NIN, Nigerians and JAMB candidates’ headache
When the Federal Government established the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) through the NIMC Act No. 23 of 2007, the intention was good.
The agency’s mandate is to establish, own, operate, maintain and manage the National Identity Database, register persons covered by the Act, assign a unique National Identification Number (NIN) and issue General Multi-Purpose Cards (GMPC) to those who are citizens of Nigeria, as well as others legally residing within the country.
But, the stress and hardship Nigerians are currently going through for the enrolment and issuance of the mandatory NIN being issued by the Commission, no doubt, is quite undesirable.
Like what takes place in the issuance and collection of other national identities such as the International Passport, Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), Tax Card and Driving Licence, among others, the process for registration and collection of NIN are such cumbersome and unfriendly.
No wonder, therefore, that since the inception of the exercise and despite several years of trying to convince Nigerians to register, only over 37 million Nigerians of the estimated 200 million population, representing less than 20 per cent, according to the NIMC Acting Director-General, Hadiza Dagabana, have so far registered for NIN.
The experience of many Nigerians at NIMC designated registration centres in the last few years of the programme has been quite unpalatable, regrettable and somehow disgusting, as people spend days or months without success in getting the cards.
For instance, what most Nigerians go through at the Alausa, Lagos NIMC registration centre to collect NIN, in all intent and purpose, is better imagined than experienced.
In reality, some people have to leave their homes as early as 5:30a.m. for the centre and, in most cases, may not leave until around 5p.m. That notwithstanding, there is no guarantee of getting NIN that day.
Following the inglorious practice at the NIMC centres, many people have resorted gratifying the officials of the Commission to facilitate their capturing in the database.
It is sad that NIMC has failed to put in place a functional and workable process that would have made the registration and collection of NIN easy and friendly.
What is expected of the Commission is to make the process more flexible and exciting by deploying hi-tech equipment and creating additional NIMC registration centres across the country for Nigerians, irrespective of status, to register and collect their NIN, without being subjected to suffering.
It is when this is done that the apathy characterising the entire registration process would be removed and more Nigerians will show interest in the NIN project.
Notwithstanding this unfortunate situation, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has made the NIN compulsory for candidates sitting for the 2010 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
The board said: “The JAMB will, during the 2020 registration exercise, use the National Identity Number (NIN) generated after successful registration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). This includes the capturing of biometric and other necessary details for the registration of all prospective candidates.”
This policy of the examination body conducting qualifying examination into higher institutions to make NIN compulsory for candidates, has further demonstrated the precarious nature of the Nigerian system.
Ordinarily, one would have expected JAMB to know better in terms of what Nigerians are currently going through in collecting NIN. But for the Board to now make collection of NIN a pre-condition for taking its examination is not a good development.
JAMB’s concern should be how to conduct a hitch-free and credible examination without compounding the candidates’ problems by resorting to the use of NIN to cover its failure to capture the candidates’ biometrics ahead of the examination.
Though, JAMB said that adequate arrangement had been made with NIMC for prospective candidates to be registered at the examination centres or with its licensed agents, the question, however, is how soundproof the process in ensuring that UTME candidates will not have to wait endlessly at the centres without success given the time-frame for registration for the examination is.
In fact, it is not enough for the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, to initiate policies without taking into due consideration the effects such policies would have on Nigerians, which apparently the board had failed to do in this instance.
For an important policy such as this that has to do with the future of Nigerian children, it would have been reasonable for JAMB to have been more sensitive and responsive to the nation’s operating environment and in its expanded view concerning its implementation, rather than embarking on the present fire-brigade approach, which tends to spawn hitches and bring the integrity of the system and exercise to question.
In as much as we appreciate the deployment of technology for established operations and the need for Nigerians to have their NIN, any policy that concerns the future of our children, especially examinations, JAMB, as a matter of integrity, needs to have test-run the policy for its infallibility at a pilot stage in order ensure a crisis-free operation. That cannot be said of NIN.
UI Law Faculty produces 26 First Class out of 150 graduands
The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Idowu Olayinka, has savoured the sterling achievement of the Faculty of Law of the institution as it produced 26 First Class students out of the 150 that sat for the 2018/2019 Bar Part II Law examinations.
According to a statement he signed and made available to journalists in Ibadan Wednesday, the VC said: “We have never had it so good. Congratulations Dean Professor Olatubosun, Professor Yemisi Bamgbose, Professor Simisola Akintola, and all the lecturers that produced these lawyers. We thank you for your efforts and hard work. We congratulate all the ex-students and their parents. Achievement is like gold.
“This is what you expect when you have a very rigorous and transparent admission process and outstanding faculty complemented with excellent facilities.
“We have never been so pleased. If it is from Ibadan, it must as of necessity be of outstanding quality,” Olayinka said.
5,689 students sat for the Nigerian Law School examinations across the Nigerian universities out of which 147 had First Class Honours degrees. Of the 147 were the 26 that are products of the Law faculty of the University of Ibadan, Nigeria. 21 First Class students were produced from the last year’s set, an increment of five this year.
Unpaid salaries: LAUTECH ASUU gives Oyo, Osun 10-day strike ultimatum
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, chapter, has issued a 10-day ultimatum (elapsing on November 15) to the university’s administration to pay their August, September and October salaries or face industrial crisis.
The Union staffers, who are being owed cumulative 11 months’ salaries according to a statement signed by the Chairman Dr Biodun Olaniran, and Secretary Dr Toyin Abegunrin, said they might resort to strike at the expiration of the ultimatum if the university fails to pay.
Resorting to the resolution arrived at after their Congress, the Union also threatened to withhold the Rain Semester results of 2018/2019 academic session until the salaries are paid.
The executives said: “The Union gives the university administration till Friday, November 15 to pay the salaries of August, September and October 2019, failure of which will cause the Union to hold a Congress on Monday, November 18 where necessary action deemed fit will be taken. That, Rain Semester results of 2018/2019 academic session would not be submitted until the said salaries are paid,” it said.
Meanwhile, the university’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Michael Ologunde, was said to have attributed the non-payment of the salaries to non-release of subvention to it by the owner states of Oyo and Osun
Commissioner: Okorocha stopped paying UBEC counterpart funds since 2016
The Imo State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Viola Onwuliri has commended the state Governor, Emeka lhedioha for paying the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) counterpart funds up to date.
Onwuliri gave the commendation when she paid a working visit to the Imo State Universal Basic Education Board (IMSUBEB) Headquarters, Port Harcourt Road, Owerri.
This is also as she observed with dismay that the immediate past administration stopped paying UBEC counterpart funds since 2016.
The Commissioner, however, reminded the management and staff of the Board, that they are also an integral part of the Ministry of Education. Consequently, she directed the Executive Chairman to seek approval before taking any action on official matters.
The Education Commissioner decried rampant allegations of racketeering and extortions among IMSUBEB staff with regards to the ongoing employments and the award of contracts, warning that anybody caught in any illegal dealings, would be sanctioned accordingly.
She reiterated that the employment process would be transparent and merit based and that proficiency in lgbo language and qualifications in education would be added advantages.
Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Chairman of the Board, Prof. Obioma lheduru, stated that the Board is concerned with basic education which is the foundation for learning. He said that IMSUBEB is an offshoot of UBEC, with 50 percent funding from the Federal Government and 50 percent from the State Government.
Furthermore, he disclosed that the Board is presently assessing the 2016 and 2017 funds from both the federal and state governments, as a total of 275 projects have been identified out of which 175 are new ones. Prof. Iheduru informed the commissioner that Imo State is up to date in the payment of its counterpart funds.
A’Ibom varsity sacked 8 lecturers over sexual harassment – VC
The Akwa Ibom State University has said that the management of the institution terminated the appointment of eight lecturers for sexual harassment.
The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eno Ibanga, disclosed this during a press conference at Ikot Akpaden in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area on Tuesday.
Ibanga said that the lecturers were sacked for sexually harassing some female students and for extortion between 2015/2016 academic year and 2018/2019 session.
“The appointment of eight lecturers has been terminated by the university bordering on sexual harassment and extortion.
“As we speak, a notorious one is on ground and the person will not go scout free.
“Some of the cases are still in court. I swore to run an institution that can stand the test of time. We are doing the best to bring sanity to the institution,” Ibanga said.
According to him, the university is doing its best to instil sanity among lecturers and students, stressing that such case were thoroughly investigated by the management before disciplinary measures are carried out.
The Vice Chancellor also disclosed that the university was set to award first class degrees to 41 deserving students during its 4th and 5th combined convocation.
Ibanga explained that a total of 2,000 graduates would convoke during the ceremony, comprising 920 graduates for 2016/2017 and 1, 080 graduates for 2017/2018 year respectively.
He added that the university would award a honorary degree of Doctor of Letters to His eminence, Nteyin Solomon Etuk, the Oku Ibom Ibibio and President of the Supreme Council of Ibibio Traditional Rulers, who is also the Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Council of Chief.
FG, ASUU talk tough on IPPIS
CONTROVERSY
Again, the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities are at war over the implementation of the Integrated Personnel Payment Information System (IPPIS). But, while ASUU has vowed not to key into the policy that will localise the university system, the government is insisting that it is a must for all federal workers. KAYODE OLANREWAJU and REGINA OTOKPA examine the controversy
- Union: Policy’ll localise varsities, affect global ranking Minister: ASUU wants to be treated differently
- Minister: ASUU wants to be treated differently
There is no let up in the fresh controversy between the Federal Government and university lecturers, under their umbrella union, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), over the autonomy of the Nigerian university system.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities is at loggerheads with the Federal Government over implementation of the Integrated Personnel Payment Information System (IPPIS), a policy introduced by the Federal Government to monitor finances and ensure transparency in its establishments.
Since the introduction of the policy, the government and the union have in the last few weeks been engaged in a running battle over its implementation, while the two parties are advancing reasons why the payment system should be implemented or not in the universities.
The Integrated Personnel Payment Information System (IPPIS) is a unit under the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) that is saddled with the responsibility of managing relevant deductions and payment of salaries of enrolled Federal Government employees directly to the bank with an acclaimed view to ensuring that payments were made timely, accurately and without fraud.
The IPPIS, which is aimed at enrolling all Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) under the Federal Government that draw personnel cost from the Consolidated Revenue Fund, is also responsible for processing and payment of salary of more than 300,000 Federal Government employees across the 459 ministries, departments and agencies.
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, while presenting the 2020 proposed budget to the National Assembly few weeks ago, had mandated all public sector workers in the country to register under the IPPIS as part of measures to block leakages in the Federal Government’s salary payment structure, save cost and fight corruption in the system.
President Buhari said: “I have directed the stoppage of the salary of any Federal Government staff that is not captured in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform by the end of October 2019.
However, this policy did not go down well with the university lecturers (ASUU), who have vehemently refused to accept and key into the policy, which the union said run contrary to the university autonomy.
While rejecting the policy, ASUU said the IPPIS would cost federal universities their hard-earned autonomy and compound the already existing problem of regular flow of funds and personnel management.
The union insisted further that the IPPIS lacks the flexibility to address, what it described as the “peculiarities” in the university system, saying the most disturbing aspect of the policy is that the IPPIS would slow down the university system, thereby reversing its ranking.
They explained that the solution to curbing the rate of corrupt practices in the country did not lie on the payroll and personnel management alone, but on the capability of the Governing Council of each university to perform its jobs optimally.
But, ASUU, which has vowed not to key into the policy, had through its National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, stressed that the IPPIS was not backed by law.
The union leader during a visit to the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, insisted that there were no extant legal provisions and negotiated agreements arising from the nature and peculiarities of Nigerian universities that makes IPPIS necessary and applicable to universities.
He further argued that the system was said to have been designed to phase-pit university lecturers above the age of 60 rather than 70 years retirement age as contained in the new policy, while it also failed to make provisions for payment of promotion arrears, study leave allowance, responsibility allowance and a host of other allowances.
Ogunyemi, who told New Telegraph on Sunday that nothing has changed in the position of ASUU concerning the IPPIS policy, said that the Senate had directed that the union should provide alternative policy.
The union leader, who also said that “we are capable of providing the alternative,” added that though the proposed alternative had not yet presented, as they are still expecting the Senate’s invitation to present the document anytime for now.
According to him, shoving IPPIS down the throat of universities staff clearly amounts to subjecting the universities to the direction and control of the Office of Account-General of the Federation (AGF) with respect to the payment of staff remuneration, salaries and wages.
Ogunyemi, who alleged that the system was a brainchild of the World Bank thrown to the Federal Government, warned that the consequences of undertaking such action would result in anarchy and end up retarding the country’s growth and development.
ASUU said: “The objectives include centralisation of payroll systems of the Federal Government, facilitating easy storage, updating and retrieval of personnel records for administrative and pension processing.
“It should be noted that IPPIS is not a home-grown initiative; rather it is a prescription of the World Bank, and its ultimate consequence is to create anarchy and therefore further retard the growth and development of Nigeria.
“The exercise of the power of the Visitor to the universities in respect of the visitation exercise as explicitly stated in law, which ASUU has continued to advocate, should be activated.
“Nigerian universities have capacity to develop their own platform in place of IPPIS with different levels of control which can be accessed periodically to assess compliance with the regulations on transparency and accountability by each university.”
But, suddenly the Federal Government had issued a threat to stop the salaries of all federal workers, who are not featured on the IPPIS, specifically members of ASUU.
Explaining that university is a universal phenomenon, the ASUU President said the university system with its own system and tradition, has nothing to do with civil service laws, that the government plans to use to pigeon-hold the system.
“University should run as expected by law, and the university Governing Councils, and not the Head of Service of the Federation (SGF) or the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) should take over the running of the system,” he stressed, saying such policy violates the university autonomy as enshrined in the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Amendment Act 2003 for universities to be free to deliver their mandates.
Meanwhile, stakeholders have criticised ASUU for being afraid to key into the IPPIS policy, saying whether the union has something it is hiding from the public.
But Ogunyemi, who expressed dismay over such insinuation, however, said that what Nigerians failed to understand is that what ASUU is fighting for, is not about naira and kobo.
He noted: “Well, what people forget to realise is that ASUU does not handle university finances. The union is only playing a watchdog role because ASUU is more interested in the system. We have been checking university administrators from mismanaging the finances of the system. We must also realise that university as a universal phenomenon is to create knowledge and for this reason, the government should not localise Nigerian universities.
“ASUU has responsibility to rise up against any unhealthy directive or circular that may hinder the growth of the universitysystem. And, that is exactly what we are doing as a union under this policy.”
He, therefore, noted that there are three levels of monitoring and ensuring transparency in the system, saying these are internal audit, external audit and visitation panel for universities.
Ogunyemi, who explained that both the internal and external audit are under the purview of the university governing councils, regretted that the Federal Government had neglected its own responsibility by failing to constitute visitation panels for the universities in the last nine or 10 years.
“We can vouch whether the first two levels of monitoring are being carried out in the universities for lack of visitation panel. So, let the government do this. This is how to track finances of the university, and not to subject the workers to the whims and caprices of the civil service system,” he added.
According to him, civil service is not run like the university system, which has flexibility for lecturers, part-time lecturers, visiting lecturers and programmes.
To forcefully migrate the university system like this, ASUU President added is not done anywhere, saying university cannot be under the civil service since they are two different phenomena.
He, however, recalled that similar policy was introduced in Ghana, but the university was exempted from its implementation, saying the policy will discourage lecturers or scholars from other countries from working in Nigerian university system.
Meanwhile, the academic union after an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting had planned to withdraw their members’ services in all universities across the country.
The Chairman of the University of Ibadan chapter of ASUU, Dr. Deji Omole explained that the union was not by any means against accountability, but he however threatened that the union would embark on indefinite strike this month (November) should the Federal Government carry out its threat to withhold the lecturers’ October salary over the union’s refusal to comply and enroll in the system, considered to be a violation of existing laws and autonomy of the university.
But, responding to ASUU’s threat, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, however, insisted that she was obeying the directive of the President.
She, therefore, said that ASUU could not be treated differently from other staff under government’s payroll.
“It is a pity if ASUU carries out this strike because what ASUU is saying now is that they should be treated differently from other employees of the Federal Government, who are already on IPPIS. We will be engaging ASUU. We will be discussing the policy with them. But, at the end of the day, and as far as I am concerned, my instruction is from the President.”
ASUU, while suspending its planned strike further explained that contrary to claim that the union was against IPPIS because it wanted to perpetuate corruption, noted that it was much easier to control corruption at the lower level than from the centre.
According to ASUU President, the resolve to suspend the strike became necessary based on the union’s agreement with the Senate to come up with an alternative university-based pay system for its members, which can be easily monitored by governing councils.
Ogunyemi further noted: “Given the mechanism we have in place, the laws governing the universities have said that where the governing council is not performing, dissolve it and set up another one. The government is shying away from that because they are politicising appointments into the councils and perhaps do not want to offend their friends.
“The details of the proposal are being worked out by our team of experts. We are concerned about probity, transparency and accountability as any other person in this country because we have no other job than working in the system. Let nobody say ASUU’s opposition to IPPIS is an endorsement of corruption. That is cheap blackmail and cannot stand.
“We met with the Senate leadership, and the lawmakers have given us a challenge. From our discussion, we believe that they are willing to listen to us and we also believe that through the National Assembly, our voice would be heard that we are not against the war against corruption. We are fully in support, but IPPIS cannot guarantee the war against corruption.
“IPPIS is so carelessly handled that those who are already on it are suffering in silence. We have our colleagues who are consulting for teaching hospitals, who told us what they have been suffering. Salaries have been inconsistently paid. They have to leave their stations for Abuja to rectify the problem. There are cases where they could travel for five or six times, and paying for their transportation to Abuja, to correct an error in their salaries. Are we going to subject scholars from all parts of the world to that kind of arrangement?
At SSANU congress, Akeredolu restates commitment to education
The Ondo State Government has restated commitment to improve the quality and standard of tertiary education through adequate funding and prompt release of subventions to institutions.
This was as Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) said that his administration had invested huge resources in upgrading facilities and equipment in all the state-owned higher institutions in the state.
He added: “It is to the credit of this government that all our universities are now wearing a new look and they receive their monthly subventions promptly despite the lean financial profile of the state and the general economic downturn in the country.
“It is worthwhile informing you that almost all the courses offered in our institutions have been accredited by the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) and other professional accreditation bodies.”
The governor disclosed this during the 37th National Executive Council Meeting of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), hosted by the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA).
According to the governor, the policies and decisions taken by his administration in the last three and half years, concerning higher institution development and management were not instantaneous and sudden, but were well thought out as they emanated from the recommendations of the education summit organised by the state government.
Akeredolu, who assured the conference that the state government remained resolute in the quest to improve the standard of education in the state, however, called on the association to imbibe ethics that would ensure industrial harmony, rather than activities that are capable of breeding industrial chaos.
He added: “As a matter of fact, you should avoid incessant strikes that could draw our educational institutions backward. Your association must always play a supportive role as partners in progress with the government knowing full well that the growth of the universities is hinged on the level of cordiality displayed by the unions while pressing for their demands.
“Unionism should be a means of fostering peace and stability in our institutions. The use of strikes should be discouraged as much as possible.”
Delegates from over 100 Nigerian universities attended the 37th NEC meeting, which was chaired by the SSANU National President, Mr. Chijioke Ugwoke and the National Vice President (West), Mr. Ilesanmi Jimoh.
Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of the host university, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Olugbenga Ige, lauded the association for hosting the congress in the university, saying it shows the level of understanding and mutual relationship between the university and its staff unions.
“For us, the welfare of our members of staff is paramount and that is why this administration has focused on the issues of welfare of the workers,” he noted, advising the union to focus on issues that bother on welfare of its members rather than engaging in political grandstanding.
According to the Vice-Chancellor, unionism should no longer be used to cause chaos and instability in the system, but should be deployed as an instrument of effecting positive changes through intelligent and creative undertakings.
The high point of the conference was the presentation of award to some members of the university community, including AAUA Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ajibefun in recognition of “his commitment to the welfare of staff and for running a union-friendly administration”; and the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr. Tunji Abayomi, who was honoured for his courage in defending policies that will move the university forward,” among others.
We’re challenged to lay solid foundation for varsity’s growth – AKSU VC
Eno James Ibanga, a Professor of Physics and Materials Science, is the Vice-Chancellor of Akwa Ibom State University. In this interview with TONY ANICHEBE, he speaks about his passion for the development of the institution, accreditation of academic programmes, establishment of postgraduate school, infrastructural provision and security. Excerpts:
After the crisis in the university, what is the situation presently?
Well, the management met with stakeholders and resolved to beef up security around the university campus, and to do this we need to assist the security agencies. So, we contacted the Governing Council, which approved the purchase of two Volvo cars for security agencies to help in tackling insecurity in our two campuses, located in Ikot Akpaden, Mkpat Enin Local Government and Obio Akpa in Oruk Anam Local Government Area.
We have also entered into a synergy with the host communities on the use of vigilantes in order to ensure security of lives and property of our students and other members of the university community. You will also realise that the university is non-residential and as a result most of our students stay off campus within the host communities.
We are, therefore, partnering vigilante groups in the communities to ensure adequate protection of students and to curtail crime. We have put several security measures in place, which is not for public consumption, but worthy of note is that anyone suspected to be a member of any clandestine group is strictly warned to change or stay completely out of the university community.
Our security measures are already paying off as 10 boys were arrested two weeks ago on their way to the initiation ground of one of the cult groups. As a university we have zero tolerance for any misconduct and for the suspects already arrested, appropriate laws will be applied. I will not want to disclose publicly everything concerning our plans to ensure adequate security on our campuses.
Also, there are cases of lecturers harassing students for grades, what is the university doing to checkmate this trend in its system?
Let me say this without ambiguity that this university has guidelines, rules and regulations governing the activities of both students and lecturers, and we made provision for the students to report any complaint through SMS whenever they have any issue. Since my appointment as vice-chancellor of this university, we have terminated the appointments of no fewer than eight lecturers based on harassment and other unacceptable relationship with students.
At the moment, we have an ongoing case which is yet to be concluded. We want the students to speak up whenever they have issues because if a matter is not reported to constituted authority, there is nothing we can do about it.
Today, our students are very happy because we are giving them the necessary protection, even those who have reported such cases knew that there will be no intimidation. Here, we play both roles as parents and management for our students.
What is the status of accreditations of the institution’s academic programmes?
Of course, when I came on board as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in 2013, we presented 11 programmes in the Faculty of Applied and Natural Science in 2014, and they all got full accreditation. Now, over four and half years that I have been in the saddle as the vice-chancellor, we have 38 programmes and a new course in Fishery and Agricultural Science, which started few years ago. I am happy to say that none of our graduates across all departments have issues with their courses concerning accreditation.
Meanwhile, the accreditation exercise we are going for presently is that of the pioneer faculty that was accredited in 2014 for five years and which is now due for re-accreditation.
In fact, 11 programmes in the Faculty of Biological and Physical Sciences (five in Biological Sciences and six in Physical Sciences) have been accredited, and the only remaining one is the Fisheries and Agriculture that started few years ago with 12 academic programmes.
After the next visit by the National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation team, all the programmes offered in the university would have been fully accredited.
Already, we are set for the postgraduate programme after the approval of NUC’s and which students are applying. By next year, we will have our first set of postgraduate students. We have some programmes that will be run at Masters and PhD levels.
What have been the challenges and the milestones of your administration in the last four and half years?
Well, on assumption of office, I inherited the crisis of lecturers that were not properly employed, but we have weathered that storm. The management team, after proper interview regularised and staffed the affected workers while the state governor and Visitor to the university pay-rolled their salary. That was a major challenge because of the crisis the issue generated. I was locked out of office on several occasions; while most of the affected staff at a time had lost hope and stopped coming to work until the governor intervened and rescued the situation. It was really a trying period for us.
Again, when I assumed office, I discovered that most of the university lecturers were brought from other institutions on temporary teaching appointment or as adjunct lecturers. The management sought the permission of the state governor to do away with this temporary arrangement and to recruit our permanent staff. That was also a major challenge, but we got the approval to recruit 160 lecturers and we did just that in order to have a university we can all see today.
But, we can minimally seek the services of adjuncts lecturers in some specialised areas.
For instance, if we need such services in areas as Nuclear Physics, we can get someone from the University of Uyo to come and teach, but the core staff strength should not be adjunct lecturers. We also surmounted that challenge as well. Another problem was that of inadequate infrastructure, which delayed our accreditation. And, what we did was to embark on massive building of structures. Today, if you move round the campuses, you will discover that the university has provided adequate faculty buildings and infrastructure. The Agricultural Faculty, for instance, has machines that were hitherto abandoned because nobody could operate them. We, therefore, recruited experts from other universities and we did not only put the machinery into viable use, we also started commercial agriculture which the governor commissioned.
Part of our milestones is that we have ensured regularization of staff, appointments and promotions and getting workers properly placed. We also standardized appointments as obtained in other universities. We also carried out certificate verifications in which we discovered that some staff members were working with fake certificates, and we also found out that those who did not possess the basic entry requirements were working in the university.
But, those we sent away ran back to their godfathers and before we knew what was happening I was summoned by the state House of Assembly. At a point we had to encourage people to go back and remedy their certificates. Those without basic entry subjects such as English language were given one year to obtain the right papers and we regularised their appointment after they did that.
This was also a serious challenge considering the pressure we faced. Now, I am happy to announce that everybody that needed to be promoted in 2019 have received their letters of promotion.
Indeed, staff welfare has remained our priority and we carry every staff member along in the process. We ensure we have a well-motivated workforce to ensure good results.
The last four years have been full of ups and downs, but we are surely making steady progress.
Since the university is non-residential, is there any deliberate effort to encourage developers to build hostels for students?
Yes. If you look round, you will see some hostels built by private individuals for the students. We are planning to establish a data base to know where every student is residing. The former Chairman of Governing Council donated a postgraduate hostel to the university at the permanent campus, which shows our seriousness to open up the permanent site for full occupation. Off course, I brought in the state Commissioner for Works, Mr. Ephraim Inyang-Eyen to provide us access roads to the campus.
What is the university doing to improve its internally generated revenue?
We have gradually started consultancy services in different areas and the university will soon go into oil and gas services. We are starting from somewhere. The former deputy vice-chancellor is the head of our consultancy unit. In a short while these efforts will blossom for all to see.
What is the level of support the university is receiving from the state governor and Visitor to the institution?
If you will agree with me, the governor is very passionate about education, growth and development. The essence of the education summit held recently is to improve the fortunes of education in the state and his vision is to see every child educated to fit into his industrial revolution and developmental strides. As a university, we have spoken to Ibom Airline management to partner us in the area of Aeronautics Engineering and we are bringing in professionals and stakeholders in the field to assist in that regard. So, the governor is not only passionate, but also supportive in all ramifications of our development. Our fund is first line charge; ours is so unique in that even before the Federation Account Allocation Committee, we would have received bank payment alert. That shows how passionate the governor is about education and growth of the university.
In fact, the governor has given us full support for the accreditation of our academic programmes we are presenting to the NUC. When the NUC team came for resource verification of our postgraduate programme, the government released N150 million to upgrade our facilities in order to scale the hurdle. For the coming accreditation of Agriculture and Fisheries, he has released N60 million to the university. We are working together to ensure the development of the institution and the state.
How have you been coping with the challenges of running two campuses as a young institution?
Well, at the university permanent campus, we have utilised the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) intervention maximally because on assumption of office, I discovered that the university runs on bungalow buildings, and I had to convince the governing council on the need to have signature buildings on the campus as obtainable in other universities.
The first of such building to construct is the Biological Science Building phase one, which is almost completed and when we are through with this phase, we will bring together all the departments scattered over the campuses under one building. We have built the School of Postgraduate and presently there is massive construction and development at the permanent campus, following the approved of the council.
Initiative lifts 200 pupils’ learning with school materials, bags
The challenge of lack of relevant instructional and school materials facing pupils and schools in public primary schools in Afin-Akoko, an agrarian community in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State have become a thing of the past.
This is as the pupils and schools have become beneficiaries of this year’s annual back to school programme, tagged: “Afin Education Initiative for Public Primary Schools,” a pet project instituted by Mr. Yomi Olukoju.
Under the yearly programme, instructional and school materials such as notebooks, writing materials school bags, as well as chalk are distributed to pupils and schools in the community.
This year’s edition of the programme, which was for three primary schools and the seventh in its series, was instituted in 2012 to enhance quality education in the area.
Olukoju said: “The programme was instituted in 2012, following my observation that pupils in a school beside my country home in Afin-Akoko were going to school bare handed without books and other instructional materials.
“Further inquiry from one of the teachers showed that the pupils had not left their books in the school, but that they simply do not have textbooks and writing materials. I was really touched by the pathetic situation of these indigent children and I thought of how I could assist to boost their education.”
Stressing the importance of sound basic education as foundation for children’s education, he regretted that pupils at this digital age are facing such challenges in the community that had produced people in various facets of life including medicine, education, law, engineering and politics.
“The spirit has however dwindled in the community, which has begun to breed illiterate children in a system where basic education should not only be compulsory, but also free,” Olukoju noted, adding: “My aim is principally to avail every child in Afin-Akoko the opportunity of quality primary education in the existing public schools. And, the modest support has been in form of distribution of school bags, notebooks and other instructional materials such as pencils, rulers and erasers, among other to the children.”
According to him, branded school bags have in the last two years been distributed to pupils in the senior primary classes, while all primary schools in the community are also being supplied with chalk three times a year.
This was as Olukoju pointed out that more than 200 pupils in public primary schools benefit from the education support programme yearly since its inception in 2012.
While lauding the initiative, some members of the community including the PTA Chairman of Anwarul Islam Primary School, Mr. Aliu Ogunleye, said: “Good school buildings with desks and chairs cannot be effective without relevant instructional materials and support by input from parents and well-meaning individuals. Indeed, these materials have gone a long way to fill the existing gaps in that regard.”
He, therefore, appealed to other philanthropists and well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to emulate Olukoju’s gesture to promote the course that will benefit the education of the children and the needy in the community.
PTA advocates improved teachers’ welfare in Nasarawa
Worried by the poor well-being of teachers, especially in primary and secondary school level of education, the Chairman of the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Umaru Ebenya, has advocated improved welfare for teachers in order to bolster quality of teaching and learning in the state’s schools.
He made the call during a chat with New Telegraph in Lafia, the state capital, where he said the call had become imperative owing to the lukewarm attitude of government towards the welfare and well-being of teachers.
According to him, the current salary being paid public school teachers in the state is not encouraging in view of the current economic realities in the country.
The Chairman, therefore, advocated housing and car loans for all categories of teachers with other incentives to motivate them towards achieving quality education in the state, and the country by extension.
Ebenya, who blamed rising cases of examination malpractice at all levels of institutions of learning on poor quality of teaching, insisted that unless the government paid adequate attention to the welfare of teachers, the nation and state would continue to experience falling standard in education.
While condemning what he described as politicisation of appointment of Education Secretaries in the state, the PTA Chairman called on the state government to allow merit for the people to rise to the position, even as he urged the state government to strengthened supervision of schools and teachers for improved performance.
From ‘Python Dance’ to ‘Dance of Peace’
The Nigerian Army on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 announced the change of one of its internal security exercises in the South East from ‘Python Dance’ (‘Egwu Eke’) to ‘Dance of Peace’ (or ‘Atilogwu Udo’). This is a good and welcome development for which one would laud and applaud the army.
Just a week before the announcement was made, the issue of coding or naming was part of the focus of discussion during the Leadership Course in National Security 3 held between October 7 and 10, 2019 at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja. In one of the lectures, the same ‘Python Dance’ was used for illustration and I see a close connection between the discussions that day and the action taken a week after, an indication of responsive leadership.
Specifically, after the brilliant presentation of the former Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd.), on “Strategic Communication in Military and Paramilitary Engagements”, participants discussed the paper. They acknowledged that “strategic communication is the deliberate engagement of identified audiences to communicate key values and priorities through a process that synchronises words and actions” as defined by Paul Cornish or that it is “the purposeful use of communication by an organisation to fulfil its mission”, according to Hallahan et al., as cited by the speaker.
Meanwhile, the presenter and strategic communicator was taken to task by some of the participants that the naming of ‘Python Dance’ was problematic as factors to be put into consideration in strategic communication, as highlighted by him too, are the audience, type or purpose of that communication, the message, the theme, the mood and tone of the message, frequency of the information and the language. Therefore, given that pythons are snakes that use ambush techniques to seize their preys and constrict them to death, the message being sent through the imagery of a python might not be adequate to win the hearts and minds of the audience, and there might be a failure of strategic communication in that regard.
In my contribution, I especially emphasised the axioms, ‘communication is life’, ‘perception is everything’ and ‘information is power’ while reiterating the power of words in provoking wars and resolving conflicts. Putting strategic communication into consideration is especially crucial in this age of information superhighway as what is said may not be as important as how it is said. What is ultimately essential is the achievement of desired results and the less violent the process is, the better for the people and the environment as mere words make and mar, create or destroy, enliven and kill.
In this regard, the fact that communication is life entails that it is the lifebuoy of human beings. As a matter of fact, we cease to exist when we can no longer communicate. As human beings, research has established that we spend as much as 75% of our entire life communicating, which makes communication an integral part of our existence. Communication therefore should seek to enliven and ennoble.
The foregoing goes further to mean that every time we communicate, we create perceptions, positive or negative, peaceful or violent, and perception is everything. This is why in public relations, significant efforts are made in creating messages that create positive perceptions. The thin line between what is good and bad lies in perception and positive perceptions are crucial to sustaining and maintaining social order and peaceful co-existence.
Besides, that information is powerful as the engine of modern life and civilisation is incontestable. We are more inter-connected by the power of information than we have ever been in history and this is truly the Age of Information.
By and large, communication, information and perception go hand-in-hand. In engaging in any type of communication, be it interpersonal, intercultural, organizational, public, mass, strategic or otherwise, it is crucial to determine its why (the purpose), who (the persons the information is meant for, including their perceptions and beliefs), where (the place where the communication is taking place), when (the timing), what (the subject matter or the message) and how. This ‘how’ appertains to the saying that there are many ways of killing a cat, not only by setting a trap, meaning that different ways of producing messages create different results or effects.
