Kogi: Court orders INEC to include SDP candidate in guber poll

The Deputy Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Jimoh Wahab, speaks in this interview on the alarming state of inequality in the country, the Y2020 budget, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

OXFAM recently released a report where Nigeria and India were found at the bottom of 175 countries surveyed concerning Goal 10 of the SDGs, can you help us understand why a country that produces the richest man in Africa and also has the highest number of extremely poor people on earth?

You see, Goal 10 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) harps on the reduction of inequalities, bridging the gap between the poor and the rich but by Oxfam assessment report, the level of inequality in Nigeria is still alarming, situating this on the fact that amongst the rated richest Africans according to Forbes, Nigeria takes the lead with the richest man and woman in Africa. Well it is very difficult to understand how imperialism works, you claimed that somebody is the richest man in Africa, citing Dangote and Alakija, richness is measured by the people that you have impacted positively and I think that is the argument of labour, that if you have 200 million and there is no human to turn it over, if you keep it somewhere in the bush, it would not increase, it needs the contribution of labour to increase the volume of that wealth, so if there are some people that have claimed that some people are rich. I don’t know the yardstick of their measurement. In the human living index, richness is measured by the totality of the people within a confined area but because we don’t know how imperialism works we take it for granted. Imperialism came in to cripple our people deliberately, few people will be empowered and disempowered.

But is like this gap will continue to widen with the Nigerian economic structure or what do you think?

That is what imperialist want; they just need a few people around you that they can negotiate and relate with to the extent that we don’t know the volume and quantity of oil that is being taken from our shore, it’s only what they declared and any government that is not interested in knowing the quantities and volumes of crude oil that is being taken from our shore may not be interested in the development of the people.

That is the fundamental that is affecting us, I am not expecting the 200 million Nigerians to be as rich as Dangote but a minimum condition for us to live, so the problem is highly protracted, it is far away from what we are seeing at the surface but we must address the fundamental issues. There is nowhere in Nigeria that the UNESCO standard is met in the nation’s budget for education and that is what UNESCO and other teaching unions are shouting about.

You won’t be surprised that we are churning out graduates that cannot even demonstrate that they are university graduates, there are so many we are producing in the institutions that cannot even fit in to the system.

So with this level of inequality starring us in the face and equally fueling insecurity, don’t you think it is time for us to begin to rethink our economic structure to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor like what obtains in those Scandinavian countries?

In the Scandinavian countries you highlighted like Sweden,Norway, Finland, Denmark in the entire Scandinavian axis, what they do is to moderate their economy by redistributing wealth, by introducing neo-welfarist programme that the tax being paid by the rich in conjunction with government funds augment for the needs of the poor, so there won’t be absolute poor and I think they relied on the principle which Aristotle have postulated in his book -The Politics; saying “virtue lies between two extremes; the extreme of undue luxury and the extreme of self torture”. What Aristotle is pointing at is that the quality of lives, the quality and good of human being that you want to see lies between the two extremes, the highest rich and the poor of the poor at the base. The virtue that man should be respected is to be retained. That is what the Scandinavians have been maintaining, it is not only the Scandinavians, if you go through the Balkan’s region now the Eastern Europe, though they are not as rich as the Scandinavians but they also demonstrate a welfarist agenda, depending on the quantity and the volume of money in their possession. Over 60 per cent of Nigerians are still illiterates, yes, even in government schools, people don’t even have access to basic educational needs in the 21st century, you feel like committing suicide when you see things that are happening around us and you can do but nothing to help the situation.So, these are the predicament Africa continent has. Every 25 minutes Malaria still kills an average Africans on the continent.

Looking at the 2020 budget, a whopping sum of 125bn is appropriated for the National Assembly and 45bn for education, how do we bridge the gap?

The margin will be too much, I don’t know what is in the omnibus, so I can’t really criticise that. I don’t know because when you consider the fact that the state universities, colleges of education are not captured, but they generate money from the university and it is not taking from them.

On the budget, I don’t know what is input for the entire National Assembly, 306, in all. It depends on what is in the budget, I am not holding brief for anybody, budget is not just figures. the break downs, the omnibus is what you see people pick on social media and that is why I have been saying it is not addressing the question, it doesn’t stop the National Assembly to itemize the constituency projects for every 306, vis-a-vis projects that are attached. Unlike me now, I want Fadaini Obade road in my area, an abandoned World Bank project that has been there since 1998 to be tarred only that project is almost 25 billion, I am not saying the Governor is not taking action,it is not my duty but I should be the advocate of the people there, to advocate that it enters the budget and for the Governor to do it. I can tell the people there I facilitated it, I am not saying you should give me the contract, it may even be in the executive’s budget but it would be under works and it would be on the record that I facilitated it.

