NEITI: Nigeria lost $42bn to oil theft in 10 years

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has raised the alarm that in the last 10 years, crude oil and refined products worth the sum of $42 billion were stolen from the country.

This was contained in a Policy Brief titled ‘Stemming the Increasing Cost of Oil Theft to Nigeria’ released and made available to newsmen by NEITI’s Director, Communications and Advocacy, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji yesterday in Abuja.

According to the report, on a daily basis Nigeria loses an average of $11 million, which translates to $349 million in a month and about $4.2 billion annually to crude and product losses arising from stealing, process lapses and pipeline vandalism.

A further breakdown shows that $38.5 billion was lost to crude theft alone, $1.56 billion on domestic crude and another $1.8 billion lost on refined petroleum products between 2009 and 2018.

Expressing worry over the huge amount lost in the face of current dwindling revenues, NEITI maintained that there was the urgent need to pay what it described as “priority attention” to curbing oil theft, as the value of crude oil and allied products so far lost were equal to the size of Nigeria’s entire foreign reserves.

Other identified effects of oil theft to the nation includes: pipeline vandalism, criminal sabotage, illegal refineries in oil producing communities, which threatens the safety and livelihoods of the environment where these illegal refineries operate.

The report partly reads: “While figures from government put the loss at between 150,000 and 250,000 bpd, data from private studies estimate the figure to be between 200,000 and 400,000 bpd. This implies that Nigeria may be losing up to a fifth of its daily crude oil production to oil thieves and pipeline vandals.

“What the country lost in 20 months in fiscal terms is enough to finance the proposed budget deficit for 2020; in 15 months to cover total proposed borrowing or increase capital budget by 100% and in five months to cover pensions, gratuities and retirees’ benefits for 2020.

“In terms of volume, 138,000 barrels of crude oil was lost every day for the past 10 years, representing seven per cent of average production of two million bpd. Nigeria lost more than 505 million barrels of crude oil and 4.2 billion litres of petroleum products between 2009 and 2018. What is stolen, spilled or shut-in represents lost revenue, which ultimately translates to services that government cannot provide for citizens already in dire need of critical public goods.

“Stemming this hemorrhage and leakages should be an urgent priority for Nigeria at a time of dwindling revenues and increasing needs.”

On comparative analysis of the size and implication of the losses to the country’s current dwindling revenue profile, NEITI renewed its appeal to the government to curb oil theft to reduce budget deficits and external borrowing.

The report listed reasons behind the increase in incidence of crude and product theft as: inadequate legal sanctions to serve as deterrent, stringent laws, deployment of technology designed to swiftly detect, localize and cut off flows to specific pipelines as soon as leakages occur

To this end, the agency has urged the government to embrace oil fingerprinting technology, comprehensive metering infrastructure of all facilities, and other creative strategies if the nation must successfully combat the growing menace of theft of Nigeria’s crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Also, the report recommended operational, security, legal and global governance instruments to combat crude theft, efficient response and containment time in checking oil theft and pipeline vandalism, urgent review of the status of various security organizations involved in crude pipeline and product surveillance, forensic investigation into the activities of syndicates operating in the oil and gas industry and reconstituting a special security task team for Nigeria’s oil and gas assets with a specific mandate to minimize crude theft and vandalism.

On the environment, the NEITI policy brief remarked that the impact and implication of oil spills was monumental, degrades the environment and negatively affects the livelihoods of host communities.

