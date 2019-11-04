Ladan: FG fighting terrorism through border closure

Muhammad Tawfiq Ladan is a Professor of International Law and Director -General of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS). In this interview with TUNDE OYESINA, he speaks on gains of border closure, the $9.6 billion judgement debt and NIALS’ vision among sundry issues

Some Nigerians and African countries are of the opinion that the Federal Government is breaching the protocols of free movement of member-states to Nigeria by the closure of Seme border. How will you react to this?

No necessarily so. All member states have had and are still having one or two challenges in the implementation of their treaty obligation under the ECOWAS in terms of compliance, enforcement monitoring and implementation of some of the agreement at the national level. No regional block survives without the member-states respecting the treaty obligations, putting measures on ground, budgetary, administrative and legal to implement their treaty obligations. Nigeria has been doing its best to implement some of its decisions and the treaty obligations, but it has not been easy, because take for instance, we were at a conference in Accra, we just came back today, a number of participants raised the issue of why did Nigeria actually close the border in Benin, alluding it to a violation of protocol of free movement among member states.

There are three members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs there that had to give a response. And after, I had to address the press there.

Here is the distinction: A closure of border is different from border drilling. Even the media have a misconception about it. Border closure restricts the movement of persons, goods and services that violates the protocol on free movement because the protocol is a right of all the 15-member-states of the ECOWAS to move across the borders for not more than 90 days without a Visa.

But the 90th day, you must return to your country or in the host country where you must get resident permit for yourself or for your business or for your service otherwise, you must return on the 90th day.

If you stay beyond the 99 days, you are violating the protocol and that member state can deal with you by their immigration laws. The truth of the matter is that every country can engage in border drilling exercise in order to curb criminality or border crimes. In our own case, from Benin in particular, for years, we have been having problem smuggling goods into the country. The protocol of ECOWAS that we have been respecting for years is what people are abusing. Even if you meet some people in Cotonou, they will tell you that that the place is just like a state in Nigeria. On their own, they are like a state within Nigeria. If we shut the border for a long time, their economy will suffer because they have liberalized their port system in such a way that people prefer to come through Lome or Cotonou ports.

When you are drilling your border to fight cross-border crimes just as it is going on now, it is to prevent smuggled goods, including rice into the country. Benin ports is known for 16, 25, 27 years expired rice, coming from Thailand and other places, being uploaded at the Benin-Cotonou ports, repackaged and re-bagged.

And first point of call of this expired rice is the neighboring country in Nigeria. It is not because, we are producing our own rice; it is not because we want to protect local investors, No. It is also because, the protocol itself did say that before you can actuary move not persons but goods from one neighboring to another, you must make sure that 70 per cent of that goods were actually produced in that particular member state that is moving it to another member state.

Tell me, where is Benin producing rice? That is the problem. At times, we don’t seek clarification of issues. Nigeria is not violating any protocol. Some people make it too flashy to look like ECOWAS citizens are suffering and Nigeria is doing nothing about it. No. If you go to the border right now, going by testimonies of other participants that also attended the meeting in Accra, especially one Ivorian, the border is opened for people who have all their papers to move in and go out. The Ivorian passed through the Ceme border. People are actually moving. But when people want to sensationalize it, they will say, even persons are not moving. If you have your valid documents, in and out of Nigeria, you will go. But if you have goods along with you, and the goods are part of the smuggled goods, you will be prevented from entering. Those that are smuggling expired rice into the country are not putting any measure on ground to protect the health of the citizens who are eating the rice. That is the problem. They only make a lot of money for their economy and then we can go to ‘hell’ in Nigeria. This is not what the protocol says.

So, the border drilling is about combating cross-border crime and our target this time around is in smuggled goods which the protocol says no member state can actually move goods from one state to another. You must show that 70 per cent of such goods were produced by your state because, you have to add value. This is the current state. It is not true that Nigeria has been violating treaty obligations. We have been complying.

What is your reaction to the $9.6 billion judgement debt slammed on Nigeria?

Well, the case of judgement debt was inherited by this administration. Even the Attorney-General inherited it. But, it is nevertheless against Nigerian government and his people. I think many states and heads of parastatals have in the past behaved very irresponsibly, and the people thought they could get away with it. You enter into a contract with a company, the company had already incurred some loses, and also borrowed money to execute part of the contract, all of a sudden, you failed to discharge your own part of the obligation, and then, when you borrow money as a contractor, investor from bank, interest keep accruing, you have no control over. At a point where we actually needed to enter into a negotiation, we failed to do so as a nation, at a point when we needed to get ourselves an arbitrator to peacefully arbitrate on our behalf, we did not do that.

The problem is not the companies that dragged Nigeria, it is also because, they never believed in our system that justice can be done, so they went outside. Don’t forget, we are dealing with foreign investors versus the host nation. In the contract, you are not always bound always by the legal system or the laws of a nation.

So, you have a clause always there, that you can arbitrate outside. So, the company actually used UK an arbitration panel venue for the dispute arising between the company and Nigeria. Although, a judgement was given, we could have appealed against it, but we did not, we could also negotiate out of court, we did not, we could have set up a review panel to review the award given, we did not.

But at a point in time, about four years ago when the issue came on board, we were asking questions and said we were not going to abide by it. Meanwhile, the cumulative interest of the award given in terms of the judgement and the losses they were incurring. Don’t forget that the company borrowed money from the bank, and interest is rising by the day. The loss is not about the arbitrary amount given, but what contractor and investor was actually facing.

So, all these accrued money, they made a case for it to be built into the arbitral award against Nigeria. And it rose to $9.6 billion. We can’t pay that kind of money because, it is practically the life wire of our annual budget; it is a key chunk of our national budget which means we won’t be able to do anything.

In a nutshell, the Federal Government has given a direction to the AGF to set up a committee to review all the cases and put in place strategies to review them and have a mediation process. I think that is a good step. Getting the judgement not to be enforced against Nigeria is the first step, and the second step is opening up an appellate review system which we are getting through. But the most important thing is the directive of the President that when the AGF finished this particular case, should not come back and put our MDAs and the state governors on a proper track that from now onward, you cannot box the Nigerian government into this contract when you don’t have the capacity to deliver on your part.

So, I think it is about financial prudent and responsibility on the part of those in governance at all levels. We need to put all hands on deck to achieve that.

The federal government has been accused of negligence in the handling of the matter, what is your take?

Every administration will need to understand why it is fighting over such an issue. You don’t just accept, you first have to review it. It is like me assuming duty and then everybody coming to me to say this is what we are doing and we shall continue with it.

I need to review and understand certain things for me to understand why I need to give approval of it. The fact that the AGF knows the implication of enforcement of arbitral award will not prevent Nigeria from reviewing and understanding as a new administration, to understand why we even got there first.

The federal government refused to accept the word negligence, because you have every right as an administration to review how the country has got into this mess. Who are the people responsible because you have to find out? Why do you want to negotiate when you know that you can fish out the culprits? People though that could get away with some of these things, and that is why at times, you need to steady and review, then you are better informed. And after getting information, the federal government went out to block the first phase, which is the enforcement of the arbitrary award.

Now, the federal government has gone on appeal and it also worked. You don’t assume responsibility when you know you can fish out those responsible for an act. Next time, people will be more cautious and know that they can’t get away with it.

You are barely three weeks old in office as the DG of NIALS, what are your visions for the institute?

For over 40 years, we have been squatting in Lagos and squatting in Abuja for about 20 years without having our own permanent office. I was not happy about this, when I came on board as the DG. We have about 317 staff and about 120, out which we have 28 technical professional staff squatting at the basement with reptiles.

My vision is, however, to make this place visible and generate fund. Despite our teething problem, we are the only institute with a functional press where we publish our own publication. Part of the law is for us to do research, publish and help all MDAs and organs of government which need our service for us to really be there for them. We have to move the institute away from its enormous problem. We have to go out and make a case for our visibility. If you don’t rise up to make a case, nothing will happen. You must plan and move forward. We are engaging stakeholders to come in and help. By my 100 days in office, I want to get concrete result as far as our temporary and permanent office is concerned.

In the next four years, I intend to engage in capacity building in comparative international law and practice for our staff. All the three organs of the ECOWAS is in Abuja. Nigeria has been playing big brother. We want to refocus and reposition the institute from its analogue ways of doing things to a digital one. We shall add new strategic programmes as we move on. IGR is another strategy, we shall explore. We have a printing press which we shall introduce to potential clients and to contest favorably in the market.

We are equally moving away from analogue publication. I have invited a creative director, so as to move all our publication to e-book subscription. Then the second phase will be e-book purchase because our key target groups are young guys, professionals and lawyers. They don’t have time to buy hard copies, they want to subscribe and purchase on line. This is part of the repositioning I am talking about.

Like this: Like Loading...