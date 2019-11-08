Kebbi to improve corps members’ living condition

Kebbi State government yesterday appealed to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state to be patient as the state government was working hard to ensure the completion of the renovation of Dakingari NYSC camp in the state

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu made the appeal while addressing newsmen shortly after the swearing in of 1,800 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1, 2019, corps members, which took place at the Dakingari NYSC Camp in the state capital.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Ismail Yombe Dabai, said the contract had been awarded and that the contractor would soon be mobilised to site.

He assured the corps members of their security the state was a peaceful place to live in, urging them to be law abiding during and after their service year.

In his remarks, NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Barde Usman, said corps members would be given the opportunity to serve in the various committees set up for the smooth running of the camp.

Usman said: “I believe I will give corps members a practical experience in administration and a chance to contribute to decision making that affects them.

He commended Governor Abubakar Bagudu for his support, notable among which was the on-going renovation of the orientation camp, the planned upgrade of camp facilities and the capacity of the camp.

Like this: Like Loading...