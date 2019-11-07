News
…Moves to tackle alleged killings, kidnappings at borders
The Senate, yesterday, mandated its Committee on Customs and Tariff to investigate alleged extra judicial killings at the country’s borders by operatives of Nigerian Customs Service, NCS.
The Senate also urged security agencies to intervene in the increasing rate of kidnapping in the riverine areas of Ogun State, by setting up a Naval Base in Makun-Omi to effectively address the problem.
These were sequel to two different motions by Senators Tolulope Odebiyi (APC Ogun West) and Olalekan Mustapha (APC Ogun East) on the subject matters during plenary.
Odebiyi, in his motion on “The need to condemn the incessant excesses and the recent extra judicial killings of people by men of the Nigerian Customs Service in Idiroko/Ipokia State constituency”, stressed the need for the upper legislative chamber to intervene on the ugly incident.
He observed that since the closure of the country’s land borders, men of the Customs had been conducting themselves in a very reckless and unruly manner along the Idiroko axis.
According to him: “Precisely, on October 7, while we were on break, men of the customs service were alleged to have shot and killed a student, subjecting many students to various degrees of injury.
“The people of Idiroko State constituency are daily being harassed and treated with disdain by men of the Nigerian Customs Service.
“While many of the actions and excesses by the operatives including the recent killings were not only breaches but were done against the state, sadly there are yet to be any report of any of the officers involved or reprimanded.”
Supporting the motion, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe (APC-Kwara Central) said: “We have debated on this floor the reason for the closure of the border and its importance.
“It is very unfortunate and sad that lives of Nigerians are lost as a result of their actions. It is also sad that those men are not keeping to the code of their various services.”
Also presenting his motion via Orders 42 and 52, Senator Mustapha, noted that it had become necessary for security agencies to intervene in the increasing rate of kidnappings in the riverine areas of Ogun West senatorial district, so as to secure the water ways.
He particularly urged the Nigerian Navy to establish a Naval base in Makun-Omi “because of the strategic location between Ondo and Lagos States and its accessibility to both road and water.”
In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said that he had been holding regular meetings with heads of security agencies, Minister of Communications and others on the best way to improve the security situation in the country.
“I have said it here that no amount of resources would be too much for combating insecurity, because we need to secure our people, we need to secure this country.
Always think like leaders, Magu charges corps members
The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has challenged corps members to always think like leaders, saying such mindset would prepare them better for the leadership assignments ahead of them.
Magu gave the charge Tuesday at the orientation camp centre of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Oyo State Directorate, in Iseyin where he was represented by Friday Ebelo, zonal head of the Commission’s Ibadan office.
Speaking during the orientation programme organised for the 2019 Batch ‘C’ (Stream 1) corps members, Magu said the level of education attained by the corps members must reflect in their thinking and conduct as it is expected to help them impact their environment positively.
“Nigeria places a high premium on you. You cannot afford to let it down. A true leader will always do things that will lift up the society and refrain from getting involved in act that will pull it down,” he said.
Kogi poll: Thugs beat up SDP Chairman in presence of IGP, INEC Chair
The frantic efforts by all stakeholders to conduct a peaceful gubernatorial election this Saturday in Kogi State, on Tuesday suffered another set back, as political thugs allegedly belonging to the All Progressives Congress (APC) beat up the state Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Muktar Atimah.
The incident, which took place at stakeholders meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lokoja, had in attendance the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar Adamu and the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmud Yakubu.
The meeting was organised to sign a peace accord among the 24 political parties participating in Saturday’s elections.
In the full glare of these personalities, including the incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello and other governorship candidates, the thugs came into the hall when the meeting was going on, draged out the SDP chairman and beat him up.
It took the late intervention of the security personnel at the venue to rescue the chairman after he was completely messed up by the thugs.
Also the governorship candidate of the SDP, Barrister Natasha Akpoti, was prevented from entering the meeting venue by the thugs.
Edo police foil attack by dare-devil robbers on CBN in Benin
Operatives of the Edo Police Command, Tuesday evening foiled an audacious attempt by armed robbers to raid the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Benin the state capital.
The robbers had attempted to break into the CBN when a bullion van carrying cash to an unknown commercial bank was about leaving the CBN premises.
The robbers were, however, repelled by the superior power of the armed police security team at the bank following an exchange of gun fire between the bank security and the robbers.
Residents, pedestraons and motorists on the busy Akpakpava Road had to scamper for safety as guns boomed endlessly.
The exchange of gun fire, which lasted for few minutes, however, saw the robbers taking to their heels.
No casualty was recorded in the brazen attempted attack on the apex bank.
Sowore: Pandemonium as DSS disperses protesters
There was pandemonium Tuesday at the Aso Drive area of Abuja, as operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), dispersed a group of protesters calling for the release of convener of #Revolution Now, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.
Reports say the operatives, who arrived in their numbers, had allegedly fired teargas canisters, forcing the protesters to scamper in different directions.
Security within and around the headquarters of the secret service (Yellow House), was said to have been beefed-up, to avoid any untoward situation.
Sowore, who is also the publisher of Sahara Reporters, is facing a seven-count charge bordering on treasonable felony and money laundering.
The protesters, who were led by an activist, Mr. Deji Adeyanju, want Sowore released from the custody of the DSS, based on an earlier order made by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court in Abuja.
New Telegraph recalls that the secret service had disclosed that steps were being taken to comply with the order, even as it also expressed concerns that nobody had come forward to take Sowore.
In a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the DSS had said: “The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to confirm that it has received the Court Order for the release of Omoyele Sowore.
“It is important that the public notes that since the receipt of the Order, no person has turned up at the DSS to take delivery of him. This becomes imperative for reasons of accountability.
“The Court has been properly briefed on this development and the steps being taken to ensure compliance with its Order”.
Efforts to get reaction from the Service, as at the time of filing this report, had not been successful.
FG: Security agencies must explore new strategies to fight crime
The Federal Government has charged security agencies on the urgent need to evolve new crime-fighting strategies, saying security challenges afflicting the country had assumed a new dimension.
The Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), gave the charge Tuesday, at the 2019 Defence Attaches’ Conference in Abuja.
“A look at the security challenges bedevilling Nigeria today reveals a new dimension from what it used to be. Beyond the insurgency in the North East, other contemporary security threats ranging from kidnapping, cattle rustling, farmers/headers clashes and associated banditry have continued to threaten the peace and security of the nation.
“This implies that various security agencies in the country must continue to collaborate in tackling these challenges. It also means that the security agencies must explore all avenues within their respective systems to develop new ways of identifying and confronting the challenges bothering us as a nation.
“Accordingly, this underscores the need for increased coordination, cooperation, collaboration and synergy among security agencies in order to create an enabling environment for economic growth and development as well as the preservation of our democracy.
“There is no doubt that the Defence Advisers/Attaches system plays crucial roles in confronting Nigeria’s security challenges in furtherance of national development,” the minister said.
APC US leaders kicks against attempts to ridicule Osinbajo
Worried by the developments in the Presidency, leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the United States have condemned any plan to ridicule Vice President Yemi Osinbajo by some people in the country.
The APC leaders, who also threw their weight behind Prof. Osinbajo for remaining focused, committed and loyal in spite of the attempts to distract him, said the major achievements of the Muhammadu Buhari administration would have been impossible without the Vice President.
Reacting to some of the news making the rounds in the country, Dr. Baba Adam, former US leader of the Pro National Conference Organisations (PRONACO) and one of Nigeria’s most prominent citizens in the US, said the contributions of the Vice President should be applauded and not condemned at this crucial time.
According to the APC chieftain, the best and most prominent of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration are pro-people policies and programs supervised and monitored by the Vice President.
He said: “This is just a reminder that the clock cannot be turned back. The very best of this administrations initiatives be it Homegrown School Feeding Program, N-Power, GEEP Programs, Niger-Delta Peace initiatives, Energizing Education and Market Initiatives, etc came out of the Office of the Vice President and not at the President’s Office or the Ministries, Department and Agencies.”
Also speaking, a renowned US judge and APC leader, Dele Alade, said politicians should leave the President and Vice President out of their games to enable them to focus on governance.
“Any humiliation of the VP or Asiwaju Tinubu or other leaders will not be acceptable. All these shenanigans are because of 2023,” he said.
Alade, however, warned an unnamed Southwest governor to be very careful as Vice President Osinbajo has done a great job.
Ortom presents N189.5bn 2020 budget proposal to Benue Assembly
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Tuesday presented a budget proposal of N189, 483, 511. 025 to the State House of Assembly for the 2020 fiscal year.
He also presented a supplementary budget of N7,075,912,233 to the House for passage into law.
The supplementary budget, the governor explained, is to cover the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) returns the state had received from Federal Government agencies operating in the state.
Presenting the budget christened: “Budget of Advancement, Growth and Development”, Governor Ortom said the 2020 fiscal year is a special year for his administration as it marks the first full-year budget of his second tenure as governor of the state.
He noted that the focus of his administration “is on raising the living standard of the Benue people at the grassroots level by facilitating economic growth and human capital development, and to ensure prudent management of resources, value for money, accountability and transparency in all government expenditures”.
The 2020 budget is more than N10 billion lower than the 2019 fiscal estimate representing about 12%.
Giving a breakdown of the budget, Governor Ortom said the 2020 proposed recurrent expenditure is N114, 062, 548, 525, 887, out of which N50, 637,250, 646 only will be for personnel cost, while the sum of N 63,911,275,240 only will represent payment for overhead cost.
Governor Ortom also said the sum of N74, 934, 985, 138 has been earmarked for capital projects.
Bayelsa guber: Two policemen killed as Force deploys 15 CPs, three AIGs
Two Policemen were on Tuesday shot dead in the Otuogidi community of Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayesla State and their rifles carted away by unknown gunmen suspected to be hoodlums hired to search for guns ahead of Saturday’s governorship election causing apprehension among residents.
The killings coincided with the arrival of some the 32,000 policemen sent for the exercise led by 15 Commissioners of Police, three Assistant Inspectors Generals (AIG) and Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIG) at the state headquarters of Police Command for onward deployment to every part of the state.
However, the murder of the policemen, the DIG of Police for Bayelsa Election, Anthony Ogbizi, assured the people of the state of their safety and promised that the security personnel deployed to the state will ensure that there is a level playing ground for the INEC to conduct a free, fair and credible election.
Also speaking, Police Commissioner, Omololu Shamusideen Bishi told newsmen that the officers and men have been deployed from the Nigerian Police headquarters, Abuja to interact with the Divisional Police Officers in the state, the rank and file in the state command and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), calling on the media to assist in the area of balanced and credible coverage of the governorship poll.
He called on the people to come out en masse to cast their votes for whichever candidate of their choice in Saturday’s election and go home peaceful to wait for the outcome of the poll.
NDLEA arrest policeman, trafficker, for supplying drugs to ‘Boko-Haram’ insurgents in Borno
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Yobe, said it had arrested a policeman and a drug trafficker (names withheld) for allegedly conniving and supplying 59kg of prohibited Tramadol tablets to Boko Haram insurgents in Gwoza, Borno.
Mr Reuben Apeh, the NDLEA state Commander, while addressing newsmen in Damaturu, said that the suspects were arrested on November 7.
Apeh said the drug trafficker had confessed buying the prohibited substance from an unnamed customs officer in Lagos.
“He confessed hiring the policeman to convey the drugs to Maiduguri before proceeding to Gwoza to supply suspected terrorists.
“He claimed that the drugs were part of consignments seized by the Nigeria customs during its operations in Lagos, and were sold to him at the cost of N6 million, while the actual market value stands at N24 million.
“We are still working on him to provide us with the details of the alleged customs officer and another accomplice he claimed was based in Ijora, Lagos.
“The drugs were transported from Lagos to Jos, and handed over to the policeman for delivery to Maiduguri, where he (trafficker) will take it to suspected terrorists in Gwoza,” Apeh said.
He said that the suspects would soon be charged to court with the exhibits.
The Commander appealed to other stakeholders and the public, to collaborate with the agency in curbing the menace of drug trafficking and consumption.
Apeh also commended his personnel for their incorruptible stand and firm dedication to duty, saying “you have done the command and the agency proud”.
US Supreme Court clears way for shooting victim families to sue gun-maker
The US Supreme Court has cleared the way for families of Newtown, Connecticut, shooting victims to sue gun-maker Remington Arms Co. — the manufacturer of the AR-15 used in the 2012 massacre — rejecting the company’s request for the court to consider the case.
The case will now proceed to trial in Connecticut for the families of the victims of the shooting, which took place in December 2012 at the Sandy Hook Elementary School. Twenty children and six adults were killed at the school, reports ABC News.
The justices did not offer an explanation for their decision to deny the request to take up the case.
