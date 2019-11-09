Sports
Kinetic Sports thanks sponsors after Copa Lagos success
Kinetic Sports Management, the organizers of the annual Copa Lagos beach soccer event, has sent out words of appreciation to all its sponsors which include FCMB, Pepsi, Bet- King and Eko Atlantic for their enormous financial and material support that had seen the 8th edition of Copa Lagos live up to its high standards; delivering on its promises to fans and all comers with lots of excitement compared to previous editions.
Copa Lagos 2019 saw FCMB, Pepsi and BetKing doing so much to enhance the match day experience of fans with lots of fun and excitement at their separate experience centres at the Fan Zone with side attractions not limited to performances from top artistes, games, food and lots of other exciting events to keep their guests and fans dancing into the wee hours of the night.
Over the last 8 years, Copa Lagos has grown to be adjudged as a world-class event and placed on the map of global tourism through the merger of beach culture and lifestyle.
The Management of Kinetic Sports is determined to ensure that Copa Lagos meets the social and economic values for all stakeholders.
Copa Lagos 2019 saw the Teranga Lions of Senegal clinching the beach soccer diadem for the second time ahead of the host Nigeria, with three straight wins against Brazil 5 – 4, Nigeria 5 -2 and England 3 – 2 to amass a total of nine points.
Sports
EPL: Chelsea up to second after Abraham, Pulisic sink Palace
In a game of defence versus attack, Chelsea needed their striker to rise to the occasion. They needed ruthlessness in front of goal. They needed Tammy Abraham to stay calm after a difficult first half, to be ready when his moment arrived.
Fortunately for Frank Lampard, Abraham has not allowed his head to drop once this season. The 22-year-old has a long way to go before he is held in the same regard as Didier Drogba and Diego Costa but there is no doubt that he is on the right path, reports theguardian.com.
Crystal Palace did not allow him a single sight of goal during the first half but Abraham was nerveless when he finally shook off Gary Cahill and James Tomkins early in the second half.
The positives flowed for Lampard. He picked Chelsea’s youngest starting XI in the Premier League but they dealt maturely with Palace’s spoiling tactics. Abraham’s 11th strike in all competitions set them on their way and Chelsea, whose starting XI had an average age of 24 years and 88 days, cemented their position in the top four thanks to Christian Pulisic’s fifth goal in his last games.
Chelsea deserved their sixth consecutive league win, even though they were confronted by a familiar conundrum during a frustrating opening 45 minutes. They have struggled to take their chances at home this season and this threatened to become a grind against opponents with no intention of taking part in an open game. Palace made their intentions crystal clear from the start and their defensive organisation ensured this was nothing like Chelsea’s breathless draw with Ajax on Tuesday.
With Jorginho serving a one-game suspension, Lampard needed N’Golo Kanté and Mateo Kovacic to set a brisk tempo in midfield and there were promising signs for the hosts during the early stages. They zipped the ball around impressively, pinned Palace back and their full-backs, Emerson Palmieri and Reece James, were given the freedom to operate as auxiliary wingers.
Eager to make an impact on his first league start, James stormed down the right inside the first minute before sending in a cross that Vicente Guaita had to tip behind for a corner and the opening goal should have arrived when Willian surged forward before freeing Pulisic on the left. The winger should have taken an early shot but he decided to dance around Joel Ward and while he beat the right-back with a sharp piece of footwork, his final touch took the ball close to Guaita, allowing the Palace goalkeeper to smother his dink.
Chelsea craved an early breakthrough. Palace played with little ambition – Wilfried Zaha had few opportunities to run at James on the left – and their combative approach infuriated the crowd. Roy Hodgson’s players were quick to put themselves about, committing 12 fouls before the break, and their defiance was summed up by Cahill, determined to impress against his old club, making a heroic block to deny Willian when Guaita diverted another cross from James into the Brazilian’s path.
Yet Chelsea rose to the challenge presented by Palace’s negativity, taking the lead with a splendid goal in the 52nd minute. The outstanding Kovacic darted inside from the left and jabbed a pass to Willian, who carved Palace open with a superb flick to Abraham. Level with Palace’s back four, he took a touch before calmly placing a low finish beyond Guaita.
Sports
Club drops, fines player for missing penalty
Senegal’s Mbaye Diagne has been dropped and fined by Belgian side Club Bruges for missing a penalty as they lost 1-0 to Paris St-Germain in a European Champions League tie.
Club Bruges coach Philippe Clement explained the punishment was because Hanas Vanaken was the designated penalty taker and not Diagne.
Substitute Diagne was fouled for the penalty but his tame spot-kick was easily saved by PSG keeper Keylor Navas, reports the BBC.
“He’ll not appear in my selection for our league match in Antwerp on Sunday,” Clement said at a press conference on Friday.
“And I will decide in coming weeks or months for a possible return to the team. There’ll also be a very heavy financial penalty.”
Club Bruges are currently third behind PSG and Real Madrid in Champions League Group A with just two points but are leading the Belgian top flight.
Diagne has featured in six of Bruges’ 13 league games so far this season, netting four goals.
Sports
Eaglets get nothing as NFF dispatches players
…players owed bonuses, allowances
The Golden Eaglets returned from Brazil last night following their elimination from the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup and the players’ woes were compounded as the Nigeria Football federation did not give them a dime as they were sent home.
Our correspondent reliably learnt that the players and their officials were dumbfounded after they were told to go to their respective destinations without getting any money from the NFF.
The players had hoped their winning bonuses and allowances would be cleared upon their arrival from Brazil but sources in the team informed our correspondent that they were thoroughly disappointed when the officials of the NFF only promised to get back to them. Saturday Telegraph reliably learnt that the players did not get a dime during the tournament in terms of allowances and bonuses despite winning their first two matches.
A source told our correspondent that it was so surprising that the NFF did not give the players money in Brazil despite the fact that the sports ministry provided enough funds to clear their bonuses and allowances up to the final.
“The ministry gave the NFF money for the competition; the minister personally facilitated the provision of the funds so that the kids would be comfortable during the competition but many of us were shocked when the NFF failed to give them money and told the players they would reach out to them later. “Most of the lads would have been stranded but for the intervention of some individuals, I don’t want to mention their names, who helped out,” the source reliably told our correspondent.
Sports
Lagos Women Run will keep growing –Coordinator
Coordinator of the Lagos Women Run, Tayo Popoola, has declared that the annual event will continue to grow owing to the enthusiasm of women towards the race. This year’s event, which is the fourth edition, holds today and is expected to feature more than 10,000 runners which follows the tradition of higher participants since the inaugural edition in 2016.
The starting point for the 10km race is Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, with the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, as end point.
The Lagos Women Run, Popoola stated, has been serving as platforms for the female gender to excel in sporting activities, develop healthy lifestyle and as well boost their total wellbeing.
“The event is getting more popular especially among the women who see it as their own; more people particularly women are looking forward to the race with excitement, she told Saturday Telegraph Popoola, a former Nigeria international (taekwondo) and also a former board member of the defunct Lagos State Sports Council, added that modalities for a hitchfree event had been put in place.
“We are set for what promises to be the best as we are keen to maintain the tradition of improving from the previous editions.” The winner of the race will get a cash prize of N750, 000, the second place finisher will get N500, 000, the third-place winner will receive N300, 000, while the fourth to the 10th finishers will receive N100, 000 each.
Sports
FIFA U-17 World Cup fallout: Oparaku bombs Manu Garba
…says poor coaching cost Eaglets in Brazil
…wants players monitored ahead U-20
Ex-international, Mobi Oparaku, has blamed the ouster of the country’s U-17 team, Golden Eaglets, from the ongoing U-17 FIFA World Cup on poor coaching and lack of technical depth.
Speaking with our correspondent, Oparaku said the coach went with a bunch of good individual players without teaching them how to play as a team.
It would be recalled that the Golden Eaglets lost 3-1 to Netherlands in their round of 16 game played in the early hour of Wednesday, November 6.
They had earlier came from behind to claim a 4-2 win over Hungary in their opening game and repeated the same feat in their second group game after they stormed back from one goal down to record a 3-2 win over Ecuador. The lost their last group game 2-1 to Australia despite recording 34 shots, with more than 12 of them on target.
Oparaku lamented over the poor performance of the team identifying poor instructions from the technical crew as bane of the team. Oparaku, who was part of the 1993 winning squad to Japan insisted that there was no cohesion in the team as many of the lads played without proper tactical direction.
“There wasn’t any build up play, the technical crew didn’t use their team well,” Oparaku said.
“They picked up a bunch of good, individual talents, brought them together and there was nothing like team building, everybody was playing with his individual skills, showcasing himself and not for the country. Everybody was just playing what he thinks he can play to score a goal, not team work.”
Meanwhile, the current Heartland of Owerri Team Manager has urged the Nigeria Football Federation not to let go of the players as they are full of talents and should be promoted to the U-20 team, the Flying Eagles.
Oparaku said with a good coach, the players will blossom into better stars that would help the U-20 team excel in the nearest future and also make it to the Super Eagles.
He added: “They should elevate the players to the U-20, offer them good coaching crew that will impart football knowledge in the players so that when they are playing everybody will be enjoying their game because it’s not about what they want to play but what the coach wants them to play.”
Sports
Liverpool vs Man City: Klopp, Guardiola in battle of supremacy
…Coaches bank on super strikers for points
Players are supposed to be the main actors in Sunday’s English Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester City but the spat between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola has heated up the atmosphere ahead of the tie and fans will be keen to see who have the upper hand at the end of hostilities at Anfield. The rivalry between Manchester City and Liverpool is quickly starting to manifest itself as a clash of th EPL’s two best coaches.
For three years, Klopp and the enigmatic Guardiola have kept it respectful and civil.
There has been nothing like the toxic enmity which infused Spanish football when Guardiola and Jose Mourinho went head to head as the main men at Barcelona and Real Madrid – and it is unlikely there will be. But Guardiola’s jab at Sadio Mane’s penchant for hurling himself to the ground this week was met with Klopp’s riposte about tactical fouls, and a staunch defence of his player.
At the final whistle on Sunday, these matters will be resolved by a back-slap and a handshake, no doubt. The two managers have met six times since Guardiola arrived the Etihad Stadium in 2016; the results have been even as they have both won two matches and drawn twice.
Klopp’s side could go nine points clear at the top of the table if they are victorious, so it’s no wonder the encounter is seen as a potential title decider. Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has played down the significance of the trip to Merseyside but must know deep down that anything other than a win will represent a significant psychological blow to his players.
The Spaniard surely has the weapon to get the result at Anfield; forwards Raheem Sterling and Sergio Ageuro have been lethal this term. The England’s winger has scored impressive seven goals for the Citizen while the Argentine has put away nine goals in just 10 games. Mane is at the centre of spat between the two coaches and the Senegalese is becoming the most dangerous player for the Reds after he scored six times in 11 matches.
He has stolen the attention from Mohamed Salah who hasn’t done badly this term so far.
The Egyptian has also scored five EPL’s goals with three assists. Klopp is expecting an exciting tie when he said, ” It’s a big game; two really good teams. Good news it is at Anfield, that is cool. Floodlights. Big game. We will see, everything is on a plate, so nobody hides. We cannot only be offensive but if we are not brave versus Man City we have no chance. We have to create.
“Our positioning must be perfect all the time again, protection must be perfect. We really try to adapt to what the opponent is doing and make sure they cannot. It can lead to other things. “It’s possible it could be 0-0 like last year, even with all these things. Depending on the formation, maybe you can’t be as creative or offensive (as normal).”
Sports
NPFL/LaLiga U-15: MVP experiences LaLiga, trains in Malaga
2019 NPFL/LaLiga U-15 Tournament Most Valuable Player, Peter Joel, has returned from his LaLiga training in Spain. Joel who helped his team, Delta Force FC, to a third place finish at the 2019 edition of the tournament earlier in the year, travelled to Malaga, Spain last month where he trained with the Malaga C.F youth team.
As part of the trip, the player was able to enjoy very closely the Malaguista team and toured the La Rosaleda stadium and the city of Malaga. This trip which is the first time an NPFL U-15 player visits Spain, reinforces LaLiga and NPFL’s commitment to develop grassroots and juvenile football in the country.
Since its inception in 2017, the tournament has seen over 900 players participate and has also presented the opportunity for over 200 youth coaches to be professionally trained. “It has been my desire to play in Europe and it was a dream come true to have this experience,” Joel said on arrival.
“Although I spent a short time with the team, I learnt a lot and developed my skills especially in terms of my tactical and positional play. “I also enjoyed exploring the beautiful city of Malaga and since I returned, my wish is to become a legend of Malaga CF.” Speaking about the initiative, La- Liga Delegate in Nigeria, Guillermo Perez Castello appreciated Malaga C.F for giving Joel the opportunity to nurture and develop his talent.
He said: “We hope that this platform continues to enable as well as encourage other upcoming youngsters across the world to pursue their football dreams.
“We are once again delighted to have the opportunity to help in developing young talents across Nigeria. This country is very passionate about football and we will continue to aid its development through our partnerships particularly with the NPFL.” Also commenting, Chairman of the League Management Company, Shehu Dikko, expressed excitement with the outcome of the tournament and the impact it is making on young Joel footballers in Nigeria.
Sports
CHAN miss will propel us to Olympic Games ticket –Ndah
Nigeria missing out of the next African Nations Championship (CHAN) after losing 4-3 on aggregates to the Sparrow Hawks of Togo, with fans has continued to generate controversy players and coaches for the loss with some asking for the team to be disbanded. However, there are some positives taken from the game especially the 2-0 home victory at the Agege Township Stadium where some of the players used the opportunity to announce themselves.
It has been difficult for a player playing in the Nigeria Professional Football League to make it into the Super Eagles apart from the home-based team, not to mention a player playing in the Nigeria National League, the second-tier league in the country.
The case was however different with Remo Stars’ defender, Olisah Ndah, who has been the mainstay of the National U-23 team getting set to take on Cote D’Ivoire later on Saturday (today) at the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. Ndah has been part of the U-23 team defence since the qualifiers and covered himself in glory in the game against Togo. The lookalike of former Cameroon captain, Rigobert Song, who wears dreadlocks, said missing CHAN would propel them to success in Egypt.
Speaking with our correspondent, Ndah said they have been working so hard since camp opened in Abuja before moving to Ismaila where they finalised preparation ahead their opening game.
As one of the six home-based players that made the final selection for the U-23 AFCON, Ndah expressed his happiness while also promising to justify his inclusion in the team. “It was a great moment for me and also big opportunity to serve my country because there are so many good players out there but I was happy to make the final squad to Egypt,” he said.
“It has been work and work for us even when we were still in Nigeria before coming to Egypt for the final phase of the preparation. “In Egypt, we have been training twice each day so as to get aclimatised. It has been a little bit cold in Egypt but I am sure it is going to work in our advantage. We are Nigerians and always adapt to any situation. It is going to work to our advantage I am sure.” Immediately after the team secured a goalless draw against Cameroon in a friendly game during the week, the 21-year-old walked up to his lookalike, Song, who is currently the coach of Camer oon U-23 team to take a snap shot making people to ask questions if they are brothers.
According to the defender, the spirit in camp is high and the technical crew have been doing a great job to prepare them for the task ahead. He said they are targeting one of the three tickets allocated to Africa for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Speaking further he said there was nothing like home-based or foreign-based players as they are all working hard to achieve a common goal; the Olympic Games ticket.
He expressed his trust in the team to get the ticket while assuring Nigerians of the players’ total commitment to the task at hand. Nigeria are the defending champions of the U-23 AFCON after emerging winners at the second edition of the championships in 2015 while winning the bronze medal at the Games proper. He added that they want to get the win against Cote d’Ivoire in their opening game to set the tone for the remaining games of the competition.
Ndah added: “I can say cat- egorically that we are ready for the game. It is going to be our first game and we have to start on a good note so as to be able to achieve our goal of securing the ticket to the Olympic Games.
“Yes I’m positive we can get it, we just have to put in our best in all our games and continue to work together as a unit. “The camp has been so lively and I can say we are all eager to go and play the first match of the competition. Like I said before, the game against Cote d’Ivoire will definitely show how far we are going to go and a win will take us closer to our goal of qualifying for the Olympics. “We are like one family in camp.
We don’t see ourselves as home-based or foreignbased, we are a team, working to achieve one goal which is to qualify for the Olympics. “The technical crew has been amazing, they continue to push us each day while also giving us motivating words to lift our spirit. Sometimes when you are down as a player, the coaches are there to make us happy.” On the opening game on Saturday, the former Delta Stars defender said the confidence is high in camp and they cannot wait to get on the field of play.
He however expressed disappointment at missing out of the CHAN as it would have afforded him opportunity to showcase his talent to the world. Ndah said with the CHAN miss, they cannot afford to miss Olympics hence their decision to take all the games as final. “It was a sad day for all of us (after losing on aggregates to Togo) because we put in a lot for that game, especially the second leg that was played in Lagos, but we have to take it in good faith and move forward.
“We have been telling ourselves that after missing that championships, we cannot afford to miss the Olympics, so we are going all out to right the wrong of missing out of CHAN. We have to make Nigeria proud by getting one of the tickets to the Olympics.” The U-23 Eagles are in Group B alongside Cote D’Ivoire, Zambia and South Africa, with their opening game against the Ivoirians on Saturday.
Sports
Nigeria seek to defend U23 AFCON title in Egypt
Nigeria U23 team will seek to retain their U23 AFCON title in Egypt as they battle for a ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics football event. The 2019 U23 AFCON will be played between November 8 and 22.
Nigeria won the last edition in 2015 and will be looking forward to lifting the trophy again in Egypt. Coach Imama Amapakabo will be banking on as many as 15 foreign-based professionals complemented by six players from the domestic league to succeed in Egypt.
Nigeria are drawn in what looks like an evenly balanced Group B alongside Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa and Zambia. Some of the stars for Nigeria include former Golden Eaglets captain Kelechi Nwakali, U23 captain Okechukwu Azubuike, who led the team to victory in Senegal four years ago and Orji Okwonkwo, who shone in the Major League Soccer (MLS) this year. Azubuke, Ndifreke Effiong and Sincere Seth featured at the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil, where Nigeria won bronze medal.
However, preparations have again been chaotic with players threatening a pay strike to press for the payment of allowances and outstanding bonuses from the qualifiers. Group A has the hosts Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana and Mali.
It won’t be an easy ride for Nigeria as Cameroon, who last featured in Olympic games football event at Beijing 2008, are eager to return, while Ghana, the first Africa team to win an Olympic football medal at Barcelona 1992, are looking for a ticket to play at the event since Athens 2004.
The competition kicks off today with the hosts Egypt and Mali doing battle.
Sports
MFM to consolidate opening day victory at home
After securing an away victory against Heartland on the opening day of the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League season, MFM FC of Lagos will be looking forward to consolidateing with a win against FC IfeanyiUbah. While MFM secured their three points away, their opponent this weekend was victorious against Adamawa United, making the two teams, early leaders of the league.
After the departure of Fidelis Ilechukwu, their coach of so many years and some of their key players, MFM was expected to struggle but the away victory has boosted their morale as they seek to finish well on the table at the end of the current campaign. It might be early days yet but the morale is high in the camp of the Olukoya Boys as they return to the Agege Township Stadium where they will have the full support of their fans.
Speaking with League Rendezvous, MFM coach, Tony Bolus, said the fans should come out in their numbers on Sunday to watch good football. “With the type of football we want to play this season, there is no way the players are not going to function,” he said.
“I am assuring the fans of good football and total victory against FC IfeanyiUbah on Sunday. We want to consolidate on the victory against Heartland.” Former league winner, Plateau United, are currently top of the table after just a game and the coach, Abdul Maikaba, has said they are working hard to maintain the position till the end of the campaign.
Preparing for the game against Jigawa Golden Star, Maikaba said they are not going to take their opponent for granted. The former Akwa United coach said the newly promoted side are a good side and they have to play them with all seriousness.
He added: “They defeated and eliminated us from a pre-season championship in Kano, so we know what to expect. “I have told the players not to allow the opening day win get into their head. What we have in mind is to get another three points so we can maintain our position at the top of the table.” Other matches scheduled for this weekend will see Enyimba and Rangers returning to the league after securing their passage to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.
Enyimba will be away to Katsina United, same as Rangers who will be playing against Adamawa United in Yola. Lobi Stars will be at home against Delta Force as Kano Pillars travel to Uyo to play against newly promoted side, Akwa Starlets. Sunshine Stars will be playing their first game of the season against Warri Wolves this weekend as Heartland travel to Port Harcourt to face off against Rivers United.
