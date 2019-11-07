Nigeria must prepare for post-oil years now — Kwara Gov

A middle aged man, identified as Peter Otowo, a resident of Obagaji, in Agatu Local Government Area in Benue State, has drowned in the river following the flood that wrecked havoc in the area.

A native of the local government, Mr. John Ikwulono told New Telegraph that the deceased was said to have gone to check his farm which was flooded when he met his untimely death.

The flood also submerged schools, power installations and rice farms in 37 communities in the local government.

The diasater rendered hundreds of residents homeless and they have now taken refuge along the Guto-Oweto highway in the state.

The flood occurred as a result of an overflow of the River Benue, which could not contain the release of excess water from the Lagdo Dam from the neighboring Republic of Cameroon.

Residents of Utugolugu, one of the communities worse hit, lamented in an interview that they have been victims of flooding since 2012.

The floods hit the communities while the people of Agatu, one of the worst-hit areas in the state from the many years of herdsmen attacks, were still in the recovery process.

During a visit to some of the affected areas, New Telegraph saw a submerged transformer.

