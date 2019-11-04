Sports
Klopp slams Guardiola over Mane dive jibe
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit back at Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola after he accused Sadio Mane of being a diver.
Mane, the Liverpool and Senegal forward, was booked at Aston Villa on Saturday for simulation, before scoring a header in stoppage-time to secure a 2-1 win for the Reds, reports Sky Sports.
Guardiola, speaking after City’s comeback win against Southampton on Saturday, reacted by saying “sometimes Mane’s diving, sometimes he has this talent to score incredible goals in the last minute”.
But his words did not go well with Klopp, who said: “I’m not really in a Man City mood at the moment.
“Do I like that he says this about one of my players? I’m not even 100 per cent sure if he spoke about Sadio [Mane] or us in general. I didn’t hear Sadio’s name.
“I don’t know how he could have known about any incident in the game so quickly after [their game against Southampton].
“Sadio is not a diver. There was a situation in the Aston Villa game where he got a contact and went down. Maybe it wasn’t a penalty but there was contact – it’s not like jumping over a leg and acting like he hit you.”
It is not the first time Mane has been scrutinised for going down too easily this season.
The former Southampton forward won late penalties for Liverpool in narrow victories over Leicester and Tottenham last month.
But Klopp, speaking ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League group game against Belgian side Genk, maintained that Mane is not a cheat.
“All the other penalties were penalties because he was in that situation and stayed there,” added Klopp.
“I’m 100 sure if something like this would happen for Man City they would want to have a penalty because somebody kicked a player in the box and it’s a penalty.”
“I’m absolutely not in the mood to talk about Manchester City. I really want to talk about Genk or us, but not about the game on Sunday.”
Sports
Portuguese traffic forces Arsenal Europa League game switch
Arsenal will play their Europa League group game against Vitoria SC at an unusual time on Wednesday, to avoid traffic congestion in Portugal.
The tie will be played at 15:50 GMT on November 6 – a day earlier than the other 23 fixtures taking place.
Portuguese rivals Braga host Besiktas at the Municipal Stadium on Thursday, 15 miles from Vitoria’s home ground.
By moving Arsenal’s game, UEFA hopes to ease pressure on Portuguese authorities and avoid busy traffic, reports the BBC.
As well as moving the fixture a day earlier, the game is kicking off at an unusual time to avoid broadcasting clashes with the Champions League.
Europa League matches usually take place at either 17:55 GMT or 20:00 GMT on Thursdays.
Vitoria’s group game with Standard Liege with also take place on a Wednesday, moving from November 28 to November 27.
Sports
Sports
Olympic Eagles target three points against CIV
Nigeria’s U23 boys have intensified final preparations for this month’s 3rd Africa U23 Cup of Nations finals in Egypt with high expectations of picking the three points against their Ivorian counterparts in Saturday’s opening game of Group B.
Head Coach Imama Amapakabo is delighted with the output of his wards at training sessions, which have been holding at the training pitch of the Mercure Hotel in the city of Ismailia since the team arrived on Thursday evening.
“The players have been working very hard and that is a positive point. They are looking forward to the tournament with a lot of enthusiasm and confidence.
“We are also happy to have most of the Europe-based squad members with us already. That allows time for good planning, bonding and team building,” he said.
Midfield ace Kelechi Nwakali was the first overseas-based player in the team camp (he joined before the team left Nigeria), and he has since been joined by the likes of Tom Dele-Bashiru, Sincere Seth, Muyiwa Olabiran, Orji Okwonkwo, Valentine Ozornwafor, Anthony Izuchukwu, Bright Enobakhare, Sunday Faleye and Aliyu Yau Adam.
Reigning champions Nigeria head Group B and will confront Cote d’Ivoire’s U23 squad at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Saturday afternoon, before further matches against Zambia (Tuesday, November 12) and South Africa (Friday, November 15) at the same venue.
The Olympic Eagles are expected to depart Ismailia to their Novotel Hotel base in Cairo on Thursday.
Team captain Azubuike Okechukwu, defenders Bitok Stephen and Josiah Chukwudi and forward Taiwo Awoniyi are the only players still expected in the team camp, and will arrive before the departure to Cairo.
Sports
Senegal wins 2019 COPA Lagos
The Sand Terranga Lions of Senegal were on Sunday once again crowned champions of the 2019 COPA Lagos as they successfully defended the crown they won in 2018.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senegalese won all their matches in the 2019 tournament to emerge champions.
Senegal defeated Brazil 5-4 in their first match and beat Nigeria 5-2 in their second encounter, while their last match with the Three Lions of England ended 3-2.
The last match of the day, however, had Nigeria defeat the World Champions, Brazil, by 6-5 to emerge the second placed team.
The highest goal scorer of the tournament with seven goals, Emeka Ogbonna, said that the Nigerian team was satisfied with their performance.
“We are satisfied with our game so far; if we can defeat the World Champions Brazil, then, it tells of the quality of our team.
“We will intensify training to be well-prepared for the World Cup,” he said.
NAN reports that Al-Seyni Ndiaye of Senegal won the Goalkeeper of the Tournament prize while his compatriot, Lassana Diassy, emerged the tournament”s most valuable player.
Nigeria’s Emeka Ogbonna was the highest goal scorer.
Sports
Man City suffer fresh injury worry ahead of Liverpool clash
David Silva is a doubt for Manchester City’s Sunday clash with Liverpool after coming off at half-time in the champions’ 2-1 victory against Southampton at the weekend.
Pep Guardiola has revealed Silva suffered a muscular injury during the game, resulting in the playmaker not appearing in the second half of the come-from-behind win against the Saints.
City trail league leaders Liverpool by six points and travel to Anfield for the most eagerly-anticipated fixture of the Premier League season, reports Sky Sports.
Guardiola said: “David Silva was injured. Five minutes before the first half ended he told me he had a muscular problem.
“When he has a muscular problem and cannot play more minutes it is because he has something and when it is a muscular problem it is always a minimum of 10-12 days.”
Liverpool have not lost in the league since their 2-1 defeat at the Etihad last January and their last home defeat came in April 2017. They have dropped just two points so far this season.
It is undoubtedly a key fixture in the race for the Premier League title but, with so much of the season remaining, Guardiola does not see the visit to Anfield as a must-win game.
He said: “We are going to try but I don’t think so. How many centuries and they don’t lose at Anfield? We will see.
“Now we go to Italy and when we come back we go to Anfield. Many things are going to happen and there are a lot of games to play.”
City play Atalanta in a Champions League group game at the San Siro on Wednesday night, four days before the short trip to Anfield.
Sports
Brazil 2019: Eaglets to face Holland in Round of 16
Nigeria’s Round of 16 opponent emerged early Monday morning after the conclusion of all the group matches. The Netherlands have been named as the team to face Nigeria after the conclusion of the Group B games last Friday.
The fixtures pitched Nigeria, Group B winners against any of the third placed teams in Group A (New Zealand), Group C (Chile) and Group D (The Netherlands).
The three teams finished with three points each, but New Zealand got eliminated having three-goal deficit.
Both Netherlands and Chile have identical records of three points and a goal deficit. The two were able to make it to the Round of 16 following the window offered when Group E third finisher,
The Netherlands finished third on the log in Group D Tajikistan had a massive five-goal deficit despite also having three points and could therefore not make the mark to play Group A top finisher, Brazil.
Chile will face Brazil in Round of 16 while The Netherlands face Nigeria. It will be the first time ever both Nigeria and The Netherlands will be meeting in the 34-year old competition.
The full fixtures run thus:
Tuesday:
Angola vs Korea Republic – 8.30pm
Nigeria vs The Netherlands -12 midnight
Wednesday:
Japan vs Mexico – 8.30pm
Spain vs Senegal – 8.30 pm
Brazil vs Chile – 12 midnight
France vs Australia – 12 midnight
Thursday:
Ecuador vs Italy – 8.30pm
Paraguay vs Argentina – 12 midnight
Sports
Everton midfielder, Andre Gomes, to have surgery Monday
Everton midfielder Andre Gomes will have surgery on Monday after suffering a horrific ankle injury in Sunday’s Premier League match against Tottenham.
The Portuguese was taken straight to hospital where he has been diagnosed with a fracture dislocation to his right ankle.
A distressed Son Heung-min of Spurs was sent off in the 79th minute for the tackle on the Portuguese player.
There was a six-minute stoppage as medics tended to Gomes, reports the BBC.
The incident looked innocuous, but the mood changed among the players and crowd after they saw the full impact.
The match eventually finished 1-1 after Cenk Tosun’s header in the 97th minute cancelled out Dele Alli’s earlier effort.
‘More than a football game’
Everton manager, Silva backed Gomes, 26, to return stronger and also praised his players for their response.
“This is a bad moment for us and our team – this was more than a football game,” he said. “We will give all support to Andre and his family. As a group we have to stay together and show the spirit we showed following the incident.
“Our players now, they are sad, a tough moment for us in our dressing room and for Andre, but the spirit we showed after that moment on the pitch I think is a good answer for you.
“He is seriously injured but I am 100% sure Andre will become stronger as a football player and as a man, because he is a fantastic lad, a fantastic professional.”
The injury overshadowed the game in which Toffees substitute Tosun equalised in injury time.
“Everybody is sad inside. Some players, they nearly cried,” said Tosun, who had been on the pitch just 10 minutes.
“He was in shock, his eyes were open so big. He was like crying, shouting and screaming.
“I just tried to hold him and speak to him. I tried to tell him to stay calm. We couldn’t understand him.”
Tosun added on Instagram later: ” “You win, you draw, you lose but all that doesn’t matter when something like this happens.
“I wish I didn’t score, I wish we lost 0-5 and this didn’t happen. I know you will come back stronger bro and we will be there for you.”
Everton midfielder Fabian Delph appeared to still be affected in a post-match TV interview when asked about his team-mate.
“He’s one our brothers, someone we care about deeply,” said the former Manchester City player. “It’s hard to put into words. The sooner we can get in touch the better. That was difficult to see.”
The TV replay suggested that Gomes suffered the injury after Son’s tackle and before he collided with full-back Serge Aurier.
Goalscorer Alli said he found Son crying in the changing room after the final whistle.
“I didn’t want to look too much at what happened,” said the England midfielder. “I want to send Andre my best wishes.
“Son is devastated and in tears – it’s not his fault. Son is one of nicest people you’ve ever met. He can’t even lift his head up, he’s crying so much.
“The injury does play on your mind during the match but you have to stay professional.”
Former Toffees midfielder Pat Nevin, who was a summariser for BBC Radio 5 Live at Goodison Park, described the events in the immediate aftermath of the injury.
“This is horrible, horrible,” said the Scot. “The players look devastated and there is utter confusion here. Players with their heads in their hands.
“Son deliberately tackles Gomes, but he does not cause that [the injury]. He is catapulted from that challenge on to Aurier. To blame Son and to say he did that deliberately is 100% wrong. Son is not like that, he is not that kind of guy.
“He does not deserve the treatment he is going to get on social media. He is devastated – he was the cause, but it was not his fault. It’s just one of those things that happens in football.”
Referee Martin Atkinson initially showed Son a yellow card before he changed it to red.
The Premier League explained: “The red card for Son was for endangering the safety of a player, which happened as a consequence of his initial challenge.”
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino insists the forward had no intention of injuring Gomes and believes VAR should have rescinded the sending-off.
“It was clear it was never the intention of Son to create the problem that happened afterwards. It is unbelievable to see a red card,” he said.
“In that situation we need to help because the decision of the referee was yellow card but the VAR changed the decision. It is the latest example of it being not clear.
“VAR needs to check if it was a bad tackle from Son and judge the action not what happened after.
“We all feel sorry for Andre. I want to send my best wishes to him and to his family in this tough moment. We want to send, on behalf of the squad, our best wishes.”
Pochettino also revealed that Everton’s club captain Seamus Coleman, who was out for a year after suffering a double-fracture of his lower leg in March 2017, spoke to Son afterwards.
“The players from Everton were fantastic. The captain came to the dressing room to console Son,” said the Argentine.
“I want to say thank you to the players and Coleman, who came in on behalf of the squad of Everton.”
Sports
Ndidi helps Leicester to EPL top three
W
ilfred Ndidi played a key role as Leicester City defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 in Sunday’s Premier League game.
The midfielder was afforded his 10th league appearance this season and delivered an impressive defensive performance.
Ndidi made six tackles – the highest from any player in the encounter – to help the King Power Stadium outfit keep a clean sheet against Roy Hodgson’s men.
Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy’s second-half efforts ensured the Foxes claim maximum points and extend their winning run to four games.
The victory saw Brendan Rodgers’ men leapfrog Chelsea to the third spot on the league table after gathering 23 points from 11 games.
Ndidi featured for the duration of the game while his compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute for the fourth time this season.
Sports
U-23 AFCON: Go for the Olympics ticket, Rohr charges team
Charles Ogundiya
S
uper Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, was at the camp of the national U-23 team in Ismaila, Egypt at the weekend where he charged the team to go all out and secure the Olympic Games football event ticket as they continue preparation for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The coach currently in Egypt on vacation ahead of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers was welcomed by coach Imama Amapakabo and other members of his backroom staff when he arrived at the team’s Mercure Hotel base in Ismaila.
The Franco-German said he was in Ismaila to support the U-23 team and hope they make the country proud.
Rohr said he looked forward to seeing some of the members of the team in the Super Eagles very soon and said they must give their all to achieve the ticket.
“I’m here for a solidarity visit,” he said.
“I believe some of you will join me at Super Eagles someday. This team is full of potential and I will be here to watch your first game against Cote d’Ivoire on Saturday.
“I hope you will give all your best to make sure the team achieve its aim in this AFCON U-23 tournament.
“I will be leaving on Sunday because the Super Eagles are also preparing for the AFCON qualifiers.”
The Olympic Eagles will kick off their title defence on Saturday November 9 at the As-Salam stadium in Cairo.
The national U-23 team departed Nigeria last week as they perfect strategies ahead of the defence of the title they won four years ago in Senegal.
Nigeria are in Group B alongside Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa and Zambia and will hope to qualify for the final four while also picking one of the three tickets allocated to Africa.
Sports
Kienkas rule AIICO tennis at Ikoyi Club
S
ports Administrator and former International Tennis Federation badged umpire Godwin Kienka and son Kalada Kienka were in superlative form as they both won in different categories of the AIICO Singles Tennis Championship.
The competition which ran for one week witnessed interesting matches across the categories at the Ikoyi Club 1938 tennis courts.
Kalada defeated Nishant Abbi 6/4, 6/1 in the final of the Men’s Group A Singles event decided at the weekend. Abbi gave a very good account of himself but his efforts were not enough to stop rampaging Kalada from emerging champions.
In the veterans Singles cadre, senior Kienka, Godwin, also beat Akpaso Edet 6/4, 4/2 (scratch) to complete the double for family.
“It is not a new thing for us winning together. Tennis runs in our blood in the family and we are looking forward to record more wins in the days ahead,” Godwin said at the weekend.
Sedan Dada had a tough time in the Men’s Group B singles as he defeated Emeka Azinge 4/6, 7/5, 10/6 to emerge champions while in the Ladies singles, Falase Clara defeated Maryann Chuks 6/3, 6/1 to emerge tops.
Chairman of the Ikoyi Club Tennis section, Bimbo Okubena, expressed joy over the overall standard of the tournament.
Okubena said: “We had fun at the AIICO Singles Tennis event and we expect better tidings towards the end of the year.
“The club players are already getting better because we have had three tournaments under six weeks now. I am happy with our progress made so far and I thank AIICO and all other sponsors for keeping faith with us.”
