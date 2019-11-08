Kalu: I’ve been vindicated, I’ll do more for masses

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has declared that the affirmation of his election by the Court of Appeal, Owerri Division has vindicated him.

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal had ordered a rerun in some areas of Abia North Senatorial District.

But speaking on the court verdict yesterday, Kalu stated that the decision of the appellate court has laid to rest all doubts about his landslide victory in the February 23, 2019 election.

The former governor re-assured Nigerians of his unwavering and determined efforts in advancing the cause of the people.

While admonishing Senator Mao Ohuabunwa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other politicians in Abia State to join hands with him in driving development across the state, the Senate Chief Whip cautioned his supporters, associates and party faithful to be wary of their utterances and actions.

He said that all hands must be on deck to work collectively for the betterment of Abia North Senatorial District and Abia State at large.

In a statement released by his media office yesterday, Kalu expressed appreciation to the incorruptible members of the appellate panel led by Justice Stephen Adah for maintaining their integrity for the sake of Nigeria’s nascent democracy, noting that the rule of law must be upheld and respected at all times.

The Senator equally commended stakeholders and members of the APC for their unshakable loyalty to the party, stressing that the APC will continue to grow from strength to strength.

He said: “As we rejoice today, following the affirmation of the victory of our party, the APC, in the February 23, 2019 National Assembly election in Abia North Senatorial District, I urge our party members, loyalists, supporters and other stakeholders not to engage in any verbal and physical attack with our opponents.

“We have been vindicated by the appellate court and we shall continue to sustain our exemplary qualities, which are anchored on the ideals of the APC.

“The time is now to consolidate our achievements thus far, with a view to doing more for the masses.

“Let us come together, regardless of party affiliation, to find lasting solutions to the challenges facing our people, especially the down trodden in our communities.

“All efforts must be harmonized to drive sustainable growth and development across Abia State.

“Politics should be seen as an opportunity to serve and unite the people and not a tool for disharmony and social vices.

“Over the years, we have been provoked and we have been attacked by our political rivals.

“However, because of our ideals, we have been law-abiding citizens for the sake of nation building.

“With the verdict of the Court of Appeal, it is clear that justice can be delayed, but not denied.”

Kalu, who has initiated various social investment programmes, including free medical services to indigents, interest-free loans to petty traders, free transport scheme, education scholarship scheme and free agricultural seedlings to farmers in Abia North Senatorial District, promised to sustain his humanitarian gestures across the country.

Like this: Like Loading...