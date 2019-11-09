La Campagne, Radisson Blu launch boat cruise on Lagos waters

Lagos roads are obviously bad, giving motorists and other road users nightmare. Lamentations have become deafening, especially as movements have also turned out to be difficult within the state. Kayode Olanrewaju, Oluwatosin Omoniyi, Ibrahim Awotunde, Henrietta Ahibuogwu and Paulinah Omobulejo report

agos roads are obviously and horrendously bad, giving motorists and other road users nightmare. Lamentations have become deafening especially as movements have also turn out to be difficult within the state.

In the vox pop conducted by New Telegraph, some Lagosians described Lagos as a beautiful and economic hub of the country, but in actual sense, the situation of the roads has watered down such beauty; as gridlock has taken the better part of the state with people spending hours unend on the roads.

“This is suffering and I do not see any reason we should be going through this stress and hardship. Lagosians, for whatever reason, I repeat do not deserve what we are going through in the last few months, on Lagos roads. The roads are utterly deplorable. This is pathetic and lamentable.

“Can you imagine this is my second time at the mechanic workshop this month to fix my car’s damaged chassis, replace the ball joints, shaft, and other parts due to the poor condition of the roads? If it is not the shaft, it will be ball joints tomorrow. It has not been this bad in Lagos in the last 20 years.

“Apart from this you can also imagine the hours we spend in traffic daily going and returning from work. Despite the economic situation, you have to look for money to fix your car since public transport is no go area because of the nuisance and irritant behaviour of the operators.”

This was the lamentation of Mr. Adeniyi Oluwole, a legal practitioner, as he narrated his ordeal and experience in the last few months, when New Telegraph cornered him at a mechanical workshop at Jankara in Ijaye-Ojokoro, a suburb of Lagos, where he gone to fix his car.

Oluwole is not only in this predicament, as a Clearing Agent, who identified himself simply as Wasiu also lamented his plight on Lagos roads.

He said: “Going to work nowadays is hellish. Moving from Abule-Egba to Apapa, is like embarking on a journey of no return. This will be the third time in the last two months that I will bring this my Honda car to the mechanic to fix the shaft. You can imagine how much we are spending on our cars because of the bad roads and it seems as if the government has no answer to the road problem. “They are talking about the rain, but how long are we going to continue, and who knows when the rain will stop. “Two weeks ago, I ran into a deep pothole at night, while returning from work. I was almost robbed if not for God because the shaft got broken and I could not leave the spot until I had to hire a towing vehicle that night to remove the car from the spot. If not, all the parts would have been removed by hoodlums before day-break.”

These are not best of the times for residents of Lagos, especially vehicle owners and other commuters, as they agonise and lament daily for spending several hours in traffic jam, and visiting mechanical workshops virtually on weekend basis to fix their damaged vehicles.

The irony is that, while vehicle owners are agonising, the mechanics are making brisk businesses and laughing to their banks daily.

According to Akin, a mechanic at Ijaiye-Ojokoro Local Council Development Area (LCDA), it has been a good business period for them.

Akin, who said he repaired an average of two cars daily with problem of shaft and ball joints, added that the owners of such vehicles spend between N7,000 and N15,000 depending on the cost of spare parts.

“Some people have to abandon their vehicles in my workshop when they realise that the problem was just too much and unable to meet the cost of repair. Hardly could you move round other mechanical workshops around here that you will not see vehicles with problem of chassis or shaft been repaired,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu unaware of the enormity of the stress and pain experienced by road users in the past few weeks, which was compounded by persistent downpour had appealed to residents to bear with the government.

This was as the governor had declared a state of emergency on Lagos bad roads and ordered massive repair work on critical highways across the state, beginning from Monday October 14, saying the efforts were to assuage the people’s pains and bring permanent relief to them.

Towards this end and to complement the major construction work on the highway, the governor said that the Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC) would be carrying out repairs of 116 inner roads across the state.

According to the state government, going by series of meetings with eight multi-national construction firms which began few weeks ago, the contractors, including Julius Berger, Hitech, Arab Contractors, Metropolitan Construction, Slavabogu Construction, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), Rajaf Foundation Construction, and RCF Nigeria Ltd, had been directed to commence major construction work on identified highways considered critical to the reduction of traffic congestion in the state.

“The governor said all the eight engineering firms had been given the mandate to immediately mobilise their equipment on the sites and commence major construction works on the identified roads.

“I am giving all Lagosians assurance that the contractors will start the construction in earnest and will deliver on the terms of agreements reached with them,” the government promised.

This, the government added, would be in addition to over 200 roads already rehabilitated by the Lagos State Public Works Corporation in the last three months.

“We expect the rains will begin to subside in this month of October and this is why we are mobilising our contractors to immediately start the major construction work on the identified highways and bring permanent relief to residents,” the governor said in a statement.

However, some of the critical highways and roads listed to be constructed to include Ojota stretch of the Ikorodu Road and Motorways-Kudirat Abiola Way; Apongbon Highway, Babs Animashaun Road, Agric/Ishawo Road and Ijede Road in Ikorodu, and Lekki-Epe Expressway from Abraham Adesanya to Eleko Junction, while there would be massive re-construction work on

But, expressing worry about the state of the Lagos roads, some motorists, who spoke with New Telegraph, hinted that bad roads had added to economic recession in the state.

Recounting their ordeal, David Okpoma, a motorist, who lives in the Oke-Ira area of Ogba, Lagos said: “This is the seventh time I will be going to the mechanic workshop this month all on the same issue of shock absorber that is being damaged every time I run into potholes.

Still on his travails, Okpoma added: “I will not go to work or go out in my car again, as I would rather prefer to take public transport, since I cannot spend all my life savings repairing a car that has almost turned a liability because of the poor road situation in Lagos.”

Visibly angry about the situation, he stressed that the deplorable condition of roads in the state has increased patronage of the mechanics than ever and thereby enriching their pockets at the detriment of vehicle owners. “We are already spending the family resources that should have used to pay the children’s school fees or on other family upkeep on repairing our vehicles,” he added, saying: “I have to put the car down before it runs me into unnecessary debt.”

Another car owner, Mrs. Akanji, however, told New Telegraph that she has abandoned her car at home for past three months due to high cost of maintenance.

“I could no longer bear to spend any other money on what seems to be an endless streak of repair,” she lamented, saying though getting public transport is stressful because of the distance to their designated bus stops, she still preferred them as she has to take about three buses to get to her work place.

Mrs. Akanji, however, said that she was far comfortable with that than to spend a whole lot repairing her car weekly.

Like other Lagos road users, Mr. Michael Ashibougwu, while also narrating his plight, said his major problem is staying long hours on traffic hold ups due to bad roads everywhere in the state.

Ashibougwu, who lives in Ikorodu area of the state, said his car developed problem all the time because of the road x“The major parts of the car that frequently developed problem are the shock absorber, the breaking system, thyroid, shaft, bushing and the ball joints and this is because of the flood and potholes we pass through daily,” he lamented.

While calling on the state government to rise to the challenge of fixing the roads before Lagosians resort to trekking to work, he also recalled that he visits the mechanic once or twice a week because of the roads.

According to Kikelomo Ajisafe, fashion designer, Lagos would have been a beautiful city, but for the bad roods.

She bemoaned the situation of roads full of craters and potholes, leaving vehicle owners to agonise in traffic jam to and from work.

Ajisafe, who recalled how she had missed some of her customers because of the road situation, also lamented that the development is taken toll on every one as there is business lull in the state.

On his part, Uche Igwe, a business man, told New Telegraph how he had resorted to taking taxi to go out, saying: “The poor state of Lagos roads is the major reason I no longer take my car to my work place again; the roads are very bad. Like other vehicle owners, I spend a lot of money and time to repair the car every week especially during this raining season, the road that leads to my house is that bad, talk less of the potholes on the major roads resulting to long traffic queue.

“Now, operators of okada and the yellow bus (Danfo) charge exorbitant fare due to the poor roads,” he stressed, calling on Governor Sanwo-Olu to do something urgently and not just to fix the roads on the pages of newspaper.

The potholes on Lagos roads have become so terrible and unbearable that serious apathy has set in with operators of commercial buses and cars, Sunday Adebayo, a commercial bus driver, told New Telegraph.

The government, he added, should assist the people to fill the poor spots on Lagos roads, so the drivers who ply the roads almost 24 hours should be able to do their work to feed their families. “The government should fix the roads to help the drivers. I know how much I spend on my bus weekly but if there are good roads our buses or car will not develop fault at will, as we are now facing daily.

Going by the chaotic traffic situation on Lagos roads, LASTMA can only do a little job, as the main solution is to fix the roads,” Adebayo further argued.

Piqued by the deplorable condition of the roads, Oladimeji Aliu, an engineer, rather than calling on the government to fix the road, is seeking the concessionaire of Lagos roads to private companies, as it seems that the government could not handle the emergency.

Lawal Rafiu, a Danfo driver told New Telegraph that the major cause of the traffic congestion in Lagos is the bad roads, which according to him, is really affecting operation of cabs or buses.

He regretted further that the little money he makes most often is used to repair the bus due to the bad roads.

He said: “Apart from the problem of repairing the bus, he narrated how he resorted to the use of pain relief every night before going to bed because of the hectic situation of driving on Lagos roads nowadays.

“On a good day, I make more than six trips, but nowadays because of the traffic snarl and poor roads, I can’t make more than thrice, which is not supposed to be. I, therefore, plead with the government to help us fix the roads by filling the potholes to reduce traffic on the roads.”

While speaking to New Telegraph, a mechanic, who introduced himself simply as Agba Meko along Ikorodu Road, said that in his 22 years on the job, major problems of motorists which they usually come to his workshop to fix is bad shock absorber, bushing and several other parts like shaft and ball joints.

He further traced major cause of the problems to the deplorable state of the roads as they enter deep potholes, combined with the chaotic traffic situation in which car and other vehicle owners spend several hours in gridlock.

Agba Meko, who said though it is a good business to them, still empathised with his customers for spending so much despite the economic situation of the country.

“I have to reduce the cost of my workmanship most often out of pity for some of my longstanding customers,” he added.

Also, a mechanic, who spoke with New Telegraph, said he worked on average of seven vehicles weekly to repair mostly their ball joints, shaft and thyroid, as well as to replace the brake pads due to the bad road situation.

According to him, the roads are getting worst every day, especially the state major roads, while there are traffic everywhere, with trucks falling and killing people.

Similarly, a mechanic, Salami Olaoluwa, expressed worry over the deplorable condition of Lagos roads, and the stress car owners go through to fix their cars, however, regretted that a trip that ordinarily would have taken three minutes a times take over 30 minutes all because of the situation of the roads.

“This is frustrating and the government should do something urgently to fill the potholes,” he noted.

