Nigeria in danger of becoming one-party state –Bode George
Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Chief Olabode George is uncomfortable with the country’s electoral procedure, and failure to revolutionise it by leveraging on technology as has become the norm in developed democracies. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, he reacts to the recent Supreme Court verdict and offers some suggestions on how the party can reposition itself for future election
How did you receive the Supreme Court verdict on the appeal of your presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar against the election of President Muhammadu Buhari?
With the Supreme Court decision, the die is cast now. So the best thing to do now, to me as a retired General, is to take the gauntlet and keep moving. Since we are still alive, we should not cry over spilt milk. We should first all get together and chart a new way forward.
Did you expect anything other than that or were you shocked by the verdict?
What shocked me was the quick manner the judges delivered the judgment. In fact by the time I got to my office, I was told the judgment had been delivered and the reasons would be provided on another day. It made one chuckle a little beat. I knew it had to be timely done, but it came as a rude shock. It was too fast, in fact, faster than a computer. We don’t need to get despondent at all, rather we should put it behind us and move on.
Do you subscribe to Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe’s statement that APC National leader, Bola Tinubu has achieved more than Pa Obafemi Awolowo?
It is absolutely sacrilegious to compare Pa Obafemi Awolowo with Bola Tinubu. It is an infamy. How do compare a Volkswagen to a Mercedes? Is it because he wants to praise-sing a human being? Then, he is not a Christian.
Let us look at the record of Pa Awolowo’s performance briefly. He governed Western Region. From Ibadan as the headquarters, the territory Pa Awolowo governed comprised Ajegunle the boundary, the whole of FESTAC, the whole of Badagry, the whole of Alimosho, the whole of Mushin, the whole of Ibeju-Lekki, the whole of Ikorodu and the whole of Epe.
In Lagos, Fadeyi was the end of Western Region that Pa Awolowo governed. The region also covered Warri, some parts of Bayelsa, Oke Ogun in Oyo State and many places. Pa Awolowo was the Premier over all these places then. Think of his achievement. Think of his commitment. Think of his civilised approach to governance. I have been on both sides. When I sit down and look at some issues sometimes, I tell myself that it is a pity that I did not meet Pa Awolowo. It is like I am reading about someone from another planet.
When I became the Military Governor of Ondo State, I ordered for all books written by Pa Awolowo. I read them all. That is why I encouraged all governors who want to succeed to read Pa Awolowo’s Procedures of Managing Government. If they follow it, they can never fail. That was the kind of concept I brought. They were committed. They were candid. Of course, they made their mistakes because they were human. But when you compare their output with failure, they scored Grade A. Lagos is just a subset of the region Pa Awolowo governed.
Does it mean the PDP always lose elections in Lagos State because of flawed electoral procedure?
Not really. But it contributed to it. Another challenge we have is our party members. Some will come and pretend they are party loyalists. They collect the tickets, go to the emperors and trade with money. It is the monetary part that concerns them rather than commitment and loyalty to their party. These are the things that I have seen in the last 20 years. It does not seem impossible because nothing has a beginning that will not have an end. And the end is coming. The last time we have an imposition, it really affected our performance in the governorship election.
How do we fix the procedure of electing political office holders in this country?
The democratic procedure of electing our lawmakers, our governors, our senators is unimaginable. In every aspect of it, the procedure is flawed. That is why some political leaders have capitalised on the weak system to perpetually oil those who are in charge. The first time, I went to my polling unit and voted. After voting at the polling unit, they would announce the result. Before they got to the collation centre, they had added seven in the front of the number. Why should we have a system whereby human beings will be the one collating election results? This is the 21st Century. People were physically carrying results during the last elections.
I am an electrical engineer. I am also a technologist. Some people say we do not have technology in this country. Who says that? If somebody removes money from your account, you get an alert. If somebody deposits money in your account, you get an alert. Is that not data processing? Why is it possible in the developed countries? And these people claim they have no server. I am telling the ills that have so embedded in the system.
In the last election, I don’t want to excuse our party. I have mentioned the massive corruption, the rottenness of the electoral procedure and the last one – the people. Even in our party, some will come pretending that they are your people but they want to collect the ticket and go to the emperor. It is the money they are interested in rather than be committed and loyal to their party. So these are the thing that I have seen throughout the period. It does not mean that it is impossible because nothing has a beginning that does not have an end, and the end is coming. The last time, we had an imposition. They gave us a governorship candidate. You know what they were singing? ‘Customer dada, Jimi Agbaje.’ What does that mean? We complained they said let it go.
Are you saying he sold out in the election?
As an elder, when you have a family squabble, you don’t go to the market place to undress yourself. It was a party affair and at the appropriate time, in our efforts to prevent a re-occurrence, after the post mortem, we will come out with facts and figures. People said all sorts of things.
You have your issues in the party and you have identified the problems, but are you saying you are helpless?
You know the founding fathers of the party came out with certain plans. If we kept to those plans, remember when we started, we said we would rule for 60 years. But the human frailties, the greed in humans, the lackluster behavior, the manipulation of the zoning and so many things affected us. You know when you are driving on the highway and you cruise, you‘ve got to be careful because you might hit a bump or a roundabout.
We were cruising and we hit a tornado which was unexpected and we were bounced out. Thank God we did not die. Now, there is need for the party to sit down and do an assessment and to rebuild. It is not about ‘let us go, nothing happened.’ Even in your office, if you have that management style, you will pack up into the dustbin in
no time. This is why we are saying that the elders of the party, those who have been there since 1998 and those who are currently there. We need to put everyone in a room and tell one another the truth. I will not say we have reached our Eldorado and that nothing is wrong, but I can tell you plenty is wrong.
Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu fired a salvo recently when he said Nigeria is drifting towards a one-party state and I said that is a wakeup up call for our party. What did he see? That is the spokesman of the President and that is why I said we need to sit up, otherwise, that observation might become the belief of the electorate that this party (the PDP) is dying.
What is the feeling of the younger elements in the party, particularly the governors in this regard?
You know from our part of the world, we use adages. You told a hunch back the load on his head is tilting. He would tell you to look below the load to his back. I won’t say more than that because I still believe in this country and because I am a Yorubaman who is very proud of my heritage and as part of my upbringing, I will not go to the market place to de-robe our party. We still have enough time to do our rebuilding work. I agree we have a problem; I’m not saying all is well and good. That is why I’m saying that the party should, as a matter of urgency call an emergency meeting of all elders so that we can shut the door and talk. There is a problem that is brewing.
You know when you warn your kid against putting his hands in fire and the moment you leave he does just that and that is when he will know the effect of fire. I won’t say more than that because it will be discourteous to my party. Some people got so angry and left. Some left because they are looking for greener pasture, but the moment APC is in crisis they will run to another party. But we are not sure of where we are going but I believe if the current managers of the party would accept this advice. Call the meetings, zone by zone, areas by area, state by state, and the problem will be solved.
How prepared is your party for the Bayelsa and Kogi elections?
I have not been directly involved, but I have been getting snippets and I am very concerned. In Bayelsa, some have defected, some have returned. You know when you think the frying pan is hot and you jump into fire, you quickly come back. Governor Seriake Dickson is my genuine committed brother and I want to wish him well. I have heard so many things about what is going on and I tried to reach him but no dice. But I hope the managers of the party are looking into what is happening because that is why they are there.
You can’t have an association where everything will be working perfectly. No. But the one I know about is the governor of Oyo who is leading the campaign in Kogi State and I have prayed for him to make sure he moves every muscle because the All Progressives Congress is divided in the state. But like I told you, the electoral procedure in Nigeria is archaic; it is flawed; it is absolutely in shambles.
In India election recently, 800 million people voted. That is not their entire population and you know India is the largest democracy in the world. The number of ethnic groups in India can form Nigeria. They ran that election for two weeks and did the collation; not a single person went to court. Why is our own not like that? What is the problem? Why can’t we use electronic voting system and remove human manipulations from our electoral system?
I don’t trust that goddamned results they are going to bring. Anything mechanically done cannot be efficient, cannot be correct. You will see the outcome. They will go to the tribunal and judge will tell you this and that. Then why did you allow people to go and vote in the first place? Let the judiciary decide who will be here or not. To me this is absolute nonsense. It is the judiciary now which is to decide, and this is why all these people like the emperor here wants to have full control of which judges are appointed.
How do you see the recent request by President Buhari that the Senate should approve release of N10 billion refund to Kogi State for federal roads rehabilitated at this moment?
I will also come to my part of the world, a witch cried yesterday and a child dies today. Who will not know that the witch must have killed the child? Why now? Why did the President send that request at this moment? But the people of Kogi should know what to do about such windfall, after all they have not been paid salaries for more than two years. That is what I keep saying about our electoral process. The will of the people must be respected. They should go and vote and ensure their votes count.
How do you want the electoral process to be reformed?
We are not living in isolation. I will tell you that India just held its elections and you know that their technology is very high. They almost landed in the moon recently. They have their own Silicon Valley there now and they utilised it in the recent elections. I think what we should do it to scrap INEC and start all over with the single aim that the whole electoral process will be technology based, with very minimal human input.
We don’t need to be carrying results to Abuja to announce; we don’t need to go from polling unit to wards and local governments for collation. Once you check your PVC, the voting equipment recognises you and you vote. After the outcome of this election appeal at the Supreme Court, we must, as a matter of urgency ensures that we scrap the electoral process. Let us go and redesign it; buy, borrow or steal the technology from the developed countries if the need be. How did they do it in France?
I just told you about India now which is the largest democracy in the world- 800 million people voted. In fact by that evening, voting has ended. So what is our problem? Did we need public power supply? There is solar power. Look at our banking system. No matter which village you are, you will get an alert on your phone. Who is fooling who? And that is why the electorate in Kogi State should assess the two candidates and chose who will be able to serve them and develop the state and vote for him.
The success of a leader is measured by the number of people he is able to lead out of the doldrums, not how many people you are able to suppress, either directly or indirectly. You know when I see some of friends, I feel very sad. That you are still able to move now and do anything is sheer grace of God. Let us share it. Let us lift our neigbours, our friends. Remember, General Alexandra the Great who conquered the whole world from Macedonia at age 32. When he was going back home, he developed this disease and the doctor who was beside the General told him ‘I have three wishes. You doctor when you take my corpse home, let them know that I did not die at the war front, rather it was due to ill health.’ The second wish was that they should dash out all the treasures he acquired during his conquests. And the last wish was that when you put me in the coffin, stretch my hands open so that people will know that I am going back with absolute nothing.
Is that not telling enough? What did we bring to this earth? That is what I tell people that I know. Instead of wasting money on ego tripping, set up a foundation, set up something that can put smiles on the faces of the millions of these children who can be prime Minister or President tomorrow.
There is hunger in the land. The level of poverty, hopelessness, helplessness and joblessness is very high and they make the electorate very vulnerable to all forms of inducements. If they know that the procedure will reflect the will of the people let them retain it. Because you know that if after four years the people are unable to have dividends of democracy they will vote you out. That is the power of the people and is what makes democracy appealing all over the world. But here, even after a flawed election, the battle moves to the election tribunal.
President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2020 budget of N10.33billion, which comes with N2.4 debt repayment, is currently before the National Assembly. What is your view of this and perhaps one of the Agriculture Minister’s that N50 can get one a meal in Nigeria?
Facts are facts and they are different from mere political statements. How many Nigerians are feeding well now? What Nigerians are concerned about now is what is there for them and their families. There is hunger in the land. There is no job, no income, many, especially the young and up and coming ones, there in a state of helplessness, hopelessness and joblessness- budget or no budget. What impact has the ones they have read in the past four or five years? I have lost interest in following any budget. Look, we are the private sector trying to run our businesses. Tell me, how many foreign investors come here; how many local products are we exporting?
All the new ministers that President Buhari has just appointed, we want to see their impact in the development of the nation. In the last four years, what have they achieved? I’m yet to see anything. I want to see them work on job creation. And on the debt portfolio, after the federal government, do you know which state is next? It is Lagos State. Who is going to pay it? Our children? So what are they doing?
The young man who is the governor today grew up from Omindundun, which is not far from my family house. So I know the Jide Sanwo-Olus very well. They are good people, good Christians. But when somebody told me Lagos was going to borrow some billion of naira, I said to him Akinwunmi Ambode took a bond. So the thing is mounting.
Akpabio’s action in NDDC an insult to Buhari, Niger Delta people –Asari Dokubo
Controversial Niger Delta activist, Asari Dokubo, in this interview expresses displeasure at the appointment of a new interim committee by the Minster of Niger Delta Affairs to manage the commission when new board members have already been screened and are waiting for confirmation by the Senate
A few weeks ago, an acting Managing Director was appointed for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and then on October 30, another acting MD was also inaugurated and this is coming just about 24 hours after the Senate read a letter from Mr. President, presenting nominees for the board as recommended by the Act establishing the NDDC. What does this mean to you, considering the kind of drama that is playing out in the NDDC?
From the very beginning, I knew that things will play out the way they are now, not for the interest of the people. NDDC is an interventionist agency to remedy years of deprivation of the people of the Niger Delta from the resources beneath their land; and the effect, the environmental effect, the moral effect of oil production is enormous. So enormous. In fact, we cannot quantify it. Now NDDC came to ameliorate this problem, to try to find small, small palliatives and people have been playing politics with NDDC
The NDDC has a law that established it; let us go to the law. So, these are the things, the disrespect for due process, it’s a major problem, and people play these things; everybody has a life of a million knives, everybody is trying to stab the other person and they say we are in control. You are in control where? How can the President transmit a letter to the Senate, submit names for people to be screened and a minister under him, whose role, even the law does not recognise, the law establishing the NDDC does not recognise the powers of that minister in that ministry, in that agency. The agency is under the President, not under the Ministry of Niger Delta.
These are the illegalities that have come up over time. He’s now appointing another acting interim management committee, why? So, these are the things that are going on today. Let the President put his house together. He is supposed to be President of the country, he has the power of control over all those working under him and making sure that he abides by the laws setting up all the agencies, because what is happening in NDDC is very, very regrettable. So many people fought to make this thing to come to reality and right before their eyes, these things are being destroyed. So for me, the setting up of these acting board and so on, is an insult on the presidency, a very big insult, that’s how I see it. It’s so shocking.
If you were to meet Akpabio right now because he is at the centre of all of these, what will you tell him?
If I meet Akpabio, I will tell him that ‘look, there is no legal provision for what he has done.’ He’s a lawyer; we were all in UNICAL together. He should know that it is illegal, but today the law does not mean anything any longer. So anybody can do whatever he likes, it’s illegal. The President has transmitted a letter to the National Assembly, nominating people to be screened and confirmed. So, what’s the big deal about setting up another one? What’s the big deal about setting up another interim management committee?
This morning, Thursday, October 31, there was a protest at the Commission’s headquarters. Everybody is agitated; there is confusion everywhere, people are beginning to wonder how the current team will be able to deliver on the expectations from the NDDC?
I think the confusion is just too much, people are tired. Pass the East-West road and see what is happening. Since Goodluck Jonathan left, four years plus, nothing has happened. This is supposed to be government of the Niger Delta. So there is confusion everywhere. Go to the Amnesty Office, it’s the same level of confusion. People have taken it over; they are now conduit pipes, big conduit pipes to service their insatiable appetite. So that is what is happening, everybody is struggling to grab and everybody is seeing it. So where is this anti-corruption hullabaloo they’ve been talking about? Where is it? You are seeing corruption walking like this, with two legs, korokoro dey waka dey come, this is corruption simplicita. Everybody wants to grab and put in their pocket. It is like saying ‘Rotimi Amaechi used to have NDDC. Now we have taken it; it’s in our pocket. This is our time to chop,’ you know, that sort of thing. That’s what the Niger Delta has been reduced to. At least when President Obasanjo, Umaru Yar’ Adua, Jonathan were there, they were pretending. This one, there is no pretence, rather they do it in full glare, like saying ‘our time don reach make we chop;’ this is what is happening.
Is that why the people are already calling for the resignation or the sack of Akpabio?
Akpabio is my very good friend. I know him and he knows me. We have been good friends but we might disagree. I’m not a PDP member neither am I an APC member. As far as I’m concerned as an individual, any of our people that strays to the wrong ideological camp becomes somebody that associating with them becomes difficult.
So, as it is now, what’s the way forward in the NDDC?
The way forward is that people should have conscience. If there is a new board that represents all the states, that should take precedence over selection of some handpicked people. Yes, I know the people that are there, (I mean those they just appointed into acting capacity), maybe I will benefit. But I should not put my benefit over and above the interest of the generality of the people.
Since 2015, I have not gone to NDDC. Anything that is associated with these people, I do Ben Johnson; I don’t want to be involved. ‘If hunger catch me, make I die, my belly big, by the time my belly go small, eh go tey. Ulcer no go come now. You know goat, if him dey sleep self, him dey chop. So the one wey I don chop before, na him I still dey chop. Since 2015, I dey, we never die, so another one enter now, we no go still die. So that is it, that’s how I see it. The way forward is that let the right thing be done. There is a new board that represents all) and they have been screened by the Senate.
What would you say worries you so much about the Niger Delta?
My problem is that the Niger Delta has been abandoned for Ijaw people, that’s the truth of the matter. Ijaw people fight; they take the risk and others come up when it’s time to chop, everybody comes. We are Niger Delta; they bad mouth us; they say we are kidnappers; we are vandalizers; we are bad people; we are this; we are that. But when we bring food, all of them say they are Niger Delta, then they try to undercut us; they go to tell the people who are against our people, that we did the agitation. ‘Na Ijaw people dey do the thing. But when Ijaw people do, them wan come chop.’ That’s the biggest problem of the Niger Delta.
The Niger Delta people should come together and fight their battle holistically. Everyone of us, all hands on deck. That is it, because if we are not fighting. Look, from Goodluck till now, Niger Delta has gone back 80 per cent. We are not in the programme. Travel through East-West road, it took three hours from Benin entering Warri. That road was good when Goodluck was there; it took us less than 45 minutes from Benin. Now you are coming into Port Harcourt. As you are entering Rumuokoro, that place where they constructed a snaky bridge, you have to pass, nobody cares. People are talking yet they won’t pay attention to the fact that is the situation of the roads in Port Harcourt, in Sapele and in Warri. The roads are not good. What of the roads outside, the way Goodluck left East-West road, that is how it is, four years after.
So, how do we redeem the NDDC?
The redemption of the NDDC is very simple. I have said it. The law is not perfect but we must follow it. When you follow the law, all these things will fall in place. People’s names have been sent to the Senate and they have been screened. They are qualified; the people are from the various states, they have the right to be (in the commission as members of the board). Don’t take NDDC and put in the pocket of anyone. People fought for it, the entire people fought for this thing, and it belongs to the people.
I’m still Kogi’s deputy governor, says Achuba
Elder Simon Achuba, until last week was Deputy Governor of Kogi State. His purported impeachment by the State House of Assembly is still generating controversy as the embattled Achuba has vowed not to vacate his office. In this interview with MUHAMMAD BASHIR, Achuba bares his mind on the issues surrounding the impeachment
Where are you now on the issue of your impeachment?
We are in court; we objected to the vacation of our objection to the impeachment notice. We have also filled more grounds of objection and the case will be coming up on 25th
You are in court challenging your impeachment. Are you ready to return to work with Governor Bello if the court rules in your favour?
I have been working as the deputy governor, and I am still the deputy governor, irrespective of whether there is court judgement or not am the seating deputy governor and I will continue to be until there is another election and winner sworn in.
Do you regret working for Governor Bello in view of what is happening?
Nothing like regret; no action has taken place. There was no impeachment. I am still the deputy governor. So there is nothing to regret about.
What was your relationship with and what went wrong between you and Governor Bello?
As it should be, it was cordial. As we are going, government policies and documents were fantastic. Things started going wrong when implementation of these policies were not forthcoming. It was becoming very challenging to us as a government and as a party. At that point, I started insisting on the legacies that we can be remembered for. We cannot just be writing policies only to abandon them. That will amounts to nothing.
What role did your party, the APC play in resolving the crisis?
Individually, some persons intervened. I think the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole did, but the issue has not been taken holistically.
Looking back, did Governor Bello pick you as his deputy or someone suggested you to him?
Everyone knows me as a liberal politician who believes that the governorship can come from any part of the state and I as a result, I supported the Ebiras agitation. They saw me as a liberal person who will be able to contain all that and secondly, because of my antecedent in the state as someone who is fair and just, so he invited me and said he will like me to be the deputy governor and I obliged, I will continue to be grateful for that
Is it true that it was Onoja that singlehandedly chose you to be the deputy governor?
Onoja didn’t know me that much. He knows me as an Igala man, not as much as people from the Central.
What was it like working with governor Bello?
It was not in itself bad. The issue is that he has a lord in person of the former Chief of Staff, Edward Onoja, he lords it over the Governor. He stays on his neck and the Governor cannot turn, without him. No commissioner can function; no Special Adviser can function. Anything you do, he will say no and insists until he has his way and the Governor cannot do anything about it
Has there been an instance where you made a suggestion and Onoja didn’t allow it to scale through?
Yes, many times. I have advised the Governor on many occasions and he will agree, but the moment Onoja comes in, he will say no, and the Governor will also change.
(Cuts in) Such as…?
For instance, there was a time I suggested we picked a few projects, complete them and commission them and show forth something as achievement. The Governor agreed but when the Chief of Staff came in, the story changed. Also, on the issue of education, most of the secondary schools in Kogi State are not functional. I suggested that we selected maybe one or two per local government area, let’s have at least one or two functional school in each local government area, the Governor agreed, because putting one here, and another one there, does not need much efforts. Let us harmonise them to make it more presentable. The Governor agreed and no one brought a better idea than that. But because of special interest in favouring some persons with contracts of personal interest of the Chief of Staff the story changed.
How will you react to the allegation that you were working for the opposition while you were in office to the extent that you lost your ward in the general election?
I never defected, and I didn’t Iose my ward. What they have been doing is to fly a kite that I was about to decamp to PDP or any other party. When they saw that it didn’t happen, the issue is that we have been in this since 1999, and one has traveled along many roads, and along the lines you meet many people. For instance, this morning, the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Angulu these two people are in PDP came to see me with Kizito. We have been neighbours all along. It does it mean one is hobnobbing with PDP. One’s relationship with others sometimes goes beyond politics, we are in position to render service and service is not only meant for APC.
Kogi deputy gov’s impeachment curious, says Rep Ogbonna
Hon. Ayika Vincent Ogbonna represents Njikoka/Dunukofia/Anaocha Federal Constituency of Anambra State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives. In this interview, he speaks on a wide range of issues including the Igbo quest for the presidency in 2023 and closure of the nation’s borders. PHILIP NYAM presents the excerpts
The nation’s borders have been shut for some weeks now and Nigerians are divided over this policy. While some are of the opinion that it is harmful to the economy, others are in support of the closure. What is your take on this?
On this issue of border closure, I was the first person to bring a motion on it on the floor of the House; and the motion had two legs: the first leg was to show solidarity with the executive on border closure considering the collateral damage and negative effect the issue of smuggling has had on our economy and security. The other leg was to put measures in place to allow those who are legitimate users of the border to go ahead and do their businesses without hindrance.
But unfortunately, the motion did not see the light of the day; and the same issue was discussed at the Senate the same day and I learned the Senate was also not happy with the prolonged border closure. My take is that first of all the closure is an expression of the total failure of the security personnel and agencies posted to the border, because if they are responsive and they alive up to their responsibilities, the rate of smuggling would not have become so high and rampant to the extent that the Federal Government would have to close the border. So, in a nutshell, my position remains that the protracted closure of the border will have far-reaching negative effect on the nation’s economy and on our social life.
What are some of these effects?
Take a case of somebody who possibly obtained a loan from a bank and imported goods into Nigeria. Normally, the borders are official borders where people have been transacting businesses legitimately. So for the borders to have been suddenly closed, some of the affected goods, especially perishable goods, must have expired by now. And remember the loan obtained by these businessmen is the money deposited by you and me. If they cannot pay, and the bank goes after their property, the rate of suicide will increase because when a man is left with no other hope, he thinks of ending his life. I will, therefore, use this opportunity to appeal to the Federal Government that they should not throw the baby away with the bathwater.
There are smugglers at the borders alright, but there are also people who are conducting their legitimate businesses, who should be allowed to continue. But now, with what is going on, the government is also punishing innocent ones. I also have it on good authority that even as the borders remain closed, some people still smuggle items like rice and arms into this country, but unfortunately, the people that are being punished are the legitimate traders who have to go through the official route. The Federal Government should do something about it and prevent this from lingering for too long. I am not in support of just throwing open the borders, and if, for example, someone brings in a consignment and he is ready to submit it to 100 per cent physical examination, you should give that person opportunity.
The decision of the Federal Government to increase Value Added Tax (VAT) from five to seven and half per cent has generated a lot of debate. Do you think this policy is coming at the right time?
I am among those against increment in VAT because the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has not exhausted all avenues or options available to them by way of increasing their tax net; because by this increment, it is still the same people who will pay. As we speak, Section 4 of the VAT Act provides that VAT should be five per cent. I hope that by the time the budget is passed, the amendment will be made. If not, the exercise might be founded on illegality.
It is true that our VAT rate is one of the lowest around the world. But we have to know that in those countries where VAT is 20 or 25 per cent, there is infrastructure- good roads etc; people don’t have to go to mechanics every weekend to replace their shock absolvers; people don’t buy extra fuel for standby generating sets because there is a constant supply of electricity. But here, it is not the case. So, compare the quality of life and standard of living in those countries with ours and you will agree that we should tarry a while on VAT increase.
The House has just passed a resolution urging the President to compel the military to suspend its planned offensive programme of ‘Operation Positive Identification’. That motion was sponsored by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu. Was the House right in adopting the motion?
I would like to say that the military is not trained for this type of civil jobs. The military is trained to shoot and kill; it is trained to defend the nation against external aggression. I also know that Sections 4 and 28 of the Police Act empowers the police to even arrest one on mere suspicion that you are about to commit a crime. So, I think the military should leave this assignment for the police because they have been trained on how to engage the people.
But the military-civilian relationship has never been a cordial one. And constitutionally, the military does not have the power to carry out the assignment it wants to go into. Therefore, I am in full support of the resolution by the House to reject OPI. But at the same time, being a security agency, if they found anyone engaging in something untoward, they know what to do but given them (military) such a blanket allowance to operate in form of stop and search, we have to be very circumspect. So, the police should be allowed to carry out this assignment.
While the House was on recess, Kogi State House of Assembly impeached the deputy governor in a most controversial manner. One had expected that following the condemnation that trailed the action, the House would deliberate on the matter but this was not mentioned except the fire incidence at Onitsha. Why was this so?
On the Onitsha fire disaster, I would say may the souls of the victims rest in peace. It was really a mind-blowing event because I watched and I sympathised with them. Some of them are my constituents.
Concerning the impeachment of the former deputy governor of Kogi State, if you go to Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), that deals with the impeachment of a governor or deputy governor, there is a clause that has been really complicated. When they say ‘gross misconduct’, the constitution or our interpretation act does not explicitly interpret this. In fact, there is no extant law in Nigeria that has defined ‘gross misconduct’. Once you are found to have breached or committed any act that amounts to gross misconduct, you can be impeached. But the case of Kogi is very unique because the panel that was set up to investigate the allegations against the deputy governor did not find him guilty of acts of gross misconduct. So, for the House to still impeach him, he has options as provided to in the constitution and that is to approach the courts.
We have a plethora of cases where governors, deputy governors have been impeached and the courts said,’ no the procedure was not followed’ and the person is reinstated. So, I think the impeached deputy governor has the option of maybe approaching the courts. As you are aware, state assemblies are not as independent as the National Assembly. It is still more of the appendages of the state governors; but maybe one day, we will get it right.
The decision of the 9th National Assembly has been applauded by many Nigerians but the major concern is the seeming haste with which the 2020 budget proposals are being processed. How satisfied are you with the ongoing budget defence?
As far as the budget defence is concerned, I’m one of those who commend the idea or decision to return the nation to the January and December budget circle. It is worthwhile because it will help in planning and all well-meaning Nigerians will definitely find it appealing. Regarding glossing over the budget proposal, it is not as people view it from outside. The National Assembly will always do its own job. The meat of the matter is not really how long we look at the budget, but it is how well we attend to it.
Check the 2019 budget, only about 40 per cent of it has been implemented, meaning that it is not about people writing figures, but it is about how much that is released and how it is utilized. The National Assembly, I believe will do a good job because, at the end of the day, we will still go back to the committee level to take a second look at the proposals. It is not only when the executive and legislature is at daggers drawn that we would say the legislature is working.
Also, remember that there will still be oversight functions after the budget is passed. But like I said earlier, it is not just the passage of the budget; the release of funds also matter a lot. Secondly, when the funds are released can the National Assembly monitor it effectively by way of oversight? Most of the committees I belong to, one of the things I often see is monies deducted from source, and these are places where you have unbelievable corruption going on. So, part of our problem is how to monitor these releases. Therefore, the media and Nigerians should consider monitoring the releases because whether we look into the budget proposals for three or five months, it is still going to be about the same thing.
Roads in Niger deserve urgent attention –Abdullahi
Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi is the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate. He led the Niger State Caucus in the National Assembly last week to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, to declare a state of emergency on the deplorable state of roads in Niger, and urged him to provide intervention fund for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the roads. CHUKWU DAVID was there and captured the report
The Niger State National Assembly Caucus raised the alarm last week over the deplorable state of roads in the State. Would you throw more light on this?
Yes, as you rightly said, the Niger State Caucus in the National Assembly decided to intimate the whole world, Nigerians and Nigeria Government in particular, of a very urgent critical issue bothering our dear State, Niger. We felt as representatives of the people, we should lend our voice to the issue, especially given the period which we are in right now; that is the budget session. The three senators in the Senate and the 10 members in the House of Representatives, making 13 in number and we are all of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), felt that it is incumbent on us to cry out with a view to getting attention that our state badly requires at this stage.
As you all know, Niger State is the largest state in terms of landmass in Nigeria. The state is about 76,363km2. And with this also, Niger State has the longest Trunk ‘A’ network of federal roads, spanning 2,176; in some statistics you say 2,365, I think we go with the latter, which is 2,365. Now, as you are all aware, we are located in the North Central zone. The implication of this is that, if you are traveling from the North-East or North-West you have to pass through Niger State, taking the trunk A2 from Kaduna down to Birnin Gwari, down to Tegina, down to Makira, down to Bukani, Mokwa, Jebba before you exit into Kwara State. In the same vein, if you are going to Kebbi and Zamfara or Sokoto state, you now make a detour at Makira to Kontagora and from then from Kontagora you have two or three options to go through either Bangi or to go through Rijau or through Yawuri, depending on where you are going to. In the same vein, when you come to Mokwa, you have an option to take Bida, and from Bida the Trunk A road leads to Agai, Lapai and then up to Lambata to join the Minna Suleja Highway.
How would you describe the conditions of these roads?
Now, all these roads, as I speak to you are in very deplorable state. This is no thanks to some developments especially the heavy rainfall; the down pour this year is so heavy. What we witnessed was first the very bad state of Trunk A2 from Mokwa to Bokani to Makira to Tegina, which will take you to Kaduna because that is the main road that most of heavy vehicles ply. This road became bad.
And fortunately, in 2015 or thereabouts, the Mokwa-Bida road was rehabilitated; it was a total rehabilitation. So, that one and half-hour journey is now a very smooth road. So, most vehicles now use that particular road to travel, and when they get to Bida, it is either they go from Bida to Minna or they take the Agai-Lapai-Lambata road which is Federal Government Trunk A road. The Bida-Minna road is a state government road. The heavy traffic that we have witnessed in the last two years on this road has impacted very negatively on all the roads. The result is that the western bye-pass in Minna is completely degraded and the road from Bida to Minna was cut off twice.
Apart from the heavy traffic on the road, what other factors do you think are responsible for the destruction of these roads?
The first and foremost is torrential rainfall and then heavy weight. And the situation has remained very deplorable. Now, for those who are familiar with the Suleja-Minna road, there are many sections of the road that are very good but because of the heavy weight vehicles plying those roads were carrying. In the last one to two months, the story on that road is one of cry and anguish because people have had to sleep there for two to three days as a result of a section giving up completely. The place is very muddy and vehicles break down here and there, and it was almost impossible for vehicles coming for rescue to enter there.
This is obviously impacting negatively on our citizenry. Niger citizens are in pains. As you know, the local economy involves people trading from one market to another. Along all these routes that I have mentioned, this daily market is no longer possible. So, this is impacting on the welfare of our citizens and definitely requiring that we call for very urgent action. We have made our case because we felt that it’s important that we cry out in this manner so that even our own citizens will know that we are very concerned about what is happening on our roads.
If you look at the volume of road network that we have, there are about 33 roads coming from one location to another but I have chosen to mention these very critical ones that people are plying from the North-West, North-East, going down to the South normally pass to the South -West and some part of South-East. So, the point am trying to make here is, as much as efforts are being made by the Niger State government to stabilise the roads but no sooner than a particular segment is stabilised than another segment also gives in. And by the time they move to that other segment, this same area that has been stabilised will also give in.
One thing we also want to report is the fact that vehicles plying these roads are overweighed or carry overload. Some of them are designed for 30 tonnes, some 40 tonnes but what you see today is 60 tonnes to 90 tonnes. As these trailers are passing, you will see the road sinking in as they move, and of course you know the implications. When that happens, during the rainy season, it gets washed off and it becomes bad road. So, the essence of this our raising alarm as you people in the media will call it is to actually call on the Federal Government in particular, under the leadership of the Minister of Works, and indeed our father Mr. President, to take interest in what is happening.
What will interest you is that the bulk of these vehicles are not vehicles belonging to Niger State. They are vehicles plying the roads to do their business; vehicles belonging to Nigerians. But the impact that is left behind as a result of their movement is felt by indigenes of Niger, and that is the most painful part, and that is why as their representatives, we felt duty bound to address that press conference which we did in order that Nigerians and Mr. President will know that this issue is truly genuinely a serious issue. And what we are asking for is for a state of emergency to be declared on three roads in the first instance. Of course, it will be our wish that all the 33 roads be fixed but we are aware of the financial situation. However, three roads are critical to solving the bulk of the problem. The roads are the Minna-Suleja road, which is a dualisation. We are asking for this because we are aware of the policy that says all states roads adjoining the FCT should have a dual carriage road.
Niger is the only state that does not enjoy that dual carriage road and Niger State contributed 75 per cent total land area of the FCT. I think we have given our due to this country and we deserve to be given something back. We need that dual carriage way so that our people can have succour. The second road is the trunk A1 leading to Etu, that is the one that came from Mokwa to Bukani, Makira, Tegna down to Birnin Gwari and onward to Kaduna. That road, if fixed, will reduce the pressure on whatever is going to be done to the two other roads I have mentioned. Those who are going to Kaduna are forced to take this road because the other road is bad. So, if that road is fixed, those going there will have no option but to follow that road and leave this other road. Then the third one is the Bida-Lambata road because those who are coming from Mokwa to Bida and coming to Abuja will find it easier to come through that road. So, these three roads are in need of emergency because if you fix Suleja-Minna road without fixing these other two roads, all you are doing is to put pressure on this road.
What do you actually want government to do to rescue the situation?
So, this is our cry and we are convinced beyond reasonable doubt that beyond what is happening under the budgetary atmosphere, we are calling on Mr. President to please do the needful for our people by giving a special intervention funding so that these three roads I have mentioned can be fixed. And we believe that if that is fixed, it will help in the diversification of the economy that we talk about because right now, we are convinced beyond reasonable doubt based on what we are seeing on the ground, that supplies that are meant for industries either in the South or in the North are being held down unnecessarily. And when supplies are held down you know production will not be achieved, and when you are not having production, you will be losing revenue in return.
So, we know the implications and that is why we are appealing. Again, our people will like to have their routine movements from village to village for their social engagements; for their marketing because they want their little earnings to continue. We wouldn’t want a situation our state is cut off from civilization. If nothing is done, this is what is found to happen to us because these roads will give in and movements will be stalled.
It is our hope that this message will be well received and the needful will be done as a matter of emergency. We believe that government has what it takes to do the needful. Remember we are not in session; ordinarily we would have been debating these issues on the floor of the Senate. That is why we resorted to addressing the press because the issue is getting worse by the day. So, we can’t wait until we resume plenary. We are going to meet our principal officers and also intimate them of what we have done and what we expect of them.
Repairing the roads without addressing the issue of overweight or overload by vehicles will be like treating a symptom without getting to the causative organism. What would you do legislatively to address the problem of defaulting vehicles in weight carriage?
Well, let me tell you that we are aware of this and there are already existing legislations, and we are also aware that the Ministry of Works and Housing has intimated us of the fact that they have made arrangement for Weigh Bridge. Now, what we are expecting is enforcement. If the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) is doing its enforcement, it knows when somebody is carrying an overweight. We are also appealing to them to do the needful, and I believe that if there are gaps within the context of the legislative framework as you have said, we are willing to take the matter up because it is not about the Niger State roads alone in this regard; it is about all the roads in the country that are affected. It is a bad thing that we designed roads for a particular weight and then people are carrying two times that particular weight, and nobody is doing anything, definitely it means that we will just continue to throw our money to the ground and that investment will not last. Road that is supposed to last for ten to twenty years or even more, will not last because when you see vehicles carrying mad weights, I think something needs to be done and along this line we are emphasising that the Federal Ministry of Works should strengthen the issue of weight bridge in a policy. Then the FRSC should also try to enforce it because sometimes our key issue is not the law but the enforcement.
S/East’s craving for devt
After the Nigerian Civil War in 1970, the Igbo nation that occupies the South-East of Nigeria lost the war. And through a deliberate policy, the richest man in the South-East at the time, was supposedly just 20 Pounds rich.
In spite of the obvious financial limitations, by 1979, the Igbo nation had evolved socio-economically to a place of relevance, enough to run and emerge the Vice President of Nigeria. That was just nine years after the war.
The war ended, but apparently, issues of marginalisation didn’t. There was a proposal for the establishment of industrial sites at the time which were intended for all states in Nigeria, but did not include Imo and Anambra that were the core Igbo states during this period. Also, the proposals made to develop the power sources at Oji near Enugu never really left the ground.
The people of the Southeast at the time, did not come together to cry and bemoan their fate, they already knew they lost a war and their bargaining chips weren’t much. They embraced the challenge as a people and inspired individuals led the march to the economic rebirth of the region in just about a decade following the civil war.
Consequently, industrialization within Igboland during this period was privately driven and this is quite instructive.
Emerging from the depredation of successive military administrations in Nigeria, the return to democracy in 1999 offered a lot of hope to Nigerians particularly the Igbo nation.
Expectations were rife and it was taken for granted that under a democracy, with all the attendant checks and balances; economic and infrastructural development would be fast-tracked and the region will once again blossom as an industrial and economic hub for Nigeria.
Mindful of the mercurial feats of the likes of Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sam Mbakwe, Michael Okpara, Akanu Ibiam; backed by the sagacity of the likes of Pius Okigbo, Mbonu Ojike, RBK Okafor and the likes, the Igbo nation, unwittingly placed the responsibility for the socio-economic renaissance of the region on the shoulders of the governors of the South-East and looking back, there is not very much to show for it.
When the South-East Governors’ Forum (SEGF) was founded in the year 2000, it was believed to be the perfect think-tank for accelerated development of the region, in the sense that if the governors generate and agree on any idea, they also would have the treasury of the region at their disposal for execution of such developmental idea. It was flawless, or so it seemed.
More so, the document establishing the Forum states that the SEGF “is a platform that offers the various governors of the South-East region opportunity to pool ideas and resources together in order to confront common socio-economic challenges and undertake projects that will uplift the wellbeing of the people of the region”.
It is nearly 20 years since the South-East Governors’ Forum (SEGF) started sitting, thinking and pooling ideas and resources together.
After nearly 20 years of the SEGF, the South-East competes for the prize, as the zone with the worst road network in the country; the most uncoordinated agricultural sector; perpetually dangling from mid-level to poor quality healthcare delivery with near zero presence of dependable medical emergency response structures.
With high school enrolment figures, the unemployment rate in the region is a vivid reflection of the struggling economy of the region.
The region is comparatively safe but there are no guarantees; the region is a potential investment haven, but the Foreign Direct Investment inflow is diminishing.
And for the indigenous investors, there is yet no known, practicable integrated policy proposed by the SEGF to make investment in the region a lot more attractive; with concessions and tax holidays to such extent that a man from Anambra State for instant can invest large scale in Imo state and be assured of the safety of his investment.
Across the states of the South-East, not a few persons are convinced that by far, the infrastructural deficits in the region across sectors negate the quantum of inflow from the federation account in the last 20 years. Needless to mention funds from foreign development and intervention agencies to states in the region.
Nevertheless, one area the Forum has excelled beyond measure is in the area of brainstorming and consultation. As at today, the SEGF has in its kitty, three major economic summits for the development of the South-East in partnership with several private organizations, chief among which is the South-East Region Economic Development Company (SEREDC).
All the summits produced deep and cerebral masterplans for the development of the South-East yet the question that perpetually bogs the mind is what the SEGF is still waiting for after three summits, to inaugurate an implementation committee with timelines.
It is expected that after nearly 20 years of its existence, all the paper work that needs to be done on the development of the South-East by the SEGF should have be done.
Not even the apex Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo were left out in the brainstorming for a workable and viable economic blueprint for the region.
In 2017, Ohanaeze Ndigbo set up a committee to develop an economic blue-print for the South-East. President-General of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo had at the time said that: “The Planning and Strategy Committee, headed by former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, with Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa as deputy and Ferdinand Agu, will design an economic road map for Ndigbo. It is a rapid response to our new call on our people to develop a spirit of self-reliance.”
Nwodo, who spoke in Enugu, said the economic agenda, “would be our home grown effort to initiate practical development models, powered by the private sector and specifically directed in the first place to production, commerce and education.”
The governors of the South-East should be the rallying point for these initiatives, as the region has had enough theorizing; talkshops, summits and documented enough cerebral resolutions that can trigger the development of the region.
It is common knowledge that no sustainable development can take place without critical infrastructures in place; as such it is only fair to acknowledge that the SEGF and its partners particularly SEREDC has since drawn out plans for modern rail transport system across the region, a ring road across the South-East states to promote integration, exploitation of natural resources, power generation, healthcare delivery and security. After nearly two decades of planning and documentation, it is the view of many that the plans should leave the shelves and be translated to tangible development projects.
With the groundwork for development laid, the SEGF should move a step further, by raising a financial investment and implementation portfolio in line with its mandate to ‘pool ideas and resources together’ for developmental purposes.
Regrettably, the SEGF in the last 20 years has shown little capacity for joint venture enterprises and its operations speak little of the needed cohesion that would make for strategic deployment of pooled resources to areas of shared needs for the region.
In a recent reaction to the state of development in the South-East, Prof. Obi Nwakanma expressed doubt in the commitment of the SEGF to the development of the region. The text read in part: “No order, no development module, no strategic cohesion among the governors of the South-East to suggest a people aiming at remaking their region into hub of commerce, choice tourist destination or a haven of infrastructural ingenuity and development”
Dismissing marginalization as an excuse for underdevelopment, he said: “The North or West did not say we should not build an efficient trans-regional transport metro system, by jointly developing the old Oriental lines, that would create a network of contacts all over the East and ease the strategic movement of people, or take advantage and rebuild, and expand the rail system that connects Port-Harcourt, Aba, Umuahia, Okigwe, Ovim, Afikpo, Enugu, to Eha-Amufu. Even if the rail system is a federal project, there has never been a consortium of the Igbo states and consortium of investors that have mounted pressure to force the Federal government to hands-off the Eastern Rail system, to be run as a regional Terminus. We have never made the argument.
“Mbakwe threatened in 1981 that if the FGN did not build an airport in Owerri, he would mobilize and build one. He did it. He threatened that if they did not build the Petrochemical plant in Izombe, he would build one by 1984. The land for the construction of the Imo Petrochemical Plant was already cleared when the soldiers struck on the last day of 1983.”
He continued: “I point this to simply suggest that there is nothing the Igbo wish to accomplish in Nigeria that anyone can stop, if the Igbo hold down their lines. But we’ve deceived ourselves for too long – we have now made Nigeria into the convenient excuse for our own failures and self-indulgence. Now, there is a man called Onwuka Kalu. He gave the first N100, 000 as donation towards the Imo state Airport Appeal Fund in Owerri in 1981 or 1982. There is not a single plaque to honour this man’s gesture at that airport. It will not be the Federal government that will do it; it will be the initiative of those who put value to memory in Igbo land.”
Similarly, in his scholarly submission for a journal in 2013, Ikechukwu Ikerionwu recalled that from the dawn of colonialism to the contemporary era, the Igbo nation have always contended against great odds to attain social and economic advancement in Igboland and beyond.
He, however, noted that the post-war era, especially during the 1990s and 2000s, provided a lot of prospects for the Igbo renaissance. But he maintains that, “this development requires informed men and women who understand the dynamics of the Information Age”.
He said: “We should plan and implement a new approach in the private sector to replace the present corrupt and inefficient economic management methods that steadily impoverishes the average citizen every day. The first task is to re-ignite our characteristic entrepreneurial spirit that gives pre-eminence to discipline, hard work and calculated risk taking for the purposes of new wealth creation and resultant enhancement in societal development for the welfare of all.”
Security crisis and the Russian option
In this analysis, ANULE EMMANUEL examines President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent participation in the African leaders’ summit in Russia, arguing that the pact signed at the event should give greater force to the war on terror
When Russian President, Vladimir Putin hosted African leaders to a summit a few days ago in the country’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi, the world superpower show-cased its next generation Kalashnikov assault rifles, helicopters and facial recognition systems, among other weapons to dozens of the leaders present.
From that occasion, it was clear that Russia’s main intention for convening this years’ summit is to heighten its economic and political influence on the continent and enhance her credentials as a power broker.
Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa is at the center of this renewed deal. Analysts also believe that as a major supplier of weapons and military equipment to Africa, Putin and his government as well as Rosoboronexport, the country’s major supplier of weapons hope the first Russia-Africa summit will help further boost their businesses on all fronts in the continent.
Russia’s (then part of USSR) history of big time weapon supply business dates to the post-World War II era and it is today one of the world’s largest manufacturers of military weapons. Russia, which has 1,013, 628 soldiers, the fourth largest in the world, beside 2,572,500 reserves, parades modern military weapons including jets, bombers, tanks, missiles apart from 7,850 nuclear (having produced over 55,000 nuclear warheads as at 1991) warheads as well as 39,967 tons of chemical weapons
At the world’s biggest military exercise Russia attended together with China and Mongolia – Vostok 2018, where Russia sent 300,000 service members, more than 1,000 planes, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles; 36,000 tanks, armoured fighting vehicles and other cars; and up to 80 ships and support vessels. Russia paraded such weapons as advanced Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, Su-34 fighter bombers and Tu-90s main battle tanks.
Rosoboronexport Director, Alexander Mikheev told foreign news media during the summit that African including, Nigeria countries now accounted for 40 per cent of its current orders. Of course, one of the three key themes of the whole conference was security. Reports indicate that African states with Russia’s support have, as an outcome, drawn up a regional security architecture that would use new technological solutions to ensure security for cities, securing the borders and creating a buffer against the illegal movement of explosives, weapons, drugs and smuggling to reduce terrorist danger to the continent.
In the 1990s, Viktor Bout, a Russian citizen, began his private business as a military transporter and weapons supplier, following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Bout acquired a fleet of Soviet military aircraft including Antonov and Ilyushin cargo planes as surplus of the Cold War and employed them in operations to deliver weapons to various combatants in Africa.
Before his conviction by a New York court in 2012, Bout confessed that he had flown weapons to anti-Taliban forces in Afghanistan during the 1990s, supplied former Liberian President Charles Taylor with weapons to help destabilise Sierra Leone, had previously supplied arms to both sides in the Angolan civil war and also sold and delivered weapons to various warlords across Central and North Africa.
Records also show that while operating through Eastern Europe, Bout transported weapons through Bulgaria, Moldova and Ukraine to Liberia and Angola in the first years of the new millennium.
The Russian President, Vladimir Putin was, therefore, not wrong when he recently touted existing ties between his country and many African nations both on a private level and government to government basis. As the world’s second-largest weaponry exporter after the United States of America, Russia is prepared to take military ties with the continent to another level.
According to Jennifer Cooke, Director of a Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Africa programme, since 2014, Nigeria had turned to Russia to buy heavier weapons following a strain in diplomatic relationship with the United States. After the US rejected a request for Cobra attack helicopters, Nigeria also cancelled an American military training programme linked to the fight against Boko Haram militants in the North-East. These two global giants are among countries with arms dealers and military elites who have always looked for places and peoples to sell their old, technologically inferior weapons to make room for the cutting edge technology that would win wars.
Despite an improvement in the diplomatic ties between the United States and Nigeria since the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, the country has continued to look towards the direction of Russia for support with regards to weaponry in tackling the insecurity problems confronting the nation.
Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, confirmed that Buhari during the four-day Russia-Africa Summit did not fail to seek international support in tackling home grown terrorists, the Boko Haram, which Mr. Putin revealed was reinforced by 2000 ex-ISIS fighters.
As explained by President Buhari, however, “Nigeria’s relations with Russia, just like the rest of Africa began during the Soviet era when diplomatic relations was first established in 1960.” The relationship then covered areas such as education, healthcare, solid minerals development and military assistance especially during Nigeria’s civil war. “More recently, our partnership has extended to the oil and gas sector as well as military and technical assistance in support of our fight against Boko Haram insurgency, ” Buhari noted.
The Russian President’s avowed commitment that Nigeria will not be left out in the renewed relationship with the continent further provides hope for the Federal Government agenda on security particularly, the fight against Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East. Interestingly, both leaders have since agreed to reinvigorate the relationship between their nations. In his opening address at the summit, the Russian leader confirmed that his country has already signed military cooperation agreements with the majority of African countries.
For Nigeria, a deal was struck with Russia for the two countries to cooperate extensively in the strategic fields of defence, civil nuclear energy and in dealing with piracy and oil pipeline vandalism in the Gulf of Guinea. President Buhari also got a deal for the technological upgrade and timely delivery of the balance of seven, out of an existing order for 12 Attack Helicopters. The presidency has since explained that these and an assortment of military hardware are direly needed by Nigeria to deal with the new wave of crime be-devilling the country.
Shehu says that, that was not all with regards to discussions between Buhari and Putin in the area of security. It is expected that the Nigeria-Russia Military Technical Agreement which lapsed a few years ago without being renewed will be given due attention this time around. Russia is said to have been ready with her part.
Government believes that the significance of the agreement is that it opens the door to the procurement of military hardware, on a government-to-government basis, eliminating middlemen and reducing cost, as well as the training of military personnel, modernization of the armed forces, refurbishment and renewal of infrastructure and equipment. While President Putin promises to assist Nigeria to undertake all these, Buhari assures that, “I have directed the Minister of Defence to work with the Ministry of Justice to conclude this matter within the shortest possible time.”
The fear currently being expressed by most people in the renewed relationship between Nigeria and Russia especially in the security sector is whether such would not compound the country’s challenge of small arms proliferation. Aside the fact that both leaders have agreed that it would be a government-to-government partnership, it remains a fact that the proliferation of light weapons and illicit arms trafficking in Nigeria continue to pose a major threat to peace, security and development.
As far as President Buhari and his handlers are concerned, the four-day Russia-Africa summit in Sochi was not just an avenue for the country to explore more opportunities in the security industry but also broader the space for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) through expanded trade and investment, science and technology, and gas production. Relatedly, Nigeria and Russia earlier this year signed a Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) focused on expanding human capital development support.
While in Sochi, Buhari facilitated the sealing of a agreement that will see one of Russia’s leading rail line service providers, MEDPROM undertake the 1,400-kilometer Lagos-Calabar rail track designed to pass through all the states in the South-South sub-region. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the NNPC and the Russia’s Lukoil along these lines. Lukoil owns seven refineries and a record turnover of USD 38 billion.
These two oil giants are expected to upgrade their commercial relationship to a government-to-government backed partnership, and work together in upstream operations and in revamping Nigeria’s ill-functioning refineries. With regards to this particular agreement, high profile officials from both countries witnessed the signing ceremony. Amongst them were Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources. The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari signed for the Nigerian side while Vagit Alekperov, President, signed on behalf of Lukoil.
President Buhari is also convinced that there is need for Nigeria to work with Russian businesses to improve the efficiency of the country’s oil and gas sector within the shortest possible time. This is one reason why the government during the Sochi summit pushed for the revival of the rested joint venture between the NNPC and Russia’s gas giants, GASPROM for the development of Nigeria’s enormous gas resources and its infrastructure. An MoU resolving past issues that will pave the way for such decision is already in place.
President Buhari also took advantage of the summit to address issues in the nation’s education and the agriculture sector. In this regard, the presidency explains that Russia is prepared give additional scholarships. There are currently 100 Nigerian students studying under her scholarship and so far, 797 students from Nigeria have benefited from scholarships for training in Russia in various academic fields.
Russia is also to support Nigeria in laying a solid foundation for food security, an intervention which will partly come through raw materials (phosphate) supply for Presidential Fertilizer Initiative already started by the Federal Government. Fertilizer uptake by Nigerian farmers as report indicates increased by 63 per cent in 2017, rising from 959,364 metric tons in 2016 to 1,564,816 metric tonnes. The Federal Government already boast that it’s initiative for fertilizer production has seen the reopening of dozens of blending plants and the return to work of thousands of employees.
With the government’s focus on diversifying the economy, another shopping list taken the Sochi summit by President Buhari is for Russia to assist Nigeria in the area of wheat production. Nigeria is said to be producing currently, less than one hundred thousand metric tons of wheat locally while her imports are projected to exceed five million tons by 2020.
Overall, notwithstanding the criticisms that have trailed the frequent foreign travels by President Buhari, the just concluded Russia-Africa summit is one trip that is seen to having to potentials of attracting huge development in the country if and only the government pursues all the agreements reached between the two countries with vigour and sincerity of purpose.
Edo PDP must unite to regain power –Osa Ogbegie
Daniel Osa-Ogbegie spoke with OJIEVA EHIOSUN on the cold war between Edo State PDP Chairman, Dan Orbih, and the party’s flag bearer in the last election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. Excerpts…
What is your take on the tussle between Edo State PDP chairman, Dan Orbih, and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu over Dan Orbih’s continued stay in office?
Some elders of the party have been going round to make sure there is unity and orderliness in the party. In their wisdom, they have held several meetings, trying to look at some of the issues being raised by members. To me, the major issue is the tenure of office of the incumbent chairman, who was Vice Chairman of the party in Edo North, then he took over from the late man and he completed the remaining two years of the man, started his own four years tenure in September 2011, which was supposed to end in September 2015. Because of the crisis in PDP as at that time, congress could not be conducted until March 2016.
Some people are saying that the constitution of the party stipulates two terms of four years each, so if he became chairman in 2011, invariably his first term tenure ought to have ended in September 2015, and the second term will continue. But others are of the opinion that what happened in March 2016, was just to legitimized his second term and that the PDP constitution envisage two terms of four years which should be eight years and he ought not spend more than eight years. But again, some party members have also argued that his second term started in March 2016, and we should start counting his second term from there but the matter is in court as we speak.
Have you met with the lawyer to explain why he went to court?
In my personal interaction with him, he told me that he is very much afraid, so that what happened in Zamfara will not be repeated in Edo State, that even what happened in Rivers, so as a concerned party member, that he has to quickly go to court to decide on the matter so we can face squarely the 2020 gubernatorial election. And some party loyalist have also said if the chairman loves the party, with all these happenings in the political arena, he could on his own step aside and allow the party to conduct congress and bring in new leadership quickly so that there will not be too much crisis in the governorship race.
And when you also have party congresses that same year, the load will too much for the party to carry based on the issues that will be raised by those who feel cheated, and that will not help the party. So the sooner we take care of the internal crisis and resolve it once and for all, the better it will be for PDP.
So I have looked at all the issues, I have been in this party for a long time and every well-meaning member of the party have to think critically at this time, they have to forget about personal differences and look towards the future Let us take advantage of the current crisis that is rocking the APC now, and capitalise on it.
We must all swallow our pride and look at what is the overall best interest of the party and be able to congregate, be able to combine forces together to ensure that PDP goes back to the Government House in Edo and the seat of power in Abuja. D u r i n g the time of the PDP, Nigerians were better than this.
We have never had it so bad in this country, you can see the faces of Nigerians looking hungry. People can’t eat a square meal a day, parents can’t send their children to schools, the health sector is in shambles, there is insecurity everywhere; people killing their fellow human beings with impunity and nothing is done to check it.
We are living in a country where nobody knows what is going to happen in the next minute, professionals, businessmen, marketers are crying, we do not know where we are going. This is not the country our fathers fought for. So the PDP has a date with destiny, and we must bring smiles to the faces of Nigerians again, we must put away our selfish ambitions and look at what is in the overall interest of the millions of Nigerians who are suffering.
What is your advice to PDP members, most especially he leadership?
The chairman of the party is still Dan Orbih, even though people feel that his tenure has ended, but as members of the same family, there will always be one issue or the other, but my take is that they must put personal pride aside and work towards achieving good result.
At the end, the interest of the people of Edo State, and also for the interest of the party should matter. Dan should not do things that will be inimical to the overall interest of the party; they should find a way of resolving the feud or battle of supremacy or whatever you may wish to call it. Dan Orbih was elected by the people of the party, so he cannot be bigger than the people that made him chairman. He should remember that there is a big task ahead of us, so we cannot allow personal greed or interest to work against the party.
I want to say this categorically that Edo people are waiting for an opportunity to usher in PDP in to the Government House in 2020, Government House is smiling at us, we cannot afford to let go this chance. We either get it right now or remain in opposition forever. They should not forget that Adams Oshiomhole and his APC leadership are still our enemies, so we must work hard to throw them away; Edo is a PDP state.
Hunger is a prominent feature in Nigeria today –Hauwa Abbas
The Founder, Silver Lining for the Needy Initiative (SLNI), Hauwa Abbas, in this chat with DEBORAH OCHENI, laments the hunger in the land and the need to promote volunteering culture. Excerpts…
What inspired your decision to limit the scope of silver lining initiative to cover children, women and youths?
Globally, maternal and child health is at the forefront of health discourse. Everyone knows that women are the bedrock of the society and the health of their children is paramount. These children grow up to be future leaders. There is no future if we fail to care for the adolescent.
How far has your organisation gone in addressing the issues of education as it concerns women?
SLNI is a health-driven organisation, our focus is the provision of health commodities, treatment, advocacy and sensitisation. We have realised during our interventions that an uneducated mother cannot appreciate or understand information shared for improved health hence delayed results. The most sustainable approach to take was adding basic education programs aimed at mothers, to help them gain better understanding of values of projects and the important role healthcare centers and workers add to their survival of deadly diseases. Our adult education program runs for 3-6 months depending on individual participation, it helps women to read and write better, this knowledge allows them appreciate not just the health information shared but the importance of education to their children.
Is the programme still on?
Yes, it is but unfortunately we don’t have funding for it at the moment, whenever we do, we ensure several communities benefits from the program. Communities previously reached are mainly in FCT and Jigawa state but we intend to scale it up. Let us use this medium to encourage other NGOs to key into the initiative in their adopted communities as a means of promoting adult education.
How is Silverlining for the Needy Initiative children available in IDPs especially in the area of health?
When the IDP situation started we were fully involved with focus on Adamawa State, we have given them health commodities for their clinic, clutches, health talk and birthing kits because there were lots of pregnant women in the camps and we desire them to have safe delivery. We supported them in the aspect of health and we have continued to give our support when needed.
Health wise, what are the challenges that you face
Sustainbality is key to the projects to carryout, for a project to be sustained there is need for community engagement and involvement this we are very aware of and for this reason we continuously carry community, religious and women leaders along through one on one advocacy. We make them ambassadors in their own cause. For instance, when we go out for malaria interventions and share mosquito nets we conduct demonstration on how to use it? Because we have heard so many stories in the past that people just hide mosquito nets for lack of knowledge or use it as fishing net. Hence, the importance of the community gate keepers who in our absence will continue to sensitize and monitor them.
How far have you gone in empowering women in IDPs
I don’t like focusing my discussion on internally displaced persons, there are people who are not displaced in rural communities that are worse off than the IDPs. I say this because, many of those who are internally displaced are in a camp and the camps are taking responsibility because whether we like it or not, international organizations and government fund those camps. The camps are known because they are being advertised whereas there are hundreds of thousand communities in Nigeria that has no water, electricity, school, no health center, for me it’s not just looking at the IDP but those in low income settings as well. For example, over the last 2 years, we have given 409 women empowerment support for their businesses. We monitor them to know the progress of their businesses and there are so many success story from the last’s year.
What is your take on the state of Nigerian primary health care?
There is definitely need to do more and improve on services rendered at the state primary health care centers in Nigeria. The current state of this PHCs is unworthy of our great country and sad to even behold. Women are left to deliver in unclean and unsafe environment for themselves and newborn. As SLNI, we have raised funds and renovated a few centers in order to save lives and because we belief the government can’t do it alone. There is an urgent need for well-meaning Nigerians and organization to support PHCs in the country, the affluent people in Nigeria should consider adopting a school or Primary health center in their community, where they can make measurable changes. I am very passionate about this idea because I just don’t see why they are not doing it, the rich in our communities where their PHC and schools are not working needs to do something.
The minister of Agriculture has claimed that there’s no hunger in Nigeria, how true is that?
Hunger is a prominent and real situation in Nigeria today. It as sadly even more in rural areas and even in the most priced streets in the nation’s capital you can clearly see and feel the hunger in the land. Let us truly be sincere with ourselves in this country and address the current burning and terrible state of affairs.
On international day of the girl child.
Our Girl child support for us is beyond international day of the girl child. We run clubs and community level programmes, here we reach out to girls in different communities monthly. They are taught hygiene, effect of early marriage and the importance of education. As excited as we are about a day set as for the girl child, for us everyday is dedicated to the girl child.
What success stories have you recorded from the programme?
We have recorded amazing success stories, for example our parenting class has been on for few years and what we have seen is that, parents have been able to build better communication skill with their children. The focus is on better parenting skills, we also teach them how to use what is available to feed their children to build nutrition and healthy children. A healthy child is peace of mind for the parents.
What is your philosophy and motivation in life?
My philosophy is to be the change we wish to see in the world because, there is no point complaining about what you are not part of changing.
Are you comfortable with the budget allocated to health?
Until Nigeria fulfills its commitment from the Abuja Declaration of 2001, where we signed and agreed to 15% of our total budget for health. No one can be comfortable, we sit and watch other countries who we hosted are complying, we need Nigeria to commit to that 15%.
What is silver lining for the needy initiative doing to promote volunteering culture in Nigeria?
Volunteering is core to SLNI, we belief in volunteering and people need to understand how volunteering can benefit them and that is the truth. We encourage people to help others and as well to build their own character as a person. A lot of Nigerian youths are not employed not because there are no jobs but because they are not employable because they refuse to put themselves in position where they can gain experience to be creative and productive.
2020 guber, walkover for Akeredolu –Kalejaye
The Publicity Secretary of the Ondo State chapter of the APC, Alex Kalejaye, spoke with NDUBUISI UGAH on the relationship between the party and the state executive, among other issues. Excerpts…
What is the state of the APC in Ondo State as at today?
The Ondo State chapter of the APC is very healthy, vibrant, and focused. It is arguably the party to beat in any election in Ondo State, and our confidence is borne out the fact that we have tried to justify the confidence reposed in us by the electorate. If you move round the state, the people will gleefully attest to all our claims. We harbour no space for deception; rather we make claims that are verifiable. Shortly after the elections, the State Working Committee (SWC), under the Chairmanship of Ade Adetimehin, commenced reconciliatory meetings with the party stalwarts round all the local governments. We met with leaders that were not happy with some decisions. Politics is all about crisis and resolution of same. So, in each local government visited, the SWC engaged the executive members at the local government and ward levels; the political appointees, and party elders that are genuinely interested in the development of the party, and we identified those who were aggrieved. We have been doing this and its been giving us results and as I speak, most of the aggrieved members are now back on board, working for the development of the party in the state.
Is it true that your SWC has refused to call for meetings?
The SWC has been giving out money for party meetings at the local government and ward levels which was being monitored by the SWC and the results had been very encouraging. Notable leaders of PDP and other parties are coming on board, many of them have expressed interests to join the APC. So it is not true as being insinuated by some people that APC do not hold meetings at the ward or local government levels. I am also aware that even the political appointees from these wards contribute to ensure that these meetings are never without funfare and most times report back to the party secretariat. The party knows, and understands the importance of these meetings to political party and cannot afford to take the people and party members for granted. Adetimehin is a grassroots person, who knows, and understands the importance of the grassroots in politics. He has been in the game for years and knows what we should be doing to keep our people on the same page. We have been doing this to ensure that the APC retains this state at the next governorship election. I will not blame those who are not rooted in this state, if they claim erroneously that we don’t hold meetings. The allegation could either sprout out of pitiable ignorance of facts, on the account of disconnection from reality, or sheer mischief. Those who are on ground, who are committed to the future and fortune of the chapter will attest to the meetings and our efforts.
There are insinuations that if there is an election today, your party may not make much impact. Do you agree? Let me start by reiterating that APC in this state remains a party to beat in any election. I have been on ground here and I know what is happening. Some of the things I pointed to earlier as our achievements are some of the measures and strategies to ensure we have a walk over during the next governorship election. Unfortunately, some of the party leaders who are not in the state, and are not getting proper briefings, could be tempted to think that we will have problems during the election. There is the need to allay their fears. During our meetings at the ward and local government levels we encourage members to rub minds, iron out our differences and appeal to every aggrieved member. Many of them as I speak, have resolved to give priority to the interest of the party rather than bowing to selfish and myopic interests. They are rooting for the success of the party
What are chances of your party?
I am constrained to tell you that there is only one political party that is visible and viable in Ondo today; and that is APC. We are viable, stable, healthy and organised. We won’t lose sleep over any election in this state, and I am confident to tell you this because the APC in Ondo has proved to the good people of the state that it is here to serve them; to work for them. We have so many things to showcase in virtually every sector, and this has endeared the party to the people, and assured us of their consistent support, encouragement, and votes. The civil servants, for instance, have been receiving their salaries promptly, and we have done so much to ensure that there is no disruption in this arrangement. Those that have been plying the roads and shouting Hallelujah will ensure the government remains in power to keep enjoying more of these infrastructures in the state. They will want to ensure the APC is further encouraged to sustain the good works. I concede that it is not possible to solve all the problems within four years, but I affirm that the APC-led government has done pretty well for the state within a short period.
Is it true that Akeredolu does not consult party members before taking decisions?
That is a hollow thought; a misapprehension of the true picture of things. Put unambiguously, it is not true. The governor consults and meets regularly with the party executives and leaders to fashion out decisions. The State Working Committee (SWC) has met with the governor several times to debate issues. It may interest you to know that there is no political appointment that had been effected without the consent of the state secretariat of the party. Akeredolu consults regularly with the party even on matters such as citing of projects. There is continuous rapport between the party and the government, which, in a any case, is the baby of the party.
If all you have said is true, why is a former Deputy Governor, Alhaji Olanusi, saying that the governor is not accessible and running a one-man show.
I am particularly surprised that the former Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, could make some of the statements attributed to him. Personally I want to believe he must have been quoted out of context. Having said this, he confessed in the said interview that if there’s anything he wants from the governor today he will get it. That depicts that there is a level of closeness between them; it shows that the governor is accessible to leaders like Alhaji Olanusi, who have his ears at all times. My candid opinion is that the governor does not run a one man’s show. However, I have a feeling that Olanusi has a personal grouse against the governor. This ill-feeling is not unconnected with his carryover of emoluments from the previous government. Ordinarily, one would expect that the governor gets kudos rather than knocks for approving the release of almost N150 million which was paid into the account of the former Deputy Governor. He was encouraged to approach the court, and Mr. Governor acted promptly to the judgement of the court by approving the payment. No sooner was this done than Baba came up with fresh claims that were turned down. The governor advised him to go back to court and get a judgement to that effect. I think that is the crux of the disagreement between them.
Are you implying that he is fighting a personal cause.
I strongly believe so, but sadly enough, he is using a platform called the Unity Forum. It must be noted that Baba is not a patient man. Those who are familiar with the political development of Ondo State, particularly from 1999, would recall that no governor had been spared by him. From Chief Adebayo Adefarati, Dr. Olusegun Agagu to Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, the trend had been the same. So, it would be unusual to expect that Akeredolu would be spared.
What efforts are you putting in place to bring back aggrieved members?
We believe a real party man who is aggrieved will always fight within and not outside the party. It is always good to work within the system, any loyal party members should stay within the party to table their grievances but I want to tell you that virtually all the APC members in the state are together now, there is no more faction within the chapter. It is believed that politics is about crisis in the day time and settlement at night. We will not relent to make peace and settle our differences to further fortify our place in the state. No party leader would be left out in this exercise because we continue to meet people, reason together to ensure that the interest of the party comes first above any personal interest. With this, like I said earlier, the governorship election will, hopefully, be a walk over because we have done much to enjoy the support of the people.
There’s this rumour that Akeredolu would not be given the party ticket in 2020 . How far is this true?
APC is a party that is being guided by constitution, and believes in the collective interest of members. Our duty is to build a virile and focused party that can win election any day; a party that is united, so that we can approach elections as one big, strong and united family. Although, Governor Akeredolu has not come to the party to discuss second term, but we believe he is a bonafide member of the party, and constitutionally entitled to it. I think he has performed creditably well to deserve it.
What happens If other members of the APC show interest in the governorship race?
That is the beauty of democracy, and we believe in internal democracy in APC; the more the merrier. They are welcome and I want to believe that some members have been showing and expressing interests for the seat. We will show the world that we are impartial and we would only ensure we provide a level playing ground for all the aspirants who are interested in the race. Our duty as a party is to ensure that whosoever emerges as the party’s candidate wins the governorship election in the state.
Olanusi also alleged that Akeredolu is planning to dump the party. How true is that?
I won’t know about that, what I know is that the governor has been so close to the party, and has done well for the party. Some few weeks ago, he donated buses to all the party chairmen in all the local governments, and added some to the party secretariat to run the affairs of the party. He has not given any indication that he has grouse with the party or expressed intentions to dump the party. He is still working for the betterment of the party and its members to ensure that the party is solidly built. He has acquired a large expanse of land for the party in a very good location to build its permanent state secretariat, this is the first of its kind in the state, no governor has never done that, this shows his love and commitment to the party. So, how can someone who is building the party dump or relocate from the house he built together with others?
Insurgency: Army deserves commendation –Odeyemi
Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, a security analyst and a counter-terrorism expert is the Convener of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria. In this interview with WALE ELEGBEDE, he spoke on the war against insurgency and banditry, and the need for improved funding for the military in the fight against Boko Haram, among other issues. Excerpts…
What is your take on the activities of the Boko Haram in some parts of North East especially with insinuations that the insurgency war is still raging despite the stand of the military that the insurgents have been largely defeated?
I think we need to agree that it’s not every comment or statement about the insurgency that is objective or a true reflection of what is happening; in that regards, not every view should be taken as a true picture of what is going on in the North East and other parts of the country.
With that said, for any unbiased person to assess the war against insurgency in Nigeria, you will agree with me that we have made a lot of progress. Remember that it was in this same country that the Boko Haram terrorists extended their operations beyond the frontiers of the North East region where they were controlling almost 15 Local Government Areas to the extent that even our Federal Capital, Abuja, became a centre of coordinated attacks and everywhere in the country became enveloped with fear. But today, the case is different, except few isolated attacks on some soft targets.
Therefore, I can objectively say that there have been several tremendous positive records. Meanwhile, as someone who has keenly followed events and have had cause to visit some parts of the insurgency ravaged zone, you will wonder where these recent pockets of attacks on this soft targets are being coordinated from. There are so many reasons for one to believe that these attacks are being coordinated outside the territories of our country and we should begin to look beyond seeing these attacks as those from the ordinary terror group.
Why then are some people calling for the removal of General Tukur Buratai as Chief of Army Staff?
Let us first establish that I am not the spokesperson of General Buratai nor that of the military or the Nigerian Army. However, if anyone can objectively assess the military and its leadership, especially that of the Nigerian Army over the last four years or thereabouts, I think I should be the one, based on the independent work we do behind the scene to protect the territorial integrity of our country and to also bring about a lasting peace to all the troubled parts of the country. We must know that the fight against insurgency by the military is not just as it sounds or seems.
There is political attachment to derail our various military operations from some self serving quarters and this is simply to promote political interests at all costs. But this man, General Tukur Buratai, we in the civil society groups have placed a search barometer on him and we found out that he is a committed and patriotic leader who is not only after securing Nigeria and her territory but also a focused and exemplary officer to his teaming subordinates. The question to ask is what the situation was when General Buratai was appointed and what is the situation now? We should also not forget that the previous military leadership were so reckless with almost everything and this man, General Buratai had to start from the scratch to build what we have now. Do you know what it takes to be engaging in terrorism fight on one hand, banditry on the other and also political interference and attacks against the Nigerian Army from partisan individuals? I think the military themselves need to start coming out more than before to let Nigerians know what they are doing in a simplified manner.
The coordination with the media, and also engagement with the civil society groups and also the robust civil/military relations, especially in the army now has never been so in a while. Buratai is the cord that binds the military together but just like every other thing, some people don’t take pleasure in anything positive and progressive; unfortunately, when they call for change of leadership, they don’t have alternative ideas. I think the patriotism of General Buratai is what stands him out and one must commend President Buhari for having eyes for such gift.
What major factor, can you really attribute to the rising rate of these ugly incidences of attack on the citizens in those parts of the country?
From my personal point of view and an objective assessment of our group, we see more to these resurging attacks to mere Boko Haram offensives that we used to know. That is why we are urgently calling on the Federal Government to raise a strong intelligence force within the Army, other security agencies and the citizens so as to Immediately commence identification of those unpatriotic elements who may now want to hide under the banner of Boko Haram/ISWAP to destabilize the country and expose our people, particularly our brothers and sisters in the Northeast, to series of renewed attacks for their own selfish political gains.
How do you think the government can engage the citizens to end the war against insurgency?
All over the world citizens play critical roles in the security and safety of any society. Therefore, our government, like we have repeatedly advocated, must critically engage the Civil Society Groups and broad spectrum of our society including the Media for partnership that will enhance intelligence gathering which is a vital tool in tackling security challenges in any society. I will also want to admonish Nigerians, to see themselves as partner in the Nigerian project by assisting government and the security agencies with vital information that can expose the terror elements and their sponsors, many of whom live among us, as citizens.
Do you consider our government as doing enough to motivate the security agencies for the purpose of intelligent gathering, welfare and other necessary requirements to tackle the menace of terrorism?
The truth is that nothing is too much for our gallant soldiers on the war front because of their bravery, commitment and patriotism. I think we must give credit to the President and Commander in Chief, President Buhari and General Buratai for their painstaking commitment in the physical and professional welfare of the men of the Nigerian Army and their families. The support has energized them to put all they have online and that was the reason for the decapitation and decimation of the insurgents. Buratai has a high sense of priority for the welfare of his officers and this has greatly enhanced the commitment of the Nigerian Army.
However, we members of the Coalition of the Civil Society Groups have repeatedly said that the government should improve funding for the military in this fight against insurgents. The war against terror is not a conventional war and it will not end until the terrorists have been found, stopped, and defeated. That doesn’t come cheap but with adequate funding, organised strategy and patriotism, it is achievable. According to an annual report from the Costs of War project at Brown University’s Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs, The US would have spent nearly $6 trillion on the war on terror by the end of fiscal year 2019. My brother, that is huge but you can see that they are getting results, with last week’s death of the leader Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) armed group, Abu Bakr al- Baghdadi. So, the point is that the government should make funding available more to the military and we trust that the leadership of the Nigerian Army will continue to ensure prudence and accountability in the utilisation of available resources. I remembered that General Buratai authorised the establishment of the Directorate of Audit and Financial Management (DAFM), which reports directly to his office to ensure judicious application of all appropriated funds disbursed to the Nigerian Army formations and units. There is no doubt that there is fundamental difference between the Nigerian Army of the past and the incumbent. The priority given to welfare has improved professionalism of our Army as we can see under Lt. General Tukur Buratai, who is the Chief of Army Staff. We now have an Army leadership that leads the Army from the front as Nigerians have seen them demonstrated on several occasions. Today, we have an Army that is making the welfare of our men who are sacrificing on the field, a priority. Today, we no longer hear stories of diversion of funds meant for equipment and machinery being converted into personal usage. I think the Nigerian Army deserves commendation on this.
