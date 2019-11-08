NFF won’t renew Rohr’s contract

…coach to leave in June 2020

…as Pinnick shops for replacement

The Nigeria Football Federation will not renew the contract of the Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr when it expires next year’s June, New Telegraph has reliably learnt.

Speculations regarding the future of the Manager became intense after the Super Eagles crashed out in the semifinal of the last African Cup of Nations.

Although the NFF decided to keep the coach after the bronze medal-winning outing in Egypt, our correspondent confirmed that the German wouldn’t be handed an extension to his contract when it expires June 2020.

The coach has taken charge of the AFCON 2021 qualifiers which begins next week but the games against Benin Republic and Lesotho might be this last as Eagles’ handler.

A source said that the NFF President Amaju Pinnick had made up his mind on the issue and launched a preliminary process to shop for Rohr’s replacement.

The source said the NFF chieftains were not convinced Rohr had what it takes to take the team to a level they projected despite the coach qualifying the team for both the 2018 World Cup and 2019 AFCON.

The source said: “Relationship between the coach and the NFF has broken down almost completely and the coach has been notified he would not get a renewal to his contract. The two sides have decided to move on and all things being equal, the coach will see out his current deal.

“The decision to allow the coach go was actually taken in Egypt; he was supposed to be fired after what happened in Egypt because the NFF president really believed the side was strong enough to win the tournament.

“They couldn’t fire him because of the clauses of his contract and the NFF would have coughed out $1 million in severance package if they had fired him then.

“So, the coach will stay on the job except he decided to leave his post out of his own volition before the expiration of his contract.”

