Malawi court suspends wearing of wigs, gowns as temperatures soar
Malawi’s constitutional court has suspended its requirement that lawyers and judges wear traditional white wigs and black robes in the courtroom as an early season heatwave sweeps the southern African nation.
Temperatures in some parts of the country have hit 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) this week, the country’s Department of Meteorological Services said.
Malawi, a former British protectorate, still follows the British legal system, with the wearing of wigs and robes a requirement for judges and lawyers, reports Reuters.
But Chikosa Silungwe, one of the lawyers in court this week in the capital, Lilongwe, said the heatwave was making the court’s work challenging.
“It’s simple really. The heatwave this week meant that the gowns and wigs were uncomfortable,” he said in a telephone interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
He was he wasn’t ready to attribute the excessive heat to climate change, noting “that’s stretching it too far”.
But Jolamu Nkhokwe, Malawi’s Director of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, said that while a range of factors contribute to higher temperatures, “the big suspect of this heatwave is climate change”.
“The (temperature) figures within their respective areas are higher than what is always expected during this time of the year,” as the southern hemisphere heads toward summer, he said.
Agnes Patemba, the Registrar for the country’s high court and a judicial spokeswoman, said the lifting of the wig and gown requirement, which began Wednesday, was a temporary measure.
“There is a heatwave and that has compelled the court to indeed do away with wigs and gowns. It is not the first time this has been done,” Patemba said in an interview.
Malawi’s high court is currently hearing a petition brought by the country’s political opposition seeking to nullify this year’s elections, which it says were marred by irregularities.
The country’s ministry of health has issued a press statement warning of heat risks and urging people to take precautions.
Making EFCC accountable for recovered funds
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) claimed to have recovered about N939.51 billion, among other funds in foreign currencies since 2015. However, the lack of a clear-cut process of monitoring the management and utilisation of these funds has remained a major concern for many Nigerians. How can the EFCC be made accountable for recovered funds? AKEEM NAFIU seeks lawyers’ views
One of the anti-graft agencies spearheading the fight against corruption of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
It is not in doubt that since inception of Buhari’s administration, the EFCC has made giant strides in recovering funds looted from the nation’s treasury to the coffers of the Federal Government.
These recovered funds running into trillions in both local and foreign currency have been forfeited to the Federal Government through various court orders.
Reports indicated that the following recoveries were made by the EFCC between 2015 and 2019;
Recoveries in Naira
N33,180,830.790(2015)
N170,276,862,880(2016)
N473,065,195.970(2017)
N216,455,497.764(2018)
and N46,534,536.954 (as at August 2019)
Recoveries in Dollars
$42,917,205(2015)
$69,142,551(2016)
$142,505,121(2017)
$47,290,174(2018)
and $13,458,041(so far in 2019)
Recoveries in Pounds
£147,100(2015)
£44,785(2016)
294,852(2017)
£873, 278 (2018)
and £4,644,493(so far in 2019)
Recoveries in Euros
€832,237(2015)
€56,470(2016)
€7,247,364(2017)
€298,055(2018)
and €53,025(so far in 2019)
In the period under review, about 407 mansions were also reported to have been seized, out of which 126 have been finally forfeited while 281 are under interim forfeiture. 98 parcels of land were also seized, out of which 56 are under interim forfeiture, while 42 have been forfeited finally to the federal government.
The EFCC also secured about 1,636 convictions between 2015 and 2019. Notable amond these were the prosecution and convictions of two former governors, Joshua Dariye of Plateau State and Rev. Jolly Nyame of Taraba State.
As laudable as all these efforts by the anti-graft agency are, many Nigerians have expressed concerns about what they perceived as lack of transparency in the handling of the recovered funds by the EFCC.
One of such is the one recently raised by a judge of the Federal High Court in Lagos, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, while delivering a judgement in one of the forfeiture cases filed before her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The judge, in an encounter with a prosecutor of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, raised an alarm over the safety of various funds already forfeited to the Federal Government since the beginning of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.
She was concerned about the inability of the EFCC’s lawyer to furnish the court with an account where forfeited funds have been kept despite repeated demands.
An indication that all may not be well with the handling of the recovered funds had earlier emerged in February, 2018, when the Ministry of Finance disputed claims by the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, that his agency recovered N739 billion between 2016 and 2017.
In faulting Magu’s claims, the Ministry of Finance disclosed that its calculation of recovered funds within the period was just N91.3 billion.
The N91.3 billion was said to have also included assets under final and interim forfeitures and funds recovered in foreign currencies.
Legislative intervention
Efforts at ensuring transparent management of recovered assets and non-conviction-based approach to asset recovery led to the passage of the Proceeds of Crime (POC) Bill by 8th National Assembly.
The lawmakers were motivated by the need for transparency in the management of recovered assets to avoid suspicions about the caretakers of the assets.
One of the high points of the POC Bill is that it gives room for an independent agency to manage all recovered assets in a transparent manner which could be used to fund the budget.
President Muhammadu Buhari however withheld his assent to the Bill owing to concerns by anti-graft agencies that the Bill would reduce or limit their powers on seizure and management of recovered assets.
PACAC’s guidelines
The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) headed by Prof. Itsa Sagay (SAN) have developed guidelines for asset management.
The guidelines were said to have been made in pursuant of the fulfilment of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNAC) to Nigerians.
A statement signed by PACAC’s Communication officer, Aghogho Agbahor, indicated that the aim of UNAC is that victim states should establish clear and transparent legal, policy or administrative mechanisms to facilitate the recovery and return of illicit assets back to countries of origin and to apply such assets for priority projects for the benefit of the people whose assets were plundered.
However, the guidelines may continue to remain on paper except it is implemented by the Federal Government because PACAC is only an advisory committee without the powers to enforce implementation of issued guidelines.
Lawyers speak
Some members of the wig and gown have equally expressed displeasure at the way and manner recovered funds are being handled by those in charge.
The lawyers, both of inner and outer Bar, while speaking on the issue at the weekend, lamented that management of the funds have been shrouded in secrecy.
They want the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ensure proper accounts of the recovered funds are rendered to avoid unnecessary speculation and suspicion by members of the public.
The lawyers were equally demanding a synergy between the EFCC and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) for proper accountability of the management of recovered fund.
Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Seyi Sowemimo, want the EFCC to religiously keep to the tenets of the law by ensuring that it presents annual report about how forfeited funds are kept and expended to the National Assembly.
He said: “I think it is a legitimate thing for Nigerians to know where the forfeited funds are kept and how they are being utilized. The EFCC is by law expected to annually present a report to the National Assembly about how these recovered funds are kept and expended. I am not aware that the anti-graft agency has religiously complied with this requirement of law.
“It is also worthy of note that some persons have gone to court demanding explanations about how these funds are managed. I am even surprised that all these are happening during Buhari’s administration when people expect a lot of transparency.
“So, I am equally concerned about the fact that information concerning these forfeited funds are scare or even non-existent. This will surely give rise to suspicion by people that recovered looted funds might have been relooted by some individuals”.
In his views, Dr. Biodun Layonu (SAN) believed proper accountability will be achieved when all funds recovered and remitted by the EFCC are made to pass through the Treasury Single Account (TSA) of the Federal Government.
“Any remittance by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) must go into the consolidated revenue through the Treasury Single Account (TSA) especially if the matter is a concluded one. The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation or other relevant agency must know this and can be verified through that office”, the silk said.
Another Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Mr. Hakeem Afolabi, opined that the EFCC should ensure periodic publication of recovered funds as well as where they were kept to keep Nigerians abreast of all developments.
He said: “We should put a mechanism in place that can look into the activities of the EFCC. The National Assembly in the discharge of its oversight function should be able to play that role provided there is objectivity and sincerity. EFCC should not be allowed to see itself as not being accountable.
“Furthermore, the EFCC must be made to publish the content of bank account where such fund is kept for Nigerians to see that in truth such money exist in reality”.
A former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Monday Ubani, called for an independent confirmation of all funds said to have been recovered through the EFCC by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for proper accountability.
“We need to have independent confirmation by the Central Bank of Nigeria that these huge sums are indeed recovered. They may have recovered the sums as claimed but we need to know where these sums of money are domiciled. They are public money and should be handled transparently too”, he said.
A former General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe, advocated for the establishment of a body to manage all funds forfeited to the Federal Government.
He said: “By law, the EFCC is expected to present yearly report to the National Assembly. Has the anti-graft agency been doing that? If the answer is in the affirmative, does the report contain a breakdown of funds recovered and where they are kept? How are these funds being managed?
“This is part of the reason why some of us have been clamouring for the establishment of a body to manage these recoveries. Whether funds are temporarily or permanently forfeited to the Federal Government, there must be an account for them.
“Nigerians should be concerned about how these forfeited funds are kept and there should be proper account of how they are expended. The same thing goes for forfeited property and assets. We should also know how they are being managed, whether they have been sold off or kept somewhere rotten away while litigation goes on. These are critical questions that must be answered in the fight against corruption”.
The National President of the Campaign For the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) Mr. Malachy Ugwummadu, asked Nigerians to exploit the window provided by the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act to get the needed facts about how recovered funds are being managed.
“With the FOI Act, it’s hardly heard these days that such information are not accessible. The media houses or practitioners should make a direct request for such information. In any case, the content and details of the orders and judgements of courts directing interim or final forfeitures are public documents and accessible.
“Forfeited funds should be ploughed back to the society and should be used to empower the weak and vulnerable through provision of social services and supports. Provision of infrastructure and creation of enabling environment for job creation and infrastructure development”, he said.
To the Editor of Nigerian Weekly Law Reports, Mr. Oluwole Kehinde, no information on how forfeited funds are being managed should be kept away from the public.
He said: “I believe the EFCC said they have been paying into an account domiciled in the CBN. That being the case, the money would have to be appropriated by the National Assembly before it could be spent. Nevertheless, the EFCC is expected to make full disclosure to the public.”
A rights activist, Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, demanded that the EFCC should make its books available for relevant government agencies like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
“It’s a big question to all Nigerians. EFCC under the enabling Act is not to be run as a one man outfit. It is to maintain a relationship with the office of the Attorney General of the Federation who is to be like a supervising agency.
“The EFCC ought to make its books available to relevant agencies of government like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the public, for proper accounting system. But the way the organisation is being run is not only strange but seriously not transparent enough to buy public’s confidence.
“As sensitive as its activities are, the EFCC ought to publish its accounts annually to enable the public know how much has been recovered, from who and for what reason. And please remember, this problem didn’t start today but it’s as old as the Commission itself, which acts as though it is independent while it ought to as a matter of compulsion be under the coordination of the Attorney General of the Federation.
“Yes, it has recovered so much money and property but then, Nigerians find it passing strange that recovery of money are only heard or seen in the media and nothing more. The Commission owes Nigeria and Nigerians explanation of its activities as it relates to seized funds and property and this needs to be done periodically like quarterly report. This will give the public a sense of satisfaction and joy that afterall looters are being dealt with or made to account for their loot.
“Anything short of this will make the people to lose confidence in the commission, however well packaged or constituted. Because to the people, EFCC as official watchdog of government must, of necessity be above board like Ceasar’s wife, anything short of this is complete mess,” he said.
ADR key to tackling congestion of cases in courts – Imhanze
Mr. Ituah Imhanze is an Arbitrator. In this interview with AKEEM NAFIU, he speaks on AGF’s plea for better funding of justice ministry, Kogi Deputy Governor’s impeachment, delay in justice system and sundry issues
What is your take on the demand by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), for the allocation of 2.5 percent of recovered looted funds to his Ministry to service logistics, operational costs as well as payment to private lawyers and consultants?
Firstly, a plea with very valid reasons and not a demand was made by the Attorney General of the Federation. As long as due process is followed, the allocation would be helpful to offset the judgement debts of the Federal Government of Nigeria which already stands to the tune of N150 billion. The operational costs of hiring private consultants and lawyers also need to be settled as these legal practitioners and/or consultants need to be reimbursed for cost incurred and legal advisory or representative services rendered to the Federal Governemnt through the Ministry of Justice.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) claimed to have recovered about N939 billion since 2015. However, many Nigerians believed these funds only appeared on paper. How do we make the anti-graft agency accountable for these recovered funds?
Firstly, we must give credit to the EFCC. There is no doubt that they are doing a good work within the resources available to them. Having said that, agencies of government are by their enabling Acts and extanct laws made accountable for their acts whilst in office and out of office.
There must be clear cut reporting lines and the need for a periodic publications of recovered loots and their status. Accountability is key in the discharge of this onerous assignment. All organs of government must be seen to be providing checks and balances as and when necessary. The Legislature must as a matter of policy carry out their oversight functions. There is an absolute need for transparency in the actions of an institution like the EFCC.
It is suggested that there should be a collaboration between the EFCC and the office of the Attorney General of the Federation in establishing a Committee or an inter-governmental agency charged solely with the management of recovered assets. This will no doubt ensure accountability and transparency.
Do you share the sentiments that the Kogi State House of Assembly has violated Section 188 (8) of the Constitution by going ahead to impeach the Deputy Governor, Elder Simon Achuba, despite the fact that he was cleared of any wrongdoing by the 7-man panel set up by the State’s Chief Judge?
In the removal of a Deputy Governor of a State, the proper procedure is clearly outlined in Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As amended).
Section 188 (8) clearly provides that “Where the panel reports to the House of Assembly that the allegation has not been proved, no further proceedings shall be taken in respect of the matter”. It is settled law that any act or procedure done in contravention of the Constitution (the ground norm and the foremost legislation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is to the extent of its inconsistency null and void.
Trial delay is a major problem in the Nigerian judicial system. Cases often spend years before they are concluded. How do you think judicial proceedings can be hastened up?
Nigeria is a highly litigious country. There are so many cases pending before different judges of different courts. There are not enough judges to handle these cases that increase by the day. Overhaul of the system, constant feedback, and equipping the judiciary with modern technology and tools will help in no small way. It is about time that judges stopped taking notes in long hands. Stenographers should be provided to all courts and judges should be trained and retrained in the use of these modern technologies.
Furthermore, arbitration and mediation should be encouraged in the resolution of disputes. Every disputes should not be taking to court. The Lagos Multi Door Court House is a good example that should be emulated by all. Reforms and innovations should be encouraged to meet with the demands of modernisation. New technology should be leveraged, and not just technology for data collection.
Artificial Intelligence is fast maturing and with further advances in machine learning, standardised data collection can assist judges in forming judgements. The use of information technology during court proceedings for transcribing proceedings, e-filing, e-service, use of computers and mass storage devices for keeping records of cases in court must also be embraced.
Lawyers should also be enlightened on the need to save the time of court by encouraging them to advice their clients against filing frivolous and time wasting applications to delay the progress of suit, and waste the precious time of the court as well as the need to be diligent and well prepared in prosecuting their matters.
Lawyers, who charge per video conferencing is statutorily provided but rarely available in practice and infrequently used even if available. Accountability needs to be fixed on individuals causing repeated and needless delays in dispensing justice. Adoption of the fast track procedure, summary judgment, proper case management conferencing under the respective states Civil Procedure Rules in other states in Nigeria are highly recommended.
What is your advice to the Federal Government on how to tackle the growing spate of insecurity in the country?
Economic instability, poverty, unemployment rates are recurrent factors which encourage vices in the society. There should be continuous efforts in making the Nigerian clime conducive and the creation of an enabling environment for its citizenry in engaging in trade, business or occupation. The government must continue to engage all stakeholders in finding lasting solutions to the conflict between the herders and farmers in the country. There should be capacity building and the creation of competitive incentives for officers and men of the Nigerian army and other security agencies. There must be collaborative efforts of all security agencies in area of intelligence gathering.
How do you think the Judiciary can help in the fight against corruption?
According to Justice Akinila Aguda (of blessed memory), “It is almost axiomatic that the judiciary plays a preeminent role in any democratic dispensation. Indeed, a political system can be considered as on the basis of the extent to which the judicial arm is permitted to hold the scale of justice over and above the other arms of government. The source of authority of the judiciary for exercising this critical function is of course, the Constitution…”
A judicial officer is expected to be a recluse of a kind, sparingly seen outside of the courtrooms; they have a closed circle of friends and deliberately avoid the camera and limelight. This no doubt would minimize the incidence of personal or pecuniary interest when adjudicating in corruption-centered suits. The judiciary must be seen to be truly independent without any form of interference by both the Legislature and Executive save in the area of constitutionally recognised checks and balances. Better funding is also advocated.
The judiciary’s duty is to interpret the law, and in doing so they should decide cases brought before them in accordance with the provisions of the law and award deserving and appropriate sanctions where necessary regardless of whose ox is gored.
The National Judicial Council, The Federal Judicial Service Commission and other State Judicial Service Commissions must continue to be strict in melting out appropriate sanctions against all erring judicial officers.
‘Judiciary, bedrock of Nigeria’s democracy’
Davidson Edieya is an indigene of Urhonigbe, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State. Edieya, who was called to Bar on 13th December, 2017 tells JOHN CHIKEZIE his experience, choice of career, pupillage and varied issues
Background
I obtained my LL. B from Ambrose Alli University in 2016 as the Best Graduating Student with 3 distinct awards.
I attended the Nigerian Law School, Yenagoa Campus, where I obtained my B. L and was called to the Nigeria Bar on 13th December, 2017.
Apart from practising law, I am currently studying for my Masters degree in Environmental Law at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.
Why law
One reason I became a lawyer was because I believed my strengths were in analyzing problems and advising others. Being a lawyer can require a wide range of skills and unexpected challenges.
I discovered that to illustrate the range, in just a day, a lawyer may have to study the fine print of a form to make sure all the details are correct and also advise her client about the general legal risks of embarking on a particular business strategy.
I also enjoy the study of law and learning about how an argument could be made on both sides of any case.
Although my journey of becoming a lawyer was faced with manifold challenges, I thank God almighty that the dream of wearing the lawyers’ robes is now a reality.
What part of law interests you?
Environmental law, Property law and corporate law are my major interest particularly Environmental Regulations and Litigation.
My interest in Environmental law is informed by the involvement of natural resource management, the menace of pollution, Public health and Human Rights concerns.
Judiciary and independence
It is not an overstatement if I say that an independent Judiciary is the greatest asset of a nation. The Judiciary, by the nature of its functions and role, is the citizen’s last line of defence.
I make bold to say that the country still has a long way to go to reach the haven of full judicial independence and political culture rooted in the rule of law. The undue delays of trial, executive interference, corruption, lack of federal character, to mention but a few, are some of the challenges bedeviling the Nigeria Judiciary.
I humbly use this medium to call all stakeholders concerned, including but not limited to judges, lawyers, legislators, members of the Executive Council e.t.c to ensure that the sanctity of the judiciary is protected and the hope of the common man rekindled.
The phrase “Judiciary is the last hope of the common man” should be observed more in obedience than breached in Nigeria.
The road to experience judicial independence will be paved by commitment comprising of key steps that include support from the political branches, contributions from the judiciary itself, broad-based judicial reforms, lawyers jettisoning technicalities.
Young lawyers
Since I was called to the bar, I have realized that a young lawyer have so many hurdles to cross in the early stage of his legal career.
Young lawyers are faced with a strong dilemma between heeding to the tenor of the Rules of Professional Conduct and Etiquettes or pay less attention to the rules in order to survive the economic realities and untold hardship melted on young lawyers by senior members of the bar, who are supposed to be mentors. Remuneration of young lawyers requires urgent attention in Nigeria.
However, in actual practice, we are exposed at early age to the ways and manner to circumvent the rules of professional conduct (RPC) to the detriment of his clients. Also, we are expected not to visit a client’s house, only in exceptional circumstances.
We (young lawyers) are taught to avoid conducting ourselves in a manner that is unbecoming of a lawyer, one of which is engaging in buying and selling, but due to economic constraint and recession, we engage in the act in order to make ends meet.
As regards to young female lawyers, they are often referred to as endanger species. A female new wig seeking for guidance on how to go about conducting a particular case or looking for an employment easily becomes sexually vulnerable among some judges, senior lawyers and some employers.
Another pertinent issue is the attitude of law enforcement agencies towards young lawyers. A new wig is taught in law school that law enforcement agents are partners, if not ministers, in the administration of practice and in the temple of justices.
However, law enforcement agents tend to be naturally hostile and aggressive to lawyers particularly the new wig. They see the new wigs as a enemies, especially when the law enforcement agents are not straight forward in their dealings.
My experience at the Area Command office of the Nigeria Police Force, Benin City is still very fresh in my memory. The Investigative Police Officer asked me to wait outside until he finishes recording my client’s statement. I insisted to be present on the strength of Sections 17 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Edo State, 2016 which permits a lawyer to be present during when an accused person is making a confessional statement.
The situation almost degenerated, except for the intervention by the Commander.
If I was appointed Attorney-General of I will advise the government of the Federation to always obey court orders because that is one of the key features of the rule of law as held by the Supreme Court in Obaseki J.S.C in Ojukwu Vs. Lagos State Government.
Ambition
I will like to attain the pinnacle of an upright legal professional in Nigeria by being conferred with the distinguished rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. It will also be a great privilege for me to teach the younger generation about law, either in a law faculty or the Nigerian law school.
Osinbajo, World Bank VP, ex- AfDB VP, others for legal awards
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Vice-President of the World Bank, Sandie Okoro and other prominent Nigerians are billed for this year’s Nigerian Legal Awards.
Others are President Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Abimbola Ogunbanjo and a former Vice-President African Development Bank (AfDB), Cecilia Akintomide.
The 2019 Nigerian Legal Awards would also recognize a host of legal luminaries at the biggest legal event of the year which would be held at the Landmark Event Centre, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.
This year’s event will recognize the important contributions of eminent legal icons, lawyers and firms who had contributed to the development of business law in the country, leaving behind lasting imprints on the fabrics of Nigerian law.
For instance, Osinbajo would be recognized for his invaluable contribution to the development of business law in Nigeria especially through his landmark contribution towards the attainment of the milestone of Ease of Doing Business, the promotion of transparency, ethics and good governance in Africa’s biggest economy.
According to the organizers, Osinbajo who had contributed immensely to the development of law in Nigeria both at the international level as an academic, democrat, legal practitioner, and the Vice President of Nigeria deserved the awards as his contribution towards reshaping the lives of young Nigerian lawyers would be recognized at this year’s Nigerian Legal Awards.
Also, Okoro, a Senior Vice-President and General Counsel of World Bank Group would be recognized at this year’s awards for her tremendous contribution to the development of diversity and inclusion in the global legal community.
Other awardees at this year’s awards included Abimbola Ogunbanjo, President of the National Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and Managing Partner of Chris Ogunbanjo LLP, Cecilia Akintomide, Independent Non-Executive Director of FBN Holdings and Fmr. Vice President Secretary General of the African Development Bank, Sola Adepetun, founding Partner of one of Nigeria’s most reputable firms, Adepetun Caxton-Martins & Segun (ACAS-LAW) and Chairman, Board of Directors, Standard Chartered Bank, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Edo State and Fmr. National Secretary to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Adedoyin Rhodes-Vivour, SAN, Managing Partner of Doyin Rhodes-Vivour as well as Olumide Akpata, former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law will be recognized at the 2019 Nigerian Legal Awards
To celebrate the ingenuity of the various law firms, the recognition has been split in various categories including Law Firm of the Year, Managing Partner of the Year, Banking and Finance, Oil and Gas, Dispute Resolution, Private Equity, Real Estate and Construction, Capital Market, Intellectual Property, among others.
Of note also, is the honouring of 40 under-40 Rising Stars lawyers, who had made giant strides within the Nigerian legal space.
The Nigerian Legal Awards which being convened by ESQ Legal Blitz is the only platform projecting the achievements of legal players within Nigeria’s thriving business law community. The awards represent the beacon of honour and prestige on the achievements recorded in the Nigerian legal industry.
Among the guests expected at this year’s event are; a team from the World Bank, the African Development Bank, Senior Advocates of Nigeria, CEOs of multinationals, supranational and intranational corporations, captains of Nigeria most prestigious institutions and other eminent personalities.
Relieving Supreme Court of burden of cases congestion
Lawyers in a voice, at the weekend decried huge volume of cases at the Supreme Court while throwing their weight behind Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad’s call for a review of the appellate jurisdiction of the apex court as contained in Section 233 of the Constitution. AKEEM NAFIU writes
C
ongestion of cases not only at the Supreme Court but also at various courts in the country has made nonsense of the objective of the rule of law and robbed litigants of fundamental right to fair hearing within a reasonable time.
This problem has effectively been delaying justice in the courts and constituting a cog in the wheel of justice delivery system.
Justice Tanko was not alone. His immediate predecessor, Justice Walter Onnoghen sometimes in October 2018, also raised an alarm that the Supreme Court’s diary had been filled up till 2021.
He consequently warned that the court would not tolerate unnecessary adjournments arising from lack of diligent prosecution, poor preparations or non-appearance by counsel.
As a way of addressing congestion in the court, the former CJN directed that any matter assigned a date must be heard and determined one way or the other on that date.
However, he mandated lawyers to take necessary steps to amend defective appeal before the due hearing date.
But barely 12 months after, the alarm raised by the former CJN, has again, resonated following the apex court’s unending burden of cases congestion.
Indications to this effect, however, emerged at the weekend when the incumbent Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, called for a review of the appellate jurisdiction of the Supreme Court as contained in Section 233 of the Constitution.
He expressed concern on the onerous task before the Justices of the Supreme Court owing to the large volume of cases before them.
The CJN bared his mind when members of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters paid him a courtesy visit.
He revealed to the lawmakers that the number of appeals pending and those received so far this year were mind-boggling, saying the Supreme Court of Nigeria was the busiest apex court in the world.
He consequently asked the legislators to immediately commence an amendment to the constitutional provision of the appellate jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.
This, he said would enhance timely dispensation of justice and reduce the stress the heavy burden of appeals were heaping on the justices of the apex court.
CJN said: “Many of us don’t sleep for 12 hours as recommended by stress managers. We don’t write judgement merely by stating that so, so, so, and so cases were filed by this and that, and end it up by saying appeal is hereby dismissed or upheld. We have to give reasons which are the bedrock of judgement writing.
“Nigerian judiciary is one of the best in the world, and if nobody told you, I am telling you today.
“The Constitution enjoins the Supreme Court to have 21 justices, yet we are having fewer than that number. We will have to appoint more justices to fill the gap soon.
“If you see the amount allocated to the judiciary, it is far less than what is given to some ministries.
“Salaries of the judicial officers are also stale for over 12 years running, and I hope you would look at all that.”
Responding, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, disclosed that both the Senate Standing Orders 2015 and the 1999 Constitution empowered the committee to oversee the judiciary.
He assured the CJN that the committee would make necessary interventions to strengthen and guarantee the independence of the Judiciary because the third arm of government played a very crucial role in the sustenance and deepening of democracy’s core values.
Bamidele said: “We are here today to keep faith with the time-honoured tradition of the committee.
“This, no doubt, would enable us to make appropriate legislative interventions in times ahead for the betterment of the judiciary.
“The Committee would work in collaboration with the judiciary to review laws and embark on reforms – including the amendment to the constitution – to ensure effective and efficient administration of justice.”
But miffed, some members of the wig and gown, at the weekend, could not hide their disdain for the burden being inflicted on the Justices of Supreme Court following high volume of cases at the apex court.
The lawyers were, however, excited about CJN’s demand for a review of the Constitution to lessen the burden, describing it as a request in the right direction.
They also want the issue of conflicting decisions of the Court of Appeal resolved before the amendment.
In addition to the CJN’s suggestion, the lawyers also asked litigants to explore the window of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) system as they believed this would also help in reducing the volume of court cases.
Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Deacon Dele Adesina, was concerned about the structure of the nation’s judiciary which he said was built on delay.
Adesina said: “The present structure of our judiciary is inherently built on delay. It is a triangular kind of structure. At the base of the triangle, we have the High, Federal, State, Industrial and so many other courts. At the appellate level, we have the Court of Appeal with about 16 divisions nationwide.
“In most of the divisions, we have only one courtroom except Lagos, Abuja and probably Port Harcourt with more than one courtroom. Now, at the final level, you have the Supreme Court. We only have one apex court, even though, we have three courtrooms. Going by the nature of Nigerians, not less than 80 and 85 per cent of our cases terminates at the Supreme Court.
“So, if you have about 3,000 judgements at the lower court, out of this number, not less than 2,700 will go to the Court of Appeal. Out of the 2,700, about 2,600 will end up at the Supreme Court. It goes on like that.
“In addressing the problem, a federal system of administration should be put in place. If each state of the federation has high courts in their domain, they should also have appellate courts. There should also be Supreme Court in each state. This means only matters of constitutional importance that has to do with the entire country will go to the Federal Supreme Court. This will address many problems.”
Adesina was echoed by Abiodun Jelili Owonikoko (SAN), who said only cases that raised fundamental, constitutional and legal issue should go to the Supreme Court.
Owonikoko said: “I think we need to reduce the number of cases that go to the apex court. The United States has just nine Justices of Supreme Court and the number of cases they handle in a year is not up to ten per cent of what our Justices are handling here. The cases that go to the Supreme Court in America raise fundamental, constitutional and legal issues that will impact so much on the entire society.
“However, it is not enough to reduce the number of cases coming to the Supreme Court, it is also important that we should firm up professional ethics that lawyers must be discouraged from filing frivolous cases. Lawyers must see the need to terminate cases that don’t have any chance of success at the lower court and should also embrace alternative ways of dispute resolution. No one seems to be exploring the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) options offered by the High and Appeal courts.”
Chief Emeka Okpoko, another Senior Advocate of Nigeria believed the constitution amendment will relieve the Supreme Court of the monumental burden of cases congestion.
He said: “The CJN’s demand, in my view, is a serious issue that desires urgent attention. Justice Mohammad definitely knew what he was talking about. He has been at the Supreme Court for a long time before he came to the pinnacle where he is presently the CJN. So, what he is saying is perfectly in tandem with the reality of things on ground.
“Judiciary has a lot of problems. The Supreme Court has a lot of burden. A lot of cases which ought not to go to the Supreme Court found their way to the apex court. A lot of interlocutory appeals were begging for attention at the Supreme Court. The burden is actually very monumental. It’s quite enormous and the CJN being the man at the helm sees this problem. He is aware of the volume of cases and judgements the Justices of the apex court are to write.
“Meanwhile, the Supreme Court must take steps to ensure that the credibility of judgement it churned out is intact and this is a factor of the volume of cases it handles. Therefore, to continue to be-labour the court with too many cases may not really be the best.
“So, I agree with the CJN that so many matters ought to end at the Court of Appeal and that so many interlocutory appeals ought not to come to the Supreme Court. The Court of Appeal can comfortably deal with them.”
Wale Adesokan (SAN) said the way out of the problem was to carry out an amendment that will restrict the right of appeal to the apex court on the Constitution.
“There should be constitution amendments to further restrict the right of appeal to the Supreme Court and appointment of more Supreme Court Justices,” he said.
A law teacher, Wahab Shittu, called for a decentralization of the Supreme Court operations.
He said: “There is no doubt our Supreme Court is overburdened with unprecedented volume of cases in consequence of which our apex court judges are overworked. There is therefore a necessity to decentralize the operations of the Supreme Court in the same way we have several divisions of the court of appeal for effectiveness and efficiency. This can be achieved by a constitution amendment. This, in my view is long overdue.”
Chris Ekemezie said there was an urgent need to reduce the inflow of cases to the Supreme Court owing to the limited number of Justices at the apex court.
“The Nigerian Judiciary is overburdened with cases from the High to the Supreme Court. It’s imperative that based on the limited number of Justices at the Supreme Court, it’s either the laws are amended to restrict certain matters from going to the Supreme Court or the Supreme Court is expanded to be sited in all 6 geo-political zones.
“I think the former suits us better. Let the Supreme Court be saddled only with few matters such as criminal appeal involving death sentence, dispute between state government and another state government or disputes between Federal and State(s) government. Appeal involving interpretation of constitution matters and/or statutes and other such matters. Interlocutory appeals should terminate at the Court of Appeal.
“The major danger is that the quality of judges these days leaves much to be desired. We deserve an institute to train judges. We need qualitative judges. There are much rot in the institution,” he said.
Another lawyer, Ituah Imhanze, said the CJN’s call for constitution amendment was long overdue.
According to him, the present system which allowed automatic right of appeal in all matters to the Supreme Court was no longer sustainable.
He said: “The problem of the Supreme Court being overburdened has been judicially noticed in the legal profession. In the 2015-2016 legal year, the Supreme Court heard 1, 489 matters, consisting of 908 motions and 581 substantive appeals, delivering 268 judgments in that period.
“Averagely, over 500 appeals are filed before the Supreme Court, while less than 400 sometimes less than 200 are determined by the court annually.
“The court is a system under serious stress and except the present caseload pressure is relieved somehow, the system will lose its purpose.
“The call for amendment of the Constitution by the CJN is a welcome development and achievable because the Nigerian Constitution and the current system which allows automatic right of appeal in all matters to the Supreme Court requires immediate amendment.
“There is urgent need to drastically reduce the number and types of cases that should be heard in the Supreme Court and this can be achieved by reviewing the appellate jurisdiction of the Supreme Court as provided for under Section 233 of the Constitution to allow the termination of some appeals at the Court of Appeal particularly Interlocutory Appeals as well as the appointment of ad hoc Justices comprising of former justices.
“However, the issue of conflicting decisions of the Court of Appeal which is already in existence without these reforms would have to be addressed before the amendment comes into effect.
“In addition to the constitution amendment, there is urgent need to appoint more justices to fill the 21 full complement of the Supreme Court as provided for under the Constitution and heavy cost should be awarded against parties bringing frivolous appeals on settled principles of law.”
‘Law School must apologise for rating lawyers under old system’
Kehinde Adetola Adeyemi is an indigene of Lagos State. Adeyemi, who obtained an LL.B from the Lagos State University, was called to Bar in 2017. In this chat with JOHN CHIKEZIE, he shares his journey into the noble profession
Background
My name is Kehinde Adetola Adeyemi. I am an indigene from Badagry, the town of ancient civilization.
I grew up in this Coastal Area, Badagry and had my primary and secondary schools education there.
Upon completion of my secondary school, I was admitted to study Mass communication in Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta. I had just my National Diploma and left to study law afterwards.
I graduated in 2015 from the Lagos State University and I attended the Enugu campus of the Nigerian Law School in 2016 and was called to the Bar in 2017.
At present, aside practising law, I am also studying for my Masters of Law in Taxation from the same Lagos State University.
Choice of career
I read law for two major reasons. To execute the fancy of my mother; that one of her sons must become a lawyer but she wouldn’t decide which one. My mother worked in the family house of Chief FRA Williams several years ago. I think she took delight in the way he lived his life as a lawyer.
In addition, my other reason was because I wanted to be at the cutting edge, speaking against the ills of Government, the manifest disregard for rule of law and the abuse of Rights of Citizens in the country.
Although, I took this decision despite being a minor but I was aware about the happenings in my surrounding. I saw how soldiers manhandled citizens and I was not contented with it. Though I was helpless, but I believed that only lawyers could bring about the change we desire in our society.
Call to Bar experience
For every lawyer, it is a very special day for us. Such a day signals the end of an era and the commencement of a voyage towards fulfilling our desire.
As expected my mother was one of the persons who came with me but I can’t really describe how she felt. But I know she must have been really proud.
There was no after party though, because my elder brother celebrated his wedding at the weekend preceding my call to Bar. So, the family was still enveloped in some merriment and I didn’t find it necessary.
Law school experience
I still cherish the feeling of attending the Enugu Campus of the Nigerian Law School. At the point of registration, I chose the campus as my most preferred. I did because I wanted to travel outside the Southwest and see what is happening on the other side of the country.
So, when the admission list was released, I saw Enugu, and I was very happy. Although it was a very stressful academic environment but I was left with no option than to adapt. The dream was to become a lawyer and not even the stiff environment will truncate such ambition.
There in law school, aside facing my studies, which was the business of each day, I met very wonderful people from all parts of the country and we still contact each other till date.
At the campus, we resume classes 9 a.m. and would not leave until lecturers conclude their task for the day.
Then we have little hours to rest and then converge later in the day for compulsory group meetings till later at night. After this, each student is at liberty to either read personally or engage in some other activity. The drive at that point will be what you intend to become. We also live in the fear of the ‘almighty bar final’. So even if you want to play, you play with sense. Sometimes you may not even get a partner to play with because people do not want to be carried away by any other activity aside reading.
Regardless of the trend, myself and my colleagues still find a way around extra-curricular activities.
Reforms
At the undergraduate level, I would advise that final year students be allowed to take more practical courses as a preparatory into the Nigerian law school. This would bring about quicker understanding of the courses they will take at the Nigerian Law School.
For the Nigerian Law School, the major reform should have been on its old grading system, but I am aware that would be changing from this year. Regardless of that change in its grading system, I think the Nigerian Law School should apologise to all lawyers who were affected by its old hardened grading system. If a system teaches fair mindedness, reasonableness and justice, it should not be relaxed till the students graduate. It should be evidenced in the system itself.
The other reforms should be about government’s funding. The Nigerian Law school is grossly underfunded, but that is not peculiar to the Law school. It is a serious contention bedeviling government owned institutions in the country. The lecture halls and the libraries are either no longer spacious enough to accommodate students conveniently or the seats are too bad and need to be fixed.
Judiciary
A lot needs to be done to ensure speedy dispensation of justice in the country. The essence of approaching the court by litigants is to seek Justice. The expectation of every litigant must not be cut short by the blunder and dereliction of the system.
Therefore all hands must be on deck to ensure that the essence of litigation is achieved. As we speak, justice delivery is very slow in the court system, as cases linger for too long. But who do we blame? Do we blame Lawyers, Judges or court registrars or other members of staff of the judiciary? The truth is that the rebuke would be shared evenly amongst all of us. To correct this situation, we need more court buildings, appointment of more Judges and Magistrates.
The constitution must be amended to allow the number of Justices of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court to be significantly increased to meet current realities. Then again, the rules of our courts should be reviewed to allow matters to be concluded within specific periods. Timeline for cases should not be restricted to election petition cases.
What I will do as Attorney General of the Federation
To be the Attorney General of the Federation is to be the chief law officer of the Country. In that capacity, I would drum it to the ears of the president, even if he has an ear infection, that the rule of law must be respected at all times irrespective of personal opinions. I would reiterate and for the emphasis of clarity to the president, even if he has some military background, that the doctrine of separation of power remains a model for the governance of a state in democracy. And the Executive must not be selective in its respect for court’s judgements.
The executive arm of government must not directly or indirectly influence the decision of the Judiciary. Aside this, I would ensure in that capacity that there is the expected level of freedom of the press and no agency of Government is allowed to disregard the rulings of the court. There is no better way to strengthen our Democracy than to do all this.
In that capacity also, I will advise the president that a referendum be approved and conducted to satisfy the agitation of the people clamouring for the independence of Biafra (IPOB) from the Federal Nigeria. While I so much believe that the Referendum will fail, but I know It will build up our unity as a Nation and restore us all towards the pathway to reconstruct the country.
Future ambition
I will put in my best to study, research and teach law till I become a professor of Constitutional law. If the Legal practitioners Privileges committee find me worthy in the future to be conferred with the title of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, I will not turn it down. But I do not see myself becoming a Judge. They play a restrictive role in a constitutional democracy. I want to do more than that. I want to influence policies and decisions that are beneficial to all. To do this, I would join politics in the future so as to join the Parliament or seek some executive roles.
Apex court Justice, Nweze, Lagos CJ, others honour law teacher at book launch
Two law teachers, Dr. Babatunde Oni and Dr. Anthony Ewere have called for a review of States Administration of Estate (Small Estates) law to exempt small and personal estates of N500,000 and below from paying estate duties before securing letters of administration.
Besides, the duo wanted other state’s governments to emulate Lagos and Oyo states which have exempted small estates from payments of estate duties by enacting similar laws in their states.
While Oni, a lecturer in the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos (UNILAG) gave the advice in his new book, “The Law of Succession in Nigeria: Principles, Cases and Practice”, his colleague from the Faculty of Law, University of Benin, Ewere echoed his while reviewing the new book presented to the public in Lagos at the weekend.
They also advocated a review of Section 5(4) of the Oyo State law which was believed to be at variance with Section 3 and the general object of the law requiring payment of five per cent estate duty for small or personal estates.
The author of the book, Oni, in a chat with newsmen after the presentation ceremony said he was motivated to write the book to bridge the gap between the new book and the existing literature especially the thesis, succession.
Earlier, Ewere while reviewing the book advocated a review of Section 17 of the Evidence Act 2011 which currently regulated judicial notice of customs in Nigeria in relation to succession rights in the interest of justice.
He stated that the salient provision of Section 14 (2) was not obsolete as far as application of customary law was concerned on succession rights.
According to Ewere, the retention of established salient condition for judicial notice of custom would go a long way to stabilize the customary law regime and create a proper prospect for the improvement of indigenous system of law in the country.
In his speech, Chairman of the event, Justice Chima Nweze, a Justice of the Supreme Court, lauded the author’s efforts, saying the new book was a departure from other monograph compilation.
“Dr. Oni consumed himself in this emerging trend of law practice in Nigeria. The book is thorough and has taken the Faculty of Law of UNILAG back to the golden years of late Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Jelili Adebisi Omotola,” he said.
Justice Kudirat Jose, who represented the Lagos Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba, remarked that the book will be useful to those who planned to leave a will behind after their death.
The Dean Faculty of Law, UNILAG, Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa, expressed joy at the launching, saying the book would contribute to knowledge of students and legal practitioners.
Atsenuwa was also confident that the book would change the practice of law of succession in the country and break new grounds.
Why delay in justice delivery persists, by Okpoko
Chief Emeka Okpoko, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), in this interview with AKEEM NAFIU speaks on judiciary’s independence, delay in justice system, congestion of cases at the Supreme Court and sundry issues
How feasible is the demand by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad for an amendment of the Constitution to reduce cases inflow to the Supreme Court?
The CJN’s demand, in my view, is a serious issue that desires urgent attention. Justice Mohammad definitely knew what he was talking about. He has been at the Supreme Court for a long time before he came to the pinnacle where he is presently the CJN. So, what he is saying is perfectly in tandem with the reality of things on ground.
Judiciary has a lot of problems. The Supreme Court has a lot of burden. A lot of cases which ought not to go to the Supreme Court found their way to the apex court. A lot of interlocutory appeals were begging for attention at the Supreme Court. The burden is actually very monumental. It’s quite enormous and the CJN being the man at the helm sees this problem. He is aware of the volume of cases and judgements the Justices of the apex court are to write.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court must take steps to ensure that the credibility of judgement it churned out is intact and this is a factor of the volume of cases it handles. Therefore, to continue to belabour the court with too many cases, may not really be the best.
So, I agree with the CJN that so many matters ought to end at the Court of Appeal and that so many interlocutory appeals ought not to come to the Supreme Court. The Court of Appeal can comfortably deal with them.
However, the question is how realizable is the CJN’s demand for constitutional amendment to reduce the inflow of cases to the Supreme Court? In my view, the demand is not realizable in today’s Nigeria, not because it is not realistic, but because members of the National Assembly may not allow it.
Their minds may not even go there. They have a totally different focal point; these are politicians with totally different views from all these things. We all know that a lot of things come to bare concerning decisions taken by the National Assembly. But, the question is, will the lawmakers pay adequate attention to issues like these? In my view, I don’t see them doing so. This is a society that is under the precipice of poverty. Here, people are still very much concern with what they can get or grab out of the system. Therefore, you found it difficult to see men and women of worth capable or ready to see that things are done properly. If things are done the way they ought to be done, Nigeria would have been a better place than it is now.
Do you share the sentiments that lawyers have largely contributed to the problem of huge volume of cases at the Supreme Court through filing of frivolous applications?
I don’t share in the sentiments that lawyers have largely contributed to the problem. I don’t think lawyers should be blamed in any way. The reason being that the right of appeal up to the Supreme Court is constitutional; it is enshrined in the Constitution.
Lawyers’ job is to look at the law and see whether there is an enablement within the ambit of the law permitting them to go up to the apex court. If the law allows an appeal in respect of for instance, a chieftaincy matter to get to the Supreme Court, why not, lawyers will exploit the opportunity. It would have been a different ball game, if the action was not supported by any law.
Therefore, the issue of cases congestion at the Supreme Court should not be hanged on lawyers. Until there is an amendment to the Constitution barring certain actions by lawyers, no offence can be said to have been committed. Once there’s no legislation limiting the jurisdiction of lawyers to go on appeal, you cannot blame lawyers or even any member of the society for taken cases to the Supreme Court. It is the law that remains the golden principle, focal point and the radar to look at in deciding how far a case can be litigated upon.
Will you support the creation of regional Supreme Courts as a way out of the problem?
I would rather be more comfortable with reducing the volume of work at the Supreme Court through legislative means. I mean constitutional amendment. For me, creation of regional Supreme Courts may create problems for us. One of such is the problem of deciding which judgement of the Supreme Courts will serve as precedent. This may make things a bit more cumbersome. So, rather than creating regional Supreme Courts, I think it is better for us to see how we can thin down matters that go the existing Supreme Court through Constitutional amendment as being canvassed by the CJN.
How do we address the problem of conflicting decisions by courts of coordinate jurisdiction?
This is worrisome. It is more worrisome with the Court of Appeal giving conflicting decisions. Even at the Supreme Court, we also run into decisions that appeared conflicting. All these things boil down to the fact that man is not infallible. Man is not perfect because he is not God.
For me, a way out of the problem may be the deployment of Information Communication Technology (ICT). This may be of help. This will help the judges to keep themselves abreast of court decisions.
Besides, judges should also draw distinctions when decisions are reached on similar cases. This will help in tackling any ambiguity that may arise.
Do you agree with insinuations that huge volume of cases in court is responsible for the delay in justice delivery?
For me, I will not agree that the delay in justice delivery is due to huge volume of cases. The delay in justice delivery is a combination of several factors. So many other factors contribute one way or the other to the delay being experienced in justice delivery system.
For instance, the client whom you may not know may be instrumental to the delay. He may come up with frivolous reasons which may frustrate or delay cases. So, members of the public are also involved in this business.
Administrative lapses in court may also be a factor. There are times when delays are experienced in filing processes in court. The lawyers also have their portion of the blame. Some lawyers are in the habit of deploying tactics to stall cases in court. They are usually armed with frivolous applications. But, all in the interest of fair hearing, the court will be forced to entertain the applications.
Sometimes you go to court and there was power outage. On a day like that if power was not restored, the court will not sit. This, in one way or the other, will also have negative impact on justice delivery.
Judges also write in longhands. They sit down from morning till may be 4pm writing. Are they not human beings like us? Sitting down for hours also has health implications.
To what extent do you think the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 has helped in stemming the tide of delay in deciding criminal cases?
I think the ACJA has helped in fast tracking criminal cases. Of course, you don’t expect the Act to perform miracle. It is helping in the best way it could. Whether you like it or not, the law must be implemented having regard to the society the law was made for. This is Nigeria and the society plays a prominent role on the extent to which the law has helped. Therefore, the speed with which Acts like ACJA will work in developed climes will be different from how it will work in developing clime like Nigeria.
How independent is Nigeria’s judiciary?
I don’t even see the nation’s judiciary near any independent. What do you call independent? It is a word susceptible to a lot of interpretation and I don’t think we can talk of any independence for judiciary without financial autonomy. When the Judiciary still go cap-in-hand to the Executive for fund, it cannot be said to be independent.
I think we are just moving on expecting that one day miracle will happen. But, as at the moment, judiciary is not yet independent. But, an independent judiciary is possible only if we tell ourselves the truth. We will have an independent judiciary when the Executive and Legislature decide to do the right thing.
Onigbajo, Adegboruwa canvass unfettered press freedom
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Ebun-olu Adegboruwa, at the weekend canvassed absolute press freedom as a mechanism needed for Nigeria to achieve meaningful growth and viable economic develoipment.
According to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, there were sufficient laws to restrain abuse of social media just as the fear by the ruling elite of the consequences of a truly free press was misplaced.
The silk made the disclosure while delivering a paper at the 2019 annual lecture of the National Association of Judicial Correspondents (NAJUC), Lagos branch.
In his speech, Adegboruwa noted that the concept of press freedom was well entrenched in the laws of the country while the Constitution apart from imposing a duty on the media to hold government accountable to the people had also made provision for the freedom and rights of the press to carry out the onerous task in aid of nation building.
To him, the press occupied a pivotal role in every society as it represented the conscience and values of a people and more importantly, a veritable link of information being exchanged between the people and their government.
Adegboruwa said: “It is pertinent to note that the issue of press freedom in Nigeria is of great importance, as one would observe from Section 39 of the Constitution that it falls within the realm of fundamental rights codified in Chapter IV of the Constitution. The import of this, is that press freedom is an inalienable right which no government can derogate from or deny her citizens.
“The advent of the new social media has aided Nigerians like all other citizens of the world, in giving full expression to the constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of expression and right to hold and disseminate opinion on any matter.
“The advent of twitter, facebook, instagram and others in that category has empowered Nigerians especially young people to either expose various forms of malfeasance prevalent in society or to mobilize for causes which they believe can better their lives.
“It is conceded that there are the challenges of fake news, hate speeches, defamation and other vices associated with the use of social media. However, is that enough justification to further regulate the already regulated use of the social media through the enactment of regulations, which sometimes violate constitutional provisions? There exist abundant of laws already put in place which are sufficient to curb any fear that government officials and other well meanings Nigerians may have.”
Adegboruwa was echoed by Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), who in his speech assured of government’s resolve to ensure unfettered press freedom.
Onigbanjo, who was represented by the Lagos State Deputy Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Dr. Jide Martins, was of the view that the state must act in a robust manner to ensure that press freedom was not abused but employed to advance constructive criticism.
He said: “It is pivotal that all citizens exercise and enjoys their right to freedom of expression, press freedom and association within the parameters of the law and other citizens’ rights are not breached.
“Some of the advantages of social media are also some of its bane. The fact that people can assume a false identity and disseminate information that can potentially cause offence, harms and breach of national security is of great concern”, he said.
In his opening remarks, NAJUC’s Chairman, Mr. Peter Fowoyo, said the press must be free of all encumbrances in order to discharge its duty effectively to members of the public.
He called on the Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ), the Nigerian Guilds of Editors (NGE) and the Nigerian Press Council (NPC) to recognize the impact of beat associations and see them as partners in progress.
“We are in consternation as to why an informed union such as the NUJ, without a valid court order and the moral right, proscribed beat associations as guaranteed under our laws,” he said.
On the occasion, awards were presented to some individuals in recognition of their achievements.
Among the recipients of the awards are; Chief Emeka Okpoko (SAN), who received the Litigation and Dispute Resolution Team of the Year 2019; Mr. Ebun-olu Adegboruwa (SAN), who received the best human right lawyer 2019; Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, who received the best financial crime prosecutor of 2019 and Mr. Kayode Oyekanmi, who received the best public sector officer of 2019.
Adedeji: Osinbajo can waive immunity for adjudication
Mr. Ade Adedeji, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), in this interview with AKEEM NAFIU speaks on anti-graft war, rule of law, delay in justice system and sundry issues
What is your view on the anti-graft war of Buhari’s administration?
I think the policy of the government on corruption should be applauded for so many reasons. We have reached the stage in this country where corruption has become so endemic and it is indeed an understatement to state that unless something is done about it, we cannot go anywhere. What do I mean by that? As a nation working hard to move to the next level of industrialisation, to grow the economy generally, we surely must address the issue of corruption.
Some of your colleagues have expressed concerns about the manner the anti-graft war is being fought, especially the constitutionality of some of government’s actions. What’s your take on this?
The way we address corruption must be such that everybody must be carried along, it must be done in such a way that the government that is leading the campaign must be at the forefront of carrying the whole nation along and essentially making the point that unless we all come together and fight this cancer, we cannot survive either in the short run or in the long run. In doing that, however, one thing seems very clear to me: the government must do it constitutionally; it must do it in accordance with the law. We cannot fight corruption when we continue to disobey orders of court, we cannot fight corruption when the rule of law is grossly abused; we can’t fight corruption when indeed the people that are leading the fight are corrupt.
How do you mean sir?
What do I mean by that? The leaders who are leading the fight could be said to be corrupt when they grossly disobeyed orders of court.
For instance, when they abuse the rule of law; abuse of rule of law in my view is in itself corruption, when things are not done in accordance with the law, in accordance with the laid down rules, it can only amount to corruption. So, if you’re going to lead the campaign, you must be seen as clean in every area, particularly in those areas as I have mentioned.
How would you assess the body of lawyers’ reaction to instances where the rule of law is being trampled on by the government?
It is most unfortunate that the lawyers who used to lead the campaign on corruption have failed in our responsibility to actually lead the campaign against the excesses of government in those areas. A point of reference is, of course, the situation in Pakistan a few years ago. The lawyers’ association successfully resisted every abuse of the government to water down the powers and independence of the Judiciary in Pakistan and, of course, they’re benefiting from that today. What do we have in Nigeria? We have in Nigeria presently the body of lawyers that has failed in its responsibility to protect the Judiciary, to protect the interest of the Constitution, the fundamental principle of separation of power and the rule of law. I would have thought that in recent history, particularly, in the couple of years with respect to all that we witnessed in this country that lawyers should have been able to stand up and play a vital role. I believe that lawyers failed to perform that pivotal role to be able to steer the course and to be able to actually put the executive arm of government where it belongs at the time in history when they were actually required to do so.
What do you make of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s resolve to waive his immunity to challenge alleged N90 billion campaign fund scandal involving him?
His Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has shown clearly to those of us who are watching from outside the quality and integrity of a person in office that we all look forward to in this country. I think that statement alone, let me start by saying that, I am most impressed, it has proven beyond reasonable doubt that this is a man of integrity, this is a man that could be trusted when all chips are down, this is a man that we use as a model of people that should be voted into office in this country. The reason for that is simple, it’s very rare and unusual for us to have somebody of his status coming out to say: “Look, I am ready and prepared to suspend my immunity if need be”. By merely saying that, he is also telling us that if anybody is in doubt, he doesn’t have anything that is hidden or shady about his conduct and performance in office as the Vice President of this country. Now, on the question of whether or not he can do that, I think there are a couple of Supreme Court decisions on whether or not he could waive the constitutional immunity and the verdict is to the effect that the President or the Vice President, The Governor or his deputy could waive or elect to suspend such immunity. I believe that he must have looked at all the ramifications before he came to that conclusion.
But I also believe that the adversaries and these people who, for political reasons, for reasons of getting to power, are making these allegations, would get the message that no matter how hard they try, they may be fighting a failed battle and that is my view on that issue. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is a man of integrity and I believe when all chips are down, everybody will see that clearly and all the people that are drawing knives now, that they’re beginning to look at future election will have themselves to blame and it is just a question of time.
Trial delay is a major problem in the Nigerian judicial system. Cases often spend years before being concluded. How do you think judicial proceedings can be hastened up?
Cases are delayed in our courts for a lot of reasons, some of which are lawful. For instance, parties to an action must be served and in some cases, personally. Where the court is unable to serve a party personally, the rules of court require that a formal application shall be brought to request for an order of court for substituted service like pasting on last known address, etc. All these efforts take time and the issue relating to service is fundamental. It is a serious issue of procedure that things must be done properly and in accordance with the rules.
But having said that there is no doubt that there are so many instances of delay in proceedings that are unlawful and distasteful, Lagos Judicial Division, for instance, is the 3rd jurisdiction in Africa with highest volume of actions instituted as at 2016 (after Cairo and Johannesburg) have a lot of cases that I call frivolous that should not even be in court.
I believe efforts at mediation and arbitration are beginning to address these issues. Of importance, however, is the abuse by litigants and counsel. It is therefore my argument that incessant or frequent review of our rules may really not work if we do not change our attitude and I think it is about time we considered awarding huge penalties against parties and counsel who deliberately involve in sharp practices to stall proceedings.
What is your view on the idea of establishing regional courts of appeal and supreme courts, the way it is done in other clime, for instance, America?
First, let me explain that this suggestion can only be appreciated within the context of the principle of federalism. We must first of all admit that we are confused and uncertain of what system of government we want or wish to run. If under the constitution, we claim to run a federalist system, then our judicial system is definitely unacceptable. Since it seems now politically incorrect to say that this view is a slice of the call for “restructuring”, I will simply say that the view simply echoes what a federalist society should be. It is only in Nigeria that the Supreme Court of a nation is open for business every day of the week and as we witnessed two months ago, all of the eminent justices (17 in number) were ordered to forget their annual vacation to attend to among other things, frivolous appeals that ordinarily should not attract their attention.
Just 38 lawyers were sworn in as Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) last month. Some lawyers feel that this number, as is usually the case, is too small considering the large number of applicants. Do you agree?
The rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria is meant for advocates who have distinguished themselves in advocacy and have excelled or contributed to the development of law and practice. I can confirm to you that our nation is blessed with lawyers in various fields who have contributed to the growth and development of law and practice and deserving of recognition. I believe for instance, that there are Solicitors (lawyers) who deserve recognition. Same for administrators and legislators. But these categories are not advocates statutorily qualified for such awards. Just maybe a different award should be created to recognize them for their excellence. With respect to advocates, I believe there are so many more advocates who daily prove their mettle in court rooms but are unknown due to their areas of practice. I believe we need to constantly reform our laws and rules to recognize otherwise brilliant lawyers in this category. I have some colleagues/contemporaries and many of us know them due to their industry and brilliance but unfortunately, may not be recognized because the rules provided to prequalify them do not allow them to come forward. If the nets are cast wide, I believe an elevation of 40 lawyers to the Inner Bar may even be more acceptable.
Following the exit of former CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, it has been suggested that the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) is, unlike other courts, not really subject to the National Judicial Council’s authority. Some lawyers even consider it as a tool of the Presidency. What is your view?
The Code of Conduct Tribunal, for all intents and purpose is an inferior court apart from lawyers, even the judicial officers in the course of proceedings, regarded themselves as something close to an appendage of the President. It is my view that considering the huge functions and responsibilities of that tribunal and in order to enhance its status, there is need (urgent need) to appoint highly qualified and senior judicial officers to sit on the tribunal.
Many people have blamed much of the country’s problems on its supposedly faulty structure and constitution. They feel that the Constitution should be amended to allow devolution of powers and resources from the federal to states and local governments. Where do you stand on this debate?
Your question appears to touch on the need for restructuring or otherwise. My response is obvious if you consider my earlier response to the need to create state appellate courts. Nigeria, without a doubt, cannot continue to operate a unitary system under a constitution that is premised on a federal structure. It is a contradiction and it is bound to fail. In some instances, we do not need even to amend the constitution to achieve this purpose. Certain sections of the Constitution should be challenged in court first and foremost.
My view is supported by the Supreme Court decision in Lagos State v. Federal Republic of Nigeria where Lagos State actually challenged the Federal Government on certain clear provisions of the Constitution giving them powers to create local government and won.
