retrieved by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
“The PDP and Governor Dickson are planning to configure the 47 smart card readers still in their possession with the fake PVCs which they are currently mass producing. I call on our security and intelligence agencies to urgently carry out strategic raids to stop their illegal operations, retrieve the smart card readers and mop up the fake PVCs which they have codenamed ‘Biafra card,’ Nabena stated.
“The Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, cannot continue to hide under the cloak of immunity to perpetuate the alleged ongoing stealing of state funds and last-minute sale of state assets, election fraud, violence, impunity against Bayelsans. “We call on the President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently direct security agencies, anti-corruption agencies and other relevant agencies to come to the aid of Bayelsans. The Bayelsa-born APC chieftain urged voters in the state to resist the desperate plots of the failed administration in the state to foist the PDP governorship candidate on Bayelsans through rigging, vote-buying and violence.
News
Border closure: Thieves descend on trapped lorry-load of goods
…as traders lament huge loses
•Banks go after debtor-traders
A fresh twist to the impact of the border closure by the Federal Government emerged last night as investigations revealed that suspected thieves have started descending on trapped lorries-load of goods, trapped at some of the major border points across the country, including that of Cotonu, Benin Republic.
Findings by this newspaper revealed that these suspected thieves reportedly took advantage of the continuous closure of the borders to perpetrate the heinous crime, since most of the goods cannot be conveyed to their final destinations. It was further learnt that the development has further heightened fears in the minds of some of the businessmen and women whose goods are trapped at the borders as some told this newspaper that their inability to the transport their goods to their respective destinations had made them incur huge losses and debt.
The traders maintained that the huge losses, which run into millions of naira, had also made some of the financial institutions, which obliged them loan facilities, to run their businesses prior to the border closure, to now resort to running after them, since most of them have defaulted in the repayment of the money borrowed to execute such businesses.
The Federal Government had on August 19, announced the closure of all land borders across the country to help check the increasing incidences of smugglings of “prohibited goods and services” across the country. The action, according to the government, is to assist it, among other reasons, check the smuggling of rice, cars, petroleum products, human trafficking, and other goods which are being smuggled from neighbouring countries, especially Benin Republic among others.
While the government order is receiving mixed reactions among Nigerians across the country, statutory agencies saddled with the task of checking these arbitrary practices, such as the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), appear to be discharging the presidential directive with all sense of responsibility. There were reports of remarkable improvement in government’s revenue profile, according to the NCS helmsman, Col. Hammed Ali (rtd), who said his agency was raking in close to N5 billion on a daily basis, while others on the divide, such as the manufacturing sector believe the effect of the border closure was impacting on their businesses with the sum of N2 billion been lost every day since the action commenced.
However, Saturday Telegraph gathered further that the inability to get the true identity of the suspected thieves had made the whole issue complex, thereby aggravating the lamentations of these traders, who argued that the continuous closure of the borders further impoverish them since their goods are stuck at the borders.
One of the traders, who deals on tomato pastes, sugar, butter, vegetable oil among others, told Saturday Telegraph that as at the lost count, most of his goods which were trapped at the Seme border, have been stolen since there were no security checks for the trucks. The trader, who could not stomach his disdain and frustration, said he was at a loss as to the next line of action, given the fact that he was hugely indebted to a micro-finance bank, which availed him with a N15 million loan facility.
“I am finished. The bank I obtained loan from is after me. Every minute, my telephone rings and the next thing I hear is when are you paying our money. I didn’t envisage this,” the trader, who pleaded anonymity, told this reporter. He added: “ Our goods that trapped at the border are being stoln by thieves who take advantage of the situatin to further inflict pains on us. Even if the borders are opened today, it may take a long time before some of us recover and that is if some will ever reover from this mess.”
Collaborating this, another trader who identified herself simply as Mrs. Oluyomi, said about 120 bags of rice, which were supposed to have been ‘transported’ to her in Ijeshatedo, were stuck at the border but what baffled her was that when she called to know the state of her goods, she was told the bags (rice) had been stolen with only 15 bags left.
On hearing this, she said she didn’t know when she collapsed even though she is hypertensive and diabetic and a widow with five children with the last child aged four. According to her, she is using a the popular Micro- Finance scheme to run the business, which has already cast doubt on her ability to be able to offset the huge debt or not.
“Everyday, I sit at home to bemoan my fate. What is the net thing to do…I do not know? Even though the goods have been stolen, how will I repay the debt is what I don’t know,” she lamented. However, the case of one Modupe Ilori, which appeared to be more pathetic as she told Saturday Telegraph that she collected a loan facility to buy goods worth over N80 million from Cotonu, barely one week before the borders were closed. She noted that the goods were yet to be delivered to her, courtesy of the border closure. “They (bank) are after me.
The bank, which gave me the loan has started chasing me to collect its money. I just don’t know what to do,” she cried out. While these traders appear helpless in the wake of the development, investigations by this newspaper revealed that these traders have resorted to “spiritual” campaign to the appropriate authorities to look into the issue with a view to addressing the challenges that have stalled the re-opening of the borders.
A concerned trader, who identified himself simply as Shehu told Saturday Telegraph that the huge debts incurred by these traders would have a spiral effect on the economy as most of the goods may lose the economic value. He added that, “should we continue to hurt ourselves in the name of border closure when the economy is in tatters? What is the market value of the policy? To me, this is not addressing the real issue the way it should be.”
News
Apprehension as army begins ‘Operation Show Your ID card’
There is apprehension and palpable fears across the country, following the nationwide kickoff of the Operation Positive Identification (OPI) by the Nigerian Army, a procedure that would compel all individuals residing in the country to produce on demand, their means of identification.
The operation, which began yesterday, and expected to last till December 23, is aimed at fishing out fleeing Boko Haram insurgents and other terrorists as well as some illegal immigrants, who had infiltrated the masses. Some communities across the country yesterday witnessed the presence of military personnel and other security agencies as a result of the procedure, just as many Nigerians were of the opinion that the operation will curb incessant attacks on villagers by suspected Fulani herdsmen. However, despite the fears of harassment being nursed in some quarters, Saturday Telegraph gathered that people have been going about their normal duties unmolested, as seen by our correspondents across the country.
But a source in the Nigerian Army told one of our correspondents that the exercise was not meant to be a nationwide operation, as there are plans to concentrate on a few troubled spots. According to the high ranking officer, the ‘stop and identify yourself’ show would be carried out at strategic locations to curb the activities of terrorists towards the yuletide. When probed on the logic behind the announcement of a countrywide operation, the General explained that the broadcast was to intimate people of what to expect and also to prepare the populace ahead of any eventuality.
“I am sure you are aware that it is done at strategic levels, and that is why I said we should just leave it at that. I don’t want you to quote me for anything. It is something that is being handled at the strategic levels. The situation here is just that if anything happens, it will cause tension”, he explained.
North: No sign of operation
In some parts of the North, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and Jos, the Plateau State capital, people were seen freely going about their normal businesses, but not without apprehension. Though the presence of the military is not new to the people of Plateau State, there is no indication that the military hasstarted the operation in the state, as some citizens kicked against the exercise, saying identification of citizens is not the prerogative of the Nigerian Army.
An indigene of Plateau State, Mr Nenfort Gowon, while querying the rationale, said: “are the soldiers not the ones we see daily harassing Nigerians without provocation? With this new order, abuse is imminent. I think the immigration service, police and the DSS are in better position to carry out this high level profiling and not the army”, he said Another indigene of the state, who gave his name as Makut Adams, said the decision by the Nigerian Army to require people to move about with legitimate means of Identification such as National Identification Card, Voters Registration Card, Drivers’ License and International passports, is unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.
“This decision violates the rights of Nigerian citizens to freedom of movement as encapsulated in Section 41 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as Amended”, he said. In Niger State, there was no extra military presence to what was obtainable as people went about their daily routine, though the Nigerian Army had on Thursday launched an operation code named ‘Ayem Akpatuma 2′ to curtail the security challenges. Also in Benue State, the Nigerian Army yesterday launched an operation to combat all forms of criminality, especially kidnapping, armed banditry, cultism and communal clashes in order to allow law abiding people go about their activities freely as the yuletide season approaches.
At the flag-off of the second phase of Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in Makurdi, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Buratai, said the public are expected to go about their legitimate duties and to pass information about criminal activities to security agencies. Buratai, who was represented by the Chief of Logistics of the Nigerian Army, Major General J.I Unuigbe, said the exercise was been conducted in conjunction with other security agencies operating in the state. He said the code of conduct and rules of engagement of the personnel have been drawn up for the exercise to guide the conduct of the troops throughout the duration of the exercise.
“Troops are therefore, expected to conduct themselves in the most professional way that is expected of all Nigerian military personnel,” he said, warning that the army won’t condone human rights abuse by the troops that involved in the exercise. Governor Samuel Ortom lamented the level of criminality in the state that led to the killing of over 73 people early last year as well as Catholic Priests in later part of the that year.
The governor who spoke through his deputy, Benson Abounu, noted that even though the issue of insurgency has been put in the past, there is resurgence of kidnapping in the state which he described as a “dead devil criminality which put victims in terrible trauma.”
Ortom, who urged the troops that would be engaged in the exercise to “deal ruthlessly and comprehensively with the criminals”, expressed optimism that the phase two of the Election Ayem Akpatuma will tackle frontally, the issue of kidnapping that has taken the centre stage in the state. “Deal with these criminals ruthlessly and comprehensively, you have the authority of the governor that you can go ahead and do this because that’s the only way that we can have peace of mind.”
South: Unnecessary, antipeople
In the southern part of the country, places like Rivers, Lagos, Onitsha and Asaba witnessed usual hustling and bubbling activities with commercial and vehicular movements on the increase. There was no clear evidence of ‘stop and search’ routine across the states as residents were seen going about their normal business transactions.
However, the speculation that the military exercise may have started rented the air, forcing residents to go about with their ID cards, even as some of them maintained that the operation was anti-people and unnecessary since the country was not in anarchy.
A human rights activist, John Onyema, who urged Nigerians to reject democracy in military toga, also queried the modus operandi of the operation. “Are we in a state of war? The exercise is uncalled for. The military should allow citizens to go about their lawful duties without fear of being harassed or intimidated.
They should restrict their exercise to the troubled and seized Boko Haram towns. How do you differentiate a criminal from a law abiding citizen? I don’t think it is by show your identity card that you detect a criminal.” In the same vein, a member of the Market Woman Association at the popular Ogbeogonogo Central Market in Asaba, Madam Chinwe Aniamaka, said the Federal Government should make its intention known over the exercise and stop militarizing the land. She said: “is that the solution to Nigeria’s economic quagmire? Why are the leaders always chasing shadows and leaving the substance? A kidnapper, armed robber and terrorist will surely identify themselves and go, but the poor masses will be the casualties of the exercise”, she lamented. In Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, there was no unusual presence of soldiers, but there were regular military checks on major roads by the military and police who requested for people’s means of identification.
A resident of the state, Mr Olawale Jemilehin, argued that scanty presence of soldiers is an indication that the military’s OPI is being carried out in border areas, as such, there won’t be much presence of the soldiers within the metropolis. He said: Ekiti is not a border area. Probably that is why there is no heavy presence of the military. It is just the usual checks by security agents, people are going about their normal businesses. On its part, Adebayo Samuel, who resides close to a major checkpoint, said the OPI is a waste of efforts and an untimely program:
“At a time when the Nation is busy fighting Insurgency and all forms of insecurity across the land, I would have expected the government or the military to focus more attention on curbing insecurity in the land, rather than deploying soldiers from the warfront to the streets to cause apprehension among the populace”, Adebayo said. Also, Kenneth Adolf, in his response, said the program is anti-people and an infringement on the provision of rights of citizens to free movement. Noting that exercises such as this can only be a appreciated if taken to the border areas, Adolf advised that the military should re-strategise to ward off uncontrolled movement of illegal immigrants to the country. Adolf said: “It is very surprising to note that government could exhibit such level of ignorance, wickedness and callousness. This is an attempt to imprison and padlock citizens”, he stated. “To think of deploying soldiers among civilians, when citizens are still groaning under the closure of borders, is an ill thought”, he said.
‘Shun politics, redeem army’s image’
A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), has however urged the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, to ensure that Nigerian soldiers were not dragged into politics, in order to redeem its image. This, they said, would also enable the army to concentrate on its war against terrorism in the country. The group, after submitting a letter of petition to Buratai, said the nation’s territorial peace was under threat, as such the military should be galvanised from political manipulations, so that it could muster the required force to compact terrorism and banditry. Leaders of the group, Deji Adeyanju, Ariyo-Dare Atoye and Adebayo Rapheal, in the petition warned that unless Nigerian Army stays away from politics, the damaged image would get worst. They also urged the army to resist every attempt by politicians to taint its image during the forthcoming Kogi and Bayelsa states gubernatorial elections.
The petition reads in part: “As we approach the Kogi and Bayelsa states gubernatorial elections, we believe it is paramount to remind the Ni-gerian Army that its involvement in the 2019 general elections left indelible scars and traumas in the hearts of most Nigerians. “Reports by local and international observers documented how the deployment and involvement of the Nigerian Army in the elections led to widespread voter intimidation, voter apathy, and electoral violence. “It is equally important to remind the Nigerian Army that it has been helped to ward off pressure being mounted by politicians to get involved in our elections, with several court judgements, which between 2003 and 2015 emphatically declared the deployment of soldiers during elections in Nigeria as completely unconstitutional and illegal.
“It is against this background that we wish to strongly urge the Nigerian Army to jettison all plans to deploy soldiers for the forthcoming Kogi and Bayelsa States governorship elections. This should mark a turning point for the Army to regain the trust of Nigerians.
“We believe that history will look favourably on the Nigerian Army if it chooses to honour the Nigerian constitution by refusing to be a tool in the hands of politicians, and refusing to deploy our gallant troops during the forthcoming governorship elections. “The Army is already overstretched with several internal operations and it should be saved from political distractions. The Police are adequately prepared to deploy officers for this election as they did during the general elections. If the police could adequately deploy its officers to 36 states during the elections, it won’t have any challenges in just two states – Kogi and Bayelsa.”
OPI approved by Buhari, says Buratai
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Tukur Buratai, has however justified the exercise, while revealing that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the ‘Operation Positive Identification’. Buratai said this when he appeared before the House of Representatives committee investigating the operation. Buratai, represented by Usman Muhammed, Chief of Civil-Military Affairs said the President and Minister of Defence are in support of the operation saying the exercise, first launched in the north-east in September, is being extended nationwide to intercept Boko Haram insurgents who had relocated from their enclaves to other parts of the country.
He, however, denied claims that the operation would involve deployment of troops into communities across the country saying it is an intelligence-based operation to intercept insurgents and other “criminal elements” relocating from the north-east to other parts of the country.
News
INSECURITY: One feared dead as youths attack police checkpoint in Delta
Four policemen attached to the Delta State Police Command have been attacked by irate youths at a check-point in Asaba, the state capital, at Bonsaac Junction, along the Asaba/ Onitsha Expressway. The victims were said to have sustained injuries of various degrees and currently placed on life support at an undisclosed hospital within Asaba.
This is the third of its kind in the past one year within Asaba metropolis. In the previous attacks, two policemen were killed and their rifles carted away. The youths, armed themselves with machetes and other dangerous weapons, swooped on the policemen during their stop and search routine For fear of the unknown, residents flee the area after the four service guns of the policemen, including two AK47, were forcefully snatched from them. It was gathered that one of the policemen died of bleeding as they were being rushed to the hospital for treatment.
The panic the incident generated in the locality forced armed police operatives to raid the area as they arrested many youths An eyewitness said: “We don’t know what triggered the crisis. The hoodlums, numbering 11 (Eleven) used machete on some policemen and the policemen were rushed to the hospital through the assistance of residents of the area. One of the victims was in serious coma as he was bleeding profusely.”
The source confirmed that they snatched their guns. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onowakpoyeya, in Asaba, yesterday said she was yet to receive the details of the attack.
News
Buhari, Obasanjo, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, others eulogise Mobolaji Johnson
President Muhammadu Buhari, his predecessor, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday extoled virtues of first military governor of Lagos state, Big-Gen. Mobolaji Johnson who died on Wednesday.
Mobolaji Johnson, who was the first military governor of Lagos state between 1967 and 1975, died in Lagos after a brief illness. He was 83.
In their condolence messages, Buhari, Obasanjo, Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu described Mobolaji Johnson as not only a gallant soldier but an incorruptible, detribalised and humane public officer with an enviable track record.
Buhari said “as the first governor of Lagos State, which was then the Federal Capital Territory, President Buhari affirms that Brigadier-General Johnson laid a solid foundation for the development of infrastructure in the state and provided a good framework for the civil service.”
Obasanjo in a statement described Johnson as an incorruptible, detribalised and humane public officer with an enviable track record.
Obasanjo said: “He (Johnson) was highly respected by his peers and revered by his subordinates for his sound knowledge of the Public Service and wealth of experience in the civil service matters.
“He left behind an impeccable record of incorruptible leadership, a legacy of forthrightness, thoroughness and unwavering commitment to public good. I recall that he was a pillar of trust and an iconic reference point when in 1975 the Murtala/Obasanjo’s regime embarked on a clean sweep of the morally-bankrupt public service.”
Tinubu described him as a statesman and true father of Lagos.
He said: “Brigadier-General Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson who died on Wednesday at 83 was an important national statesman and one of the true fathers of Lagos.
“First military Governor of Lagos, Johnson embodied the true spirit of Lagos. He served Lagos with dedication and determination. He contributed immensely to the state, developing the civil service. His tenure in Lagos also witnessed the building of major infrastructure in the state.
“Johnson made laudable contributions to the unity of the country as one of those who fought for Nigeria’s indivisibility. A committed nationalist, he laid the foundation for the development of the Federal Capital Territory as the first administrator of the former Federal Territory of Lagos in 1966.”
Also, Lagos governor, Sanwo-Olu said: ‘‘Although General Mobolaji Johnson has gone to be with his Lord and Creator, the memories of great accomplishments he left behind will linger on forever. One remembers how the late General Johnson’s administration worked with other seasoned professionals to establish five Government Colleges and Housing Estates, which were commissioned by the then Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, within one year of his administration. This, to me, is the hallmark of service and has remained a benchmark for successive administrations in the state.’’
News
Senate President assures of speedy passage of CoE bills
P
resident of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, promised that the apex legislative chamber would expeditiously pass the Colleges of Education Amendment Bills.
Lawan gave the assurance when chairmen of councils of Colleges of Education paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the National Assembly complex, Abuja.
The chairmen had appealed for the intervention of the Senate for a speedy passage of the amendment bill to the Colleges of Education Act of 1986 and a repeal of enabling law of the National Commission for Colleges of Education.
He said: “We are going to give very expeditious consideration of these two bills. We will work on that. Let me assure you on behalf of my colleagues that the National Assembly is well positioned. We are in this together to ensure that the Colleges of Education perform optimally”.
He also said that the bills, when passed and assented to would raise the bar in the quality of teachers produced yearly by colleges of education across the country.
“The Colleges of Education deserve the amendments to bring them at par with the universities and polytechnics,” Lawan added.
According to him, the Colleges of Education, as a sub-sector in tertiary education in the country, occupy a very significant and important position in having to produce teachers for basic and secondary levels of education.
Lawan, therefore, assured the group of the willingness of the National Assembly to ensure that the Colleges of Education Amendment Bills were passed when re-introduced.
Reacting on the issue of low funding for colleges of education across the country, Lawan explained that the problem was not peculiar to them, noting that other sectors were also facing similar problem of inadequate funding.
He, however, assured them that the National Assembly was mindful of the needs of the colleges of education, saying that the lawmakers would do everything possible, particularly for the 2020 Appropriation year to get as much revenue as possible to fund the budget.
“Let me also take this opportunity to urge you as chairmen of councils of Colleges of Education to continue to pursue those policies that will make the colleges more productive and more functional.
“We are facing serious challenges of shortage of qualified teachers. We need our colleges of education to produce teachers that are qualified.
“We should work hard to ensure that the products that come out are those that can help in building the foundation of our education,” the Senate President added.
Earlier, the Leader of the delegation of Chairmen of Councils of Colleges of Education, Alhaji Lawal Bukar, said the purpose of the visit was to seek the intervention of the National Assembly on the Colleges of Education amendment bills.
He said that the law regulating colleges of education in Nigeria, which was enacted in 1986, required an amendment to address issues such as the age of retirement of the staff of the colleges of education, the tenure of principal officers, and tenure of council members.
“The amendment for Vice Chancellors of Universities is five years. We demand that provosts should also be five years instead of four years as it is now.
“The tenure of members of council in the universities is four years, but that of the colleges of education is three years.
“We want a Repeal of the Act to have the National Commission for Colleges of Education. It is expected to be a body that will supervise the academic standards of Colleges of Education.
“If it is repealed, it will be called the National Commission for Teacher Education, so that all the teachers can be under one umbrella,” Bukar said.
News
Supreme Court Judgement: Nigeria’s judiciary has been sabotaged, undermined by cabal – Atiku
P
residential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has accepted, as a democrat, that the judicial route he took to challenge the outcome of the election has come to an end.
The former vice president said his spirit has not been broken by the verdict of the Supreme Court. He, however, noted that a funeral is at hand.
Atiku, in a statement he personally signed, however, said whether justice was done in his petition was left to the Nigerian people to decide.
He stated that the judgement was part of democratic challenges Nigeria faces as a nation.
“As a democrat, I fought a good fight for the Nigerian people. I will keep on fighting for Nigeria and for democracy and also for justice.
“I thank all Nigerians who have stayed the course since the commencement of trial in the petition on the February 23 presidential election,” Atiku added.
The former vice president noted that only God is infallible, recalling that “it is said that the Supreme Court is not final because it is infallible, but that it is infallible because it is final.”
Atiku regretted that “Nigerian judiciary, like every estate of the realm, has been sabotaged and undermined by an overreaching and dictatorial cabal, who have undone almost all the democratic progress that PDP and its administrations nurtured for 16 years, up until 2015.
“Can Nigeria continue like this? Recently, former United States Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, averred that Nigeria had rolled back the democratic gains she made in 2015.
“When democracy is rolled back, the economy, the society and the judiciary will not be far behind.
“Today, the nail has been put on the coffin and the gains we collectively made since 1999 are evaporating and a requiem is at hand.
“In a democracy, you need a strong judiciary, a free press and an impartial electoral umpire. Nigeria has none of those three elements as at today.
“One man, one woman, one youth, one vote, should be the only way to make gains in a democracy. And when that is thwarted, the clock starts to tick.
“Two and a half millennia ago, Sophocles said ‘If we are to keep our democracy, there must be one commandment: Thou shalt not ration justice.’
“Nigeria will do well to observe this warning.”
He regretted that he has to disappoint those who thought they have broken his spirit, adding that he was too focused on Nigeria to think about himself.
“The question is not if I am broken. The question is if Nigeria is whole?
“This is not a time for too many words. It will suffice for me to remind Nigeria of this: we are an independent nation and we are the architects of our fate.
“If we do not build a free Nigeria, we may end up destroying her, and God forbid that that should be the case.
“I was a democrat, I am a democrat and I will always continue to be a democrat. May God bless Nigeria,” he prayed.
News
Nigeria, U.S. trade hits $5.21bn in eight months
N
igeria and the United States recorded $5.21 billion bilateral trade between January and August this year.
The Consul General, US Consulate in Lagos, Ms Claire Pierangelo, disclosed this during the 2019 International Investment Conference yesterday in Lagos.
The event, organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), was themed; ‘Promoting Investment, Connecting Businesses.’
Represented by Ms Christine Kelley, US Commercial Attache, Pierangelo said that the U.S. saw a lot of opportunities in Nigeria, adding that $8.3 billion was recorded as trade in 2018.
She commended Nigeria for improving in its ranking on the World Bank Ease of Doing Business index, saying it foresees more improvement in the economy.
According to her, to sustain flow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Nigeria, government should maintain an open dialogue with international bodies, improve its regulatory environment, policies and infrastructure.
She urged the business community to hold government accountable on some of its policies, saying that many U.S. companies were affected by some of government’s policies.
Pierangelo said that such policies sent a warning signal to many U.S. investors, thus scaring them away from the country.
According to her, policies such as 43 items on the banned lists and the dairy sector, is a concern to many investors.
She urged the government to take logical steps and adopt roadmaps that would enable it boost sustainable economic growth.
Pierangelo likened investment to water flowing only along easy paths, saying that addressing the challenges of the business environment would unlock more investment opportunities for both countries.
Also, Dr. Bongo Adi, Senior Lecturer, Department of Economics and Business Intelligence, Lagos Business School (LBS), noted that Nigeria moving 39 places upward in the Ease of Doing Business ranking was impressive and its best since 2011.
He, however, said that attracting FDI had not matched the achievement, saying the country had about $9 billion FDI inflow in 2011 which had dropped to less than $2 billion in 2018.
Adi said that government should work on policies and initiatives that would allow its improved ease of doing business ranking translate to increased FDI inflow.
Earlier, Mr. Babatunde Ruwase, President of LCCI, said that the country was in dire need of investment to advance and transform the economy.
“Investment helps to create jobs, diversify the economy, grow government revenue and improve the welfare of the people,” he said.
Ruwase said that Nigeria’s recovery from recession in 2017 had elicited calls for policies that would support sustainable growth and development.
“Steps have been taken and policies put in place to ensure the revamping of the Nigerian economy through the promotion of industrialisation and non-oil export for sustainable economic recovery,” Ruwase said.
According to him, to sustain the recovery, there must be added drive for domestic and foreign direct investment, promotion of non-oil exports and continued efforts at improving the ease of doing business in the country.
Ruwase said it was critical that government provided the enabling environment, address security challenges and improve regulatory framework to encourage investment in the country.
Commenting, Mrs. Lola Akande, Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperative, said that the state was poised to strengthen public-private partnership that would aid business and economic growth.
She said that the government was committed to policies and initiatives that would enhance investment and partnerships toward transforming the economy of Lagos and Nigeria.
