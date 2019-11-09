Kitchen spells luxury with marble

LamiRose Alih is a Nollywood actress and a film producer, she speaks with DEBORAH OCHENI about her ready to go outfits, love for comfy wears, her preferred celebrity style, why she will not not wear clothes that reveal her nipples and lots more.

What was growing up like?

Growing up was so interesting, until things went bad for my parents that they had to relocate from Kano to the village. Things got so tough while in the village, but in all, we thank God for life. How long have you been in the entertainment industry and how did the journey start?

I have been in the industry for a while now but it wasn’t really consistent until 2017 when I decided to go fully into it. My journey started when I followed my friend to an audition and I was called to be one of the cast in the crowd scene. That was how my acting career started.

What inspired the decision to become an actress?

Well, I have always wanted to be on the screen while growing up, I admire newscasters and I love watching Stephanie Okereke and Genevieve Nnaji then. Each time I saw them on the screen I will be like, “I am going to be like this someday.”

That was what inspired me and I started working towards it. What was the experience like facing the camera for the first time? It wasn’t funny at all because I used to be a very shy person, so facing the camera was a problem.

Are your parents in support of your career?

No, they were not in support of it at first, my dad was like “when people are looking for something meaningful to do with their lives my own daughter says it’s film she wants to act”, and he will order my brothers to close-mark me from going for auditions.

Because of that, when I was filling my JAMB form I had to apply for Theatre Arts unknown to my parents instead of Law that was my dream course so that by the time I am done with school, they would accept my choice of career since that’s the course I studied in school. And behold my plan worked out well.

Which movie brought you to limelight? I would say “bride price and Asoebi girl. Be- cause it ran on Africa Magic Epic for a long time and I played a sub lead role in it.

That really made me popular.

How many movies have you featured in so far?

I have featured in over 15 movies, namely, Bride Price, The Regent King, Her Proposal, Putting Pen to Paper, Soil, A day Outside, Living in Abuja, to mention a few including my own movie “Upon a Promise” currently showing on Africa Magic Showcase and “Oge Nkpuhie coming out soon on Africa Magic Igbo. Asides acting which other business are you into? I work with the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, I also run my own business

I have a clothing line, I freelance, let’s just say I do everything thats legitimate business.

Are you a trend conformist?

No, really I wear anything that suits me, not necessarily what’s trending or in vogue. Which celebrity style do you admire most? Kimora Lee and in Nigeria I would say Mercy Aigbe. I admire their styles a lot. Is there anything you will never be caught wearing? Anything that shows nipples is a no no for me. Which is your costliest fashion possession? That should be my Herms bag. How much did you buy it? Let me not even mention the amount here, I prefer to keep the price secret.

Which is your signature perfume?

I play with all because I sell perfumes as well but my best would be Gorgio Armani for women.

The fragrance is something else. Which accessories do you live for?

I love Wristwatches and earrings a whole lot.

How do you love your hairdo?

I like hair with curls or straight and my best style is side parting, the make has to be natural for me to be able to rock.

Which footwear do you love most?

I like sneakers because I don’t joke with my comfort, I don’t compromise my comfort for fashion.

What is your ready to go outfits?

Jean, T-shirt, face-cap and sneakers but I am not a tom boy.

How comfortable do you feel in jeans and Tshirt?

I feel very comfortable because they are my favourite wears.

Which outfits take up most space in your wardrobe?

T-shirts and sneakers. What determines what you wear? I dress according to the occasion that I am going for or place.

What makes a woman well dressed?

A woman is well dressed when what she wears is not too revealing.

Who is your best designer?

Toyin Abraham “Titans’ Empire.

Do you consider any fashion items indispensable?

Shoes are not easily dispensable.

How lucrative is acting as a career in Nigeria?

Acting is a very lucrative career trust me, especially as an actor.

Would you say you are satisfied with your choice of career?

There’s nothing as fulfilling as doing what you have passion for, acting gives me peace of mind.

How would you compare Nollywood to entertainment industry in other climes?

You can’t compare our industry to, say, Hollywood for now.

But on the average we have really improved in so many areas we are a work in progress and we will surely get there How easily do you buy your fashion items in Nigeria?

Very easy, I am the type that don’t really plan shopping.

If I see anything I like either online or in a shop I will just but, it so, it’s really not difficult.

