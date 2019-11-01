Ngige: Private sector should play key role in job creation

T

he Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has advised the private sector to play key role in creating jobs for teeming Nigerian youths.

Giving the advice during a 3-day youth empowerment workshop in Abuja where over 500 youths were trained on life and business skills by Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC), the minister pointed out that the private sector had a key role to play towards reducing the country’s alarming unemployment rate, especially among Nigerian youths by creating entrepreneurship programmes.

Commending the non-alcoholic beverage giant for taking the lead in promoting entrepreneurship among Nigerian youths through its Youth Empowered Initiative, which has provided jobs for them, Ngige advised other private sector companies to take a cue from NBC’s forthrightness in boosting entrepreneurship among Nigerian youths.

The NBC youth empowerment programme is part of the Coca-Cola Hellenic global initiative designed to support over 1, 000,000 young people between the ages of 18 and 30 by 2025 to build life and business skills and long-lasting networks that will enable them transit to meaningful employment.

Ngige who was represented by the Ministry’s Director of Special Duties/Projects, Dr. Martina Nwordu, while declaring open the workshop, described the initiative as laudable, affirming that such platform would greatly ignite entrepreneurial spirit in Nigerian youths.

He said it was gratifying to note that private sector businesses like NBC was taking the lead in initiatives that will enhance the potential of teeming Nigerian youths to become job creators rather than job seekers.

Ngige, who urged participants to take advantage of the unique opportunities offered by the company, disclosed that the Federal Government remained committed to solving unemployment challenges in the country.

“I am very happy that you all chose to be here today, to empower yourselves and I want to reassure you all that the Ministry of Labour is totally committed to addressing the challenges of unemployment and underemployment confronting the youths of this country,” Ngige said.

In his welcome remarks, the NBC’s Public Affairs and Communications Director, Ekuma Eze, stated that the initiative was developed to help young people achieve their career ambitions by supporting them with relevant skills and the right information they need to transit to meaningful employment as well as enhancing their potential to be self -employed or job creators.

“We want to promote self-employment and entrepreneurship with these trainings. The experience we have had in the nine cities we have reached so far show that these young champions are very talented and need a guide to express their ingenuity. This is why our youth empowered program is focused on providing that necessary opportunity to create more employment and galvanise the youths towards understanding the best way to accomplish their goals,” Eze said.

Also speaking, the Deputy Director, Industrial Development Department of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Opaluwa John, applauded NBC for organizing the programme, adding that it would contribute in no small way to prepare the youth as well as Nigeria’s economy for a rewarding and better future.

Like this: Like Loading...