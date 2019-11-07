…Moves to tackle alleged killings, kidnappings at borders

The Senate, yesterday, mandated its Committee on Customs and Tariff to investigate alleged extra judicial killings at the country’s borders by operatives of Nigerian Customs Service, NCS.

The Senate also urged security agencies to intervene in the increasing rate of kidnapping in the riverine areas of Ogun State, by setting up a Naval Base in Makun-Omi to effectively address the problem.

These were sequel to two different motions by Senators Tolulope Odebiyi (APC Ogun West) and Olalekan Mustapha (APC Ogun East) on the subject matters during plenary.

Odebiyi, in his motion on “The need to condemn the incessant excesses and the recent extra judicial killings of people by men of the Nigerian Customs Service in Idiroko/Ipokia State constituency”, stressed the need for the upper legislative chamber to intervene on the ugly incident.

He observed that since the closure of the country’s land borders, men of the Customs had been conducting themselves in a very reckless and unruly manner along the Idiroko axis.

According to him: “Precisely, on October 7, while we were on break, men of the customs service were alleged to have shot and killed a student, subjecting many students to various degrees of injury.

“The people of Idiroko State constituency are daily being harassed and treated with disdain by men of the Nigerian Customs Service.

“While many of the actions and excesses by the operatives including the recent killings were not only breaches but were done against the state, sadly there are yet to be any report of any of the officers involved or reprimanded.”

Supporting the motion, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe (APC-Kwara Central) said: “We have debated on this floor the reason for the closure of the border and its importance.

“It is very unfortunate and sad that lives of Nigerians are lost as a result of their actions. It is also sad that those men are not keeping to the code of their various services.”

Also presenting his motion via Orders 42 and 52, Senator Mustapha, noted that it had become necessary for security agencies to intervene in the increasing rate of kidnappings in the riverine areas of Ogun West senatorial district, so as to secure the water ways.

He particularly urged the Nigerian Navy to establish a Naval base in Makun-Omi “because of the strategic location between Ondo and Lagos States and its accessibility to both road and water.”

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said that he had been holding regular meetings with heads of security agencies, Minister of Communications and others on the best way to improve the security situation in the country.

“I have said it here that no amount of resources would be too much for combating insecurity, because we need to secure our people, we need to secure this country.

