Nigeria’s U-23s players are condemned to qualify for Olympics

From this Friday, the battle will be on in Cairo, Egypt for tickets to represent Africa in the men’s football event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The U-23 Africa Cup of Nations is the tournament where three slots will be won for Tokyo. Eight teams are participating in Cairo. Nigeria is one of them. The Olympic Eagles must get one of the three tickets. Simple.

Nigeria simply cannot afford to miss out on the Olympics this time, after qualifying for two of the last three and winning medals both times: silver in 2008, bronze in 2016.

Nigerians are crazy about their football and the only real football tournament next year is the one in the Olympics. The global multi-sport games have two football tournaments, one for men and one for women. The Nigerian women’s team, the Super Falcons, have already failed to qualify. Now the men must ensure the country is represented in Japan.

It is a tough task, given the opposition, but coach Imama Amapakabo and his squad have no excuses.

The Nigeria team is decent – there are 15 overseas-based players in the squad of 21. And among the five home-based players is Ibrahim Sunusi, the joint-top scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League last season.

There is indeed quality in the squad that is populated with several players with eyes on the main Super Eagles team.

There is the much travelled former Arsenal midfielder Kelechi Nwakali, who was only four years ago voted the Most Valuable Player at the FIFA U-17 World Cup and has featured for the Super Eagles. Nwakali is now with Huesca in Spain after loan spells in the Netherlands and Portugal.

The 21-year-old offers great skills, control and composure to the midfield where he will play with the vastly experienced Azubuike Okechukwu and Tom Dele-Bashiru.

Okechukwu is not only a level-headed midfielder who can operate from a deep position, he also comes with invaluable experience having played at this level three years ago at the Rio 2016 Olympics. The Instabul Basaksehir star has been on the fringes of the senior national team for some time, waiting for his opportunity to become a regular Super Eagle.

Dele-Bashiru is a youngster who was in the Flying Eagles squad to this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup and joined English Premier League club Watford this past summer.

The 20-year-old central midfielder had three years of football education with the Manchester City U-18s and U-23s before joining up with Watford in July. Admittedly, he has not seen much action but he trains with the senior squad and has made an EFL Cup appearance.

Amapakabo’s squad of 21 also includes big defender Valentine Ozornwanfor of Spanish second-tier side Almeria, Turkey-based Sincere Seth and Samuel Atavti of Tunisian giants Esperance.

These are all solid, competent, overseas-based defenders with Seth having been at Rio 2016 and Ozornwarfor at the 2019 U-20 World Cup and on the Super Eagles bench.

Further up the field, there are Taiwo Awoniyi, the Liverpool striker on loan at German club Mainz, Bologna’s Orji Okonkwo and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Bright Enobakhare.

Awoniyi has played top-flight football in Belgium and the Netherlands. The 22-year-old striker has made four German Bundesliga appearances this season.

So, Amapakabo has the squad and the preparation has been good, with the team already in Egypt a full week before the tournament kicks off.

All the man who won Enugu Rangers their first league title in over 30 years in 2016 has to do is manage this squad properly, get the best out of the players and win a spot at the 2020 Olympics by finishing at least third in the eight-team U-23 AFCON.

The Olympics football event is the third most important tournament for Nigeria after the World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations, therefore it cannot be taken lightly.

It is also an opportunity to see how potential Super Eagles players fare under intense pressure and scrutiny before making the step up to the senior national team.

It’s a tough field with Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia and South Africa in Nigeria’s group while Mali, Cameroon, Ghana and hosts Egypt are in the other pool. But the Olympic Eagles must find a way to fly to Japan. They are the only team in Egypt to have won the U-23 AFCON title before and this pedigree must tell.

We won’t tolerate another awful U-23 AFCON campaign like the one in 2012 when Austin Eguavoen took a squad of misfits to Morocco and got them playing terrible football that ultimately cost Nigeria a spot at the London 2012 Olympics.

Samson Siasia’s team, both at AFCON and the Olympics, served up exciting attacking football and deservedly won bronze.

That is the minimum Amapakabo should be aiming for.

