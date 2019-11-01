Business
NADDC boss promises skill development in auto industry

irector-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council, (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, has said the council will continue to guide and give young talented Nigerians the opportunities to develop the country's automotive sector.
Aliyu was quoted in a statement as saying that the NADDC, apart from giving talented Nigerians the opportunities to showcase their abilities in the automotive sector, will also open up exciting possibilities and opportunities for Nigerian youths to contribute towards the actualization of innovative transportation solutions necessary for a successful Nigerian future.
According to the statement, he gave the assurance during the launch of the Automotive Design Challenge for Nigerian youths between the ages of 18 to 40, saying that the initiative was borne out of his desire to make Nigeria the automotive hub on the African continent, using the richness of talents and skills that abounds in the country.
Aliyu said the automotive design challenge will be an annual event, and will open up opportunities for Nigerian youths to showcase their creative abilities and talents.
The entries for the challenge opened from October 21 to November 21, 2019, and are in two categories; namely, the design of Nigeria Applicable Intra-City Mini Taxi and Cost-Effective Mini Tractor.
Pointing out that the council will soon begin the implementation of the national automotive industry development bill, (NAIDP), Aliyu said NADDC was also working alongside global automakers in order to create more skills and jobs opening for Nigerians that are interested in going into automotive design and development industry.
He disclosed that NADDC has structured the National Automotive Industrial Development Plan in full support of local automotive manufacturing, and is continuously and actively working with relevant stakeholders to provide a vehicle financing scheme so Nigerians won’t have to put down 100% cash when buying new cars.
The statement also quoted the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, as assuring the NADDC of providing necessary legal support and framework for all the council’s initiatives.
Malami said the auto challenge will go a long way towards providing the necessary opportunities and skill that will create jobs and make Nigeria the epicenter of automotive design and development in Africa.
On his part, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, represented by Mr. John E. Aboje, enjoined NADDC to facilitate increased level of local contents in vehicles made in Nigeria, pointing out the council was well on track towards achieving its set goals.
Business
DISCOVERY OF OIL IN NORTH: Jubilation as ‘heavy machines’ move to site
Following the discovery of hydrocarbon of both gas and oil in Kolmani River 11 of the Barambu exploration site in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State by the NNPC, the host communities have erupted in jubilation as ‘heavy machines’ move to site ahead of oil exploration in the North. However, residents of host communities stated that they didn’t want to experience what is happening in Niger Delta where decades of oil exploration have led to massive environmental degradation. Expressing joy over the proposed oil exploration, a resident of one of the host communities, Alhasan Abbas Musa, 55, said that the community is happy with the oil discovery in their land. He added that they are already advanced in age, hoping that the oil would be of benefit to their children.
He said: “It is my hope that the oil will benefit the whole of Arewa people and it would also be of benefit to all Nigerians and even beyond.” He appreciated the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for what he called his tireless effort and commitment to seeing that oil exploration is a reality in the North as he said that many past administrations had failed or rejected the idea that there was oil deposit in the area.
“Our expectation is that when the exploration proper starts, government would give our youths work because we have a lot of them who have finished school without jobs. We have people with degree without work; some of them are selling sugarcane, Kola, while others are engaged in petty trade.
We want government to consider them for employment in various fields.” According to Musa, his people are not really bothered about what becomes of their farming occupation, as he said they are ready to relocate from their houses to other places, as all they want is to see that oil exploration commences. Another resident, Alhaji Bakoji Gwaram, 87, explained that, during Independence he was a youth and got married to his first wife and that since then he had been hearing of oil discovery in Alkaleri but nothing had been done about it.
Gwaram said: “The oil story to us was just like a joke, because same thing was said about one of the roads in the area, that it would be constructed but nothing happened. The last time a road was constructed was during Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa regime from Bauchi to Gombe.
But now that the government appears serious about the oil thing, we are very happy as we are expecting that it will bring the needed development to our communities. God has finally remembered us. We are very grateful for this.” Also, Adamu Yellow Kachiciya, 36, told our correspondent that as a community they thank God for the oil discovery in their communities.
“Before now people from other parts of the country see us as parasites but today God has decided to bring us to their level by depositing oil in our land, we are no longer parasites. God has vindicated the North; it is our prayer that government should start the exploration in earnest, which we believe will be of benefit to the whole of this nation and even to our unborn children.”
He said their expectation from government is to develop the state like any other state in the federation, saying the state had been left behind in education, infrastructural development while also lacking other social amenities. Kachiya said: “Now we have the opportunity to develop like them and walk with our shoulders high because we now have what it takes to develop as a nation.”
He however, pleaded that the government should plan properly so as not to affect their farming activities “because that is our occupation and it is important to our lives. If it will adversely affect our farming, then viable companies, suitable to our people should be established to avoid the rise in social vices, which may also lead to breakdown of law and other.
In a similar vein, on the need for them not to have the Niger Delta experience, Mr. Sarki Shanu Alkaleri, said they received the news of the oil discovery in their land with mixed feelings. The 42-year-old Anguwan resident said they have been hearing of a lot of negative implications in places where oil had been discovered and explored, hoping that such would not happen in their communities.
He suggested that government should look for those living in the areas, especially those whose farms will be affected and provide them with adequate and lasting palliative measures and solution before the exploration begins, to avert what is going on in the Niger Delta region. According to him, government should also provide enough security to tackle all other challenges and social vices associated with oil exploration and provide youths with necessary jobs that fits their qualifications.
Haruna said: “We are fully aware of what is going on in Niger Delta because of oil and we would not like that to happen here in the North. What we want is that government should provide solutions to those challenges and even tackle them before the exploration proper commences in Bauchi State.”
He said that they are aware of how lands have been degraded, and water polluted with increase in kidnapping, and other social vices but hopes that the situation would be different in the North. “Our expectation is that government would take proper care of the environment and all the risks associated with oil exploration. We may stop farming if the exploration starts proper and if the lands are taken by government, because we believe that petroleum work is not a joke; it may reduce our farming capacity and produce.
“We are also aware of the challenge of drinking water and environmental damages; that is why we are calling on government to provide alternative before work starts or before we reach the stage where things would be out of hand like in the Niger Delta.” Bala Mohammed Sani of Sarkin Tasha Alkaleri, age 40, said they knew that there was oil in Alkaleri before the coming of this administration but that President Buhari is the only president that had the will to make it a reality. “We believe that the oil exploration would bring development to our society and Nigeria in general, and help to boost our economic activities and create jobs opportunities for all Nigerians,” he said. Sani added: “We are fully aware of what is going on in the Niger Delta region; it’s been the good, the bad, and the ugly.
Ogoni land as we heard has been destroyed completely as a result of the oil exploration there. But we also know that if government wants to do something it will do it that is the reason why we are pleading now so that we don’t experience such here in the North. “With regards to the issue of land degradation we expect government to provide lasting solution before exploration starts and provide laws that will guide the host communities and those working there, to avoid a repeat of what is happening in the Niger Delta as a result of the oil exploration.
“We know that if the exploration commences we cannot no longer farm on our lands, especially irrigation farming. So, we want government to be mindful of all this and provide alternatives in the course of the exploration. The oil activities could stop us from farming but that will be gradual and we can only stop when the land is completely affected by the exploration.
We depend on farming to survive as we have no other occupation than that. so, before we could stop farming, the government should provide suitable alternative so as to avoid breakdown of law and order.” Sani also said they are ever willing to welcome visitors and workers that will work on the sites: “We are willing to receive visitors from all parts of the country and even foreigners.
We already have good relations with those working here at the site, we have rented our houses to them; we interact, eat together and live peacefully with one another without differences and we hope to continue in that manner.” He added that strangers, who have bad motive or intentions, would not be welcomed in their communities.
“The people of these communities are much excited with the oil discovery because we are hoping that it would reduce poverty in our midst, create jobs and improve the economy of Nigeria. In Arewa, farming is our major occupation, together with animal husbandry. Oil will not stop us from farming completely but it will reduce drastically.
“Our expectation is that government should pay full compensation to the land owners as it promised us earlier since we can no longer farm there. Payment of timely compensation would really help us to move on with our lives” Alhaji Dauda, senior Magajin Rafin Duka, in Pali district of Alkaleri, 64, revealed that as communities they have many expectations from government, especially to renovate or reconstruct their dilapidated schools and moribund hospitals as the exploration kicks off. He said: “We also expect that government would send our children to schools to become experts in those fields of oil and management while employing others as labourers since the oil is discovered in our backyards. We are looking for food and food has come to our doorsteps; we will look for another place to continue with our farming occupation rather than to stop the oil exploration.
“We expect that government would look for a place and build us houses there; we are ever ready to leave and start a new life elsewhere. We see nothing wrong if we are relocated from this place. We will receive visitors of good character and we will report the bad ones to the proper authorities. “It is our belief that we in the North will not have same problem similar to what is happening in the Niger Delta because we have respect and regard for our parents and traditional leaders. We are ready to listen to what they may tell us regarding security and we are ready to support them to find solutions to the menace.
“It is our prayers that all the challenges they face in Niger Delta would not happen here we, don’t want them to happen here. We don’t want to experience what they are experiencing because of oil and we will continue to be loyal to our leaders so that we can achieve this.” Also Speaking, Usman Mohammed Bello, a resident of Felfelu, Alkaleri South, 54, said that he is now very sure that the discovery of oil is real because those working at the site would tell them that they have small quantity of the product in their houses, which is good news to all of us as Nigerians.
“We are expecting that this exploration would bring rapid development to our communities and government should try to do justice to everyone and assist the host community by paying timely compensation and early relocation of residents. We heard that there would be problem of farming and animal husbandry but we are hoping that government would do something about it by employing most of our youths and site companies here that would provide jobs for both the skilled and unskilled youth of our communities.
“Since we can no longer farm there, government should replace farming with job creation and avoid what is happening in the Niger Delta.” Another villager, Alhaji Maina Alkaleri, 75, said: “We want to tell everyone that oil that has been discovered in Alkaleri is not for Alkaleri people alone but it is for all Nigerians and we thank God for depositing it in our communities. We thank President Buhari for his resilience, effort and support to see that our oil is been excavated.
We want government to employ our youths, especially those with requisite qualifications since the oil is in our areas. “If the story of oil discovery is true we wouldn’t mind if the whole of Alkaleri would be relocated to another place. We want the oil to be the source of revenue to Nigeria and to uplift the country’s economy like that of Saudi Arabia,” Alkaleri said.
ICT / e-World
Ex-Apple executive joins startup aimed at banishing smartphone cables
For over 14 years at Apple Inc , Rubén Caballero had to include a cable with every iPhone design whose wireless engineering he oversaw, from the first prototypes in 2005 to iPhone 11 models on shelves now.
Now, as chief wireless strategist for Silicon Valley startup Keyssa Inc, Caballero hopes to cut the cord for good – for all smartphones. His new position has not been previously reported.
Every iPhone since the first released in 2007 has come with a cable as a failsafe way to transfer data, as has virtually every other brand of phone, reports Reuters.
Keyssa wants to end that with its chip that can transfer data nearly as fast as a wire by placing two devices next to each other. Early customer LG Electronics Inc uses the chip to connect the second screen of its LG V50 smart phone.
Wireless charging has taken hold in phones, but wireless data connections like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi remain too finicky to discard cables altogether.
Keyssa has raised more than $100 million from the venture groups at Intel Corp, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Foxconn parent Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd and a fund run by Tony Fadell, another former Apple executive who helped create the iPod and then hired Caballero for the original iPhone team.
“Every single consumer product would love to solve the external connector,” Caballero, who left Apple earlier this year, said in an interview at Keyssa’s headquarters in Campbell, California.
Caballero, a retired Canadian Air Force captain who favors all-black attire, also has his eyes on the inside of phones. There, cables cause engineering headaches.
Camera modules connect to main circuit boards with a thin cables. Bend them enough and they break, creating an unintentional “beautiful antenna” that interferes with cellular data connections, Caballero said.
With Keyssa’s chips, camera modules could touch the circuit board to transmit data wirelessly. The chips use high frequencies that cause no interference inside the phone or with nearby devices.
“What’s beautiful about this is the frequency,” Caballero said. “It just fixes a lot of problems.”
Aside from phones, Keyssa is testing chips with video display makers and at least one maker of lidar sensors, the electronic eyes of self-driving cars.
“Ruben is a powerhouse when it comes to commercializing great technology,” Fadell told Reuters.
Caballero brings with him experience overseeing more than 1,000 Apple wireless engineers in a department with a budget of $600 million for testing equipment alone.
Before joining Apple, Caballero worked at two startups and relished the frenzied pace there and during his early days at Apple working with Fadell.
When Fadell brought him to Apple in 2005, Caballero asked where all the test equipment and labs were for the group.
“He said, ‘We don’t have anything, but we’ll get it done,'” Caballero said. “You know when has something in his eyes – you can see the vision. After that, I was hooked. I used to sleep under my desk. When you have that passion, it’s incredible. And I feel it here.”
Business
Housing: Stakeholders seek N500bn intervention fund
A
pparently perturbed by scarcity of affordable houses in the country, concerned stakeholders have called on the Federal Government to inject N500 billion into the housing sector.
According to them, the money will be used in building affordable 100,000 housing units across the federation.
They advised government to build 50,000 housing units in Lagos; 25,000 units in Port Harcourt; 15,000 units in Abuja and 10,000 housing units in Kano.
Canvassing for the N500 billion injection, Managing Director, Rock of Ages Investment, Mr. Francis Onwuemele, said the housing units should be finished in 15 months, while mortgage should be created for each unit.
Apart from the fact that the initiative will yield a minimum of 500,000 new jobs, Onwuemele proposed a mortgage payment of N600,000 per year or N50,000 per month, stating that the money would yield an inflow of N50 billion monthly.
He said: “This inflow (unlike the error in FESTAC) will be ploughed back monthly and immediately into another tranche of 100,000 units.
“In a year, you would have injected same N500 billion into achieving another 100,000 units. By the third year, you would have created 200,000 mortgages and 200,000 mortgagors and easily rake in a monthly inflow of N100 billion or N1.2 trillion annually with one million jobs created.”
If government adopts the strategy, the housing expert assured that the multiplier effect on workers would be incredible, adding that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would move up rapidly and that crime rate would drop.
Co-founder, A-ZSME, Mr, John Bede Anthonio, urged government to use bonds, with long-term tenure of 30-50 years from both local and international markets, but warned that there must be transparency in the processes.
He cited an example, saying that former Lagos State Governor, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, in 1980, took loan from the World Bank to execute all the low cost housing estates in Lagos, adding that the state government was about completing the repayment.
He described the initiative as “prudent spending,” instead of using the grant to buy cars.
Anthonio, a former Managing Director, Lagos State Development and Property Corporation, urged government to put its house in order, decrying closure of border instead of removing subsidy on fuel.
Another housing professional, Okupe Adewunmi, said if prices of houses were appropriate, there would be effective demand, urging government to help the public with infrastructure so that people could have better accessibility and productivity.
A recent report presented in Abuja by UN Special Rapporteur, Ms. Leilani Farha, during her visit, had revealed that the country’s housing sector was in a precarious condition to the extent that government would need to immediately declare a national emergency in the sector.
The report said that huge government budget for the sector had no commensurate impact on the lives of the people that need shelter in the country.
Farha, who stated that she completed her 10-day long fact-finding visit to three Nigerian urban cities of Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt with utmost shock seeing the realities on ground, also noted that the prevalent inhuman conditions of poor informal settlement amounted to gross human rights violations.
She said: “Nigeria’s housing sector is in a complete crisis. There is no current national housing action plan or strategy. Coordination and communication between federal and state governments seem lacking. Private market housing is unaffordable for most, rental housing is scarce, requires tenant to have one to two year’s rent in advance and there is no rent control or caps.”
According to housing and financial experts, poor remuneration, high interest rate, collateral bottleneck, unfavourable conditions of loan repayment, short-term nature of money and high cost of housing units were some of the reasons low-income earners are not benefiting from mortgage.
Lagos Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Mr . Bisi Adedire, stated that apart from low-income nature of many Nigerians, stringent conditions attached to mortgage loans and collateral requirement were hard to get by low income earners.
Business
Pension refund: N142.13m approved for military, others
F
ollowing their exemption from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), the Federal Government, through the National Pension Commission (PenCom), has approved the refund of N142.13 million to the military and other security agencies.
The amount, according to the Commission, covered 2,080 applications that were processed during the second quarter of 2019.
Within the same period, another N83.67 million, representing the contributions by the Federal Government, was returned to the Contributory Pension Account domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria.
PenCom said: “The extended timeline given to the Tripartite Committee for the Winding Down of the refund exercise ended June 30, 2019 and the report is being finalised.”
Calls for the exemption of military personnel and other security agencies from the scheme had heightened a few years ago with those in support of the idea basing their arguments on the fact that their job status was entirely different from that of conventional civil servants.
Apart from the military, others in the category include the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Prison Service, Nigeria Immigration Service and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
Factors such as national security, identity, data, addresses and family ties of security personnel were considered at best to be handled internally by the relevant service and not kept in civilian custody, which may be easily compromised.
However, opposing the call for exemption, pension fund managers, under the aegis of Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), urged the Federal Government and the National Assembly to respectively decline the request in the Bill for exemption of the police and other paramilitary agencies.
According to the former Chairman of PenOp, Longe Eguarekhide, the argument against exemption was further reinforced by many other economic, fiscal, social and public policy factors.
He said: “The exemption of the personnel of the Police and other Paramilitary Agencies means additional financial burden on the Federal Government by way of unsustainable pension obligations. For instance, in the last 10 years, the number of FGN employees that retired under the CPS from the six agencies sought to be exempted are 50,730. The total Accrued Benefits of these personnel amounted to N208.22 billion, which had been redeemed by the Federal Government, paid into their respective Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) and consolidated with their monthly pension contributions to fund their retirement benefits.
“These retirees are currently receiving their retirement benefits promptly as and when due. Exempting them from the CPS would imply that government would shoulder the huge financial obligation of payment of their pensions as well as that of future retirees through budgetary provisions, with no guarantee of availability of funding and or timeliness of payment.”
During the quarter, the Commission also revealed that the total monthly pension contributions received from contributors from both the public and private sectors was N5.45 trillion as at the end of the second quarter, 2019.
This shows an increase of N169.90 billion, representing 3.22 per cent growth over the total contributions as at the end of the previous quarter.
According to the Commission, “during the second quarter of 2019, the total contributions received from the public sector amounted to N72.42 billion (42.63 per cent), while the private sector contributed N97.48 billion (57.37 per cent).
“A review of the aggregate total contribution received shows that N2.73 trillion or 50.09 per cent of the contributions came from the public sector, while the private sector contributed the remaining 49.91 per cent (N2.72 trillion).
“The aggregate total pension contributions of the private sector increased from N2.62 trillion as at first quarter of 2019 to N2.72 trillion as at the end of the reporting period, representing a growth of 3.72 per cent. Whereas, the aggregate total pension contribution of the public sector increased by 2.72 per cent from N2.66 trillion to N2.73 trillion over the same period.”
Besides, the report also noted that the Commission approved a total of 2,941 applications for retirement under life annuity during the quarter, bringing the total number of retirees receiving their retirement benefits through the annuity plan to 68,857 from inception.
The 2,941 retirees received N4.68 billion as lump sum payment and paid premium of N17.53 billion to insurance companies and monthly annuity of N184.50 million. This resulted in total lumps sum payment of N91.28 billion, premium of N371.21 billion and monthly annuity payments of N3.70 billion as at the end of the period under review.
Business
FAAN: Enugu airport project beyond resurfacing
F
ollowing the recent decision of the Federal Government to carry out major rehabilitation at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, aviation regulatory agency, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has said that the job at the airport is more than just runway resurfacing.
Spokeswoman for FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, told this newspaper that the perception held about the airport was not correct as it is not just resurfacing, but also reconstruction and expansion, which are necessary to ensure safety and security of all users.
She said that the airport environment was a dynamic environment, saying as regulators, the agency keeps reviewing safety, security and operational processes and procedures at airports, just as the requirements for meeting up with these standards are also changing.
“As a matter of fact, advancements in technological developments will not even permit an airport waiting for eight years before upgrading.
“This means that any airport operator that wants to remain competitive must continue to upgrade its facility to remain relevant in the scheme of things.”
She also commended the Federal Government for taking the steps to identify that safety is a serious issue where aviation is concerned, adding that airport operator must block loopholes that will jeopardise that.
“This is our solemn promise to our esteemed airport users. We will continue to address all issues that pertain to safety and security of travellers using our network of airports as the issues arises,” she noted.
She also pointed out that although facility requirements changed with time, a standard runway is supposed to stand the test of time as certain conditions can necessitate the need to upgrade.
“Our focus is to ensure that facilities at our airports are standardised and up to date and we will continue to pursue this objective in the overall interest of the aviation industry,” she added.
On his part, Mr Olumide Ohunayo of Aviation Roundtable said safety was paramount and should be considered.
He eulogised the Federal Government for taking the step to work on the airport, as this is a brave move in empowering the south-east and its environs.
“I think the Federal Government has done well for the N10 billion released. What is now left is for the state to also go further and do some parts leading to the alternate airport, so that those coming in for Christmas can enjoy their trips.”
He lamented that the same airport was opened with fanfare by a former Minister of Aviation, Mrs Stella Oduah, who even called the former president to commission it.
Invariably, for the runway to have deteriorated in the last five to six years shows that the quality of work done there was not up to standard and whatever funds was released for that project obviously had been poorly used and not the full value of the funds released for the airport.
He said: “In a country where people are called to answer questions, this is the time FAAN officials, contractors and engineers should say what went wrong and I expected the House of Representatives and the Senate Committee on Aviation to have called all those involved to explain what happened five years ago.
“We cannot keep mourning the past as this is the critical airport for the South East and I am happy Mr President has released the N10 billion for the maintenance. We should avoid the same mistakes of the past. What is needed is not surfacing and resurfacing but a clear reconstruction and that should be the pattern it should follow.”
Business
Minimum wage: FEPPPAN seeks adjustment on pension
T
he Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners’ Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) has called on the leadership of organised labour not to allow anyone trample upon the rights and interests of workers and pensioners in the country.
President-General FEPPPAN, Temple Ubani, who made this known in Abuja, said the Federal Government should complement the implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage and the consequential adjustment by implementing minimum pension for pensioners.
While calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to give immediate attention to the demand of pensioners, which is in-line with Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution as amended, he expressed optimism that President Buhari’s government would not fail in attending to their welfare as repeatedly shown by the prompt payment of monthly pensions.
In his words: “Section 173 of the constitution clearly states that once you increase salary for workers by a particular percentage, automatically you will also increase pensions by same percentage. Thanks to God the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has always said that he will go by the law. So we in FEPPPAN strongly believe that government will simultaneously implement minimum pension. Therefore, we will continue to encourage government to do so without further delay.
“And like I said earlier, President Buhari’s government has left none of us in doubt that he will implement the law especially regarding the implementation of minimum pension.”
Ubani who commended the Minister of Labour and Employment and his team for reaching an agreement with organised labour on the consequential adjustment of the N30, 000 new minimum wage, said Nigeria would have been plunged into industrial anarchy if prompt action was not taken to avert the imminent strike.
“Labour was prepared to completely shut down the economy of the country. And it is also possible that most Nigerians would have supported the strike. I see the resolution as a divine intervention and a win-win situation for not only workers but Nigeria citizens at large.
“Industrial crisis is as old as trade unionism particularly in our own clime. However, the many industrial crisis that have been averted, and settlement of issues inter and intra Union crisis have shown that the current team of the Ministry of Labour and Employment led by Sen. Chris Ngige, are very capable and have what it takes to nip in the bud any serious industrial crisis or threat to industrial peace as the case may be.
Business
Tomato paste: Call for total import ban heightens
In addition to Federal Government having a huge plan to boost local production of tomatoes and create employment opportunities in the country, Nigerian farmers have added their voice by calling for a complete ban on tomato paste importation. Taiwo Hassan reports
T
here is no doubt the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated in all honesty that agriculture is one way out to resuscitate the country’s ailing economy.
With this perception in the heart of the administration, President Buhari has been intensifying efforts to ensure that the country’s agricultural commodities are re-positioned to attain ultimate growth and development.
However, one of the commodities, tomato, has been in the heart of the regime to see that Nigeria achieves self-sufficiency by stopping importation of tomato paste, which has been very detrimental to Nigerian farmers’ business and the economy in general.
Farmers’ stance
According to reports, it is noted that vegetable farmers in Gashua, Yobe State, have appealed to President Buhari to ban importation of tomato paste to protect local farmers.
Particularly, it is reported that the farmers made the call in separate interviews recently, stating the plights they are facing in the country’s tomato sector.
They said the influx of foreign tinned tomatoes in Nigerian markets had not been favorable to farmers and the few local tomato paste companies in the country.
Malam Musa Maitumature, a tomato farmer, was quoted to have said importation of tomatoes had stalled improvement in local cultivation.
“The problem of vegetable farming starts with preservation and storage of the products and nobody is working towards developing the local content because of the importation of tomatoes,” he said.
Ali Katuzu, another farmer, said over 50 per cent of their harvest was lost to poor storage, adding that they were often forced to cut and dry the tomatoes for lack of storage facilities.
Ali urged the government to initiate a public private partnership approach that will enable the establishment of tomato factories to harness the rich potential in the state.
In his contribution, Habu Sani, also a farmer, said they cultivated the vegetables through irrigation on wetlands, saying they could meet the needs of the entire North East, but for the challenges of preservation, transportation, and processing.
“For the local products to grow, the government must ban the importation of foreign tomatoes, just like it did in the case of rice.
“The local tomatoes cannot compete with the processed foreign products; the products have to be banned for the local industry to grow,” he said.
On his part, Karimu Hassan said vegetables produced on Gashua, Nguru, Dagona and Geidam wetlands could feed the entire North East, just as another farmer, Manu Ibrahim, said he had abandoned vegetable cultivation because it was not attractive.
“We are operating at a loss because there are no storage facilities to preserve the products, so they get rotten within a short period of time.
“It is either you sell it at a giveaway price, or dry it locally, which does not attract much price.
“Government has to ban the importation of foreign tomatoes for the development of local production,” he said.
However, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Niger State chapter, has called on the Federal Government to salvage the tomato paste industry by putting the right structure in place before moving on its decision to ban its importation.
Speaking with journalist in Minna, Niger State, recently, the state chairman, AFAN, Alhaji Shehu Galadima, stated that importation of tomato paste into Nigeria diminished the economic potential of the country.
“I am in support of the planned ban on importation of tomato paste into the country by the federal government. This is because the importation is not growing our economy in terms of local and foreign trade.
“You also find out that some of these importers import all kinds of substandard tomato pastes that can be hazardous to the public,” he said.
FG’s readiness
The Federal Government had explained that it was ready to finally ban on importation of tomato paste at the end of this year to pave way for the development of local market and also encourage massive local production of the commodity.
Besides, there have been series of tomato policy implementations introduced by the Federal Government in the past to ensure that the country achieves sustainable tomato processing in Nigeria.
With the pronouncement, it can be said that Nigeria is finally ready to stop the importation of tomato paste this year following the assurance given by government.
Indeed, the Federal Government’s move is cheering news for local tomato processing firms that have been groaning on the multiplier effects of tomato paste imports on their multi-billion naira investments.
Sadly, the Federal Government, had in August 2017, announced the approval of new tomato policy designed to achieve sustainable tomato processing in Nigeria, but the implementation of the new tariff regime did not stem the huge tomato paste importation into the country.
This left members of the organised private sector and local operators to express pessimism over Federal Government’s blue print on new tomato policy that was meant for development of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and large companies.
The implementation of the new tomato policy has been slow, prompting the Federal Government to go back to the drawing board to fine tune ways to solve the challenges in the comatose sector and protect local companies.
Waste
Statistics from the Central Bank of Nigeria shows that about $22 billion is being spent on tomato paste importation annually into Nigeria directly or indirectly through various means, saying that this has had monumental effect on the country’s fragile economy.
Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, had weighed in his support for leading local operators- Dangote Group of Industries, Erisco Foods Limited, Savannah Integrated Farms, that they have the capacity to reduce tomato paste importation by 80 per cent.
Osinbajo explained that the current administration was concerned with the spate of events in the tomato industry, saying that all eyes were on the country’s leading tomato industries to fully fill the gap in reducing the sudden rise in tomato paste importation.
According to him, it is regrettable that the country spent huge foreign exchange in the region of $1 billion to import tomato paste from China, India and the United States, and over $25 billion on food imports annually into the country.
Last line
As Nigerian farmers wait anxiously for further directive from government to affirm its position on the end of the year ban of tomato paste, others are jittery that policy summersault could set in at the end of the day amid different agricultural policies.
Business
NSE tasks stakeholders on data
T
he Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has stressed the need for stakeholders to rethink the importance of data to remain competitive in business.
Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Oscar Onyema, while speaking at the 7th edition of the Nigerian Capital Market Information Security Forum (NCMISF), said data was at the core of the forth industrial revolution, and that the wave could usher in great opportunities when harnessed appropriately.
“We now have the internet of things and everyone is getting connected. Extracting these opportunities, refining and transforming prospects with high efficiency into real products is not easy, yet with innovation it can be accomplished.
Onyema, who was represented by Tinuade Awe, Executive Director, Regulation, NSE, noted that to realise this objective, a new way of thinking, and indeed rethinking the central importance of data and the individual in businesses was fundamental to riding on the crest of the new wave.
“Our ethics and reputation are important to us, hence we must protect our data, including those entrusted to our care relating to natural persons. Respecting data privacy rule is the reason for our gathering today.
“We are not only set to safeguard the rights of natural persons to data privacy, we are also poised to ensure that Nigerian businesses remain competitive in international trade through the safe-guards afforded by a just and equitable legal regulatory framework on data protection and which is in tune with best practice.
“Our theme this year centers on protecting Personally Identifiable Information (PII). The Nigeria Data Protection Regulation gives an insight into the National Information Technology Development Agency’s (NITDA) aspiration towards securing the processes that Nigerian organizations use for collecting, processing and storing information related to their clients, the Data Subject. It is also applicable to Nigerians residing outside Nigeria. The requirements of the regulation are challenging. However the Nigerian capital market cannot be left behind in this regard.
“Today, the exchange on through the auspices of this 7th NCMISF is leading the drive for compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) in the Nigerian capital market. We have a capital market that is data-driven and responsive to the needs of the public, therefore, upholding compliance is key for us. We are set to raise the bar in compliance, I, thereby encourage us to open our minds to other possibilities on the horizon; the transformational power arising from “the fourth industrial revolution,” he said.
Business
FG: Capital market germane to growth
Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has described the capital market as very crucial to the growth and development of the country.
Ahmed stated this in a keynote address at the Investing and Capital Market conference held in Abuja, yesterday.
“We want a vision for a future Nigeria where the majority of Nigerians have been sustainably lifted out of poverty, and have access to fundamental services including education, health care, water supply and sanitation. A future where all are financially included, with affordable access to financial products and services. A future where we have left no one behind.
“Our capital market is crucial to actualizing this future and to achieving the sustained, inclusive and equitable socio-economic growth that this government aims to achieve,” she said.
The minister said the capital market allowed for the mobilisation of long-term savings for investment as well as efficient pricing of financial instruments.
She further said the market had provided a necessary platform through which the business sector and government have been able to source for capital to expand their operations and provide public goods and services for the citizens.
“Therefore, we recognise the importance of maintaining a competitive, resilient and innovative capital market through, in part, the development of appropriate policies, and a strong regulatory and enabling environment, and continued implementation of the 10-year Capital Market Master Plan (2015 to 2025), aimed at positioning the Nigerian capital market for accelerated development of the national economy.
“The Federal Government of Nigeria, particularly the Federal Ministry of Finance, reiterates its commitment towards building lasting, endurable, and increasingly more innovative capital market. I, therefore, look forward to today’s deliberations and to your continued support in achieving inclusive and sustainable economic growth and prosperity,” she added.
In her remarks, Acting Director General of Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, said lack of good corporate governance had created a lot of issues in the corporate world, adding that such issues were some of the reasons people are avoiding the capital market.
Uduk said the capital market community had resolved that the issues that led to the 2008/2009 crisis are not allowed to continue.
She said: “That is why we have different corporate governance codes in place to ensure good corporate governance. SEC set the pace in 2003 with a code and renewed it in 2011. When we saw there were still gaps, we reviewed it in 2014 and came up with a scorecard.
“In pursuance of our goals of ensuring that the market we regulate is sound, we went ahead to do a lot of trainings with International Finance Corporation, IFC.
“The scorecard is a direct compliance with the code. Even though at the moment we are still doing a pilot, there is now a lot of compliance in terms of submissions. From January 2020, we will go to these companies to ascertain the veracity of their submissions.”
The Acting DG said SEC codes were mandatory because they are now in its Rules and Regulations, adding that it was now compulsory for companies to adhere to and there are provisions to punish violators.
“All hands need to be on deck to ensure we succeed on this one. Even operators know the disadvantage of not complying. When the market is down, they do not earn much. So they have decided to ensure that the right thing is done.
“We are hoping that since this is the only market we have, we all have to do the right thing in the interest of everyone,” she added.
Business
Oando posts 26% growth in profit
O
ando Plc, Nigeria’s indigenous energy group listed on both the Nigerian and Johannesburg stock exchange, has announced unaudited results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2019 with 26 per cent growth in profit after tax.
According to a statement from the group, profit after tax increased to N13.1 billion compared to N10.4 billion reported in September 2018, accounting for an increase of 26 per cent.
The group posted 18 per cent turnover decrease to N413.8 billion compared to N505.1 billion YTD in September 2018.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, production increased by eight per cent at 43,045boe/day, compared with 40,039boe/day in the same period of 2018. This was driven by an 11 per cent increase in natural gas production (from 120,047mcf/day YTD September 2018 to 133,415mcf/day YTD September 2019) and an eight per cent increase in crude oil production (from 16,850bbls/day YTD September 2018 to 18,147bbls/day YTD September 2019).
Commenting on the results, Wale Tinubu, Group Chief Executive, Oando PLC, said: “In the period under review, we made substantial progress on our top priority of operational growth and recorded an eight per cent increase in hydrocarbon production. In conjunction with our partners, we successfully completed an ambitious six well drilling programme, the results of which have been positive, and are particularly excited about the discovery of a significant gas and condensate find at a field in OML 61 of our joint venture.
“This has had a major impact on our reserves and consequently future cash flows. Production has since commenced in October on the completed wells, and the gas will largely be channelled to feed the nation’s power sector through our Joint Venture Okpai Power plant, Nigeria’s first independent power plant. In addition, we achieved an eight per cent reduction in our debt levels, while growing free cash flows. Over the last quarter of the year, our focus will be on the completion of our drilling programme as well as “tie-in” of the new discoveries.
“Over the course of the year, we, in conjunction with our JV partners, have aggressively ramped up our drilling program towards increasing oil revenue and meeting our gas obligations. As at September 2019, we have successfully completed a side track at OML 56, shoring up net production by ~1,500bbls/day, whilst also drilling and completing five wells across three rig lines at our joint venture operations on OMLs 60-63.
“In September 2019, Oando Plc announced that the NNPC/NAOC/OANDO Joint Venture (“JV”) (of which Oando Energy Resources [OER] holds a 20 per cent working interest) had made a significant gas and condensate find in the deeper sequences of the Obiafu-Obrikom fields in OML 61, onshore Niger Delta. Preliminary evaluation indicates that the find amounts to about 1 trillion cubic feet of gas and 60 million barrels of associated condensate in the deep drilled sequences.
“The well can deliver in excess of 100 million standard cubic feet/day of gas and 3,000 barrels/day of associated condensates. The discovery is part of a drilling campaign planned by the Joint Venture aimed at exploring near-field and deep pool opportunities as immediate time to market opportunities. The JV started gas and condensate production from the Obiafu-41 discovery just three weeks after completion and the gas from this discovery will largely be channelled to the domestic market in order to feed the power sector. The full impact of this discovery will be determined and communicated to the market on conclusion of the next annual independent reserves and resources evaluation.”

