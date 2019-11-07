Military, security agencies addressing threats to national security – DSS

* Insists there’s peace in Nigeria

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS), has assured of renewed synergy among the military and security agencies, to deal with threats to peace in the country.

While assuring that “there is peace in Nigeria”, the DSS urged purveyors of fake news to stop using the social media, or any other platform, to create panic as well as instill fear in the minds of the public.

It further stated that “effective partnership” among security agencies, was the new paradigm for securing the country”.

According to the secret service, the security challenges in the country are not as bad as some persons have tried to project in their narratives.

Spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who stated the position in a broadcast sent to New Telegraph on Thursday, assured of the Director-General, Alhaji Yusuf Bichi’s untiring commitment towards prosecuting the mandate of the Service to the letter.

“The Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria’s foremost intelligence and security agency, (is) charged with the detection and prevention of crimes and threats against the internal security of Nigera.The organisation is really under the command and direction of its Director-General, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

“There is peace in Nigeria, there is unity, things are not as bad as people would want to project them.

“Yes, there are challenges, but it is not to the extent that some people would create narratives that are out of place.

“People would want to use the social media to create divisions, to instill fear in the civil populace,” Dr. Afunanya said.

