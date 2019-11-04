Sports
Kienkas rule AIICO tennis at Ikoyi Club
ports Administrator and former International Tennis Federation badged umpire Godwin Kienka and son Kalada Kienka were in superlative form as they both won in different categories of the AIICO Singles Tennis Championship.
The competition which ran for one week witnessed interesting matches across the categories at the Ikoyi Club 1938 tennis courts.
Kalada defeated Nishant Abbi 6/4, 6/1 in the final of the Men’s Group A Singles event decided at the weekend. Abbi gave a very good account of himself but his efforts were not enough to stop rampaging Kalada from emerging champions.
In the veterans Singles cadre, senior Kienka, Godwin, also beat Akpaso Edet 6/4, 4/2 (scratch) to complete the double for family.
“It is not a new thing for us winning together. Tennis runs in our blood in the family and we are looking forward to record more wins in the days ahead,” Godwin said at the weekend.
Sedan Dada had a tough time in the Men’s Group B singles as he defeated Emeka Azinge 4/6, 7/5, 10/6 to emerge champions while in the Ladies singles, Falase Clara defeated Maryann Chuks 6/3, 6/1 to emerge tops.
Chairman of the Ikoyi Club Tennis section, Bimbo Okubena, expressed joy over the overall standard of the tournament.
Okubena said: “We had fun at the AIICO Singles Tennis event and we expect better tidings towards the end of the year.
“The club players are already getting better because we have had three tournaments under six weeks now. I am happy with our progress made so far and I thank AIICO and all other sponsors for keeping faith with us.”
Sports
Eaglets eliminated from FIFA U17 World Cup
Five-time champions, Nigeria bid bye to the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup finals in Brazil after losing 3-1 to late bloomers Netherlands in their Round of 16 clash in Goiania in a match that finished in the early hours of Wednesday in Nigeria.
The Dutch lost their first two matches of the competition and only got into the knockout stage thanks to their 4-0 defeat of USA in their final group phase encounter, while Nigeria topped Group B following wins over Hungary and Ecuador and shock defeat to Australia.
The Golden Eaglets’ untidy habit of conceding early in their games proved ill –advised this time, as Sontje Hansen scored in the fourth minute and then followed up with two more goals to render Olakunle Olusegun’s goal from a blistering shot in the 12th minute of no effect.
A game of very high intensity at the Estadio Olimpico was decided by tactical awareness, silky skill, economic football and good organisation, with the Eaglets doing most of the running but failing to get their passes right in the critical zone. They were also guilty of wayward shooting.
After Olusegun cancelled Hansen’s first goal, the Nigerian youngsters had themselves to blame for Hansen’s second, which arrived no thanks to sloppy defending of a free kick in the 15th minute. A poorly cleared ball fell at the feet of the gifted Hansen at the edge of the box, and he let fly a rasping drive that goalkeeper Daniel Jinadu had no answer to.
Oluwatimilehin Adeniyi got a poor touch on the ball from Ibrahim Sa’id’s cross in the 22nd minute and a stinging Sa’id shot was parried by the Dutch goalie 11 minutes later.
In the second half, Charles Etim’s good shot in the 54th minute only rattled the Dutch goalkeeper, and four minutes later, Akinkunmi Amoo should have done better when he had only the opposing goalkeeper to beat.
Coach Manu Garba introduced Divine Nwachukwu and Ibraheem Jabaar while withdrawing Peter Olawale and Sa’id, but Nigeria could find no way back into the game in the manner they did against Hungary and Ecuador in their first two matches.
Rather, 11 minutes from time, the Video Assistant Referee spotted a handball by Clement Ikenna as Nigeria defended another Dutch onslaught, and Hansen swept the ball past Jinadu for Netherlands’ third goal.
Sports
Nasarawa SWAN makes case for implementation of sports law
he Sports Writers Association of Nigeria Nasarawa State chapter, has expressed the hope that the Nasarawa State Sports Development Fund Law 2013 which was initiated by the newly-appointed Commissioner of Sports and Youth Development,Othman Bala Adam, will push for the implementation of the law this time around.
A press release signed by SWAN chairman in Nasarawa state, Cheke Emmanuel, and made available to sportswriters yesterday in Lafia,the state capital said the implementation of the law will not only turn around the fortunes of sports alone, but will argument government spending on sports sector giving the objectives of the law.
SWAN decried neglect of implementation of the law by the immediate past administration in the state, hoped that as the initiator of the law, the current sports commissioner, Bala will push for the implementation of the law for the development of sports in the state.
SWAN believes that the implementation of the Nasarawa State Sports Development Law 2013, will provide opportunity for the much-canvassed funding of sports from corporate organisations, philanthropists, public and private individuals, donor agencies and Non Governmental Organizations to contribute to the fund for the development of sports in the state.
While congratulating the newly appointed commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Othman Bala Adam a.k.a boss, SWAN pledge it’s unalloyed support to him to succeed in his assigned duties.
Sports
Nwakali set to be officially unveiled by Huesca
igerian international, Kelechi Nwakali will officially begin his reign at Spanish side SD Huesca later this month after the midfielder’s application for a work permit reached advanced stages, AOIFootball.conm can confirm.
The 21-year-old joined the Spanish outfit on a free transfer from Arsenal last summer but was made to wait after plenty of setbacks in his attempt to secure a work permit to enable him play in Spain.
Nwakali, who is now with Nigeria’ U-23 team preparing for the 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers in Egypt, will however join Huesca officially later this month after both the player and club representatives meet to conclude all terms involving the transfer.
The news will be welcomed by the former U-17 World Cup winner who has been left frustrated with the turn of events regarding his club’s future, having failed to play any competitive club game since March this year.
Nwakali will, however, be tasked with the responsibility of leading the Olympics Eagles on Saturday when they file out against Ivory Coast in their first match of the AFCON U-23 qualifiers in Egypt.
Sports
Amapakabo sure of good outing in Egypt
ead coach of Nigeria’s U-23 side, Imama Amapakabo, has said his boys will not disappoint Nigerians by ensuring they pick one of the Japan 2020 Olympics tickets when action commences at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The Dream Team VII will begin their quest for a ticket when the take on Cote d’Ivoire in their first game at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Saturday afternoon.
They will also face Zambia (Tuesday, 12th November) and South Africa (Friday, 15th November) at the same venue.
Speaking from the team’s training camp in Ismaila in Egypt, the former Rangers tactician said he was confident of a good outcome.
“The players have been working very hard and that is a positive point. They are looking forward to the tournament with a lot of enthusiasm and confidence,
“We are also happy to have most of the Europe-based squad members with us already. That allows time for good planning, bonding and team building,” he said
The Olympic Eagles are expected to depart Ismailia for Cairo on Thursday, and will stay in Novotel Hotel.
Sports
Fernerbahce targets Musa in Jan transfer
uper Eagles Skipper, Ahmed Musa is on the radar of Turkish Super Lig giants Fernerbahce for a possibly January transfer.
The Turkish side are said to be interested in Musa and a deal to price him away from his Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr is already a topic of discussion in the board room.
The Yellow Canaries are ready to splash the cash in January transfer window and reports from Turkish paper AKSAM revealed that coach Ersun Yanal sees Musa as a good addition to his attacking option.
The reports went further to reveal that Fenerbahçe had contacted President Ali Nassr’ president Ali Koç, to a potential January deal for the striker.
Musa returned to action following a serious injury and played a part in Al-Nassr thrashing of Abha – at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.
Musa was not available in Super Eagles last two friendly games with Ukraine and Brazil, but has been included in the squad that will tackle Benin Republic and Lesotho in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this month.
Sports
GOtv Boxing Night Mini: Real One vows to disfigure opponent’s face
est African Boxing Union lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, has boasted that he will Disfigure the face of Ola Adebakin, his opponent at GOtv Boxing Night Mini on 16 November.
Their eight-round lightweight bout is one of the five scheduled to take place at the Rowe Park Sports Complex at Yaba, Lagos.
Speaking in an interview yesterday, the WABU champion, renowned for his flamboyance, said Adebakin will become unrecognisable to his family and friends after the fight, as he would messed up his face for good.
He expressed confidence that his unbeaten record will remain intact.
“I heard Adebakin has been boasting. No problem. By the time I’m through with him, his family and friends won’t recognise him. I will redesign his face,” he said.
Oladosu commended the sponsors for the new event, noting that it will help Nigerian boxers get tested and earn more fights in order to enhance their career records and gain the attention of regional and international boxing bodies to compete for regional and international titles.
Other bouts for the event include a national welterweight challenge between Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion, and Dennis “The Range” Mba; a national cruiserweight challenge between Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi and Tunji “Germani” Olajide; and a national light welterweight challenge between Waheed “Showmax” Shogbamu Semiu “Jagaban” Olopade.
There is also an all-female clash as Cynthia “Omo Bobby” Ogunsemilore will take on Omowunmi “Mummy’s Pet” Akinsanya in a national super featherweight challenge.
Sports
Ruiz Jr reveals knockout punch against Joshua ‘from God’
nthony Joshua’s conqueror United States born Mexican Andy Ruiz has made a stunning revelation ahead of his epoch-making rematch bout with the Nigerian slated for December in Saudi Arabia.
The Mexican champion had met for a face off press conference with Joshua in September donning a big Mexican hat and chewing some words at the British born pugilist.
Ahead of his rematch, the world champion has opened more lids on what transpired between him and Joshua at the press conference.
He said he told the Briton that his seventh round knockout blow was a ‘punch from God’ and he should expect another. “I said ‘it was a punch from God. I had been praying and wishing for this opportunity my whole life,” the 30-year-old Mexican said.
“And I took advantage of it,” Ruiz Jr concluded. Ruiz stunned the boxing world in June 2018 after deposing the British-Nigerian pugilist of his WBA, IBF & WBO championship in a fight he came as an “over-weight” underdog.
Recently the Mexican proved to the world that he was up to the champion tag after he was seen helping a stranded driver push a car in what has been described as a show of strength.
Sports
U-23 Eagles’ll qualify for Olympics – Obuh
ormer junior team coach, John Obuh, has stated categorically that the National U-23 team has what it takes to qualify for the Olympic Games as they continue their final preparation for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Speaking with New Telegraph, the Akwa United coach said with the quality of players at the disposal of the coach, Imama Amapakabo, they will get one of the three tickets available for Africa.
Obuh said the arrival of the foreign-based players to beef up the team should be enough to get the needed results.
“We have what it takes to qualify and I know definitely we are going to make it especially having more foreign based players in the team,” he said.
“We saw what they did during the qualifiers and by now the chemistry in the team should be good ahead of their opening game this weekend.
“They have been together for a while now and the technical crew should be able to get the right tactics and formation to help them achieve results.”
Meanwhile, Obuh has advised the coach of the team, Amapakabo, to try his best and manage the team very well.
The former Kwara United coach said he had confidence in the technical crew to get the best out of the team.
He added: “The coach must find a way of managing them very well because we have a lot of quality players in the team and I am confident of them getting one of the three tickets.”
The Olympic Eagles will kick off their title defence on Saturday November 9 at the As-Salam Stadium in Cairo.
The national U-23 team departed Nigeria last week as they perfect strategies ahead of the defence of the title they won four years ago in Senegal.
Nigeria are in Group B alongside Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa and Zambia and will hope to qualify for the final four while also picking one of the three tickets allocated to Africa.
Sports
Champions League: Juve set to maintain unbeaten run
uventus heads into their Champions League match against Lokomotiv Moscow as the only team in Europe’s top 5 leagues who remains unbeaten, but they’ll need to perform better than their first match against Lokomotiv if they hope to keep it that way.
The first match against Lokomotiv was nearly an absolute disaster for Juventus. It took an incredible second half brace from Paulo Dybala to take them from losing 1-0 at home to claiming all 3 points and remaining atop Group D. Since then, Juventus has continued to play poorly, skating by against Genoa and Torino and drawing against Lecce. In spite of their recent poor play, Juventus remains the top team both in Serie A and in their Champions League group.
Lokomotiv Moscow’s performances since the match against Juve have also left quite a bit to be desired, but they have actually been punished for their poor form. In the two matches since these two teams met, Lokomotiv lost 3-0 at home against 10th place Spartak Moscow and then drew 1-1 against 11th place FC Ufa. Those two matches dropped them from the top of the table to a tie for 2nd place.
A good performance against Juve could really change their fortunes going forward and would make them the frontrunner to head to the Europa League after the conclusion of the group stage.
Juventus finds themselves in a similar situation to the one they were in against Torino. Giorgio Chiellini is still unavailable, but Adrien Rabiot returns from his suspension (although it’s unlikely he plays much of a role here). The rest of the squad remains healthy, which means we should see Juve in the 4-3-1-2 formation once again.
Sports
No room for excuses, says Bayern’s Kimmich
ayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich said there was no room for excuses from his side now coach Niko Kovac has been sacked as they look to make a fresh start under interim manager Hansi Flick in the Champions League at home to Olympiakos.
Kovac was sacked by the Bundesliga champions after their shock 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday which left them fourth in the table, four points behind leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach.
“We must pull ourselves together, we have no alibis anymore. An excuse from the coach no longer exists,” Kimmich told a news conference on Tuesday ahead of the Group B match against the Greek side, who they beat 3-2 away two weeks ago.
Bayern have had a far smoother ride in the Champions League than in the Bundesliga and they lead Group B with nine points from three games, knowing a victory on Wednesday will seal their place in the Champions League last 16.
Caretaker coach Flick revealed he will start veteran players Thomas Mueller and Javi Martinez against Olympiakos and said one of his priorities was to correct the team’s defensive problems.