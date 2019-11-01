Nigeria’s active mobile subscriptions hit 178.9m

G lobacom overtakes Airtel as second largest operator

ctive subscriptions for mobile telecommunications services in the country rose to 178.9 million in September, latest statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed.

With this, the country’s teledensity, which measures the number of active telephone connections per 100 inhabitants living within an area, also increased to 93.8 per cent.

According to NCC, the operators activated 2.2 million new lines in the month, which raised the number of active mobile users from 176.6 million recorded in August to 178.9 million in September.

The gains of new subscriptions were recorded by the duo of Globacom and Airtel, while MTN and 9mobile recorded marginal decline in active subscriptions for the month.

Globacom, which hitherto occupied third position in terms of subscriber number, displaced Airtel from the second position as it added 1.9 million new subscriptions, which brought its total subscriber base to 49.2 million.

Airtel, now in third position, gained 48,909 subscribers in the month to record 48.9 million active subscriptions.

According to the NCC’s report, MTN remained the largest mobile operator by number of subscriptions. However, the telco lost 379,795 subscribers in the month under review. This brought its total subscriptions to 65.3 million from 65.7 million it recorded in August.

The fourth mobile operator, 9mobile lost 268,159 subscriptions in the month under review. The telco, which recently secured N82.8 billion loan from African Finance Corporation (AFC) to reposition its business, had 15.3 million subscriptions as at the end of September 2019, according to NCC’s report.

Meanwhile, number of mobile Internet users on the GSM networks increased from 122.5 million in August to 122.7 million in September. In total, the operators gained 206,776 new Internet subscribers in the month. Analysis of the individual operator’s Internet subscription figure showed that the gain was driven by Airtel and MTN, which added new subscriptions in the month.

Airtel recorded 444,598 new Internet subscriptions, which increased its figure to 33.1 million. MTN also added 73,633 new Internet subscriptions to record 51.6 million total Internet users.

Globacom and 9mobile, however, recorded decline in their Internet subscriptions. While Globacom lost 155,118 subscriptions, 9mobile shed 156,065 subscriptions, which brought their Internet subscriber base to 29.3 million and 8.4 million respectively.

In total, the mobile network operators have gained more Internet customers this year than in the previous year. As at the end of 2018, total active Internet subscriptions in the country stood at 111.6 million.

With the 122.7 million subscriptions recorded in September, the operators have been able to add 11.1 million new Internet customers in nine months.

The growth in data uptake is being pushed by all the telecoms operators who have since embarked on upgrade of their networks to enhance data experience with 4G technology.

The operators have also been dishing out a number of data offerings to the consumers as revenue from voice service is believed to have been saturated, leaving data as the main source of revenue.

Through their aggressive push, data prices have relatively come down in the last few months, thus encouraging more Nigerians to subscribe.

