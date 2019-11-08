Metro and Crime
Man kills self over inability to bury mother
A 45-year-old man, identified simply as Fubara, has reportedly killed himself at Mgbidi in Orlu West Local Government Area of Imo State, because of his inability to bury his mother.
Residents said Fubara committed suicide on Wednesday last week by tying an electrical wire to the ceiling fan and then tied the wire around his neck. The incident occurred about 6.30p.m. It was learnt that Fubara had been threatening to kill himself for months because of his financial challenges.
He reportedly attempted suicide a day earlier, but was caught in the act and rescued.
Fubara was said to have killed himself moments after his second wife, nursing a seven-month-old baby, stepped out of their home. Fubara had a first wife, but things had fallen apart between them, leading to the woman walking out of the marriage. It was also learnt that the woman had, “many children for him.”
The woman returned to discover that the door was locked from the inside. After repeatedly banging on the door without getting a response, she peeped through the window, saw his dangling body and screamed, alerting members of the community.
The deceased hailed from Rivers State but his mother was an indigene of Mgbidi.
A member of the community, who gave his name as Dike, said: “On that Wednesday, he sent his wife to the market to purchase food items and then carried out the act. By the time the wife returned from the market, she discovered that the door to their apartment was locked from inside. She peeped through the window and saw the body of her husband dangling from the ceiling where he had used wire from an electric iron to tie to the ceiling fan to hang himself.
“He had on Tuesday attempted to kill himself but was stopped by his friend.
“The deceased’s mother died a year ago and is still at Saint Felix Mortuary in Mgbidi, waiting for burial.”
Dike disclosed that just last week, he engaged Fubara in a discussion, whereby the deceased complained bitterly of the economic hardship in the country and how it was affecting him.
It was learnt that Fubara used to own a block industry in Uli, Anambra State. When his business nosedived, he went to work in his uncle’s block industry.
A close friend of the deceased stopped his suicide attempt on Tuesday. The friend works with him in his uncle’s block industry.
Duke said: “As at the time I left the scene of the crime, the young man’s body was still dangling from the ceiling. The devastated wife had been wailing since last night. The uncle is making arrangements to notify the police and the traditional authority about the incident. Had it been he was an indigene of Mgbidi, the body would have been brought down after performing some traditional rites, and taken to the evil forest. Since he is from Rivers State, we don’t know precisely if he would be taken to the evil forest.
“I gathered that Fubara had been suicidal for quite a long time. Before now, he had been telling people that he was going to die as he didn’t have money to bury his mother. People who knew him very well attested that he had a mental health issue for a long time. He used to threaten his former wife with machete.”
Metro and Crime
29,000 apply for 1,500 vacancies in Ogun schools
Ogun State government has commenced the recruitment of 1,500 teachers to fill existing vacancies in public schools across the state.
Kunle Somorin, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the decision to recruit more teachers was part of efforts to revamp the education sector in the state.
About 29,000 applicants applied for the job which closed on Saturday, according to the statement.
Somorin stated that the recruitment would be completed before the end of the year.
According to him, the state government has started analysing the profiles of the would-be teachers.
He said: “Qualified candidates will be notified this week through Short Message Service (SMS) on the phone numbers submitted via the job portal, jobs.ogunstate.gov.ng.
“Candidates seeking for the job applied through the state job portal which was opened from October 27 to November 8. Candidates who applied for SUBEB jobs in the state applied with Labour ID card which are generated by applying online.”
Somorin explained that the offices of the governor’s Special Advisers on Youth Empowerment and Job Creation and the Education (Primary, Secondary and Vocational Skills) have started matching those on the database and linking them with the SUBEB requirements.
It would be recalled that the State Government declared a state of emergency on the education sector and plans were made to rehabilitate schools that were in very sorry state.
Metro and Crime
Two students drown, die in Ekiti river
Residents of Ureje area of Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, were shocked on Friday when news filtered into town that two secondary schools students died inside a river during a swimming expedition.
The deceaseds were students of Ado Grammar School located along Ado-Ijan road.
A source who craved anonymity told journalists on Sunday that the two students died at a deeper portion of Ureje river, which stretched from Ajilosun and flowed down to Odo Ado region of the capital city.
He said about seven students were reported to have scaled the fence when academic works were ongoing to swim in the river, where two of them were drowned.
“The academic works were ongoing when they left school. They went to the deeper side of Ureje river to swim and two of them were trapped in the mud and died .
“One of the survivors said though four of them jumped into the river before sensing that the two victims were no longer floating on the water.
“Those on the river cliff had to run to a farmer working around the river . It was the man who called on some swimmers farming in the area to come and rescue two that were still afloat before bringing out those that were already dead.”
The source added that the farmers later ran into the school compound at about noon to report the incident to the teachers, and the development was said to have evoked cries and wailings among the staff and students.
When called for confirmation, the police public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said the corpses of the dead students had been deposited in the morgue.
“We learnt the students went to the river to swim and got drowned. Their bodies had been taken to the mortuary,” he said.
Ikechukwu said other students who were part of the swimming expedition would help the police in conducting thorough investigation into the pathetic incident.
Metro and Crime
Imo council boss raises alarm over invasion of farmlands by Fulani herdsmen
...warns women to move in groups
Chairman of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Mbaitoli Council Area of Imo State, Hon. Ugo Candice Mba has cried out over the menace of Fulani herdsmen in the area lamenting that their activities had become the greatest security challenge confronting his administration.
Mbah, who made the disclosure while receiving members of the state Correspondents Chapel of the NUJ in his office, said that apart from incessant destruction of farm lands and crops, the herdsmen who are present in almost all the 12 wards in the council often harass and intimidate farm owners and rape women.
The council boss said that he had since advised the women to always visit their farms in groups and to report any aggression from herders to relevant authorities for necessary security action.
He wondered why it seems difficult for the federal government to rein-in the herders when it is urging Nigerians to return to the farms.
“How can Nigerians return to farms which are increasingly becoming unsafe and that are in some cases taken over by herdsmen,” Mba queried.
He also recalled the deplorable condition of the council which he met upon assumption of office saying that this prompted him to embrace the famous 3Rs of the defunct General Yakubu Gowon administration – Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Reconciliation to move the council forward.
Metro and Crime
Actress playing murderer in film charged in real life for killing uncle
An actress who plays a murderer in a low-budget horror film has been accused of shooting her uncle to death.
Aisling “Tucker” Moore-Reed was released on bail after she was arrested for allegedly shooting her uncle Shane Moore in Jackson City, Oregon.
Moore-Reed went on to audition for the leading role of “From the Dark” under the pseudonym “Wyn Reed.”
Moore-Reed, 30, landed the leading role as Valerie Faust in the “rural murder-thriller” about a tour guide’s last day at work in the isolated mountains where things go wrong. In the film Faust also shoots someone to death, reports ABC News.
As the movie was filming from April 2018 to July 2018, the investigation into the 63-year-old man’s death continued. Moore-Reed’s defense team handed over her cellphone with a video she recorded of the encounter with Moore in order to provide evidence of self-defense, according to the Washington Post.
After the shooting, Moore-Reed hysterically cried, “I didn’t mean to shoot him in the chest,” according to a video originally posted by The Oregonian.
Moore-Reed’s mom, Kelly Moore, is a former California lawyer and also told The Washington Post her daughter acted in self-defense.
The Oregon-based production company, Siskiyou Productions, tells ABC News that they found out her real-life murder case on July 23, 2018 — the day after they wrapped on principal photography.
Because of the lack of the production company’s funds, Moore-Reed was not paid for her participation in the film and they did not conduct any background check on her.
The production company said they “believed her story and felt for her deeply” when they heard her self-defense claim. But, once they saw the cellphone footage that caused the charges to get upgraded to murder, the production company’s “perspectives changed.”
A trailer for “From The Dark” was released on October 31 after the production company addressed the news about Moore-Reed.
“We need to clear the air about some rumors that have been going around,” Siskiyou Production tells ABC News. “Our lead actress is currently facing a legal battle that we were not made aware of until after filming had wrapped. Since then we have been struggling with how to approach this unfortunate situation.”
Moore-Reed is currently being held without bail and her trial is set for December.
Metro and Crime
Benue: Flood kills middle-aged man, submerges 37 communities in Agatu
A middle aged man, identified as Peter Otowo, a resident of Obagaji, in Agatu Local Government Area in Benue State, has drowned in the river following the flood that wrecked havoc in the area.
A native of the local government, Mr. John Ikwulono told New Telegraph that the deceased was said to have gone to check his farm which was flooded when he met his untimely death.
The flood also submerged schools, power installations and rice farms in 37 communities in the local government.
The diasater rendered hundreds of residents homeless and they have now taken refuge along the Guto-Oweto highway in the state.
The flood occurred as a result of an overflow of the River Benue, which could not contain the release of excess water from the Lagdo Dam from the neighboring Republic of Cameroon.
Residents of Utugolugu, one of the communities worse hit, lamented in an interview that they have been victims of flooding since 2012.
The floods hit the communities while the people of Agatu, one of the worst-hit areas in the state from the many years of herdsmen attacks, were still in the recovery process.
During a visit to some of the affected areas, New Telegraph saw a submerged transformer.
Metro and Crime
Police arrest businessman over journalists’ murder
Indonesian police have arrested a businessman for allegedly ordering the killing of two journalists in the northern Sumatra province.
The bodies of the journalists, Maraden Sianipar and Maratua Siregar, who were mediating a land dispute between the businessman’s company and local residents, were found with multiple stab wounds in Labuhan Batu area last week, police said on Saturday.
Businessman Wibharry Padmoasmolo was arrested for allegedly masterminding the plot by paying almost $3,000 to four men to commit the killings, reports al-Jazeera.
Padmoasmolo allegedly owns a firm that produces palm oil – a widely used vegetable oil found in everything from soap to chocolate – which was in a dispute with locals that the two victims were advocating for, police said.
The killings were aimed at stopping the pair’s involvement, according to authorities, who added that Padmoasmolo has denied owning the firm under questioning.
“The suspects asked the victims why they had come to the plantation before a quarrel broke out, which ended in murder,” said the North Sumatra police chief, Agus Andrianto, according to the local paper Jakarta Post.
In all, five people have been arrested in connection with the murder plot and police said they are still searching for several more suspects still at large.
Victims Sianipar and Siregar worked together for a local online news portal before going freelance in 2017.
A friend of Siregar said they had recently become known for their activism in land disputes – a common source of conflict across the resource-rich Southeast Asian archipelago.
The friend said Siregar was active in an organisation that advocated for residents in the dispute.
Many cases of violence against journalists in Indonesia go unsolved, according to the Independent Journalists Alliance, which has reported at least two dozen cases this year alone.
Indonesia is ranked 124th out of 180 countries on the 2019 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders.
Metro and Crime
Metro and Crime
Police arrest 70-year-old, 50-year-old men for allegedly raping 11-year-old pupil
Two elderly men have been arrested by Kebbi State Police Command for alleged rape of 11-year-old primary school pupil in Gwandu Local Area of the state.
The girl, (name withheld), was lured by the men while at school Oct. 31 to an unknown location and had canal knowledge of her.
In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Director-General of Kebbi Concerned Citizens (KCC), Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammed, who reported the rape case to the state Police Command, said the suspects would soon be taken to court.
“An eleven-year-old girl was allegedly molested and raped by 70-year-old and 50-year-old men in Gwandu town, Gwandu Local Government Area of Kebbi state.
“The suspects, who are currently under investigation by the Police in the state, are said to have confessed to the crime. Medical report has also confirmed that the girl was actually raped and principal witnesses are available,” he said.
He said that the attention of KCC was drawn to the incident by some residents in Gwandu town when they saw signs of the case being frustrated.
“Our intervention in the matter was not only to accelerate full-scale investigation into the issue but to also facilitated more revelation and arrests.
“Now all arrangements to move the matter to court have been made.
“KCC is using this medium to call on all relevant/concerned agencies and public to be more proactive in rising up against this ugly and negative social vices,” the director said.
He commended the state Police Command and the management of the school attended by the victim for the role they played in ensuring that justice was done.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the incident.
“The investigation is still ongoing and we will get back to you with more details on the matter,” he said.
Metro and Crime
Killer claims completed his life sentence by dying
A court in the US has refused to release a convict who argued that he had completed his life sentence when he briefly “died”.
Benjamin Schreiber, 66, was sentenced to life without parole in Iowa for bludgeoning a man to death in 1996.
He said his sentence ended when his heart stopped during a medical emergency four years ago, even though he was revived, reports the BBC.
But judges said Schreiber’s bid – while original – was “unpersuasive”.
They said that it was “unlikely” to be dead, as he had signed his own legal documents in the case.
In 2015, Schreiber developed septic poisoning as a result of kidney stones. He had to be resuscitated by doctors in hospital, but fully recovered and was returned to prison.
In Schreiber’s claim, filed last year, he said that he had been resuscitated against his will, and that his brief “death” meant that his life sentence had technically ended.
The district court ruled against Schreiber – a decisions his lawyer took to the state’s court of appeal.
On Wednesday, the appeals court upheld the lower court’s ruling. It added that his sentence would not end until a medical examiner formally declares him dead.
Metro and Crime
Evans: Court admits police statement of gang members in evidence
An Ikeja High Court, Lagos yesterday admitted in evidence the confessional statement made by two gang members of an alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, to the police.
Justice Hakeem Oshodi ruled on the issue of voluntariness and admissibility of the confessional statements made by the fourth and sixth defendants after hearing submissions and final written addresses of both the defence and prosecution counsels.
Evans is standing trial alongside five accomplices; Uche Amadi, Okechukwu Nwachukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Victor Chukwunonso Aduba and a woman, Ogechi Uchechukwu. All six defendants were docked on a two-count of conspiracy and kidnapping.
They were all arraigned on August 30, 2017 for the alleged kidnap of the Chief Executive Officer of Maydon Pharmaceutical Limited, Donatus Dunu, from whose family they allegedly collected the sum of 223,000 Euro (N100 million) as ransom.
The judge in his ruling said there was no evidence before the court to prove that the defendants were tortured during the process of obtaining their statements by the police.
“None of the defendants have been able to provide any evidence to suggest any sign of diuresis during this process.
“The fact the 4th and 6th defence counsels, Mr. Olanrewaju Ajanaoku and O. Emmanuel, did not raise the issue of a gun being pointed to the heads of their clients and the issue of a broken finger during the cross examination of the prosecution witness, leads to the conclusion that these speculations were an afterthought.
“The statement of the fourth defendant will be marked as Exhibit 8 and 8a while the statement of 6th defendant marked as Exhibit 9,” the judge ruled.
In reaction to the ruling of the court, the state prosecutor, Yakubu D. Osuala, thereafter, asked the court for an adjournment for continuation of trial. The matter was further adjourned till January 10, 2020 for continuation of trial.
