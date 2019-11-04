Business
NAMA frets over airlines’ status in $24m landing facility
Only Arik certified to use the PBN system
he Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) is at a loss as to how domestic airlines can take advantage of the on-going installation of the over $24 million Category 3 Instrument Landing System (ILS) in Lagos and Abuja airports.
The average cost of each of the equipment ranges between $4 million and $5 million and the airspace agency is already installing two for Lagos and Abuja for the first phase, while Sokoto, Port-Harcourt, Kano and Maiduguri will follow suit.
These airports are carefully chosen because of the prevalence of bad weather in most parts of northern Nigeria during harmattan season.
The worry stems from the fact that only Arik Air has on-board equipment in its relatively newer airplanes to match on ground facilities for aircraft to land in zero visibility or during harmattan, which bites harder between December and February every year.
During the period, airlines lose money because aircraft are kept on ground, flights cancelled, thereby causing chaos at several airports across the country.
Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, told New Telegraph in Lagos that installation of the facilities had commenced for Lagos and Abuja, adding that after fixing the equipment, they would go into Port-Harcourt and Kano.
The next phase, he said, would be for Sokoto, Maiduguri, saying it will be based on necessity.
“If harmattan will affect Sokoto than it would for Ibadan, it makes sense for Sokoto rather than in Ibadan,” he said.
He lamented that the high safety tool would only benefit foreign airlines more because they already operate with the equipment on-board while Nigerian carriers would need to upgrade their airplanes to take advantage of it.
His words: “So, FAAN needs to know that they have to provide certain things but the operators have to have the equipment onboard their aircraft. In the case of Performance Based Navigation (PBN), only Arik has been certified to be able to use the PBN. We have PBN approaches for 26 airports. Who are we then developing this infrastructure for? It means we are doing them for international carriers.
“Our airlines need to take advantage of it including ILS Category 3. On the operators’ side, it will require pilot training, on-board equipment and recurrent training at every six months to guarantee that the pilots are qualified.”
“Government and NAMA putting ILS Cat 3 in Abuja, Lagos, Sokoto, Port-Harcourt and other places will also demand that other things associated with Cat 3 conditions have to be met. FAAN has to do what they need to do, so also the operators. The operators must have those things, must meet their own requirements to benefit from it,” he added.
During harmattan in Nigeria, the weather becomes hazy and visibility is bad. So, with this equipment that NAMA has acquired, aircraft can land at any time at the airports, but the equipment needs stable electricity supply. It does not work where there is unstable power.
Before now, the situation had made flying in Nigerian airspace difficult during the harmattan, resulting in flight cancellations.
Most international and local flights have had to be diverted to neighbouring countries any time there is harmattan haze because of lack of facilities to guide them with precision during landing. The issue of harmattan haze is a yearly seasonal occurrence as Nigeria has mainly rainy (thunderstorms) and dry seasons (harmattan).
While the problem lasted, no airline could fly and passengers were delayed with colossal loss of revenue to the operators.
Domestic airlines in Nigeria particularly dread harmattan season because of its attendant dusty and hazy weather, which leads to multiple flight cancellations due to low visibility.
The weather minima at most airports in the country penultimate year was between 600 metres for Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, and Nnamidi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja and 800 metres for Calabar, Owerri, Benin City and other airports.
Business
Boosting market confidence with sound governance
A major recipe for enhancing investor confidence is the entrenchment of sound corporate governance for companies, Chris Ugwu writes
or the Nigerian capital market, like its counterparts in other African nations, weak corporate governance practices in both public and private companies have contributed to a large extent to the slow pace of economic development.
Corporate governance is one of the key elements in improving economic efficiency and growth as well as enhancing investor confidence.
An effective corporate governance system within an individual company and across an economy as a whole helps to provide a degree of confidence that is necessary for the proper functioning of a market economy.
Sound corporate governance helps to lower the cost of capital, and firms are encouraged to use resources more efficiently, thereby strengthening growth.
Meanwhile, the degree to which corporations observe basic principles of good corporate governance is an important factor in investment decision.
However, in Nigeria, a country that prides herself as giant of Africa, lapses in adherence to these principles have contributed to crisis in the economy and Nigerian Stock Exchange in particular in spite of various measures being initiated by regulators.
Over the years, many quoted companies have been violating this important obligation, thereby keeping investors in the dark about their financial health among others.
As much as good governance practices promote the development of the capital market, weak corporate governance practices also inhibit its development as it erodes confidence in the market with potential wider implications for the Nigerian financial markets and the general economy as seen in the 2008 meltdown experience.
Many ignorant investors have burnt their fingers by investing in some of the dormant companies, which do not furnish the market with true disclosures on their financials and other corporate governance issues.
Inaccurate reports submitted to regulators and investors by quoted companies had deprived the authorities the right information required to take timely and effective decisions on the market.
Investors and other stakeholders were also misled by distorted information supplied by quoted companies.
Authorities have made a lot of efforts to promote good corporate governance practices and reposition the economy and Nigerian capital market for development, but the nation and other African countries still witness failures due to weak governance practice.
Following serial infractions by market players, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Nigerian Stock Exchange have continued to wield the big regulatory stick by slamming fine on defaulting firms, giving notice to some companies on intention to delist or to completely delist them from its official list for violating post listing requirements.
The reaffirmed commitment by the regulators to do anything to compel operators to obey the rules guiding it informed the decision to tighten the noose on market infractions and other miscellaneous capital market crimes.
This avowed determination recently saw punitive measures meted out on about 37 firms that got N431 million fine.
Penalty
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recently fined about 37 quoted companies N430.9 million for failure to file their audited financial statements after the regulatory due date.
Checks by New Telegraph showed that some of the companies were sanctioned for their inability to meet the regulatory requirements ranging between full year ended December 31, 2017 and full year of 2018.
The companies include Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, Academy Press Plc, International Breweries Plc, Mutual Benefit Assurance Plc, NPF Microfinance Bank Plc, AG Leventis Plc, PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, Meyer Plc, Presco Plc, Royal Exchange Plc, among others.
The exchange in its X-Compliance report explained that the initiative was designed to maintain market integrity and protect the investors by providing compliance related information on all listed companies.
The report thus stated that “companies that are listed on the exchange are required to adhere to high disclosure standards which are prescribed in Appendix 111 of the Listing Rules.
“Financial information which is periodic disclosure and on-going material events disclosure should be released to The Exchange in a timely manner to enable it efficiently perform its function of maintaining an orderly market.”
Regulators’ commitment
The Acting Director General of Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, said lack of good corporate governance had created a lot of issues in the corporate world, adding that such issues were some of the reasons people avoid the capital market.
Uduk said the capital market community had resolved that the issues that led to the 2008/2009 crisis were not allowed to continue.
She said: “That is why we have different Corporate Governance codes in place to ensure good corporate governance. SEC set the pace in 2003 with a code and renewed it in 2011. When we saw there were still gaps, we reviewed it in 2014 and came up with a scorecard.
“In pursuance of our goals of ensuring that the market we regulate is sound, we went ahead to do a lot of trainings with International Finance Corporation, IFC.
“The scorecard is a direct compliance with the code. Even though at the moment we are still doing a pilot, there is now a lot of compliance in terms of submissions. From January 2020, we will go to these companies to ascertain the veracity of their submissions.”
The Acting DG said the SEC codes were mandatory because they are now in its rules and regulations adding that it is now compulsory for companies to adhere to and there are provisions to punish violators.
“All hands need to be on deck to ensure we succeed on this one. Even operators know the disadvantage of not complying. When the market is down, they do not earn much. So they have decided to ensure that the right thing is done.
“We are hoping that since this is the only market we have, we all have to do the right thing in the interest of everyone” she added.
She said SEC was determined to ensure capital market investors are adequately protected in all transactions.
Uduk said it was the responsibility of the Commission to ensure that investors are not short changed in any transactions. She, therefore, urged them to participate to grow the market.
Uduk said to this end, the Commission was taking steps to reduce transaction costs in a bid to ensure investors do not bear unnecessary costs.
She said: “We are doing a lot to boost investors’ confidence in our market. But I want to say that both local and foreign investors are very good for the market. For instance, the foreign investors, because they trade their shares all of the time it leads to price discovery as against the local investors that just takes a long term view on their investments.
“Investors’ fears can be two-fold; firstly, they could be afraid because they feel that capital market operators will mismanage their investments, secondly, it is looking at the volatility of the market that makes investors skeptical.
“For the first scenario, we have a number of initiatives that we have put in place to boost investors’ confidence. We have the e-dividend mandate system, the direct cash settlement as well as multiple subscriptions in place. For the second category, investors have to take ownership of their investments.
“They have to be able to monitor their investments, attend annual general meetings as well as read the annual reports sent out to them.”
The NSE in an effort to achieve a world class capital market has reiterated its commitment to maintain zero tolerance posture on dealing member firms and quoted companies on violations of rules and regulations.
This on the back of the exchange’s determination to shift gears to drive innovations centered on increasing global visibility for the Nigerian capital market in the current year.
The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Oscar Onyema, said recently that the exchange would sustain a zero-tolerance stance on dealing member firms and listed companies violations to help boost the confidence in the market.
Operators’ take
Managing Director Crane Securities, Mr. Mike Eze, reacting to the development, said the action of the regulators will boost investors’ confidence in the market because it is sending a signal that the regulaators understands the need for investors to get companies’ financial reports as at when due.
Eze said sanctioning erring companies are ways, which the exchange is using to tell the investing public that they really want to revive confidence in the market.
He added that investors need to take informed decisions before choosing which stock to buy. And this could only be achieved if there is adherence to good corporate governance by the quoted companies.
A founding member of Nigeria Shareholders Solidarity Association and one of the leading shareholder activists, Alhaji Gbadebo Olatokunbo, said penalising erring companies is a signal that it is no longer business as usual.
“The action is great and it shows that the NSE management is becoming alive to its responsibilities. Besides, it is a signal to the companies in particular and the capital market in general that it is no longer business as usual. We must always abide by the rules,” he said.
He noted that the sanction would make other companies sit up and post their results as at when due thereby providing investors, analyst and stockbrokers the platform to predict the real value of the companies.
Last line
A developed capital market is a world class capital market and such market is one that engenders investor confidence and grow economy of any nation. Hence there is need for authorities to tighten the noose on market infractions and other miscellaneous capital market crimes.
Business
Govt set terminal date for quacks at port
There is move by government to weed out quacks among the country’s freight forwarders in the port industry from next month, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports
on-compliance with regulatory requirements among some people posing as freight forwarders is one of the major challenges confronting Nigerian port industry.
Worried by the height of dishonesty in the sector as evident in false declarations and undervaluation, government has said that it will no longer be business as usual for quacks in the sector.
Deadline
As parts of efforts to reduce sharp practice in the industry, the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) has set aside December 2019 as the deadline for non- professionals in the industry to register for training.
Ahead of the deadline, the council said that it had accredited no fewer than 17 tertiary and professional institutions to train freight forwarders operating in the ports and borders.
It added that the decision taken by the government would also improve logistics performance index and competitiveness in the country.
Standard
Already, government had said that the benchmark for freight forwarding practice in the country from 2021 would be the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Association (FIATA)’s diploma in Freight Forwarding and Supply Chain Management (FFSCM), which will be raised to FIATA higher diploma in future.
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, who supported to CRFFN’s plans, said that licensed customs agents and freight forwarders, who failed to register with the council, would not be allowed to renew their licences.
Amaechi noted that certification would be the first step to implementing the CRFFN law and those who have refused to function within the law would be compelled to do so.
At a sensitisation workshop on ‘Freight Forwarding as a Career’ organised by the CRFFN in Lagos, the minister explained that Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and other agencies would not allow those unregistered freight forwarders to function.
Mandate
According to him, CRFFN has the mandate to set standard, build capacity, regulate freight forwarding practice and generate revenue for government.
Amaechi warned that freight forwarders, who do not follow the established processes in line with the law, would not be allowed to operate in the country.
To this end, he advised all freight forwarders in the country to take advantage of the certification process put in place by the council in order to become professionally fit and competent.
The minister said: “Professionalising freight forwarding will, no doubt, improve the ease of doing business ratings and reduce smuggling activities which is dangerous and inimical to the country’s economy. Any educated and enlightened freight forwarder will always find the space to fit in.
“We are also hopeful that all these efforts will yield better competitiveness in the industry because it is the freight forwarding activities that determine the logistics performance index and therefore the country’s competitiveness.”
Registrar of the council, Sam Nwakohu, said that the new benchmark for professionalism would come by 2021.
He noted: “It is intended to be raised as prescribed by the freight forwarding Act to FIATA’s higher diploma in future. We are doing a lot of integrating and if you are not registered with us, your license will not be renewed by customs.”
The registrar explained that sub-standard trucks at the Nigerian ports and on the roads across the country were the major reason containers often fall and kill people/damage goods, and cause traffic disruption, among others.
Job creation
Nwakohu noted that it was a legacy project that holds the promise of driving Nigeria’s competitiveness through job creation, promotion of entrepreneurship, capacity building and enhancing ease of doing business.
He stressed that the CRFFN planned to embark on a massive technology upgrading where trucks could be tracked just like Uber.
He added: “We will develop an app for this and distribute it, so that intending users could simply call the app and a ready truck will come up. It is still on the drawing board, and is estimated to cost between N70 million and N100 million.”
Nwakohu called on the National Assembly to help make this technology come alive within a year by allowing the council include, it in their budget.
Assurance
Following the yearning of the CRFFN management to float a technology-driven Uber-style trucking system within a year, the Senate Committee on Marine Transport has assured that it will make the necessary budgetary adjustments to facilitate its realisation.
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Maritime Transport, Sen. Danjuma Goje, assured CRFFN of their cooperation in ensuring that the much desired change and upgrading is achieved.
He said: “We want a situation where this profession is properly regulated. When it is regulated, the service delivery will be of higher quality and that would add great value to the determination of this administration to turn around the economy.
“We also need to improve on our ports. The Apapa problem is a shame and must be tackled, so the ports will be clear and the freight forwarders will do their job better, importers and exporters will be better serviced and the economy will be the great beneficiary.”
Last line
Regulation of freight forwarding profession in the country by the Federal Government will put an end to cargo diversion and other sharp practices in the maritime industry.
Business
Border closure: Traders mull options
raders in markets along Nigeria’s western borders are weighing their options amid a four-month border closure by Africa’s largest economy.
According to the Ghana-based “myjoyonline.com,” the traders say the prolonged closure had taken a toll on commercial activities as stocks deplete.
Since they cannot bring goods across the border from Nigeria, the traders say they may fall on the Gulf trading hub, Dubai, or to restock.
“Nigeria is a big market…but they are just an entity and cannot dictate to us,” an affected trader was quoted as saying.
Meanwhile, Ghanaian traders affected by the border closure have asked the government to retaliate.
The Nigerian authorities ordered the closure in August; a move which they said was aimed at stopping the smuggling of rice and other food products across the border.
At the weekend, it was announced that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the extension of the closure of the border to January 31, next year.
The Deputy Comptroller of Customs in charge of Enforcement, Investigation and Inspectorate, Victor Dimka, conveyed the presidential directive in a memo to the sector coordinators.
The memo said that despite the overwhelming success of the operation, particularly the security and economic benefits to the nation, a few strategic objectives are yet to be achieved.
It said the need to achieve the strategic objectives of the exercise informed the extension of this phase by the president.
It assured operatives that are involved in the joint operations that their allowances would be paid.
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Union of Traders Association-Ghana has accused the Government of Ghana of being behind the recent attacks and close-down of Nigerian-owned shops by the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA).
According to the group, the government is embittered by the closure of Nigeria’s borders to other African countries and has, therefore, resorted to punishing Nigerian traders in Ghana through GUTA.
The decision by Nigeria, according to exporters, particularly Ghanaians, is taking a toll on their businesses as most of them are having their goods perish.
A few months down the line, the protracted impasse between GUTA and foreign retailers, especially Nigerians in Ghana, has resurfaced with GUTA threatening to close down all retail shops belonging to Nigerians.
On the back of the recent actions taken by GUTA, the President of the Nigeria Union of Traders Association-Ghana, Chief Chukwuemeka Nnaji, believes that an offended Government of Ghana is inciting GUTA to launch a reprisal attack on their members.
He was quoted by agency reports as saying: “I don’t understand the problem of GUTA. I am beginning to suspect that government is just using GUTA to punish Nigerians. What happened? Border is closed and you are closing Nigerian shops; some of our brothers’ goods are still at the border with yours.”
Just recently GUTA said Nigerians are importing fake goods from Nigeria and now they are also closing our shops because they say that the border is closed. I am sick and tired of that.”
He averred that there was need for the Ghanaian traders to tread cautiously as there may be unexpected dire consequences to their actions.
He further appealed to the government to intervene to ensure that things are done in the appropriate manner.
“So government should come to Nigerians’ rescue because I am really sick and tired of it. If the government wants Nigerian traders to leave Ghana, let them say it and that is it. I am not sure we are going to fight something that does not belong to us.
“There is no problem because we have been here for a very long time. People have stayed here for more than 40 years, some of the Nigerians have lived here for over 100 years and now said they should leave, there is no problem but that should be dealt in the proper way and that is my own stand on this thing,” he stated.
Business
Despite mobile banking, consumers still value physical branches – Study
new study by Adobe shows that while an increasing number of consumers are using mobile banking, the vast majority still consider branch locations an important part of their banking experience.
The study of 1,000 consumers across multiple age groups shows that 89 per cent of them use their bank’s web/mobile options, with 67 per cent using online options to check their account balances, and 52 per cent going online to conduct the majority of their banking transactions.
Despite that high percentage of online banking customers, 75 per cent of consumers surveyed still believe physical bank branches matter and 70% per cent of consumers have still visited a branch location in the past month.
“We’re finding that consumers are increasingly engaging with their banks online, especially for quick transactions like checking balances, but banks are just scratching the surface,” Craig Peasley, director of marketing at Adobe, said in a press release; “the data shows that there’s still room to delight customers with offerings that combine the face-to-face service that’s still popular and digital offerings.”
The remaining survey results bear out that above mentioned window of opportunity. The study shows 62 per cent of consumers say their bank’s digital offerings are just above average, compared with the rest of their digital experiences.
The study showed that 76 per cent cited security and privacy as key considerations when digitally enrolling in a bank, while 50 per cent of respondents said they worry about the safety of their finances when using a digital-only bank.
Business
OMO ban casts shadow over T-bills investment
If the sharp drop in rates on Nigerian Treasury Bills (T-bills), occasioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) decision to restrict individuals, local firms and non-bank financial institutions from investing in its Open Market Operations (OMO) auctions, is anything to go by, lenders’ income from securities trading looks set to decline, writes Tony Chukwunyem.
s widely predicted by analysts, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) announcement on October 24 that it had completely barred individuals, local firms and non-bank financial institutions from investing in both its primary and secondary Open Market Operations (OMO) auctions, meaning that only foreign investors and lenders are allowed to participate at such auctions, has led to a sharp drop in Treasury Bills (T-Bills) rates.
Decline in rates
According to traders, stop rates on treasury bills fell across tenors at the primary market auction conducted by the CBN last Wednesday.
Specifically, the rate on the 91-day bill cleared at 9.49 per cent, the lowest since June 15, 2016, while rates on 182-day and 364-day bills cleared at 10.45 per cent and 11.50 per cent, respectively.
These rates, the traders pointed out, compare with 10.80 per cent, 11.00 per cent and 12.94 per cent on the 91-day, 182-day and 364day bills at the previous T-bills primary market auction.
In the wake of the CBN OMO ban announcement, analysts had pointed out that the move had narrowed investment choices for Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and fund managers in the country to treasury bills and stocks.
However, the latter is not considered much of an option for the money managers due to the poor performance of the Nigerian stock market in recent years.
This means that they would have to increase their investments in treasury bills and other government securities to be assured of good returns on their funds.
As analysts at Cardinalstone put it: “The most suitable alternative for OMO bills will be investment in government T-bills as they are similar in tenor and have been largely interchangeable in recent years. We expect to see increased demand in the bills market and at subsequent NTB auctions through the year.”
However, if the sharp drop in stop rates on treasury bills across tenors at the primary market auction conducted by the CBN last Wednesday is anything to by, deposit money banks [DMBs) in the country could be set to take a significant hit in the coming months.
Veritable source of income
Reason: In the last few years, DMBs have been deriving a sizeable percentage of their income from investment in treasury bills.
In a report it issued in October 2017, one of the world’s leading credit rating agencies, Fitch Ratings, had disclosed that Nigerian banks averaged a 7.5per cent margin on treasury bill (T-bills) yields in the first half of 2017 (1H17).
According to the rating agency, banks had been investing heavily in T-bills since second half of 2016 improving interest income and maintaining margins.
It noted: "High yields on T-Bills are part of the Nigerian authorities’ attempts to control inflation and manage demand for foreign currency. By providing a remunerative, relatively low-risk, naira-denominated investment (interest payments are tax-free), they (CBN) hope to encourage naira retention and dampen demand for US dollars.”
Indeed, following the CBN’s publication of its first quarter 2018 treasury bills issuance programme in early January last year, which indicated that the apex bank was slowing down on T-bill issuance, Fitch issued a report predicting that the development could hurt banks’ profits.
The agency stated at the time that the CBN’s action would make it more difficult for Tier 1 lenders to sustain profitability in 2018.
It said: "We expect falling T-bill yields and lower issuance to put pressure on Nigerian banks’ profitability in 2018. The CBN’s latest issuance schedule shows N1.1trillion of rollovers in first quarter of 2018 against N1.3trillion of maturing bills. In 2017, rollovers fully covered maturing bills.
"Performance metrics at all banks will be affected by weak demand for lending, falling T-bill yields, lower foreign-currency translation gains and rising loan impairment charges, but the largest banks are best placed to withstand these challenges.”
New Telegraph’s findings, for instance, show that Tier 1 banks-GT Bank, Zenith Bank, FBN Holdings, Access Bank and UBA – posted combined earnings of about N451.8 billion from treasury bills and government bonds in their 2017 nine-month results compared to N270 billion earned same period in 2016.
While the five lenders made a combined N1.4 trillion in interest income for the first nine months of that year, compared to N1.1 trillion in the same period in 2015, 33 per cent of the amount was from Treasury Bills and government bonds compared to 25 per cent in the same period in 2016.
Furthermore, an analysis of the 2018 full year results of four of the Tier 1 banks – UBA, GT Bank, Zenith Bank Plc and FBN Holdings Plc. – reveals that they raked in a total sum of N309.48 billion from government securities, which was higher by N40.7 billion, when compared to N268.78 billion interest generated from treasury bills and bonds in the financial year ended December 31, 2017.
CBN stance
Significantly, although the treasury bill slowdown by the CBN was part of a change of strategy by the Federal Government to reduce its domestic borrowing costs while increasing its financing from external sources and longer-dated domestic issuances, the apex bank had in recent times introduced a number of measures aimed at putting pressure on DMBs to increase lending to the real sector rather than investing heavily in treasury bills.
As part of such measures, the CBN had barred DMBs from buying treasury bills for their own accounts at an open market auction held on July 18.
According to traders, the banking watchdog told lenders that their bids must be backed by customer demand. In the past, banks bought government debt rather than assume risk by lending.
In addition, before that move, CBN had limited the size of interest-bearing deposits it would hold for banks via its Standing Deposit Facility (SDF).
The regulator’s tough stance on the issue of DMBs’ lending to the real sector sparked speculation in some quarters that it was planning to bar the lenders from investing in treasury bills.
However, addressing journalists at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in July this year, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said that although the regulator did not intend to bar DMBs from treasury bills auctions and OMO, it would take steps to ensure that lenders listen to its plea to lend to the real sector rather investing heavily in government securities.
He announced that going forward, CBN would be introducing special auctions to provide special signal and direct the focus of actors in the financial market to where it wants them to go.
CBN’s LDR move
In fact, in a move it said was aimed at ramping up growth in the nation’s economy through adequate funding and investment in the real sector, CBN had in a letter to all DMBs, dated July 3, 2019, directed them to maintain a minimum Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) of 60 per cent by the end of September 2019. The LDR is the portion of customers’ deposit that is given out as loans.
The regulator also warned that failure to meet the LDR requirement would lead to a levy of additional CRR equal to 50 per cent of the lending shortfall of the target LDR. This means 50 per cent of a bank’s deposit will be immediately sent to the CBN.
Emefiele restated CBN’s position at the opening of the 12th annual Banking and Finance Conference in September.
Warning DMBs against excessive investment in government securities instead of financing the real sector, he charged the banking sector to live up to its core responsibility of stimulating the economy by advancing credit to employment generation sectors of the economy.
Emefiele, who was represented by CBN Deputy Governor, Economic Policy, Dr Joseph Nnanna, said unemployment remained the biggest challenge in the country and appealed to the industry to assist government in addressing the challenge.
He said: "We cannot conceive an economy without banks and neither can we conceive banks without an economy. The days of armchair banking, playing in the Treasury bill space are right behind us. The Central Bank of Nigeria is bullish and we have in fact taken our responsibility very seriously.”
Although CBN, at the expiration of the initial September 30 LDR deadline, announced that it had raised the LDR target upwards to 65 per cent and directed lenders to comply by December 31, 2019, it still went ahead to debit the accounts of 12 DMBs to the tune of N499.18 billion for failing to comply with its original deadline.
Analysts point out that CBN introduced the OMO ban in October after it learnt that DMBs who were desperate to ensure that they comply with the LDR directive, were giving loans to their customers who, in turn would invest such funds in government securities.
FDC’s advice
The CBN’s OMO ban has, however, elicited divergent reactions from stakeholders. While real sector operators seem to welcome it, Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) warned that the move could lead to funding of CBN’s secondary market bills being "the sole prerogative of the foreign investors (hedge funds) i.e. ‘hot money’.”
It also stated that "if the international investors who are volatile and jittery flee the market, the FGN debt will be funded mainly by CBN (ways and means advances).FPI is hot money and is not sustainable for the economy. It could fizzle out at the slightest sniff of crisis.”
It further warned that the decision "could trigger currency weakness as investors shift to the foreign exchange market.”
Conclusion
However, the focus of industry watchers at the weekend was on the sharp drop in treasury bill rates. A trader, who did not want his name in print, told this newspaper that should the rates continue to head south, DMBs would have to look for another source of income that will be as lucrative as their investments in government securities.
Business
Income tax: 10 banks pay N134.15bn
Positive
FIRS tax collections rose from N3.3trn in 2016 to N5.32trn in 2018
en deposit money banks in the country paid a total of N134.15 billion as income tax for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2019, latest results released by the lenders show.
This is N23.49 billion (21.2 per cent) over the N110.66 billion the lenders paid in the same period of 2018.
The banks are Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank(GTBank), United Bank for Africa (UBA), Access Bank, FBN Holdings, Stanbic IBTC, Fidelity Bank, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), Sterling Bank and Wema Bank.
Under Nigerian law, Companies Income Tax (CIT) is tax on the profits of incorporated entities in the country. It also includes tax on the profits of non-resident companies operating in the country.
The tax is paid by limited liability companies inclusive of the public limited liability companies. It is, therefore, commonly referred to as corporate tax and it is one of the taxes administered and collected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
New Telegraph’s analysis of the lenders’ nine-month 2019 results indicates that ETI paid the most tax of N32.05 billion from a pre-tax profit of N109.49 billion.
This was 54.05 per cent above the N20.81 billion the lender paid as tax in the corresponding period of 2018.
It was followed by Zenith Bank, which paid N25.46 billion as tax from a pre-tax profit of N176.18 billion. The N25.46 billion is 10.08 per cent more than the N23.13 billion the bank paid as tax in the same period of last year.
GTBank paid N23.66 billion as tax from a pre-tax profit of N170.65 billion, which was 7.45 per cent above the N22.02 billion the lender paid as tax in the nine-month 2018 period.
UBA, which reported a pre-tax profit of N98.23 billion for the period under review, paid N16.61 billion as tax compared with N17.41 billion it paid in the corresponding period of last year.
Tier 2 lender, Stanbic IBTC, paid N13.56 billion as tax from a pre-tax profit of N69.11 billion. This was 27.61 per cent more than the N10.62billion it paid in the 9month 2018 period.
Access Bank paid N12.36 billion as tax from a pre-tax profit of N103.10 billion. The results show that the lender paid 68.06 per cent more tax than the N7.36 billion it paid in the same period of 2018.
From a pre-tax profit of N60.03 billion, FBN Holdings paid tax of N8.19 billion as against the N6.39 billion it paid in the corresponding period of last year.
Fidelity Bank paid N1.54 billion as income tax from a pre-tax profit of N23 billion. The amount was 30.13 per cent below the N2.21 billion the lender paid in the same of 2018.
From the N410 million, which it paid as tax in the nine-month 2018 period, Wema Bank paid N640 million as tax from a pre-tax profit of N4.73 billion for the same period of this year.
Sterling Bank paid tax of N72 million from a pre-tax profit of N7.65 billion. This amount was 75.76 per cent above the N270 million the lender paid in the corresponding period of 2018.
Analysts believe that the uptrend in taxes paid by DMBs in the last few quarters is positive for the Federal Government’s efforts to boost revenue generation.
It would be recalled that as part of efforts to ensure that the fate of the nation’s economy is no longer primarily determined by developments in the international oil market, the Government, through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has introduced several initiatives in the last few years aimed at improving tax revenue collection.
For instance, speaking at the flag-off of the new Tax Identification Number (TIN) registration system and consolidated National Taxpayers’ Database for North Central zone in Ilorin last month, FIRS Chairman, Mr. Babatunde Fowler, disclosed that about 45 million Nigerians will be captured as taxpayers before December 2019.
He stated that internally generated revenue collection at the sub-national level grew exponentially by 46.11 per cent from N800.02 billion in 2016 to N1.16 trillion in 2018, adding that FIRS tax collections grew by 53.9 per cent from N3.3 trillion in 2016 to N5.32 trillion.
However, despite government’s efforts, official data still shows that Nigeria has one of the world’s lowest ratios of tax to Gross Domestic Product (GDP). That is the total amount of tax collected as a proportion of GDP – the value of the country’s goods and services.
In 2016, for instance, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) put Nigeria’s tax to GDP ratio at 6 per cent.
The tax-to-GDP ratio in South Africa was 29%, Ghana 18 per cent, Egypt 15 per cent and Kenya 18 per cent, the OECD said.
The average for OECD members – which includes all the advanced economies – was 34 per cent.
Analysts attribute Nigeria’s low tax to GDP ratio to factors such as, lack of expansion of the tax net, partial enforcement of tax laws, bureaucratic tax procedures and lack of transparency and accountability on the part of the country’s tax authorities.
Business
Bank stocks: Investors lose N219bn in October
APATHY
The trend witnessed so far is likely to persist through the final quarter of the year
nvestors in bank stocks quoted on the main and premium boards of the nation’s stock market reported a cumulative loss of about N219 billion during the month of October 2019 following sustained sell-off.
The stocks recorded the loss despite impressive third quarter results being released by most lenders in the sector.
Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the stocks recorded a loss of N219 billion or nine per cent to close at N2.213 trillion in market capitalisation on the last trading day of October 31, as against opening figure of N2.432 trillion at the beginning of trading on October 2.
Market analysts believe bargain hunters, especially foreign portfolio investors, who dominate the equities market have continued to trade cautiously in the short to medium term, as sell-off persists, amidst sustained growing political and security tension in the country.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had said that the major contributory factor to the current downward trend of the market was the outflow of foreign investment.
Acting Director General of SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, said recently that the outflow had led to sell pressure accumulating into depressed prices.
This, she said, is one of the reasons the commission is mapping out strategies to build confidence in the market and encourage more retail investors.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) also said that currently there were about 3 million retail investors in the Nigerian capital market, representing only three per cent of the total adult populace in the country.
The Divisional Head, Trading Business, NSE, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, disclosed this recently at the maiden edition of retail investor workshop tagged ‘Investment Masterclass; Making your money work,: organised by NSE.
According to Chiemeka, “Nigeria has a population of over 190 million people and is the second largest economy in Africa. However, the current Financial Inclusion indices of 48 per cent leave much to be desired.
“Financial inclusion is a priority of stakeholders in the capital market, and the Nigerian Stock Exchange makes it a primary concern to contribute towards the achievement of Nigeria’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy of reducing the proportion of adult Nigerians that are financially excluded to 20 per cent in the year 2020.”
Chiemeka noted that the exchange recognised the need to improve investor participation, and is leveraging recent capital market initiatives such as the Tiered KYC requirements for capital market investments, as well as promoting the introduction of globally competitive investment products with low entry thresholds, to achieve financial inclusion goals.
“These initiatives have begun to yield positive results as the market has in recent times witnessed an upturn in retail investor participation. Market data from 2019 shows that retail investors outperformed institutional investors by 8 per cent in January, and again by 2 per cent in March 2019.
“The Retail Coverage Department of the NSE will be rolling out measures directed at encouraging retail investor involvement in the capital markets. Over the next few years, various investment workshops will be held across the country, starting with this one here in Lagos. Investors can look forward to regular engagements targeted at promoting financial literacy, building investor confidence, as well as the introduction of innovative and technology driven solutions to stimulate investor participation,” he said.
To analysts at Cordros Capital, “the trend witnessed through the year is likely to persist through the final quarter of the year, although we expect pockets of gains over the final months of the year as fund and portfolio managers realign portfolios prior to the start of 2020. Nonetheless, we note that valuations remain attractive driven by price deterioration throughout the year. Hence, we advise that long-term investors consider appropriately timed investments.”
Business
Ibrahim: NDIC has zero tolerance for corruption
he Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), as a key component of the Nigerian financial safety-net arrangement, has zero tolerance for corruption and all forms of malpractices within the corporation and in the implementation of its mandate and activities.
NDIC’s Managing Director/Chief Executive, Umaru Ibrahim, represented by the Executive Director, Corporate Services, Omolola Abiola-Edewor, stated this during the inauguration of four new members to the corporation’s Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) by the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) at the corporation’s head office in Abuja.
Mrs Abiola-Edewor said the corporation had established a culture of zero tolerance for corruption by implementing strict operational procedures and guidelines that are geared towards instilling transparency and accountability in the work place.
She described the inauguration of the new members to the corporation’s ACTU as an extension of NDIC’s commitment towards maintaining high anti-corruption standards, which has been imbibed by the corporation’s employees and strengthened by the core values of honesty, respect and fairness, discipline, professionalism, teamwork and passion.
She added that ACTU of the NDIC had been involved in preliminary investigation and collaboration with ICPC, sensitisation of the corporation’s members of staff, identification and improvement of internal controls to avert fraudulent practices through thorough analysis of its systems, as well as by ensuring maximum compliance with its policies and procedures.
She concluded by stating that the inauguration of the new members further strengthened the corporation’s partnership with the ICPC and other government agencies involved in the anti-corruption fight towards promoting credible and effective service delivery in the public sector.
The Chairman of ICPC, who was represented by an Assistant Director and Head of ICPC Anti-Corruption Unit, Mr Justin Kuatsea, said ACTU was created in ICPC in 2001 and established in other government agencies to curb corrupt practices as well as to implement transparent processes and procedures in the public sector.
He expressed the belief that the addition of new members to the unit would improve synergy and effective collaboration between the unit, NDIC and the ICPC.
He, therefore, commended the NDIC for its commitment to transparency and accountability both in its operations and in the banking sector.
It would be recalled that ACTU was established in the corporation in 2006 and was reconstituted in 2018. The new members were, therefore, appointed into the unit to replace the former members.
Business
Wall Street takes a breather after trade-fuelled rally
.S. stocks took a breather on Tuesday, weighed down partially by losses in healthcare stocks, after a rally driven by hopes of a trade truce between Washington and Beijing propelled the three main indexes to record highs a day earlier.
The benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes have risen in seven of the past 10 sessions. The healthcare sector .SPXHC shed 0.71 per cent while technology stocks .SPLRCT slipped 0.3 per cent after two days of gains.
China is pushing President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs as part of the “phase one” deal, which may be signed this month, according to the latest reports.
The Institute for Supply Management services report on Tuesday on non-manufacturing activity showed a reading of 54.7 in October from 52.6 in September, and above expectations of 53.4, according to economists polled by Reuters, allaying concerns of a slowdown in the domestic economy.
Wall Street’s rally this month has been bolstered by hopes of a resolution to the trade war, along with a largely better-than-expected third-quarter earnings season and an upbeat October jobs report.
Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with real estate .SPLRCR leading declines. The energy sector .SPNY climbed 0.5 per cent, as oil prices rose.
“The main focus is to get this phase one trade deal, which could happen this month,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas. “I do think the market can hold its ground until we get some sort of a deal signed.”
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at record highs for the second consecutive session on Monday, while the Dow Jones hit a record high for the first time since July.
Over three-quarters of the S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far have beaten profit expectations, Refinitiv data showed.
“The lion’s share of the numbers have come in already and we have had enough reports to suggest that this was a solid earnings season,” Frederick said.
At 10:31 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 23.02 points, or 0.08 per cent at 27,485.13, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 3.67 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 3,074.60 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 3.15 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 8,430.06.
A two per cent rise in Boeing Co’s (BA.N) shares kept the Dow Jones index in positive territory after Chairman Dave Calhoun said Boeing’s board believed Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg “has done everything right” in the midst of two fatal crashes involving the company’s 737 MAX jet.
Shares of Tapestry Inc (TPR.N) reversed course to fall 4.45 per cent after the Coach handbag maker forecast second-quarter profit below expectations.
Adobe Inc (ADBE.O) rose three per cent as the Photoshop software maker raised its fourth-quarter digital media annualized recurring revenue target, boosting the Nasdaq and S&P 500.
Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX.N) gained five per cent after the photocopier maker said it would sell its 25 per cent stake in Fuji Xerox, its joint venture with Fujifilm Holdings (4901.T), for $2.3 billion.
Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) fell seven per cent after the ride-hailing service posted a bigger third-quarter loss as it tried to outspend competitors through discounts.
Business
NSE erases gain with 0.09% loss
rading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed negative to upturn previous day’s gain as bears regained grip following sell-off on blue chip firms.
The local bourse recorded 17 gainers against nine losers to begin trading on the negative route.
Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 25.71 basis points or 0.09 per cent to close at 26,375.35 index points as against 26.401.06 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N12 billion from N12.839 trillion the previous day to N12.851 trillion as market sentiment returned on the negative territory.
Meanwhile, a turnover of 304.3 million shares exchanged in 3,091 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.
The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 145.4 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,405 deals.
Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of UBA Plc and Zenith Bank Plc.
Also, other insurance sub-sector boosted by the activities in the shares of Law Union and Rock Insurance Plc and Mutual Benefits Insurance Plc followed with a turnover of 77.8 million shares in 98 deals.
Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Law Union and Rock topped the day’s gainers’ table with 9.52 per cent to close at 46 kobo per share while Unity Bank Plc followed with 9.43 per cent to close at 58 kobo per share. CHI Plc added 7.89 per cent to close at 41 kobo per share.
On the flip side, UAC Property Plc led the losers with a drop of 9.35 per cent to close at 97 kobo per share while Honeywell Flour Mills Plc shed 5.77 per cent to close at 98 kobo per share. Nestle Nigeria Plc trailed with 4.16 per cent to close at N1,150 per share.