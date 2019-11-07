Kwara Poly to host 2019 NIPOGA Games

Kwara State Polytechnic is billed to host the 2019 edition of NIPOGA Games between December 4 and 14.

This was disclosed by the Rector, Engr. Abdul Jimoh Muhammed, on Tuesday in Ilorin, the state capital, while briefing the press on the occasion of the 26th Convocation Ceremony of the Polytechnic.

The Rector, who added that over 3,000 sports men and women were being expected to participate in the 10 day event, solicited for maximum support, especially from the media, so as to make the hosting a hitch free and a successful one.

He enumerated the challenges facing the institution, which include funding, ageing nature of the institution’s structures, hostel accommodation and perimeter fencing to further help secure it.

Lamenting that the institution had in the past four or five years not benefited from any form of subvention from the state government, Engr. Muhammed was full of praises to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his promise to restore subvention to the institution, saying it would go a long way to cater for some of the needs of the polytechnic.

He said: “The porous nature of the polytechnic is one of the major challenges we are facing in the area of security. I therefore appeal to government, alumni association of the polytechnic and philanthropists to come to the aid of the institution by helping to provide a fence round the polytechnic campus.

“I also wish to appeal to philantropists, banks and well meaning Nigerians to come and invest in building hostels on our campus. This will not only solve accommodation problem confronting the polytechnic, but also generate income for the investors and name teaching and learning conducive.”

He particularly showered encomiums on the state governor for his affection and dedication to education sector in the state, adding that since the governor assumed office, “he has created an enabling environment for the management of this institution to discharge our duties effectively.”

