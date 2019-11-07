Niger gov asks EFCC to investigate $181m loan from Islamic Bank

Determined to clarify allegations laid by former Niger State governor, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, about the $181 million Islamic Development Bank (IDP) loan saga in the state, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello yesterday invited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to wade into the matter.

The governor said the investigation would help to ascertain if the money had been released or not.

It will be recalled that the former governor had, two weeks ago, called on Governor Sani Bello to explain how the $181 million loan from the Islamic Development Bank, which had entered into the government’s account after he had left office in 2015, was spent.

Bello, however, insisted that it was only the EFCC that could clear the air on the issue as the alleged funds had not been received or accessed by the state government. The loan was meant to fixing the Bida-Minna axis of the state.

The governor spoke at the official flag-off of the 2019 local government council election campaign in Minna, where he said no such money had entered into the state’s coffers.

He said: “We did not meet any such money in government’s account when we came into office, neither has there been any money of such received by the government.

“For this, we are inviting the EFCC to come and probe this government and the other government to see who is lying among us. But I still say that we did not meet anything in the account. EFCC should come and find out if the money has been released from that time till now.

“The national and state assemblies have approved the money, but they are yet to receive it. The money has not been released, but if Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu said it has been released, EFCC should come and investigate who has taken the money,” Governor Bello said.

