Sports
Mourinho eyes Arsenal job
J
ose Mourinho is reportedly interested in becoming the new manager of Arsenal.
Despite the Gunners sitting in fifth position in the Premier League table, Unai Emery finds himself under pressure at the Emirates Stadium.
While the Spaniard has faced frequent criticism regarding his style of play and his side’s failure to see out victories, the decision to hand Granit Xhaka the captain’s armband has also not been well received by the club’s supporters.
ESPN suggests that Arsenal are not contemplating a change in the near future, although it appears that has not stopped Mourinho from monitoring the situation.
The report claims that the Portuguese would be open to holding discussions with the hierarchy at the North London outfit should they opt to part ways with Emery.
Mourinho, who lives in London, has been out of work since being sacked as Manchester United boss in December last year.
Sports
NWPL Super 4 winners to get N3m, trip to Spain
T
he Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, yesterday in Lagos disclosed that the eventual champion of the Nigeria Women Premier League Super 4 will go home with a cash prize of N3million and an official trip to Spain on invitation of the La Liga Women’s League.
She noted that the second place team will get N2 million, while the third place team gets N1 million cash prize.
Falode, said Wednesday at the well-attended press conference to herald the 2018/2019 Nigeria Women Premier League Super 4 at the Agege Stadium, Lagos, that, the one-week official trip for the eventual champion of the 2018/2019 Super 4 , is one of the technical activations of the La Liga Women’s League partnership with the NWFL, signed two years ago in Spain.
She stressed that, the second aspect of the La Liga partnership, would see the Spanish league management, send technical officials to Nigeria before the commencement of the new season to train coaches in the Women’s League.
“This is the much we have done to further develop the Nigerian league, as we the board members of the NWFL know quite well that, there is no vibrant national team, without a standard and well developed league football in the country.”
The Chairperson of the NWFL urged women football stakeholders in Nigeria to be ready to invest in the country’s women’s football. “We have not done badly in a little over 2 years since we took office. We have a league that plays the Super 4 and the Champion’s Shield. All we need now for our viable league is a worthy sponsorship. We appeal to the clubs to appreciate the good things done by the board and constructively criticise. We want the best for the league. The closing gap being experienced from other African countries at the national team level, means, we need to work hard to regain our pride of place at the top of African football.
Sports
Abeokuta bubbles for JAC Motors 10km Road Race
W
ith just a matter of hours to the maiden edition of the JAC Motors Abeokuta 10km Road Race, the historic city of Abeokuta is already feeling the pulse of what Saturday November 2, would be like, when over 10,000 runners storm the streets of the city gunning for the champion’s prize monies.
The Managing Director of Nilayo Sports Management Company, Bukola Olopade, said Thursday afternoon in Abeokuta that, the technical committee headed by Olympian and former African record holder in the Long Jump, Yusuf Ali, have received over 40 entries from world class long distance runners from Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, Ghana and other parts of Africa where marathon is predominant. Despite closing the entries for international runners, we kept receiving interests from other world class athletes, but we had no option than to ask them to try their luck next year.
“All the invited foreign athletes have been received into Nigeria through the visa on entry scheme,” Olopade said.
“This helped us greatly, as we have all the foreign athletes that will make the Road race thick and possible achieve all set goals in terms of standard which would help us gain desired recognition among other international road races across the world.”
Olopade disclosed that, all aspects of the race that would make it a huge success have been tidied and the organizers are ready to stage a world class Road Race.
He stressed that, come Friday November 1, the organisers will lead the team of media representatives and some of the world class athletes to the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, in his office at 6pm. “The governor has been so supporting and without him, the race would not have been able to take place in Abeokuta.”
Sports
Eto’o: I’m best African player in history
F
ormer Barcelona and Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto’o has insisted he is the best African player in history.
The 38-year-old had an illustrious career where he won 18 major trophies, including two Champions Leagues and two Africa Cup of Nations titles as well as an Olympic gold medal.
Eto’o was named the African Player of the Year four times but failed to win the Ballon d’Or, with his best placing being in the 2005 edition where he finished third.
Former Liberia international George Weah is the only African player to win a highly coveted World Player of the Year award, claiming the prize in 1995.
“I don’t need to lay claim to anything, it’s just a fact. Whether you accept it or not, it’s a fact,” Eto’o told AFP.
“Everyone is entitled to their opinion. You know, as an African, you are always being judged. What is unacceptable is that the first people to do it are always the Africans. They can’t take anything away from me because I am proud to be African.
“When I look at where I came from and how far I got, I tell myself that I am entitled to be proud. That doesn’t mean I am big-headed, far from it. It is just that, in this world, people like puppets and I don’t accept being one.”
Sports
IAAF strips Oladoye of African Games medals
I
t was a bad news from the International Association of Athletics Federation for Team Nigeria that competed at the last African Games in Rabat, Morocco, as one the medalists, Oyesade Olatoye, was stripped off of the two medals she won at the tournament.
The Ohio State athlete won gold in the women’s shot put while also getting the bronze in the women hammer throw.
She will however lose both medals as she was declared ineligible to compete for Nigeria at the games where she qualified for the recently concluded IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha.
In a release by the IAAF, she was not cleared by the world track and field ruling body’s Nationality Review Panel.
“In reference to the transfer of allegiance for Oyesade Olatoye, the final decision of the NRP has determined that the athlete was not eligible to represent Nigeria at the time of the 2019 African Games and that her results there have to be annulled,” the statement read.
She competed for the US as a junior athlete and had to engage a lawyer to facilitate her clearance alongside her father.
Although she was not cleared for the AG at the time of the Games, she was however cleared for Doha 2019 World Championships and now free to compete for Nigeria without much ado.
Sports
Eagles’ coach unhappy over fixture schedule
N
igeria coach Gernot Rohr says November’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers fixture schedule facing his side is “not ideal and proper”.
The Super Eagles open their Group L campaign against neighbours Benin at home on November 13 before travelling to face Lesotho four days later.
“Our players from Europe will only get to us a day or two before the first game, so there is no time for adaptation to the African conditions,” Rohr said.
“After that game on Thursday we travel to Lesotho away on Friday to play on an artificial surface on Sunday. This is not ideal and proper for any team.
“We’ve spoken to CAF about this but nothing has been done.”
Sports
Diri’s record as sports commissioner unequalled in Bayelsa – Alabrah
T
ournament Director of the Restoration Cup in Bayelsa State, Nigeria’s biggest grassroots football competition, Daniel Alabrah, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri, left an enviable record as Commissioner for Youth and Sports in the state.
Alabrah, who is Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Affairs and a member of the state PDP Governorship Campaign Council, said Senator Diri remains the best candidate for sports-loving Bayelsans in the November 16 election because of his antecedence in the sector.
Speaking to sports journalists in Yenagoa, the former professional footballer said Bayelsans and stakeholders in the sports sector recall with relish Diri’s days as commissioner in charge of sports.
“It was during his time as Sports Commissioner that Bayelsa United and Bayelsa Queens both won the national professional league in the male and female categories at the same time. The players and officials were well motivated as their allowances and other incentives were promptly paid.
“In 2006 as commissioner, Bayelsa came fourth at the national sports festival. This is the state’s best performance at the sports festival till date.
“Diri had a policy of automatic employment for sportsmen and women who excelled in national and international competitions. Many beneficiaries of this policy became coaches in the state sports council and are still grooming young talents for the state,” Alabrah noted.
He said stakeholders trust Diri just as they are upbeat and positive that when elected, he would replicate and surpass his previous performance.
“Diri has already promised to prioritise sports and that he would build recreational and sporting facilities in the eight local government areas of the state.
“He has said he would use sports to promote tourism through facilities such as the 18-hole golf course and polo ground already built by the outgoing Governor Seriake Dickson administration. Besides, Diri had always supported the Restoration Cup morally and financially.”
Alabrah challenged those talking about a “super sports agenda” by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Mr. David Lyon, to show his antecedence in promoting sports in the state.
“You cannot give what you do not have. You cannot talk about a sports agenda that nobody can see. What my friend, Mr. Ebi Egbe, the CEO of Monichelle Sports Construction Limited, said Lyon would do for sports is still unknown and yet to be articulated by him or the APC candidate. Is it a closet agenda?
“No reasonable person will compare Diri’s track record with that of any other candidate in this election. He is head and shoulders above all of them because of his performance in the sector. Let them tell us what their candidate has done in sports and not try to promote a vacuous and empty agenda that is full of sound but lacks substance.”
Alabrah assured stakeholders of a return to the glorious days of sports development in Bayelsa under the Diri administratio
Sports
Curtains fall on AIICO Tennis at Ikoyi Club
T
he final of the ongoing AIICO Tennis Singles Championship taking place at the Ikoyi Club 1938 comes up today at the tennis court of the prestigious club.
On October 18 in Lagos the competition started with male teams divided into two groups of A and B while the women only compete in the Ladies singles.
The oldies are also vying for honours in veteran singles for people between 60 and 69 years old and the Super veterans, meant for 70 years and above.
The Chairman of the Ikoyi Club Tennis Section, Bimbo Okubena, said the competition had been very interesting to the delight of the club members and fans of the game.
Okubena said: “We are so happy about the turnout and the overall standard of the competition. Some matches were as tough as national matches out there and we believe things like that will continue here in the club.
“In the weeks ahead, we expect more competitions to come up and further create excitement for us.”
Emeka Azinge who came back from a set down to defeat Dele Osinga 2/6, 6/3,10/3 is one of those competing for honours for today’s final. Sesan Dada who also edged out Bola Ayorinde 6/3, 6/1 is also in the running. They are both in Group B while Kalada Kienka is another top candidate from Group A of the AIICO Singles Tennis Championship.
Sports
Liverpool to move for Werner in January
L
iverpool could reportedly make an attempt to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner in January.
The 23-year-old was linked with a move away from Leipzig over the summer before ultimately signing a new deal with the German club, which will run until June 2023.
There remains widespread speculation surrounding the striker, though, with Liverpool and Manchester United both credited with an interest ahead of the January transfer window.
According to transfer expert Ian McGarry, who has been quoted in The Express, the Reds could sign the Germany international at the start of 2020 before loaning him back to Leipzig until the end of the season.
“Interestingly, one of the things we’ve also been told with regards to a potential deal,” McGarry told Reach Plc’s Transfer Window podcast.
“Werner was extremely disappointed that his move to Bayern Munich effectively broke down disappeared into the ether and he’s been quite unhappy since. Well, Liverpool are trying to make that a bit better for both the player and his club.
“It has been suggested that Liverpool would buy the player in the January window and then he would be loaned back for the remainder of the Bundesliga season allowing RB Leipzig to get a good five months out of the player and to put the disappointment of the Bayern Munich transfer disintegrating behind him.”
Werner has scored 10 times in 14 appearances for his German club this season.
Sports
Nigeria joins 187 countries to endorse Paris Convention Against Doping
N
igeria has joined 187 other nations to endorse the Paris Convention Against Doping, in a move that underscores a common resolve to deem illegal drug use in sports as unacceptable.
Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, who led Nigeria’s delegation to Paris, France for the Seventh Session of the Anti-Doping Convention in Sports, disclosed Nigeria’s assent to the document in a tweet from his official Twitter Handle on the last day of the Convention.
“Paris Convention Against Doping: 188 States have endorsed it including Nigeria. The World Anti -Doping code is the second most successful Convention in UNESCO’s history. Full domestication ongoing. Doping in sports is unacceptable and Nigeria joins the world for zero doping,” the tweet read.
The Convention, which is held every two years at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris by the Conference of Parties, has the overall responsibility for the implementation of the Anti-doping Convention in Sports, and has as part of its objectives, the monitoring of compliance with the Convention.
In furtherance to the objectives of the Convention, governments are required amongst other things, to provide reports outlining all the measures they have taken to comply with the provisions of the Convention which includes the development of anti-doping programmes.
Sports
Puma Wheelchair Tennis enters semis today
S
econd edition of Puma Wheelchair tennis entres the semifinal stage on Friday with Nigeria sharing the spoils with other partcipating countries in the male and female categories.
In the men’s singles, defending champion, Alex Adewale waltzed through the quarterfinal by beating Kenyan Rajab Athman 6/2 6/1 on court 1 of the National Stadium Tennis Centre, Abuja yesterday.
Adewale will now be facing Tanzania Novatus Temba who dismissed Peter Munuve of Kenya 6/1 6/0 in less than one hour.
Other men semifinalists are Nigeria former champions and number two seeded player, Wasiu Yusuf who drubbed Daniel Laryea of Ghana 6/1 6/1 to set the stage with Kenyan number 3 seeded player Collins Lumumba.
In the Women’s singles, number one seed Kafayat Omisore will meet Tanzania Lucy Sirima in the semifinal while number two player Jane Ndenga of Kenya will confront Nigeria number three seeded player, Kemi Oluwasegun.
The doubles’ final in the men’s and women’s categories are also expected to be decided Friday while the final comes up tomorrow at an elaborate ceremony.
The winners apart from going home with some cash prizes will also boast of new points that will enhance their participation in major international championships and the Paralympic Games.
Defending champions Adewale and Omisore have both vowed to retain their titles when the battle line is drawn on Saturday.
Trending
-
News24 hours ago
A money-making Police Command
-
Business24 hours ago
NCC licenses 20 new Internet service providers
-
News8 hours ago
Buhari arrives Mecca for Umrah
-
News23 hours ago
Benue killings: ‘We won’t drop case against Miyetti Allah’
-
News23 hours ago
Defamation against Ortom, Mark: Benue PDP threatens legal action against group
-
Business24 hours ago
Border closure: Rice importers’ loss, farmers, millers’ gain
-
News24 hours ago
Saving Amaka from amputation, jaws of death
-
News23 hours ago
Oshiomhole: I won’t reply Sagay openly