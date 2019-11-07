Sports
Kwara Poly to host 2019 NIPOGA Games
Kwara State Polytechnic is billed to host the 2019 edition of NIPOGA Games between December 4 and 14.
This was disclosed by the Rector, Engr. Abdul Jimoh Muhammed, on Tuesday in Ilorin, the state capital, while briefing the press on the occasion of the 26th Convocation Ceremony of the Polytechnic.
The Rector, who added that over 3,000 sports men and women were being expected to participate in the 10 day event, solicited for maximum support, especially from the media, so as to make the hosting a hitch free and a successful one.
He enumerated the challenges facing the institution, which include funding, ageing nature of the institution’s structures, hostel accommodation and perimeter fencing to further help secure it.
Lamenting that the institution had in the past four or five years not benefited from any form of subvention from the state government, Engr. Muhammed was full of praises to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his promise to restore subvention to the institution, saying it would go a long way to cater for some of the needs of the polytechnic.
He said: “The porous nature of the polytechnic is one of the major challenges we are facing in the area of security. I therefore appeal to government, alumni association of the polytechnic and philanthropists to come to the aid of the institution by helping to provide a fence round the polytechnic campus.
“I also wish to appeal to philantropists, banks and well meaning Nigerians to come and invest in building hostels on our campus. This will not only solve accommodation problem confronting the polytechnic, but also generate income for the investors and name teaching and learning conducive.”
He particularly showered encomiums on the state governor for his affection and dedication to education sector in the state, adding that since the governor assumed office, “he has created an enabling environment for the management of this institution to discharge our duties effectively.”
CAF cancels billion-dollar contract with Lagardere Sports
African football’s ruling body has scrapped a $1 billion television and marketing rights deal with Lagardere Sports in the wake of separate judgments that it breached competition rules, but Lagardere said it would fight to enforce the contract.
The French-based company called the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) move “unlawful, unreasonable and unjustified” and said it would defend its agreement with CAF that runs from 2017 to 2028.
It suggested that it may accept changes to the terms of the deal but that if all else fails it would seek compensation in cash, reports Reuters.
CAF said it had no choice but to cancel the deal after two court judgments went against it.
A Cairo court ruled last November that the agreement breached “Egyptian competition rules because Lagardere was appointed as CAF’s exclusive agent for marketing and media rights for an uninterrupted 20-year period without any open tender,” CAF said in a statement on Friday.
The court fined CAF 100 million Egyptian pounds ($6.2 million).
The Competition Commission of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (CCC) had also found in 2017 that the agreement infringed competition regulations.
“Given the above developments, CAF had no choice but to terminate the agreement,” it said.
“Termination of the agreement is the legal consequence of the judgments of Egyptian courts and the recommendations and imminent decision of the CCC,” it said.
Arnaud Lagardere, managing partner at the French firm, said it would fight CAF’s move, accepting changes if necessary – or seeking cash compensation for the lost business.
“We have here a very, very strong case and we’ll do whatever it takes either to maintain the contract, deal with more changes or get a significant amount of cash,” he said in a statement to reporters on Friday.
“This is really unfair and even if I know that no one should be too candid or naïve in this business, I think we don’t deserve such a treatment.”
Lagardere Sports did not directly address the court or the CCC’s view that its agreement breached competition regulations.
Lagardere has been involved in television production of CAF events for almost two decades.
Broadcasters said planned coverage of next week’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which Lagardere was responsible for, had been cancelled. Such cancellations have occurred previously, although usually for logistical reasons.
Woods confident there will be no Ryder repeat at Presidents Cup
Tiger Woods says he will be well rested when he leads the United States as playing captain at next month’s Presidents Cup in Australia and is confident there will be no repeat of his poor performance at last year’s Ryder Cup.
Woods massively underperformed in Paris in 2018, losing all four of his matches as the Americans were thrashed 17 1/2 – 10 1/2 by Europe.
The 15-times major champion had arrived in France just after winning the Tour Championship in Atlanta, his first victory since undergoing a spinal fusion more than a year earlier, reports Reuters.
“Last year was a bit different … hopping on a flight that night (from Atlanta) and going straight to Paris,” he said on Friday while announcing his four captain’s picks.
“And also, I think the emotional stress and the emotional release of finally winning an event coming back from my back surgery, that took a toll on me a bit.”
Prior to the December 12-15 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne, Woods will host his own event, the Hero World Challenge, in the Bahamas, a 16-hour time difference.
The World Challenge finishes on a Saturday, giving the 11 members of the U.S. team slated to compete in the Bahamas a chance to arrive in Melbourne on Monday, three days ahead of the first Presidents Cup matches against the International side.
Woods says his commitments at the World Challenge should not be too taxing.
“I do have some duties there at night, but overall, it’s a very easy week. And then our flight down to Oz will be easy, just long,” he added.
Woods will lead a team that on paper is massively stronger than the Internationals, though the Ernie Els-led squad is far more competitive outside the United States, losing by just one point in South Korea four years ago.
“On paper, we certainly have the advantage in the world rankings,” Woods acknowledged.
“Our players have earned that by playing well around the world and playing well in big events.”
I want to leave, Granit Xhaka tells Arsenal
Granit Xhaka has told Arsenal he wants to leave but the Gunners are concerned about selling the midfielder in January, according to reports.
The Switzerland international was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy this week for his irate response to supporters who booed him off the pitch in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace last month.
Xhaka has not played for Arsenal since the draw against Roy Hodgson’s side at the Emirates Stadium and Unai Emery has been evasive when asked about whether the midfielder still has a future at the club. Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has replaced Xhaka as Arsenal captain. According to MailOnline, Xhaka has now made it known to Arsenal that his preference is to leave the club following his clash with supporters.
But the report claims that Arsenal are ‘concerned’ that teams looking to buy Xhaka will try to capitalise on the midfielder’s fall-out with supporters and will submit low offers.
It’s also claimed that Arsenal’s hierarchy felt that Xhaka should have stepped down from his role as captain immediately after the incident, rather than allow the situation to drag out for several days.
Emery had privately called on Xhaka to issue a swift apology but the midfielder delayed his response until last Thursday where he then claimed the abuse he had received from Arsenal supporters had provoked his reaction.
Arsenal are understood to be hopeful of receiving an offer for Xhaka which reflects the £34 million they paid to sign him from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016. Xhaka still has just under four years left on his current £100,000-a-week contract with Arsenal which expires in 2023, reports metro.co.uk.
Ronaldo’s lawyers win courtroom fight against woman accusing him of rape
Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers have won a courtroom bid against a woman who accuses the footballer of raping her in Las Vegas in 2009.
Kathryn Mayorga, a former teacher and model, is raising questions about the validity of a confidentiality agreement and $375,000 (£292,537) hush money she received from the sports star in 2010.
US magistrate Daniel Albregts told Ms Mayorga’s lawyer that it will be up to a higher-level judge to decide if her effort to obtain more money advances will go to trial or be settled behind closed doors.
Albregts handles filings and pre-trial arguments in the case, but Ronaldo’s lawyers want it dismissed or dealt with in private talks, reports Sky News.
The judge said his preliminary review of settlement documents filed under seal in the civil lawsuit led him to agree with Ronaldo’s lawyers that the record should, at least for now, remain sealed.
Leslie Mark Stovall, Ms Mayorga’s lawyer, has declined to comment on the ruling.
Ms Mayorga, who lives in the Las Vegas area, gave consent through her lawyers to be identified last year.
She said in court documents she met the Portuguese footballer at a nightclub in 2009 and went with him and other people to his suite at the Palms Hotel and Casino, where he allegedly assaulted her in a bedroom.
Ronaldo, who is 34 and plays for the Italian side Juventus, maintains the sex was consensual.
US prosecutors said in July 2019 that Ronaldo would not face criminal charges over the sexual assault allegations.
Stovall said in court he wanted communication records between Ronaldo and his lawyers prior to the 2010 settlement to answer Ms Mayorga’s questions about the legality of the contract.
The lawyer maintains that Ms Mayorga, then 25, had learning disabilities as a child.
He added the records he seeks would show Ronaldo’s legal team knew she was so distraught that she lacked the legal capacity to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
Ronaldo’s lawyers Kendelee Works and Peter Christiansen say there is no evidence Ms Mayorga was incapacitated or incapable of understanding what she was signing.
Ms Works said in court that the existence of the agreement and payment should never have been disclosed publicly, and added the contract calls for out-of-court arbitration to resolve the dispute.
Ronaldo’s lawyers maintain that 2017 news reports in Europe about the settlement and payment were based on electronic data that was illegally hacked, stolen and sold by cybercriminals.
They say they believe the documents have been altered and complain that Ms Mayorga’s lawsuit is damaging Ronaldo’s reputation.
Europa League: United, Celtic, Sevilla qualify for last-32
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his side provided a “template” for how they should play this season as they beat Partizan Belgrade to reach the Europa League last 32.
First-half goals from Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial were followed by a powerful finish from Marcus Rashford after the break to complete United’s biggest home win since August, with Solskjaer describing the performance of his front three as “high class”.
The result keeps Solskjaer’s men top of Group L. Victory in their final match against AZ Alkmaar on 12 December will ensure a top seeding in the last 32, no matter what happens when they go to Kazakhstan to play Astana in three weeks.
Manchester United are the only side in the competition not to concede a goal this season. It also extended their unbeaten run in the Europa League to 15 matches, three short of Chelsea’s tournament record of 18.
And a last-gasp Olivier Ntcham goal handed Celtic a ticket to the last-32 knockout stage in the Europa League on Thursday while Munir El Haddadi’s hat-trick ensured Sevilla are also through.
Celtic won 2-1 at Lazio with almost the last kick of the game as Frenchman Ntcham elegantly chipped the ball over the oncoming goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha deep in stoppage time for the Scottish side’s’ first-ever victory on Italian soil.
Munir’s goals for Sevilla were supplemented by two from Munas Dabbur in a 5-2 away drubbing of Luxembourg’s Dudelange as the Spaniards kept up their 100% record in Group A.
They had raced into a 4-0 halftime lead.
Swiss club Basle also inched closer to the knockout phase, with Fabian Frei scoring the winner on the hour mark as they beat visiting Getafe 2-1 to go four points clear in Group C.
PSV Eindhoven missed the chance to put poor domestic form behind them and also qualify for the last-32 as they let an early lead slip at LASK Linz and eventually lost 4-1.
A fifth-minute penalty from Daniel Schwaab had the Dutch ahead at halftime but the Austrians were rampant after the break with Brazilian import Klauss bagging two late goals.
Sporting top Group D after a 2-0 win at hapless Rosenborg of Norway to move to nine points, two more than LASK and PSV.
A 1-1 draw between Standard Liege and Eintracht Frankfurt in Group F also helped the cause of leaders Arsenal, who conceded a stoppage-time equalizer on Wednesday at Vitoria Guimaraes for the same scoreline in Portugal.
Arsenal can make sure of progress to the knockout stage when they next host the German side on November 28.
AZ Alkmaar, who last month thrashed Astana 6-0 to equal the record victory margin in a Europa League group match, trounced the Kazakh club again with a 5-0 win in Nur-Sultan on Thursday.
*Courtesy: BBC, NAN
Dangote to renovate MKO Abiola Stadium, says Dare
Sunday Dare, minister of youth and sports development, says Aliko Dangote, billionaire businessmen, has agreed to renovate some parts of the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja. In June, TheCable reported how the 60,000 capacity stadium had morphed into a shadow of its former self, with dilapidated facilities, grass and refuse littering virtually at every spot. But on Thursday, Dare told journalists that the renovation will include just the football pitch, light and scoreboard. According to him, work will begin in the next two weeks. “Yes, Abuja is coming back up,” he said. “Already we have gotten Dangote, I can say that he has agreed to bring back the Abuja football pitch, the light and scoreboard.
“Work will start in another one week or two weeks. “And we will use the same model, we will adopt the pitch model for several of our stadia. Atleast, the three other big ones. “We are looking at between now and March we should have four big stadia, football pitches, FIFA standard.
“And I think if given time, within a year this country should be ready to host virtually any FIFA soccer tournaments.” The stadium last hosted a competitive football game on April 12, 2016. The match was the 2nd leg of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier between the Super Falcons of Nigeria and Senegal. It also serves as a home to the national football teams, as well as a center for various social, cultural, and religious events.
NFF won’t renew Rohr’s contract
…coach to leave in June 2020
…as Pinnick shops for replacement
The Nigeria Football Federation will not renew the contract of the Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr when it expires next year’s June, New Telegraph has reliably learnt.
Speculations regarding the future of the Manager became intense after the Super Eagles crashed out in the semifinal of the last African Cup of Nations.
Although the NFF decided to keep the coach after the bronze medal-winning outing in Egypt, our correspondent confirmed that the German wouldn’t be handed an extension to his contract when it expires June 2020.
The coach has taken charge of the AFCON 2021 qualifiers which begins next week but the games against Benin Republic and Lesotho might be this last as Eagles’ handler.
A source said that the NFF President Amaju Pinnick had made up his mind on the issue and launched a preliminary process to shop for Rohr’s replacement.
The source said the NFF chieftains were not convinced Rohr had what it takes to take the team to a level they projected despite the coach qualifying the team for both the 2018 World Cup and 2019 AFCON.
The source said: “Relationship between the coach and the NFF has broken down almost completely and the coach has been notified he would not get a renewal to his contract. The two sides have decided to move on and all things being equal, the coach will see out his current deal.
“The decision to allow the coach go was actually taken in Egypt; he was supposed to be fired after what happened in Egypt because the NFF president really believed the side was strong enough to win the tournament.
“They couldn’t fire him because of the clauses of his contract and the NFF would have coughed out $1 million in severance package if they had fired him then.
“So, the coach will stay on the job except he decided to leave his post out of his own volition before the expiration of his contract.”
GOtv Boxing Night Mini: Babyface’ll get shocker of his life, says Mba
Fast-rising boxer, Dennis “The Range” Mba, has declared that he will stun Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion; when they both clash in a national welterweight challenge at the maiden GOtv Boxing Night Mini on 16 November.
The bout is one of the five fights scheduled to take place at the Rowe Park Sports Complex at Yaba, Lagos.
Speaking in an interview on Thursday, Mba acknowledged that his more illustrious opponent might be considered by some fans as the favourite but said he is well primed to create an upset that would catch the current sub-regional champion and boxing enthusiasts off guard.
“I respect ‘Babyface’ for being the West African champion, but he will be roundly shocked by the time I am done with him in the ring. He barely survived his last fight and thanks to his last opponent (Eden Biki), I know his weakest point. So, I would just ramp up my punches hard to make sure he is dazed by the time I knock him out”, he boasted.
Mba lauded sponsors of GOtv Boxing Night Mini for introducing the event, describing it as a welcome development for Nigerian boxing and an opportunity for the boxers to improve and pile up their professional record.
Other bouts for the event include a national lightweight challenge Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, reigning West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, and Ola Adebakin; a national cruiserweight challenge between Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi and Tunji “Germani” Olajide; and a national light welterweight challenge between Waheed “Showmax” Shogbamu and Semiu “Jagaban” Olopade.
There is also an all-female clash as Cynthia “Omo Bobby” Ogunsemilore will take on Omowunmi “Mummy’s Pet” Akinsanya in a national super featherweight challenge.
Nigeria, Egypt bow out in Tokyo
Nigeria and Egypt played their last match at the ongoing 2019 ITTF Team World Cup after failing to secure their places in the next round.
The 12-team competition involved the continental champions as well as the top ranked teams in the world while it also serves as a test event for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Despite the spirited efforts by Nigeria, it was world number 10, Yun-Ju Lin that thwarted the African champion resurgence.
The heroic of Aruna Quadri could save Nigeria from losing 3-1 to Chinese Taipei with Yun-Ju Lin single-handedly taking charge in their triumph.
Like Nigeria, Egypt made frantic efforts to overcome Ukraine even with the fire-power of Dina Meshref they were taken to cleaner by the defensive style of the European team.
However, Meshref has described the performance of African teams has commendable considering the quality of opposition they battled in Tokyo.
“I think Africa has come of age and now we can compete with the best in the world. Nigeria was not beaten without a fight and we also gave the Chinese a run for their money. It is also good that we have come to test the same venue that will Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. It is a good experience for all the participating teams and a good test for team event,” she said.
In the quarterfinal matches already decided, China was without mercy against United States as they walloped the American boys 3-0 to seal their place in the semifinal.
It was a refreshed Japanese side against Germany as the youthful Japanese side put their shock loss to England in the group behind them to school the Germans with a 3-1 win in the men’s event.
The remaining quarterfinal matches will be concluded on Friday November 8 while the tournament ends on Sunday November 10.
IOC President, Bach, for fencing display in Nigeria
International Olympic Committee President, Thomas Bach, will rekindle his hey day in fencing as he is scheduled to feature in an exhibition match as part of programmes lined up for his two-day visit to Nigeria.
The world number one sports administrator will be in Nigerian capital Abuja from Nov. 13-14 with the primary assignment of commissioning the Headquarters of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa.
German Bach, 65, is a former Olympics champion in fencing winning the team foil event for West Germany at the Montreal Games in Canada in 1976 and the Nigerian Fencing Federation is using the privilege to promote and develop the sport in the country.
Nigerian Fencing boss, Adeyinka Samuel, disclosed Thursday that being an Olympic champion, Bach was interested in fencing to develop further in Nigeria as the country has been making giant strides since it’s hosting of the African fencing championships in Lagos last year.
“The IOC President, being a former Olympics fencing champion is interested in the sport to be popular in Nigeria and we will be doing a display for him and he will also be fencing to round off the exhibition,” he said.
Samuel pointed that fencing is a multi-medal (42 medals) Olympic sport and envisaged that with adequate backing, Nigeria would be among the top 10 fencing countries within a decade.
