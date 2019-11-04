NAMA frets over airlines’ status in $24m landing facility

A major recipe for enhancing investor confidence is the entrenchment of sound corporate governance for companies, Chris Ugwu writes

or the Nigerian capital market, like its counterparts in other African nations, weak corporate governance practices in both public and private companies have contributed to a large extent to the slow pace of economic development.

Corporate governance is one of the key elements in improving economic efficiency and growth as well as enhancing investor confidence.

An effective corporate governance system within an individual company and across an economy as a whole helps to provide a degree of confidence that is necessary for the proper functioning of a market economy.

Sound corporate governance helps to lower the cost of capital, and firms are encouraged to use resources more efficiently, thereby strengthening growth.

Meanwhile, the degree to which corporations observe basic principles of good corporate governance is an important factor in investment decision.

However, in Nigeria, a country that prides herself as giant of Africa, lapses in adherence to these principles have contributed to crisis in the economy and Nigerian Stock Exchange in particular in spite of various measures being initiated by regulators.

Over the years, many quoted companies have been violating this important obligation, thereby keeping investors in the dark about their financial health among others.

As much as good governance practices promote the development of the capital market, weak corporate governance practices also inhibit its development as it erodes confidence in the market with potential wider implications for the Nigerian financial markets and the general economy as seen in the 2008 meltdown experience.

Many ignorant investors have burnt their fingers by investing in some of the dormant companies, which do not furnish the market with true disclosures on their financials and other corporate governance issues.

Inaccurate reports submitted to regulators and investors by quoted companies had deprived the authorities the right information required to take timely and effective decisions on the market.

Investors and other stakeholders were also misled by distorted information supplied by quoted companies.

Authorities have made a lot of efforts to promote good corporate governance practices and reposition the economy and Nigerian capital market for development, but the nation and other African countries still witness failures due to weak governance practice.

Following serial infractions by market players, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Nigerian Stock Exchange have continued to wield the big regulatory stick by slamming fine on defaulting firms, giving notice to some companies on intention to delist or to completely delist them from its official list for violating post listing requirements.

The reaffirmed commitment by the regulators to do anything to compel operators to obey the rules guiding it informed the decision to tighten the noose on market infractions and other miscellaneous capital market crimes.

This avowed determination recently saw punitive measures meted out on about 37 firms that got N431 million fine.

Penalty

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recently fined about 37 quoted companies N430.9 million for failure to file their audited financial statements after the regulatory due date.

Checks by New Telegraph showed that some of the companies were sanctioned for their inability to meet the regulatory requirements ranging between full year ended December 31, 2017 and full year of 2018.

The companies include Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, Academy Press Plc, International Breweries Plc, Mutual Benefit Assurance Plc, NPF Microfinance Bank Plc, AG Leventis Plc, PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, Meyer Plc, Presco Plc, Royal Exchange Plc, among others.

The exchange in its X-Compliance report explained that the initiative was designed to maintain market integrity and protect the investors by providing compliance related information on all listed companies.

The report thus stated that “companies that are listed on the exchange are required to adhere to high disclosure standards which are prescribed in Appendix 111 of the Listing Rules.

“Financial information which is periodic disclosure and on-going material events disclosure should be released to The Exchange in a timely manner to enable it efficiently perform its function of maintaining an orderly market.”

Regulators’ commitment

The Acting Director General of Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, said lack of good corporate governance had created a lot of issues in the corporate world, adding that such issues were some of the reasons people avoid the capital market.

Uduk said the capital market community had resolved that the issues that led to the 2008/2009 crisis were not allowed to continue.

She said: “That is why we have different Corporate Governance codes in place to ensure good corporate governance. SEC set the pace in 2003 with a code and renewed it in 2011. When we saw there were still gaps, we reviewed it in 2014 and came up with a scorecard.

“In pursuance of our goals of ensuring that the market we regulate is sound, we went ahead to do a lot of trainings with International Finance Corporation, IFC.

“The scorecard is a direct compliance with the code. Even though at the moment we are still doing a pilot, there is now a lot of compliance in terms of submissions. From January 2020, we will go to these companies to ascertain the veracity of their submissions.”

The Acting DG said the SEC codes were mandatory because they are now in its rules and regulations adding that it is now compulsory for companies to adhere to and there are provisions to punish violators.

“All hands need to be on deck to ensure we succeed on this one. Even operators know the disadvantage of not complying. When the market is down, they do not earn much. So they have decided to ensure that the right thing is done.

“We are hoping that since this is the only market we have, we all have to do the right thing in the interest of everyone” she added.

She said SEC was determined to ensure capital market investors are adequately protected in all transactions.

Uduk said it was the responsibility of the Commission to ensure that investors are not short changed in any transactions. She, therefore, urged them to participate to grow the market.

Uduk said to this end, the Commission was taking steps to reduce transaction costs in a bid to ensure investors do not bear unnecessary costs.

She said: “We are doing a lot to boost investors’ confidence in our market. But I want to say that both local and foreign investors are very good for the market. For instance, the foreign investors, because they trade their shares all of the time it leads to price discovery as against the local investors that just takes a long term view on their investments.

“Investors’ fears can be two-fold; firstly, they could be afraid because they feel that capital market operators will mismanage their investments, secondly, it is looking at the volatility of the market that makes investors skeptical.

“For the first scenario, we have a number of initiatives that we have put in place to boost investors’ confidence. We have the e-dividend mandate system, the direct cash settlement as well as multiple subscriptions in place. For the second category, investors have to take ownership of their investments.

“They have to be able to monitor their investments, attend annual general meetings as well as read the annual reports sent out to them.”

The NSE in an effort to achieve a world class capital market has reiterated its commitment to maintain zero tolerance posture on dealing member firms and quoted companies on violations of rules and regulations.

This on the back of the exchange’s determination to shift gears to drive innovations centered on increasing global visibility for the Nigerian capital market in the current year.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Oscar Onyema, said recently that the exchange would sustain a zero-tolerance stance on dealing member firms and listed companies violations to help boost the confidence in the market.

Operators’ take

Managing Director Crane Securities, Mr. Mike Eze, reacting to the development, said the action of the regulators will boost investors’ confidence in the market because it is sending a signal that the regulaators understands the need for investors to get companies’ financial reports as at when due.

Eze said sanctioning erring companies are ways, which the exchange is using to tell the investing public that they really want to revive confidence in the market.

He added that investors need to take informed decisions before choosing which stock to buy. And this could only be achieved if there is adherence to good corporate governance by the quoted companies.

A founding member of Nigeria Shareholders Solidarity Association and one of the leading shareholder activists, Alhaji Gbadebo Olatokunbo, said penalising erring companies is a signal that it is no longer business as usual.

“The action is great and it shows that the NSE management is becoming alive to its responsibilities. Besides, it is a signal to the companies in particular and the capital market in general that it is no longer business as usual. We must always abide by the rules,” he said.

He noted that the sanction would make other companies sit up and post their results as at when due thereby providing investors, analyst and stockbrokers the platform to predict the real value of the companies.

Last line

A developed capital market is a world class capital market and such market is one that engenders investor confidence and grow economy of any nation. Hence there is need for authorities to tighten the noose on market infractions and other miscellaneous capital market crimes.

